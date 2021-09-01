Enter GreedCare, where the White Coat is Supplanted by the Grey Pinstripe of Corporate Conglomerates

The first in my series of articles about how healthcare has become hellcare.
By Mike Gorback, MD, for WOLF STREET:
It’s been a long time since I wrote an article for Wolf Street. Wolf and I go back to the Testosterone Pit days and some of the old timers here might recall my pieces. In 2016 I ran into a series of personal setbacks and stopped participating here. Wolf pinged me about it. A few months ago, we finally met in person over dinner in SF to “consummate” our long-term virtual friendship. I agreed to try to crank up the engine. The initial plan was too ambitious. I wanted to spill everything I know about how healthcare had become hellcare.
That was ambitious and unrealistic. The landscape changes so fast and the system is so unstable that it’s like trying to drink from a fire hose during an earthquake. After several discussions with Wolf, I decided to adopt the philosophy of “If you’re going to eat an elephant take small bites.” Wolf suggested that I draw upon my personal experiences. He’s a smart mofo, Wolf.
My approach is going to be a series of vignettes based on my personal experiences seen through the lens of over 4 decades in medicine. I hope you enjoy and learn from reading about my adventures and misadventures.
Here we go.
I had the same family doctor for 20 years. I picked him because as a member of the medical community I not only had firsthand knowledge of his reputation for quality of care but I had seen his patients and could evaluate his style.
Most of you can’t do that. You’re at the mercy of sites like Healthgrades or Vitals or Google, where patients can leave nasty reviews and the doctor is often defenseless due to patient privacy laws.
Or you’re left with referrals and/or layperson recommendations. There’s no substitute for personal observation by a well-informed observer. I’m the latter; most of you are the former.
Now we cut to the chase with a very simple example from my personal experience. To me it’s simple because I’ve lived in this environment for many years. Just imagine what complicated looks like. Wait – don’t. You’ll sleep better
Things started to run into the ditch when my doctor adopted electronic medical records. Although this is a complicated topic for another day, EMR is not something the medical community clamored for. It was shoved down our throats by the ObamaCare legislation. It imposed large costs and decreased productivity on physicians and hospitals.
I refused to cave in and as a result I got the stick instead of the carrot. Not a bad decision since the carrot turned out to be rotten and the stick (2% cut in Medicare fees) was nowhere near the cost of a loss of 20% in productivity with EMR.
Looking back, do you recall a drop-off in quality time with your doctor after 2010? EMR.
I put up with the diminished level of service for a few years. Then my doctor merged with a corporate conglomerate.
Enter GreedCare, where the white coat is supplanted by the grey pinstripe.
It was during the pandemic. I needed a refill of my BP meds. I did a telemedicine visit. The doctor couldn’t check my BP. He couldn’t do a damn thing except talk.
My bill was $255. Medicare paid $114 and since I hadn’t met my Medicare deductible, they wanted me to pay the balance.
Would you know how this happened and how to fight it or would you have cut a check for the balance?
Being in the business I knew that $114 was what Medicare paid for a level 3 office visit. This was not an office visit. It was telemedicine. I did telemedicine during the lockdown and Medicare paid me about $44 as a specialist. For primary care (my family doctor) it’s a few dollars less.
What happened? Besides the lack of basic information such as ICD code (diagnosis) and CPT code (type of service rendered) the bill did not include POS (place of service).
By now it should be apparent that I was billed for a visit in the office and not a telemedicine visit. $114 is the Medicare fee for a level 3 office visit, which entails a physical examination. Not by telemedicine.
I’ll pose the rhetorical question once again: would you have figured this out?
I emailed my doctor who said since the merger he wasn’t involved in the billing. I billed in-house (i.e., we did our own billing). If you had a billing complaint, I handed it to my office manager and she took care of it personally. I ignored the bills from my family doctor.
Finally, the day came when I was turned over to a collection agency. I wrote to the collection agency with my analysis of the billing. Was this greed or ignorance? I suspected the former.
My reply was simple. I explained the “error” and pointed out that they had already been paid almost triple the true fee. I offered them a choice: go away or duke it out, which would entail a formal complaint to the Office of the Inspector General at Medicare. Never heard from them again.
How many people are ripped off by this kind of exploitation? My guess is a shit ton. What can you do about it? I have no idea. I’ve thought about offering a service to evaluate bills but at this level even a 40% commission on savings isn’t worth the time and effort. There are companies that do this for large amounts such as hospital bills but I have no experience with them.
Be sure to request your EOB (the Explanation of Benefits). This will lay out the CPT and ICD codes, the POS, the bill, the contractual write-off, what insurance paid, and what you owe. The EOB is provided by the insurer. You can try asking the billing company as well.
Asking God to strike the insurance company dead will be a subject for another post. Back in the day, in 2014, I wrote one about how buying insurance was like a pig in a poke.
What happened with my family doctor? He’s still capable of being a good doctor but IMHO he’s damaged goods. I have a new doctor now.
Stay tuned for my Adventures in Cardiology, how online reviews are manipulated, and why I filed a HIPAA complaint against CVS/CareMark/Aetna.
I’ve often said that you can tell how your life is going by how many lawyers you have. I’m down to one and soon to be zero. I hope to channel that freedom of energy into Wolf Street.
It’s not one blade of grass that stops the croquet ball. It’s a bunch of blades of grass. Let’s be that lawn that stops the croquet ball.
Mike Gorback (screw the formal MD crap. We’re all in this together).
Welcome back! Very informative. Shedding some light onto the medical industrial complex is sorely needed.
Wolf/Mike,
Yes!…doing an ongoing series of posts about the medical industrial complex is well worth the time and effort.
And since my guess is that your readership is older, sicker, and savvier (this ain’t our first rigged rodeo), we’ll be able to contribute plenty of scams seen and insidery tricks learned.
(Tip #1 – Been told your desired doc – or class of Drs. (rheumatologists!) – don’t have any slots open for 6 months to a year?! (Happened in Vegas, baby)…**call various offices daily/weekly for that day’s/week’s cancellation slots** Perhaps obvious in retrospect, but it took 6+ calls to different Drs., to be clued in by office personnel.)
I also greatly appreciated Mike not letting the medical personnel skate regarding the chaos in the US med system.
(Having a doc say he isn’t involved in the billing process is a bit like saying he doesn’t pay attention to the “getting paid process”…you can get bet your sweet bippie that Drs. don’t net $150k to $300k per year (medians) by not paying attention to financial matters. But most commentators treat med personnel in the med industrial complex like innocent babes in a war zone).
Look forward to future posts, Mike.
Great article. I was on the wrong end of fraudulent/over- billing by a major healthcare provider, but at least it never went to collections and they adjusted the bill after I called them on it. By law the cost of service should be provided up front for all but life-and-death situations, as far as I’m concerned.
It’s only very recently that cost of care has to be disclosed and it’s mostly for hospitals.
“Surprise billing” as it’s referred to is just now being addressed.
FYI in Texas there is legal precedent that you can contest a hospital bill by demanding they open their books to reveal their usual payment for a given service. I think the principle could be applied in any situation but the legal costs are formidable.
Usually it takes a large painful judgment to get a lawyer in the game.
In my practice we checked insurance benefits, how much deductible had been met, co-pays, etc, and gave the patient our best estimate of cost. We only did this for high-ticket services, not for every visit. That would be cost-prohibitive.
Now you can ask a hospital for full disclosure of costs. This is new!
I’ve ended up in the emergency rooms a couple of times in the last decade for a broken hand and some stitches. When they handed me the financial agreement form I asked for a sharpie and wrote on it:
“All charges not agreed to in advance will not be paid. I cannot agree to pay a bill if I do not know what it will be.”
Then I got the clerk to initial it. Guess what? They got nothing from me. They forgave all the balances as “charity” when I showed them the agreement they signed. I guess it wasn’t worth arguing with me. I could afford to pay, too. Such was/is my contempt for US medical services.
There is no excuse for them to not know what to charge for five stitches or a simple bone fracture in the emergency room, except shameless greed.
I also took the sharpie and wrote a big X on the privacy policy and the word, “NO.” I’m that guy, hahaha.
I got the added bonus of contracting the 2009 H1N1 influenza in the emergency room, was horribly sick for two weeks.
Forgot to mention, I was excluded from the medical/insurance racket for most of my adult due to a condition I contracted in a hospital at age 13.
I have nothing but contempt for the medical services system and saw it as my duty to resist and to not pay them one red cent.
I cringe when people use terms like “health care” and “provider”. I cringe when I see health care companies naming stadiums. I cringe when I see huge light-up crucifixes emblazoned on the front of colossal medical edifices.
Why do so many of them have the symbol of torture and death of a savior front and center?
A little over the top with the hate but I understand your anger. However, you can’t lump everyone into this. The biggest problem as I see it is that corporations control medicine now. Well-meaning doctors who object to how things are done are tagged as troublemakers.
It’s the doctors’ fault. We were so busy squabbling amongst ourselves that we lost control. It was a circular firing squad.
For instance, Medicare uses RVUs – relative value units – to determine payments. There’s a committee representing the specialties that assigns RVUs. So the specialties fought over these because Medicare says “This is the size of the pie”. So we fought over our pie slices instead of saying “You’re gonna need a bigger pie”.
Then along came HMOs. You had to be on their “panel” or you couldn’t see their patients. So (hypothetically) Aetna offers you a contract. You don’t like the contract and try to negotiate. Aetna says no contract, no access to our 10,000 patients in this area.
David vs Goliath but no slingshot.
Independent practices can’t share contract info. FTC regs. Somehow the insurers know our contracts. Search for “silent PPO”. I’d go into it but it’s not something that will help patients much. More of a nasty way of cutting fees.
The worst development recently has been private equity getting into the game. I think none of us believe “health care” and “private equity” belong in the same sentence or even the same dictionary.
Always save receipts and review bills, for medicine or other services or goods. There are so many opportunities for mistakes to creep into the system, by design, dark pattern website manipulation, lack of training or other factors. Expect that any private equity involvement will include some billing breakage factor where the cost of the error is borne by the patient and the benefit accrues to the provider. They count on uncontested billing and acquiescent clients. The same holds true for financial services.
Caveat Emptor has never been more applicable.
Your not kidding!
My elderly mother had a surgery, of which the total cost was paid for by her insurance & medicare.
A month later she received a bill for a little bit over a thousand dollars. She called the questioned them about this charge and the billing person agreed it was just a mistake and to throw it away. The following month she received the same bill and again called and they agreed it was a mistake. At receiving the 3rd bill, she realized it was an attempt scam her out of her money. She continued to receive bills for the next 6 months.
Re-read my OP. Tell the billing people you’re sending this to the OIG (Office of the Inspector General) at Medicare.
Sometimes it’s hard to determine if it’s stupidity, a bad billing system, or malice but enough is enough and you kick it to the authorities.
Steal $400 with a gun and you get stuck in a cage for life.
Steal $400,000,000 with a pen and you probably just get a fine, or at worst case, a few years in a country club with fences.
Wall Street types have figured this out a long time ago. Most likely they’ll eventually get hit with lawsuits or fines, which are just a cost of doing business. Theft should be punished as theft, regardless of whether a gun or a pen is used…
They get hit with fines or lawsuits, then raise “fees” and prices to compensate themselves.
The fines should be paid through prior and future bonuses for execs. A nice clawback a few times could be a motivator – especially when they have to sell the manse and the yacht to pay it off.
Steal $400,000,000 with a pen and you hire lobbyists, make campaign contributions, maybe even buy yourself a seat in Congress.
“Behind every great fortune is a great crime.”
(Note: some crimes have been legalized by the criminals. Why again is Congress not subject to the same laws as everyone else?)
“A lawyer with his briefcase can steal more than a hundred men with guns.” Vito Corleone
This is similar to the proverb:
A man with $100 owing the bank has a problem.
A man with $100 million owing the bank : bank has a big problem.
Good stuff, but little puzzled by why EMR is bad. How often when some celeb ODs they had been doctor shopping and getting multiple prescriptions.
Suppose a patient is admitted unconscious. How does the ER know what he’s allergic to, or preexisting conditions. Are they to wait until they get hold of his doc to look thru his paper records?
However the crux of the overbilling problem is that this doc is dealing with the most expensive and most dis-functional system in the G7.
EMR is a great idea which has been hobbled by a horrible implementation.
First problem: There is no central EMR system. Each provider has their own EMR system which is rarely interconnected to any other provider. When you roll into that ER, they know nothing more about you today than they did pre-EMR.
When you switch providers, even if you take a copy of your records from your old provider to the new, it’s a crapshoot if they’ll be able to import your old records into their system in a meaningful way.
The second problem: In order to try and provide consistency in records and billing, everything a medical provider does must be “coded.” There’s something like 30,000 of these codes and they are revised every few years. Frequently, figuring out the correct code takes longer than it took to provide the original service.
That leads to the current situation where a single doctor typically requires SIX full-time office staff in order to handle the records management, insurance billing, patient billing and more. That’s a LOT of mouths to feed.
“Each provider has their own EMR system which is rarely interconnected to any other provider.”
In general, I agree with you. But when *any* industry complains about the “impossibility” of file sharing/interoperability, I immediately think “ASCII and print spooler files”.
Almost any software can output ASCII files, which in turn can be read by most software (definitely databases, which are the guts of most systems).
Ditto print output/spooler files, which are frequently available in maximally stripped down versions, in order to ensure absolute maximum interoperability with *printers*.
It may not be elegant or smooth to schlep ASCII files from database A to database B, or have to cross reference the database fields…but it is far from impossible.
Even more so if somebody/anybody on the front end makes any effort to weigh interoperability at the outset.
But my sense is that historically (post 1965) medicine has been so un-cost constrained, lucrative an industry, that bad business and financial practices have been able to survive long after other industries fixed them.
The “chaos costs” just got passed on to patients and, especially, gormless government.
And yet a decade later and there’s no interconnectivity.
EMR reduces the patient doctor time as the dr has to spend more time with documentation. It takes away from the patient. It is data collection
Lisa,
Maybe…but I’ve had Drs. absolutely refuse to take/read my pre-prepared detailed medical history…they absolutely insist upon wholesale verbal recapitulation, which they then insist upon slooowly transcribing themselves. (The only place I’ve seen dedicated medical scribes is in ICUs).
I basically assume this is CYA for possible future legal liability (ie, ain’t nuttin going into their legally discoverable files that they didn’t write themselves…) but it slows things waaayyy the hell down, unnecessarily.
*And* it contributes to errors…since I know my med history best and can take hours and hours paring it down accurately. Not something a rushed Dr. can do effectively in a 20 minute appt).
PS: read a book while back by a doc, black guy if that narrows it down, that is mainly about a more holistic approach but he also noted the typical MD spends 1-2 hrs per day talking / negotiating with insurance cos. This is the most expensive time in the system. Harvard did a study on US meds and noted EVERYTHING is the most expensive in the world. It also concluded it wastes 200 billion per year.
The proof of the pudding is in the eating. 6 out of 7 G7 countries can’t all be wrong. There is no longer any doubt that a single payer, universal insurance plan works best. In the case of Canada it covers most things for everyone at about half the cost per person.
EMR’s would be fine, there’s nothing wrong about the idea of using electronic records.
It’s the implementation, regulations and the fedgov protected oligopolies set up to provide them to providers, etc
Because Americans don’t know their own laws, they would have allowed for and even demanded the fedgov to mandate an equally ridiculous and productivity destroying paper system, but by making them electronic it provides more billing opportunities for “businesses” that lobby the fedgov.
Hey, if a career doesn’t work out with the thieving FED there’s always the medical/industrial/insurance healthscam industry.
Been there, done that!
UK resident. NHS. Have none of these problems as care is paid for by general taxation. No it isn’t socialist it’s the way we do it. I feel for you guys I really do.
U.K. resident. NHS.
We don’t get the financial ripoff that our yank cousins do, but we get it in the neck with the care lottery that NHS has become over last 10-20 years.
What that?
Well you can find yourself in a NHS hospital thinking that you are receiving the world class medical expertise that BBC say NHS delivers. But no, you get what is served to you on the day, ie inexperienced doctors, trial-and-error surgeons, illiterate ward staff who can’t tell chemotherapy from blood transfusion.
If you do not know what is being done to you in our deified NHS, then, it’s lottery time.
If you care to learn about your ailment, there is a modest chance of walking out not crippled or disabled.
Absolutely….I’ve been in that carousel many times with my husband…incompetent anesthetist that almost killed him…nurses giving medication his records stated he was allergic to….loads of ‘docsplaining ‘ and bickering. Bottom line, you’d better learn to be a good self advocate and get educated. Nonetheless it’s better than going broke and I’d take it any day over the US system….and I’ve seen that up close and personal, too.
Advocates of universal “free” medical care prefer to overlook the negatives.
The first one is that there are supposedly no supply constraints and demand won’t outstrip it because it doesn’t matter if someone doesn’t pay the bill themselves. Never any rationing in universal government care, right?
Second, since apparently everyone has a birthright to unlimited medical care at someone else’s expense, everyone is also entitled to live as they please, the consequences be dammed. Drug addiction, bad diet, and a sedimentary life style? No problem.
At some point in the future, the government is going to start telling people what they can and can’t do with their life, explicitly. Open ended entitlements, aging demographics, and open borders do not equal solvent governments and sustainable social programs.
I know the US medical system is a disaster but doesn’t change the math for either.
Good luck
Interested in your views on universal coverage and those of your profession in general. I don’t begrudge a professional a good living, but what we have is obscene price gouging.
Currently waiting for a bill to be review by the insurance company. We were charged full retail by a provider because they didn’t get the pre-approval they knew was needed. The treatment would have been covered and discounted to the scheduled amount had they done it correctly. Instead we had to pay the full amount up front to get treatment.
Doctors are making good money but not on the fees. We learned to invest in the corporate world that has effective lobbyists. Hospitals compete tooth and nail, but when they have to fight the government they become a Viking shield wall.
So we invested in compounding pharmacies, ambulatory centers, MRI facilities, urine drug testing labs. I made more money on those than my practice. The grand slam was building our own hospital.
Guess what? The big box hospitals did everything they could to kill us. Many physician-owned hospitals were strangled in their cribs by bureaucrats and politicians. Insurance companies were told if they gave us contracts the big box hospitals would cancel their contracts. These boys play rough.
Some got bought out. When I was chairman of the board at our hospital the CEO of a major hospital chain called me about buying us out. We’d only been open a year. That’s how much money there is in hospitals.
Congress passed legislation banning doctors from building new hospitals and existing hospitals were banned from expanding beds.
Sometimes I think if I could do it all over again I’d just build hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.
Anyone that has not figured out that the health care system in the US is a carefully organized system for sucking every possible dollar from the patient’s wallet is not paying attention or not too bright.
There is no such thing as “free market” forces for services and products that are rife with monopoly interests and not discretionary purchases to being with.
Single payer is the only answer that will work but the “socialism” morons will prevent that from every happening. Good luck to all of you who ever have serious health problems.
A free market could work. Doctors are very competitive. One might argue that before HMOs and all the other stuff we could have had a free market. In a sense yes, but a free market requires price discovery. Back in the day a typical insurance plan picked up maybe 80% of the cost no matter what. You paid the doctor and submitted the bill to your insurer. The doctor had NO overhead for a billing specialist, collections specialist, software, etc. Helped keep costs down.
But the “80% of whatever was charged” system got out of control and we got HMOs and drive-by childbirth. Remember Helen Hunt’ rant about HMOs in “As Good as It Gets”? Audiences literally cheered. I read a news article about how HMO execs in the theaters had no idea how hated they were.
Insurance insulates the patient from the true price. Undoing this system is like trying to put the toothpaste back in the tube.
Whether it’s the NHS, the Canadian system, or whatever, I can tell you the only happy customers are the healthy ones who haven’t had to have serious care. Most have parallel public/private systems. Do you think Richard Branson uses the NHS?
And someone, somewhere, pays for it no matter what the system is.
Don’t forget the outrageous mark-ups for aspirin, bandages, saline etc… There is massive overcharging at every level.
A friend had a wedding in Venice a few years back. Her 85 year old uncle had a mild cardiac event and was taken to one of the hospitals where he spent three days, had multiple scans and constant monitoring, and was then discharged. The total bill was something like $500.
Please be clear P, that you are referring to Venice, Italy!!
Friend had zero BP a couple years ago, went to ER about a mile away, was ”admitted” overnight, given IV saline and then aspirin; bill was $80,000.00!!!
She was lucky her hubby had insisted on getting two ”supplementary” insurances besides her medicare, so only a hundred or so out of pocket..
CRAZY CRAZY CRAZY system of medical services delivery in USA,,, thats for damn shore!
Insulin is 1000% of the Canadian price.
It’s called the chargemaster. An imaginary list of outrageous prices that only the uninsured pay.
My wife had an appendectomy 20 years ago. The bill was $80,000. After contractual writeoffs by insurance, $2,000.
Always get that EOB before you pay a Nicole. Meducare can send you an MSN.
Argh. Typos and predictive text .
Great information, please give us more.
I noticed a difference with EMR. Most equate computers with efficiency but it’s just not the case. Just like an ERP, it’s all about implementation and if not done well, everything goes to $h!t.
Doc Gorback,
“In God we trust, all others cash” has served me well with a high level of care (from MD’s, ND’s & DDS’s) as “money does not talk, it swears” (ie Bob Dylan). Especially with Flight Doc’s and their “A” lists.
Thank You for your honesty, insight, & integrity. May your professional journeys be of minimal headwinds & turbulence.
re Questa Nota: “Caveat Emptor” – True!
“…among the calamities of war may be jointly numbered the diminution of the love of truth, by the falsehoods which interest dictates and credulity encourages.” Source: “The Idler” magazine from 11/11/1758.
You can try to negotiateca cash price and it often works. My patients would complain that the MRI I ordered was going to cost $1500 with insurance. I told them to offer $450 cash. No problem. I think Medicare pays less than $300 so $400 looks good.
I used to publish my cash prices online at directpaypain.com. I abandoned the site years ago but whoever owns it won’t take it down. If it’s still up you can see that I was using Medicare rates plus 5% and the date the rates were set was about 6 or 7 years ago. By the time I closed my practice I was just charging Medicare rates. Nobody else in my specialty in the community accepted cash and I think that’s still the case.
Sometimes I did things for free if it was an established patient who lost their job and insurance. At Xmas we’d go through the outstanding bills and if we found someone who we knew was living on a shoestring but was diligently sending in $10 every month on a $500 balance, we’d just write it off as a Xmas present.
I wasn’t the only doc who did that. I got the idea from someone else. Sometimes you stand tallest when you stoop to pick up someone else. I’m only 5’7″ so I need some help on the height thing.
this article makes a good point poorly. there is no question that he was billed incorrectly. [ i am a physician and know the ins and outs of this as well as anyone] but…. to blame this on the EMR is ridiculous or to condemn a physician for using an EMR is equally off kilter,
if a patient calls me and i need to see their data and labs etc the EMR is amazingly efficient. it is emphatically not the result of OBAMA care that we have EMRs. they were created in part for laudable reasons but certainly have been distorted to emphasize collections. that can and should be changed without getting rid of the EMR which is incredibly valuable [even with its limitations] for doctors and patients alike
The article was not about EMR.
EMR was mentioned in passing but I said “this is a complicated topic for another day”. The article was about billing.
It wasn’t bad writing, it was bad reading.
A big problem is that the US system focuses on curing acute problems. They want to take your money, say you’re cured (at least temporarily), then get you out.
The real healthcare need for most people is not acute care, it’s lifestyle change. US healthcare is so bad because we have the toughest most chronic cases. I think I heard 50% of our population is obese.
Instead of spending hundreds of billions a year on acute care, how about requiring doctors to instruct on lifestyle matters as part of the regimen. It would be nice if doctors gave out an overall grade based on lifestyle, then such grade was factored into health insurance rates.
Would be interested to hear Michael’s experience with lifestyle change recommendations, how they were received, and whether they had any impact on most patients.
Sadly, diet & lifestyle changes don’t make the medical establishment money. A healthy individual can’t be billed as readily as a sick one.
When the current ‘standard of care’ requires doctors to treat symptoms with drugs & procedures instead of correcting the root cause, they lock in a recurring revenue stream as the patient gets sicker.
Just look at the past few decades as obesity & the cost of health care have both skyrocketed.
Several errors in your comment B:
1. USA medical services delivery system focuses only on symptoms, and does not care a fig about any ”cure.”
2. According to most recent read, 70% of USA folks are ”overweight,” and approximately 40% classified obese, both a national shame, far shore.
3. Having been on ”free clinic” care in the very long ago past, and in preference to also free care at college infirmary, IMHO, it’s WAY past time for the really good folks in USA medicine to insist on free care for everyone, but only for clearly defined minor ”trauma” and actual ”health” care,,, along with, as you say,,, intense ”help” with re bad and ”badder” habits of all kinds…
Docsters should be required to study nutrition for at least one full semester. So many illnesses can by cured or avoided with proper nutrition.
From a dietitian: If they just covered nutrition visits, it would be waaayy cheaper. Doctors get paid big bucks, a dietitian makes $20-40 an hour. However, the only way Medicare (which most insurances follow) will pay for preventative nutrition visits is with gastric bypass, newly diagnosed diabetes, and dialysis.
Most care should get shifted to preventative, but in order to do that, you have to take away the high cost treatments voters (e.g. older people) love. So I am not sure what the answer is.
JoeC
There is NO money in preventive care unlike in the ‘sick care’
Seen it, been there and got sick of it!
Some times ‘doing nothing’ is the best medicine but there is no CPT to charge for that good advice!
They don’t learn anything about supplements either. No money to be made on supplements so very few doctors will suggest or recommend them.
“Docsters should be required to study nutrition for at least one full semester.”
It is kind of insane that Drs. have essentially *zero* *required* training on nutritional matters (which are far more detailed and well researched than most readers probably assume…spend a couple hours plugging basic nutritional supplements into the NIH’s Pubmed and you will be amazed at the large number of simple, OTC interventions that could be at least *tried* before some $5k+ a yr Big Pharma darling).
No offense, but I think all doctors are quite well versed in good nutrition and lifestyle choices. Okay this is in Canada, but my old neighbour was quite heavy. On one visit her doctor told her to seriously lose weight by changing her lifestyle and eating choices or she would have to find another doctor. Granted everything about people is more complicated than it appears, especially the whys of behaviour and eating, but the point was made.
The EMR sytem is the way to go, at least in BC as all records/results can be accessed by both physician and patient the same day as any tests or procedures are done. Furthermore, for referrals and specialists the history and records are immediate, including for future ER visits. Even the ambulance EMTs have access and act accordingly while enroute.
Of course there are no supplemental billings or co pays for anyone. That seems criminal, but I won’t go there.
However, one thing is the same in both Canada and US and that is the pandemic televisit (for want of a better word). If I now call the doctor’s office for an appointment I get a phone call back from the doc in lieu. If necessary, an in-person appointment will be scheduled. So for the same issue, the doc bills the medical plan for two visits. And like most men I never even call the clinic unless I have no other choice. I used to get a yearly physical….just because. This year I piggy backed a call my wife was on and asked for a lab referral for all the usual suspects a 66 year old male would/should have. I could get the lab work done at our local primary care clinic. The PSA cost $9 as I have not had prostrate issues so it was considered discretionary, but everything else was free with results online the next day.
I have POA for my elderly tenant (he has no family) and am registered at his clinic as such. When I see health issues needing attention I email his clinic, the receptionist prints out the email for his doctor or associate, and then I either receive a follow up phone call or they schedule him an appointment which he faithfully attends none the wiser. The flexibility and personal service is fantastic. This is a positive thing to share and is the only reason why I mentioned it. It’s cheaper for the medical plan than $1k per day in hospital.
I think being a doctor would be very very hard, especially with so many consulting Dr Google before every visit. If you find a good one be thankful. I cannot imagine the emotional toll it takes to deal with impending death or continual health problems with other people.
Bobber – 100% dead on. But that is the root of the problem. Healthcare for profit, but with alot of legal restrictions to competition, so that innovators dont actually start to bring down prices.
It is going to change very quickly. The new telemedicine will convert to AI health. We need only two changes. First, get rid of the doctor’s monopoly on prescription drugs. Two, have the FDA fund research on all nutritional, supplements and lifestyle interventions and prevention techniques. By doing that, we could have those types of things added to standard of care and drastically reduce all those dangerous pills people are taking.
In the words of Steve Earle:
“Look around
There’s doctors down on Wall Street
Sharpenin’ their scalpels and tryin’ to cut a deal
Meanwhile, back at the hospital
We got accountants playin’ God and countin’ out the pills
Yeah, I know, that sucks Ã??Ã?? that your HMO
Ain’t doin’ what you thought it would do
But everybody’s gotta die sometime and we can’t save everybody
It’s the best that we can do
Four score and a hundred and fifty years ago
Our forefathers made us equal as long as we can pay
Yeah, well maybe that wasn’t exactly what they was thinkin’
Version six-point-oh of the American way
But hey we can just build a great wall around the country club
To keep the riff-raff out until the slump is through
Yeah, I realize that ain’t exactly democratic, but it’s either them or us and
And it’s the best we can do.”
Wonder how much better and more affordable US Health Care would be if they had to abide by the same monopoly laws that the average motor garage has to abide by (or enforced to).
1. Publicly post prices so customers can comparison shop
2. Give out estimates that they must honor
3. Competition all over the place
4. Collusion is severely punished
5. One price is charged for the same work no matter who is the customer and no matter what kind of insurance they have
This is why their lobbyists are paid handsomely.
And there are no motor garages that do fake oil changes, charge you for brake jobs and show you some used brake garbage that they allegedly replaced, etc.
The most striking thing about the pandemic is that no one anywhere is clamoring for universal health care or free basic medical services. Mandatory injections, yes, but no changes to the way the medical/insurance cartels do busines. Just crickets.
The medical services industry is beyond disgusting and corrupt. Meanwhile they all present themselves as heroes with halos.
Most bankruptcies are still due to unpayable medical bills.
The average serious medical proceedure costs multiples of the average life savings. Its price should reflect local incomes, not the rapacious greed of the participants in this evil fraudulent system we pretent to call Health “Care”.
I went to an ENT doctor the other day and was informed that they might do a procedure that is not covered by my insurance. Basically, it is a little tube with a camera that looks in your nose. $1500 for that. No thank you!
Every patient that steps in that door they try to stick that up their nose and pull out $1500.
Medical billing is pure FRAUD!
I will be quite happy to take my business to a good AI system in the very near future, and tell those overpaid doctors where to go.
All ‘proceduralists of any kind’ ( ENT, opthamology, ortho, surgeons, pulmonologist, Gastro enterologists ++) make more bucks by doing that ‘procedure’ ( whether medically indicated or not!) using, needles, catheters. tubes and scopes of all kind. There are more CPT codes for all those ‘lucrative’ procedures!
For invasive procedure of any kind, I pause!
There are patient advocates who work for a fee and/or commission on the money they save negotiating bills with providers and insurance companies. I read about incidents of double billing, billing for unnecessary procedures, unnecessary tests, lack of pricing transparency etc.
I looked into it after recent emergency surgery. So far the bills seem reasonable. The anesthesiologist wants $2000. The hospital wants $21,000. I have not seen all the bills yet. Health insurance pays part of the bills, I pay the other part. My health insurer denied payment of a few bills. I presume those providers will want me to pay the bills my insurance denied. My hospital is in network.
I am using home care workers to do my chores as I rehab at home instead of in the hospital. Today my physical therapy supervisor said she will discharge me from PT in two weeks.
About EMR: most big IT-projects involving digitizing paper trails, have the goal to cut out the secretary and is mainly implemented for the managers, the overseers, to watch whatever the workers are doing and having a track record of what went wrong by who. It’s rarely to make the workers life easier or more productive. IT-projects have the nasty habit to become too extended for the purpose it was intended for. Not to mention all the open ends and bad security issues. Pen and paper beats IT in most situations where manual labour is involved. [a confession of a former IT specialist].
EMR or HMR or whatever was started as efficiency in patient billing and later this, morphed into EMR/HMR but the focus remained the fees to be collected. Patient and along with Dr was left out from any meaningful input! It was more suited for ‘bottom line; focus of MBA than the MD!
So, what did you expect?
After working as an orderly to put myself through college I am afraid to get sick. Doctors bury their mistakes and most dispense meds on the basis of symptoms not tests! No money in cure money is in treatment!
As an Englishman who has a wife with Crohn’s disease I was offered a job at Florida uni in 2016. The costs for health coverage for my wife was around 6k a month and this was the excess we would have to pay. I turned down the job because of this.
For the majority of Americans it must be terrifying
Yes it is. We count the days until our 65th birthday. That’s when we reach Medicare age and have a chance to avoid medical cost bankruptcy.
Medicare is the best insurance you can get in the US. I predicted that 20 years ago and people thought I was crazy.
Well, my prediction has come true but people haven’t changed their assessment of my mental status.
This isn’t necessarily bad. When settling disputes I just look at the other person and say You do realize that I’m a lot crazier than you?
Hellcare.
*Nice.* Bravo.
Watching the US health system from afar is like watching someone step on a rake repeatedly. And when it’s suggested that maybe the rake could be moved you’re a GODDAMN SOCIALIST GET OUTTA HERE.
We have fweedom!!!
Most delusional country on Earth really.
Dr. Gorback, Here’s my questions:
Where in the U.S. Constitution (not the fantasy literature called Supreme Court OPINIONS) is the Fedgov authorized to regulate local medical care?
here in the U.S. Constitution (not the fantasy literature called Supreme Court OPINIONS) is the Fedgov authorized to pay for medical care?
Assuming the Constitution even allowed the Fedgov to be involved in healthcare, What is the actual text of HIPPA passed by Congress? (Hint it’s just a stupid exec program masquerading as if it were passed by Congress, which even if it did, still completely unconstitutional)
Is it unconstitutional federal, or is it state level regulations that require me to get a script from a physician for hundreds of non-harmful drugs that have been around for decades, instead of just walking up to the pharmacy and buying what I want? (Hint just go to Mexico or dozens of other countries to buy what you need with no hassle)
For years, the physicians lobby did a great job of getting the Fedgov to pass all kinds of unconstitutional laws and regulations that benefited them. Now that the Fedgov is eating the physicians along with everyone else, are there any physicians willing to stand up for the rights of all citizens? Or do physicians just want the Fedgov to go back to what they were doing a few years ago, stealing from everyone else on behalf of the physicians?
Also a tip for everyone else who like me, realized the last thing a person wants is “healthcare” within the borders of the USA, here’s my tips:
– international travel. a 19 foot sailboat can actually go around the world just fine
– self care , everything from routine amputations to brain surgery is now taught on youtube, can be done at home
– medical directives- write on there that you won’t go into any hospital unless the physicians receive the same treatment and bills you do
– fight all bills – if stuck with any bills, offer no more than 5-10 cents on the dollar and let them go to collections if necessary.
Raging Texan,,,, AMEN to that brother… There is absolutely no authorization in the Constitution for federal government to be involved in healthcare, or be in the insurance business (medicare) or provide free Healthcare (medicaid) or force insurance companies to cover pre existing conditions. ….
And yes FAT people, OBESE people, and I bet 80% of you reading this are Over Weight, need to lose weight… being fat is not good in any way…
Texas transplant and libertarian here. We need to get rid of the 6 steps from Kevin Bacon game, where in a few steps you can connect anything to the elastic clause (Article 1, Section 8 of the Bill of Suggestions).
The elastic clause was used by Hamilton to create the First Bank of the United States, predecessor of the Fed.
We need teeth in the 10th Amendment.
This is above my pay grade but so is most of Wolfstreet.
Hey Mike,
Thanks for sharing! I’m sure when it’s noticed about the billing, “oh we made a mistake,” I’m sure they know as in, Greed!, as you put it. A while back I was hearing about or reading about Medicare being able to negotiate drug prices. I’m sure my Medicare from social is going up.
Funny thing about that. When they enacted the legislation for Part D (medication coverage for Medicare) they put in a clause that prohibited Medicare from negotiating drug prices.
It’s the largest insurer in the country and it has NO market power.
Gosh I wonder how that happened? I call Part D The Uniform Gift to Pharma Act.
MG
VA is allowed to negotiate for prices with Big pharma but Medicare was specifically forbidden by law, enacted under Dubya as a gift to Big Pharma for all their contribution to him. There is even a PBS documentary (front line?) even listing them by item. It was day time robbery but no outrage from any one! Wonder Why?
Mike, nice write up! Thanks for the effort!
After 13 years on Medicare with a supplement (wife and I), I have lots of stories about screw ups, over charging, fake billing, doctor’s offices not coding things right, and on and on. But I have mastered the use of the system. All I can say is “be prepared”, do your diligence ahead of time, and question EVERYTHING!
I have also fired two doctors over blatant Medicare billing mistakes and their unwillingness to help fix the problems they created.
Informative post for sure. Where we live one’s PCP is more than likely a PA. Otherwise a NP will be the extent of it. We have found that the older more experienced PCPs sort through the BS and get to the meat of things. Younger less experienced providers tend to order more tests than required. Some say it is to CYA and others say it is a money thing. Who’s to know?
One more observation about drug prices.
I travel to Italy a lot (or used to). One time I forgot my BP pills. I went into a pharmacy hoping to cadge a week’s worth of meds.
The pharmacist didn’t speak English so I had to inflict my Italian on him. I managed to explain the situation.
He asked me if I had a prescription. The question I was dreading. I said no, I was just hoping to get my medication.
He looked at me with a grave expression and told me without a prescription I would have to pay for it. Also I couldn’t get a week’s supply, only 28 days.
Ok, I braced myself for the gouge. The reason it had to be 28 days was because the pills came in a cardboard box of 28.
The cost was 1/5 of what it is here.
Don’t you just love Italy. I once turned up at the airport in Sicily, rushed out of the plane to be first in line at Avis counter, passport, cc, license, all going well, holiday is starting. The guy at the counter says, sir, your license expired 5 years ago.
That drowning feeling.
Guys says, go behind these counters and see the other guys. There it was Don Vito Cash Cars.
Can I have a car prego? Certo signore, just give us cash. No id or passport or license required. Only in Italy.
Well, probably Greece and so on, but after this episode I made sure I check my docs yearly.
HCA bought Memorial Mission hospital in Western North Carolina for $1 billion. The billion went into a “trust” . Good night Irene on that billion. My wife had a hip replacement . No one to help her get to the can . The nurse did not know which side of bed to get her up on which is important after a hip. No one to adjust the stool for the can to prevent a dangling limb with a new hip. I watched every thing they gave her, read all the labels. At times I was the nurse, good grief. My wife delivered babies at that hospital for 30 years. She was pissed at the new management. It’s all about the corporate needs. As Edward R Murrow said . ” Good night and good luck”. We do not fault the nurse'(s) . The Ortho Floor was miss-firing at the top.
This health care’nightmare’ in America won’t change until there is a collective and strong message from the voting public Those getting healthcare coverage via their employer want the status quo and dread single source insurance. But many people don’t realize that we have already TWO sources of single payer system. One is called MEDICARE and the other VA system.
There are lawmakers who favor vested interests over public interests. This not a secret! All voting in Congress is a public record! Be mindful whom you are send to DC or State capitals! it is the choice for the citizens if one desires andv demands change.