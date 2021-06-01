“It is Hard to Resist the Dopamine of Collective Euphoria in the Housing Market”

Individual investor results may vary.
By Kara Cox, real estate investor, agent. Observer of Bay Area Real Estate on San Mateo Parley.
Having lived both in the Bay Area during the dotcom explosion and NYC during the MBS explosion, I know a thing or two about financial bubbles. Or at least how they feel in the moment: akin to being at a frat party at 2 am. Everyone is spewing garbage but thinks they are a genius, and the only way to make sense of it all is to drink up or take yourself home.
That’s bubbles.
It is hard to resist the dopamine of collective euphoria. It is only in retrospect in which everyone saw it coming, knew it couldn’t last, etc. We didn’t, for the most part. It is easy to look back with derision about the Dutch and their bout with overpriced tulips, but is that so much different than what happened with Pets.com? Or when folks rushed to own homes in 2005?
Data presented on the major realty sites tends to focus on the gains of the last ten years, more or less. This is handy to their purpose…making a home seem like a great investment, on top of providing other practical and emotional benefits. The last ten years have been great!
However, to fully reap those financial rewards you would have had to buy around 2010, and this was precisely the moment lending was in shambles.
For example, a friend of mine bought a place in San Mateo in late 2010 (3/2, approx. 1300 sq. ft., slightly oversized lot) for a little under 650K. According to Realtor.com it has gone up in value 135% in the last 11 years, and will go up an additional 9% over the next year. She said, at the time, they worried they were overpaying. Despite such potential gains, her non-tech propelled family isn’t going anywhere, short of winning the lottery.
With prices soaring and a constant stream of reasons why prices can’t possibly go down, I start to get nervous. It’s not that I don’t think there is a lot of value in a home in San Mateo. It’s that I can’t shake the feeling there are a lot of outliers in the data which are disguising the facts the overall gains are being distributed in far less democratic manner than they might seem with additional context.
For example, there is an adorable comp on the market in San Mateo which came up pending in the standard two weeks or less (2/2, approx. 1650 sq. ft., oversized lot). The ask price is around $1,200 per sq. ft., for a list of 2 million.
Estimates of the property’s value:
- Redfin = $2,274,831
- Collateral Analytics = $2,445,000
- CoreLogic = $2,420,700
- Quantarium = $2,328,339
- Zillow = $2,305,555
What is of special interest to me about the comp however is its past sale history. In the summer of 2005, it sold for $1.4 million. It next sold in 2013 for $1.41 million.
It took eight years to recoup the sticker price, to say nothing of the losses of interest, commission and other ownership obligations. Should the house sell for the low side of the projection, $2.3 million, it would be easy to tout this as a miraculous achievement. Having bought in 2013 for $1.41 million, you sell for $2.3 million. Minus the commission only (4.5%) you are walking with approximately $800K.
Assuming you put the standard 20% down this is 285% return on your money over 8 years. Not bad, on paper, but it goes down significantly when you start stripping out other ownership costs.
Then, keep in mind, if you do the math for the guy who bought and held in 2005, had he continued to hold, the return on the property is sliced in half. As it was, he lost a great deal of money. Such are the numbers showing how long it took for a top-notch trophy property located in San Mateo to rebound after the last dip.
I came across another property which tells a story of much greater financial woe and heartache stemming from that period which, for a while, burst with enthusiasm. This one is located in the outskirts of Hayward. Way, way out…I passed a yak.
The house was built in 2003 (4/3, approx. 2700 sq. ft., large lot with Bay view). Its stats are as follow:
- Early 2003 – sold for a hair over $800K
- Mid 2005 – sold for $1.19 million
- Late summer 2012 – sold for a hair under $700K
- Current estimate on Realtor – a hair over $1.4
Realtor points out that the house has appreciated 90% over the last 11 years. However, the bulk of this benefit goes to the most recent buyer. The previous one lost $500K of value between the years of 2005 and 2012. Let’s assume the sale price estimate is correct. If you calculate the return of the asset itself over the span of its first sale and today the overall return looks, to me, a lot more like 75% over the last 18 years. Individual investor results may vary. By Kara Cox.
The FOMO is strong in this one.
“…I passed a yak.”
That could be serious. You should see a doctor.
Great post, and illustrates what I call the opposite of “throwing good money after bad.”
Whatever gains have happened have happened. They’re completely irrelevant. The only question, for someone trying to buy TODAY, whether it’s a share of stock or a house, is whether there are expected to be gains GOING FORWARD.
Yes, in retrospect, someone who bought Bitcoin at $4k made a great investment, even if he cashes out today. Obviously, he would have made an even better investment had he cashed out a few weeks ago at $63k.
But anyone who went all in at $63k got hosed. Wealth has to be created. It can’t be printed. And SOMEONE will be left holding the bag when this bubble implodes.
All of the people who bought BitCON above today’s price, are not happy. That is A LOT of people since it’s almost cut in half at this point. Every person who gets burned is one less person interested in BitCON going forward. They are running out of greater fools.
I really don’t understand Bitcoin. It’s pure gambling. If I wanted to gamble, I’d rather go play Blackjack or bet on some horses. It’s a lot more fun.
You can do this type of gambling without leaving home and not having to mess with the crowds in Vegas. You can also get a Twitter account and chat with the BC fanbois and feel important. Kind of like rubbing elbows with Elon without ordering a Tesla.
Near the bubble peak in HB1 my neighbors put their Ca house on the market for 1M. It was the nicest house on the street at the time. The couple were smart business people who smelled a rat. They dropped the price overnight to 650 and sold as is, just in time. Buyer had it for about six months, and was pushed out when the mortgage went underwater. By then the property is valued in the 400s. The market freezes up, and they go into foreclosure. Family buys it for 250K at auction. The house is falling apart by now. They live in it for a year, then rent it to a family of hispanic gardeners. They fill in the swimming pool. The yard is dust. The long driveway is crumbling blacktop. The house is no where near peak value, which was admittedly overvalued, and it would take a couple hundred thousand to get it back. In that case it would probably be worth close to 1M again, and have better amenities. So I think the housing market has a lot more to go to get back to HB1 and even do a little more, which you would expect in a growing and healthy economy. One of my neighbors just replaced a very expensive tile roof. Everyone else was asking the same question, why? Replace it with composite, you sleep just as well at night. So in some ways we are still in that HB1 housing recession, and homeowners are a bit shy about taking on the sort of improvements that would begin to even suggest another bubble and those neighbors who maintain above average accomodations, seem out of place.
China first : H10N3 infection. The chance of pandemic is low.
Yikes, keep an close eye on this one!
So, I know “this time is different” is derided around here yet some things are different and they affect price of homes and assets differently this time.
1). This time the Fed is using it’s tools (money printing) quicker and longer and bigger. In the past, it was more limited and of shorter duration. Now, it’s broader and at the same time more targeted, and longer and bigger.
2). The more targeted part is, the new tools the Fed has acquired around 2008 allows it to target mostly wealthy and asset holders as opposed to the general consumer of goods folks. One affect of this, is that some inflation reports come in unrealistically low which allows the Fed even more room to cherry pick it’s data and targets.
How long can the Fed do this w/o things blowing up? 3 years? 5 years, or 10?
Yes, and the criticism of the Fed is becoming more and more mainstream. A lot of ordinary people are waking up to what is happening, including in Congress, and they don’t like it.
All it would take is for a bipartisan agreement to rein in the powers of the Fed, and the Fed, seeing the writing on the wall, to change course, to cause asset prices to plummet.
I’m not saying it’ll happen soon, or at all, but that’s the precarious situation we’re in right now.
Congress is waking up.. Bipartisan..
Thanks for the laugh.
Our octogenarians wake up just enough to pass the next Trillion dollar bill.
Yes, and the young people for whom the Democrats spend a ton of time courting can’t afford houses.
The fact that people like AOC and the other progressives aren’t immediately dismissed as kooks shows that a big shift is happening.
You’re not going to get a warning when the blowback occurs.
“and they don’t like it.”
Regardless of your political perspective on 1/6, I have the distinct impression that those photos of people literally scaling the walls of the Capitol are going to become iconic…of DC’s Idiot Age when habitual policy failures pushed increasing numbers of citizens over the edge.
It’s a bubble alright and I think most people realize that but what I struggle with lately is that even if people are fully aware of the bubble and the insanity behind the spike in prices for almost all assets, they also know that the almighty financial GOD (a.k.a Weimar Powell and the FED) will not let any price discovery or revert to the means to happen at all cost and they have all the firepower and will to make it happen. In an environment like that, even if it’s a bubble, a good argument can be made that bubble is the new normal and you won’t win betting against GOD.
I know this is very much in line with the “this time is different” talking point but the swift reaction march of last year by them do leave me with some doubts if we’re still holding on to old yard stick of measuring when in new reality there’s only one measuring yardstick that will shape the outcome, a big one carry by the FED with plenty of government backing. Seems like all conventional rules have been thrown out the window and to expect a bust based on conventional rules or principle might be misleading in this new environment.
Case in point, most of the points I hear about how housing and stock can unwind if interest rate do tick up, that’s a big IF assumption. What I haven’t heard, perhaps due to my own lack of knowledge is a convincing case that a major price correction in housing even if interest rate remains steady or even lower. Perhaps the pending foreclosure and people holding on to 2nd home might be a catalyst to bring on the bust but then again banks can artificially control foreclose homes from appearing on the market in order to control the pricing narrative. I don’t know, as disappointed as it is to say, I am struggle to envision the next black swan event that will sink housing and all I really want is a freaking decent house to raise my family without leveraging to the moon to pay for a crapbox and then having to pet myself on the back and convince myself that I made the right decision or overpaying.
The simple answer is that it will go on for as long as people believe it will go on, even though most people do understand that it cannot go on forever.
What will finally break that confidence is impossible to predict, but it is likely to be something that is not prominently on people’s radar at this moment. Then the dominoes start to fall and the central bank won’t have an answer. The house of cards collapses under it’s own weight.
When did people first start thinking that their house should increase in price every year simply because their house exists?
As Kara Cox points out, buildings and improvements actually depreciate and need constant maintenance. That is a *reduction* in value, not an increase brought about by some kinda invisible force.
It seems like people expect the price of all assets to constantly increase through time (except for cash). That seems like magical thinking. Or maybe better described as a con.
So in the example above the realtor gets $100K commission (4.5%), whether the owner made or lost money.
Never dealt with a realtor. What is it they do again?
Having lived both in the Bay Area during the dotcom explosion and NYC during the MBS explosion, I know a thing or two about financial bubbles.
Good article. The Fed Funds Rate rose to over 6% to help end the dotcom frenzy and over 5% to assist with pricking the housing bubble. Now, the FFR is zero and the ten-year treasury is well below the (understated) rate of inflation while the Fed is printing $40B per month to buy mortgage-backed securities.
Nobody can predict the timing and future of the housing market as there are too many unpredictable and aleatory factors involved. But one thing is for sure: the Fed seems quite resolved to throw the largest frat party in history and first-time home buyers are paying a huge entrance fee to partake in the bash.
“But one thing is for sure: the Fed seems quite resolved to throw the largest frat party in history”
But when they get to the point where they have to choose between crashing the market or completely trashing the dollar, they will preserve the dollar. Otherwise they will lose all their power.
In many areas, the dollar is already being trashed for first-time home buyers and yet they proceed with the MBS purchases.
Those house prices in Ca are obnoxious. Anyone who pays $2 Mil for a small bungalow is asking for trouble later down the road. I could be wrong, especially if Ca decides to print (and value) their own currency at some point in the future.
Full disclosure: I have relatives in Ca that have been there over 50 years and they seem sane to me, but I rarely see them anymore so I am assuming status quo.
On another note: In 2010, I bought a 2,000 square foot brick and Hardiplank home in Spring, Texas that was built between 2003 and 2007 (search Augusta Pines or Coventry II). And it’s in a very desirable neighborhood. I paid $122,000 for it, and paid cash. The house next door, similar size, sold a few months ago for $262,000 and it was in beautiful condition.
On a smaller scale, we are doing about the same as the RE market in California. But we are using Texas money (LOL).
Surely it’s not even necessary to raise the point of the terrible decisions that people make when driven by their emotions. The two categories where humans routinely blow themselves up are poor financial decisions and poor decisions on who they enter into a romantic relationship with. Because their emotions are driving the bus. Then they rationalize their emotional decisions in their heads.
I suggest you have to be at least 50 yrs old to have fully appreciated the combo of dot.com bubble/bust, RE bubble/bust and stock market bubble/bust, and current RE and stock market bubbles. If you want to add the late 80’s RE runup, Black Monday ’87, and 1990’s recession and RE value decline, I suggest you need to be in your 70’s. To have also appreciated the 1970’s hyperinflation and recession and fallout, you would have to be in your 80’s now.
I predict there will be a large number of the 30 to 45 yr old crowd who are presently feeling pretty smart who are eventually going to get humbled. Not to discriminate, there will be those in the over 50 crowd who suffer from long-term memory loss who will be receiving a reminder of how things can turn bad. Of how the tip of their index finger does not morph everything it touches into 24 carat gold.
I’m 77 now and have lived (and prospered) through it all what you mentioned. And you know what…..almost all of the people in my age group that I know of have done the same as me. Especially now are we being very careful with money and assets.
The younger folks? Not so much, and they probably will have some expensive scars when this ends. Even at RE prices around here at 10X less than Ca, they are overbidding asking prices.
Somewhat related, I heard that Starbucks closed down 45 stores in San Francisco during the pandemic, but are planning on opening up only about 15 stores.
Starbucks recently spent $2 million dollars on the Starbucks in the Sales Force tower. My guess since it is a “New” Class “A” office space SFT will fill up again with new tenets upgrading. $2 million you say!! The story goes that Starbucks does not make money in a city like San Francisco, they are there because it is good Brand marketing.
I have noticed a few Starbucks without drive-thrus closed down and have not reopened.
“It is Hard to Resist the Dopamine of Collective Euphoria in the Housing Market”
Not for me. I don’t even understand this mindset. Get excited to bid against anonymous offers in order to overpay for an “asset” that you then have to pay for monthly over the course of 30 years? I don’t get into this kind of stupid.
If the dollar takes a significant hit globally then interest rate increases will become necessary to maintain foreign investment. Until that time “….it is different this time”! We have never had the FED take off the markets so much garbage and put into the FED freezer.
We have never had those huge financial houses purchasing thousands of homes and then keeping part of the inventory off the markets…..like “metered housing”.
This is more than a “single” issue problem. Wage suppression thru globalization increases the inability of so many Americans to “afford” housing. Too much foreign cash flooding the housing market has inflated the sales of homes either new or otherwise.
Anecdotal:
Very close relative and husband prepped and placed their 3000 sq ft home in a US 152 bedroom community and placed for sale over a weekend; 5 family views and by Monday morning had 3 solid offers………This community (Which I will not name but those who are familiar with US 152 between Morgan Hill CA and US 99 to the East will know where.) That market is literally “on fire”!
Last there are so many potential younger buyers who are now trying to take advantage of the “work from home” status and see an opportunity to move away from the major (in CA anyway) population centers and try the countrysides. They also know that once they “leave” they cannot go back to re-purchase housing.
But bottom line to me:
Any fractional solid interest rate rise and the housing market will be toast.
Having been thru the 70s housing to today (hopefully ), and I actually sold and bought a house today, one in ca and one in fl.. I can tell you there are two kinds of housing price increases. The first one is a credit driven, liar loan, sell into anyone with a pulse (2005). The second one is federal reserve notes flood the system and cause inflation, now That’s my opinion of which one we are in. And when bread becomes $1 again then houses will be 20k too, but I wouldn’t hold my breath. You could buy a brand new fabulous beach house in florida in 1972 for 40k$, today it’s at least 1.5m.
People have been calling the real estate market a bubble for decades while prices skyrocketed. They call that a wall of worry and that is a healthy thing.
When people stop calling the real estate market a bubble, it will be time to worry a little.
I’ve only really heard the real estate market called a bubble from say, 2004-2009, and from 2020 on.
Not sure who you have heard calling it a bubble for decades.
Y’all need to chill. I will never let this bubble pop. On my honor.
~ Jay Powell