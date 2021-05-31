Modular Construction: “Not there yet”

“There is only one way for a modular project to go right, and a million ways to go wrong.”
By John E. McNellis, Principal at McNellis Partners, for WOLF STREET:
Watch enough construction and it may occur to you that things have scarcely changed since Ramses II’s building spree. Yes, we have cranes, forklifts, and electric saws, but so much of building still comes down to backbreaking labor: guys digging ditches, pushing wheelbarrows or swinging hammers. Wed this commonplace observation with our apparent need to disrupt and revolutionize every industry and your offspring is modular construction.
What is modular construction? It’s a method of construction, not a building type. It’s a matter of where rather than what. Instead of erecting a building on-site, most of a modular structure is built off-site. One assembles everything but a project’s foundation, exterior siding and roof in a factory a thousand miles away. It’s constructing an apartment building in individual modules—imagine freight containers—in, say, Boise, trucking them to your site, easing them onto your foundation and then screwing them in, side-by-side, and then stacking them floor-by-floor like a child’s building blocks.
When finished, the Modular Building Institute says that, “Modular buildings are virtually indistinguishable from their site-built counterparts.”
Why do this? Why bother fooling with a construction method that has worked for the last five thousand years? Simple. Modular companies claim their approach can save up to 40 percent on construction costs and finish buildings 40 to 50 percent faster. How?
First, like the offshoring of tech work, there is a big savings in wages: one can pay those Boise carpenters $18 an hour instead of $50 in the Bay Area.
Second, there are no rain delays in a factory; its carpenters can pound nails 365 days a year; and third, you can finish your apartments in the factory at the same time your local contractor is doing all of your site work: grading, trenching, utilities, pouring the foundation and so on. When the foundation is done, so are your apartments; this should—theoretically— shave months off your construction time.
Even if these cost savings prove elusive—one owner with whom I spoke said his modular project cost as much as and took as long as traditional construction—there are a couple compelling reasons for modular. By shifting the building process to where the trades can afford to live, it’s one small way to address the nation’s labor shortage in construction. More importantly, it should prove a great step forward for worker health and safety: An apartment on an assembly line can be raised and lowered to accommodate the carpenters’ aching backs; plumbers don’t need to crawl under the floor. And, if you’re working on the factory floor, you have no risk of falling off a five-story project.
Modular construction has been around for decades. Why hasn’t it taken off?
“There is only one way for a modular project to go right, and a million ways to go wrong,” said Ken Lowney, president and founder of Lowney Arch. Having designed and overseen the construction of modular buildings with over 5,000 units, Lowney has experienced most of the problems one can with the process: modules that fit like a poorly cut jigsaw puzzle, modules that were damaged in transit, modules that weren’t properly weather-proofed and thus ruined while awaiting installation, and even the bankruptcy or failure of the modular construction companies themselves.
Lowney thinks that modular isn’t the answer for every project, but rather just one of the tools that owners and builders should consider. “It works best for projects over 100 units located on flat, rectangular sites with ample land area. It can really shine with suburban hotels. If you’re building the identical hotel room over and over again, modular’s efficiencies can kick into gear. Marriott is a huge proponent.”
One major contractor said his team has wasted too much time “pre-conning” a half-dozen modular projects that didn’t go forward, presumably because the cost savings weren’t there. “Right now, modular is more bleeding edge than leading edge.”
He pointed out a constraining factor to the process: Without a “lay-down” yard within a half mile of the project to store the delivered modules awaiting installation, the concept simply doesn’t work. This eliminates highly urbanized areas as modular candidates. He also pointed out the elephant in modular’s factory: the unions. Wherever unions can effectively veto a project’s approval—San Francisco—modular will only proceed with their participation.
Another contractor was far more sanguine about modular’s future. “It’s not there yet, but it’s inevitable,” said Paul Cunha, a vice president with S.D. Deacon, a leading west coast contractor. “The country needs it to address both our labor and housing shortage.”
He likened the state of modular construction to the auto industry. “Modular is well beyond the Model T stage, but nowhere near Tesla. It’s like car manufacturing in the forties, just after the war. But they’re going to figure it out, they’re going to make it work far more efficiently than site-built construction.”
For the sake of our housing shortage, let’s hope it arrives soon. By John E. McNellis, author of Making it in Real Estate: Starting Out as a Developer.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Psst, used shipping containers – amazing what’s being done w/ them!
Yes, go ahead, pay $250 a night to stay in a Marriott made out of shipping containers. Do it for the experience! YOLO 🤣
What about 3-D printed houses? I keep hearing that they’re so cheap and the quality is so high. Why haven’t 3-D printed houses taken over the market, yet?
People think of them like geodesic domes of the 70s.
I think they are pretty neat. Thick walls, fast builds. Not sure how long setup and finish work takes, still has to have plumbing stems and elec outlets, kitchen cabinets, etc.
“Why haven’t 3-D printed houses taken over the market, yet?”
Patience, young grasshopper.
The housing industry is quite averse to change their tried and true stick-built model of house construction. They are a one-trick pony and they like it that way.
This current aberration of a housing market with prices going through the roof (pardon pun) and contrived ‘inventory shortage’ will IMO spur a little much-needed innovation in that industry. It’s about time.
“A New York homebuilder has put a 3D-printed home on the market for the first time in the United States …”– recent story on CNBC. And he is getting plenty of offers.
I even think the tiny house movement has a future here, although it is not for all. Empty nesters, retired singles, and young couples long on dreams and short on cash are obvious customers.
Everyone needs a place to live, and few will need (although many ‘want’) the traditional American ‘dream’ house of a 3200 sq. ft. McMansion in the burbs. Especially in a perverted housing market gone wild.
In LosAngeles there is 2 types of construction going on, 2500-4000 sf 4 bedroom luxury macmansion or doghouse condos. No middle ground.
The condos are really large scale projects by large corporate builders. I don’t see a lot of mom and pop builders building 4-5 units.
3D printers seem awfully slow and raw material intensive for them to outpace modular/panelization in terms of impacting the real world mkt first.
The key seems to be importing as many mass production techniques (assembly line, etc) as possible in order to maximize productivity.
At current speeds, 3D printers seem better suited for custom/one-off manufacturing.
Are you kidding me? 3-D printed houses are the most efficient houses with regards to building material, energy conservation, speed. https://www.businessinsider.com/3d-homes-that-take-24-hours-and-less-than-4000-to-print-2018-9
Dan,
This is a garage-sized shack with windows. 600 square feet. And only the walls are printed. Wood-framed windows are purchased from a supplier and built into the walls on site. The foundation is made on location (poured concrete?), and the roof is handmade out of wood and some roofing material. On the inside, it looks like a third-world cinder-block shack painted white with an exposed plywood ceiling. Light bulbs dangle from the rafters by their wires. Not sure if there is any plumbing. Doesn’t look like it. So sure, maybe an option to house the homeless?
3-D printed houses is the future. Don’t let anyone to convince you otherwise. 3-D house printing is the great deflator of real estate.
But think about how many people would be against 3-D printing and how much money they will spend on smear campaign to stop people from moving towards 3-D printed houses. All the real estate industry, all rental conglomerate, landlords, all construction workers, banks, lumber industry, … and even gov.
All people in above industries will want to stop 3-D printing housing revolution. So, they will try to make it as difficult as possible. But technology always wins. So, remember that 3-D printing is the future.
A 3-D printed house sold for $50K will earn the RE agent, bank, loan company very little; it will earn gov very little tax in comparison to a $1.5 Mil McMansion. So, they will fight against us; but the great thing is that huge number of common people will be behind 3-D printed houses and they won’t be able to stop us. Let’s deflate real estate like never before.
Can you provide links to some 3D printers for home scale projects, so that we can see output rates?
My initial sense, mentioned elsewhere is that interim technologies (panelization, etc.) are already real world available whereas 3D printers for homes are still a number of years in the future in practical, large scale terms.
I think it might be like the hybrid vs. full electric car debate.
Hybrids were available in 2000 and doubled MPG…full electrics took another 16 to 20 yrs and are arguably not really avl at large scale yet.
A lot of savings could have occurred in those interim 16 yrs if everybody just went hybrid instead of waiting around on “perfect” full electric.
Ditto for panelization vs 3D printing, I think.
That’s not the issue with modular homes. Most of a house’s price in expensive areas comes from the land. Material costs are going to be largely the same. You also still have to have local people to hookup and do final stages of construction on site. Modular houses often lack basements or have to have the basements, done on site. Building a house in a factory has some advantages, but it’s very different than automating the building of say, a car, alot of modular construction for houses still has to be done by hand. Modular construction, might benefit some living in certain areas with high labor costs, but the end house isn’t going to be hugely cheaper. The only way factory houses could be alot cheaper is if houses were alot smaller (then it could be automated more), but mobile homes and RV’s have been going up alot in price, and if modular construction caught on, that price savings could be largely sucked away over time.
The local governments could EASILY find ways to ensure those in new modular homes pay just as much in property taxes.
The biggest problem though, is that construction is a big part of a local economy, shifting that away to other areas of the country for what, would likely be a modest price savings, will hugely damage many, if not most local economies. As for the sediment that construction is price gouging, that could be true in large cities, but in most of the country it isn’t. And almost everything could be accused of price gouging these days.
Personally, ranch style (1 floor with basement) houses are the most appealing to me and what I think most people should go for. All those wires and pipes are also very easy to deal with in a ranch house. There isn’t much height to deal with either.
Modular construction might be a good thing for certain types of large buildings like hotels, that stuff is usually done by non local companies, anyways. But, I’m not optimistic about modular houses. It’s also possible that new on site construction techniques can be developed.
The biggest factor in the price of housing in expensive areas is, what is the most maximum possible loan, those wanting to live in that area can get?
Cas127, I provided a link, but it is awaiting moderation.
But here’s some quote “These 3D-printed homes can be built for less than $4,000 in just 24 hours”
Printable homes represent the latest wave in construction, but they’re not always cheap or easy to build.
In March, New Story, a housing nonprofit based in San Francisco, and Icon, a construction-technology company that designs 3D printers, defied these stereotypes by producing a $10,000 tiny home in just 48 hours.
Icon called the structure “the first permitted, 3D-printed home in America.”
As I said, expect a lot of resistance, comments, smear campaign against 3-D printed houses since these will deflate RE market by probably 90% whether they like it or not.
Dan,
Looking forward to the link…I am open to being convinced, but I just favor near term fixes (even if suboptimal/imperfect) over longer term ones whose full arrival date might keep getting pushed back.
Leaving 3D printers out of it, there is a lot to be said for well thought out, smaller footprint house plans (real world tested) becoming more widely/clearly available and certified as being complete and vetted.
A ton of websites offer house pkana/blueprints but I don’t know if any sites really specialize in price optimized construction/real world vetting in terms of plans for sale.
(Btw, I would love it if Habitat for Humanity would make its own internal price optimized home plans/take down lists/etc much more openly available, with additional educational material. If H4H really wants to make a widespread impact, the broadest possible distribution of cost-optimized plans is the way to do so…it is much, much easier to publish pdfs on the internet than it is to round up dozens of volunteers weekend after weekend, in every metro in America).
Also, detailed take down lists (itemized cost lists) seem to be much more scarce…blueprint sites seem to target the “Barbie’s Dream Home”
market whereas there are (sadly) fewer numbers geeks obsessing about ultimate cost-to-build.
The bottom line is that unless buyers educate themselves a *lot* more about true cost-to-build, they are always going to be at the mercy of ZIRP gaming developers.
I’m not sure 3D printed materials are yet as strong as traditional subtractive methods. And how does it compare for costs?
Whenever I see 3-D printed houses at work, I see the concrete being poured by a machine. But as Top-GUN mentions further down below in the comments, what about the electricity, plumbing, ductwork, etc? How do they deal with that?
I am familiar with the article published by CNBC on February 25, 2021 by Diana Olick on the first 3-D printed home for sale in the US market. The article claims the sale price is half that of a conventional home and the video shows customers who are impressed by the quality. But the lack of details raises many questions. I have walked by residential buildings at various stages of construction, so I have some idea of what it takes to build a house with a concrete foundation, a wood frame, and stucco on the outside, but the 3D houses are like a black box to me.
What I meant to say in the first sentence above is “whenever I see videos of houses being 3-D printed…”
The property assessments would be far lower than traditional buildings.Every local tax man knows that the pension crisis is upon us.They will prevent anything like modular homes through code enforcement.They already know the stern is sinking and the bow is fast rising, we already know how it ends.
Why, the price of a property has little to do with its build cots but everything to do with its location.
Many modern construction methods are already additive (for example concrete pouring) and much cheaper than using a 3d printer.
Double and triple wide manufactured homes were built in factories and trucked to a site and placed on piers. After Hurricane Andrew flattened many of them, Florida made a stricter building code to make them sturdier. These are cheaper than site built homes. Cement block homes on concrete foundations are sturdier in the face of storms and were sold for higher prices. Some masonry homes lasted centuries.
Modular homes, aka mobile homes, don’t age well. They’re cheaper than site-built homes, but you get what you pay for.
Been there, done that…
“Modular homes, aka mobile homes, don’t age well.”
Longevity and durability depend on quality materials and construction. That goes for site-built homes as well as modular or manufactured homes.
When constructed to site-built standards and placed on a permanent foundation manufactured houses are treated like ordinary real estate.
Mobile homes on wheels and propped up on cinder blocks or non-permanent foundations are in another league– and can be regarded as personal property, not real property.
Around these parts many, if not most, newer (post-WWII) rural homes are manufactured houses. Many are very well-equipped and attractive.
It depends on who owns the lot the manufactured home is on. Some parks charge $600 to $1000 for the monthly lot rent. The mfg. home owner owns the home on the lot, but not the land. The landlord raises the rent same as in other rental communities.
In subdivisions where the homeowner owns the lot and the mfg. home, the owner owns real estate subject to property tax. The assessor will notice if there is a home on the lot. The owner pays HOA fees for common area maintenance like a condo owner.
Modular construction exists for hospital operating rooms and ICUs. The electrical, plumbing, and oxygen/vac lines are run in prefabbed wall units which are installed on site. A nice bonus is that the room-facing surfaces are tempered glass, which is much easier to disinfect than paint.
They build houses like Ikea furniture in Sweden. A factory designs and makes the parts based on the architects design.
At the site they put down the foundations, then the builders open the flat packs and assemble the factory made parts according to the assembly plan.
They can do a house in about three weeks.
Bear in mind that where Wolf lives, and me across the bay, we live on major fault lines, and construction accordingly requires significant tying-together of parts to be able to sway, and stay in place. I did an addition to a home several years ago, and the metal ties between posts and studs was quite impressive. A lot of work and cost, and compliance with codes. That said, the older part of the house was built in 1919, and golly, it was built to last. Thick rough studs, but the foundation could have been more substantial.
Back during the second world war, tents were no longer used. The modular homes were constructed for housing the temporary labor for the military machine. Enough to do the job but “temporary” and “weak”.
Can they impress a women enough to live with a man and start a family? Nope?
Some people might be happy to live (for a while at least) in an updated, upsized Quonset hut for a $300 per month mortgage rather than a “traditional” home at $1800 per month (with huge un ZIRP’ing risk built into grossly inflated purchase price).
It might not get you l*id but it will save you a fortune.
Cas127, those Quonset things looks awesome! I’m going to look into it.
Quonset huts were developed in WW II precisely because of ease/speed/transportability/low cost of production…exactly the aspects we could use today, in the era of the $300k median starter home (after 20 years of labor mkt stagnation…at best).
But the incumbent, vested interests of the large builders finds it infinitely easier to simply exploit ZIRP than to innovate for improved affordability.
That particular dynamic will prove to be one of the Fed’s worst all-time mistakes…funding speculation rather than innovation due to the too blunt tool of ZIRP.
Starting that policy was a mistake…but failing to course correct after 20 yrs is a crime…
So, according to you, I should pay $2 Mil for a traditional house whereas I can get the same house in 3D printing for $100K or prefabricated house for $250K just to impress women? That way of thinking was what the older generations got us to where we are.
The majority of younger generation are both smart enough and also have to due to tight financials to value a house for living in it, and not for impressing women.
Well said
2 million for a traditional versus 100k for 3D printed? lol. Must be using standard Brazilian hardwood for the traditional frame. Or did you decide to ignore the lot cost in the former and not the latter?
Exaggeration likes this is why most people consider 3D printing a fringe method for crazies.
3-D printed houses is the future and the revolution in house building that should have come long ago. It doesn’t matter how much you are against it, it is the technology that will win and will deflate the RE values so hugely that the heads of all those fools who were buying houses by overbidding will explode.
Trying to stop 3-D printed houses from being adapted, would be like trying to stop electricity from being adapted in the 20th century.
Actually, in a couple relationship, it is almost always the woman who wants the more expensive, ‘nicer’ house (and the man is usually talked into it). In any case, that has been my experience.
Many of us men would live in trees if we could get away with it. And have a garage beneath the tree for that pick up truck or SUV. :-)
Another important reason to buy expensive homes in nice neighborhoods is the schools. Kids need a good school. Unfortunately, schools are funded by property taxes. Nicer better homes means good schools and the parents themselves are well off.
Same faulty logic that sells Benzes, Beemers, and up to Ferraris etc. To me I’d rather have someone who wants to help me deal with $$$$, than someone impressed with what I have spend. Of course in a divorce what’s either to give up? Unspend money or memories of all those (sound of v12 reving?
Sorry email screwed up. Please fix. This is the right one. Don’t want some innocent bystander to get mail.
J7915,
I cannot fix that. Re-post your reply to the correct commenter, and add their screen name to it, so we know. Then I can delete the original comment that has gone astray.
“The modular homes were constructed for housing the temporary labor for the military machine.”
Who has not seen the oddly quaint Quonset Huts that housed our service personnel during wars? They were in many a war movie and your Dad or Granddad may have quartered in one.
Cheap and easy to construct, these arched metal structures have made a come-back. They come prefabricated and are assembled on site DIY. Interiors can be as fancy as you like– a far cry from the bleak military olive drab accommodations.
Dome houses are another option to conventional stick-built cube houses. Easy to build, durable, and are said to be hurricane and tornado resistant.
Prospective home buyers/builders have so many non-conventional choices these days– but most people will of course stick with the boring cubes built of sticks.
When the nation’s greatest builder of steam locomotives, Norris of Philadelphia, reached the end of the line in the 1860’s, the works started by Matthias W. Baldwin were able to survive and grow into the massive Baldwin plant in the city. (Note, they were also exporters to other countries.) But this became cramped and led to the opening of the giant Eddystone plant on the Delaware banks. Even the diesel electrics would be built here, yet the plant never exceeded 1/3 of it’s production capacity. Why would you invest in building concentrated modular production facilities when our present form of living might just go out like the Dodo or the steam locomotive? What happens when governments are forced to realize they might have to use public condemnation powers to take back massive tracts along transportation corridors in order to build future housing far beyond the stick huts we’ve been living in so far. Maybe they will need modular factories that can be assembled on site in order to build the modular components for futuristic living. And don’t forget those on site monorail construction plants they’re going to need. Or do you really believe the future will be a bunch of trucks flying over those failing interstate roadways that are too damn expensive to maintain? Haven’t we figured out yet that formula is a long term money-losing program?
The only successful monorail project I have ever seen and reliably used by the public is at Disney.
100% privately built.
After reading this I’m glad our modular retirement house in the hills of Santa Fe didn’t materialize. Two friends and I planned a pod house where we could grow old and die under the same roof but not on top of one another, we’d each have our own private space. Before we could act, one friend died and it killed the plan completely. I still think it’s a good idea but was interested to learn here that modulars are just as expensive as traditional building. We thought otherwise, that they’d be a cheap way to go. I guess not. Now I’m too old to try it anyway.
I suggest the requisition of all but one homes of people whose net worth is greater than 1 billion.
That includes castles of aristocrats and royalty.
And transform them in low income housing.
That’ll save some money .
Palaces are like malls. Not well suited for conversion. But they at least they have the Bucket market
In the housing development where my son is looking they have several sections of homes that are being built by a Japanese Modular construction company called “Ichijo” or something like that. The video shows a factory with automated equipment ( might have one in the U.S.) building the wall sections. Watched them working on a few of them. The wall , floor and roof sections show up in big vertical pallet bundles and are stored on site. But they seem to work just-in-time so they don’t sit around in the rain. Similar cost to other houses in the development. Interesting thing is that in the model home they have engineers from the factory (in Japan) showing you and selling the home instead of real estate agent types. My wife and I visited the model and home and two days later we received a hand written thank you card wrapped in a ribbon. Leave it to the Japanese to make this work.
Japanese houses have a design life of 30 years. They’re designed to last one generation. It’s cultural, always been that way. They’re ultra-flimsy, and normally not worth rehabbing, though they move and flex easily without collapsing and survive earthquakes very well. After the design life, you just tear them down and build a new one, with all the newest stuff in them.
My in-laws live in a house built in the 70s. Most of it with prefab panels. It is quite clear that it passed its design life. No one is going to rehab it. It’s a tear-down.
That’s why in Japan, the land has value, not the house. The house’s value after 30 years is negative because if you sell it, the seller ends up paying to tear it down.
Is that what we want in the US?
Interesting topic. I know it’s apples and oranges, but brings to mind the way liberty ships were built. Sections were built away from the shipyards, and transported by rail. But, the key thing is, they were all assembled in the same spot.
I highly recommend this documentary made during the war: Birth of Victory.
The video gets into the details of templates, etc. How they did it. Amazing.
If I were having a house built, I would prefer a crew of experienced builders, and be able to watch it going up.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, my area saw a lot of modular construction. But it was of “Katrina Cottages” which were essentially single family homes that looked like trailers but were oriented with the entrances at either ends rather than in the middle. They were (and are) very popular because they emulated the “Shotgun Houses” of the area that were built before air conditioning became a thing. But that effort didn’t last long… people wanted bigger homes than that.
The other thing I still see is modular construction of commercial buildings. Family Dollar, Waffle House, Wendy’s, Taco Bell… these are all erector set types of construction that were first built elsewhere. But they don’t require much in the way of laydown space to make them work.
I get why suburban hotels and apartment buildings may be the next wave of this type of construction. But the author is right… it is more bleeding edge than leading edge. For one thing. the more internal walls the more problems that will arise. And if people will be living in these things day and night then they will find the flaws… and report them.
Important and interesting article, Mr. McNellis.
1) How about panelization as a halfway measure, with somewhat less upside but also less risk?
2) How much of home price inflation (essentially doubling prices since 2000 on a nationwide average) do you attribute to “ZIRP affordability abuse” vs. honest increases in cost-to-build (ignoring wildfire inflation of last yr).
My personal sense is that most of the doubling in home prices over the last 20 years (which saw some of the worst labor growth in many, many decades) is actually 75% attributable to developers simply jacking prices skyward because Fed ZIRP made it possible, while providing an intermediate term illusion of “affordability” to bamboozled buyers.
It isn’t that cost-to-build has doubled (again, ignoring 2020 insanity) since 2000, it is that slashing mortgage rates from 8% to 4% provided developers a huge government subsidized “out” to hike prices.
Panelized construction is how some of the Japanese modular home builders who now operate in the US. build. Factory with robotic XY gantry robot lays down the construction materials including plumbing and electrical then the robot nails them together.
Panelization does seem much more amenable to in-factory mass production techniques (and transport) than full “cubic” modular construction.
I suppose one issue is error tolerance in fittings/tie ups when the panels have to be assembled into cubes onsite though.
Still, I have visions of largely automated factories “stamping” out a ton of panels per day.
(Actually, a move away from the drywall sandwich to some “single wall” new standard (with electrical/water conduits built in) could really make the “stamping” analogy literally true…and tremendously increase production volumes).
It is interesting that to me, thr MAJOR advantage of modular building, is not even mentioned.
Reliable high quality that can be inspected and certified.
The are amazing high end construction contractors. There also seems to be just as many low quality have no idea what they are doing contractors. Seen plenty of both, even in million dollar houses.
Would you rather have a EV built in some guy’s garage or a Tesla?
3D printed houses… we’ll they are not houses,, basically a cave..
No electricity, plumbing, heat, AC, ductwork, windows, doors, cabinets, toilets, etc, etc…
All that stuff has to be installed in the cave/box…. And since these things are extruded concrete you have to have heavy tools to cut holes, punch through openings. You can surface mount all this stuff but then it looks like you’re inside a warehouse and not a regular house where all the wiring, plumbing, etc is hidden inside the walls…
Yeah the cave is cheap, but it costs to make it into the home momma demands!!!
PS,,, and you have to figure out how to insulate the exterior walls,,, and do you want to cover that up… 3D just isn’t as simple as it sounds!!
“You can surface mount all this stuff but then it looks like you’re inside a warehouse and not a regular house where all the wiring, plumbing, etc is hidden inside the walls…”
From a man-hour perspective, stuffing electric/pipes/HVAC into a drywall-frame-drywall sandwich is likely responsible for a huge pct of costs.
You would think attractive, concealing external runners would have made a market over the last 100 years, especially if they could knock 25% off cost-to-build.
Modular housing in America is held hostage by status quo. Local politicians are reluctant to change building codes to encourage them, unions fight not to lose their labor rights, and materials providers and contractors also prefer to do business in the current style.
The military has proven the ability of modular construction for most major structures, from housing, to bridges, to airfields. I’ve spent years inside modular buildings with no ill effects.
The simple “container” building (more often than not not constructed from a used shipping container) is a perfect example. They are used world wide, for everything from housing to hospitals, but just try to use one in an established community in the USA. They are not fragile, they are very energy and material efficient, they can be made quite comfortable, and they are considerably less expensive than traditional bricks and mortar. Seattle could easily solve their local homeless problem with a few hundred of these, but that wouldn’t fly politically. (FYI two 40′ containers provide 700 sq ft of usable floorplan).
My local city council, which is rubber stamping permits for ADUs will not allow modular construction, or even tiny homes, and they are not unique.
Two office buildings were built in our town using shipping containers. The buildings were several stories tall and very unique in design. Actually, they are more attractive than the old traditional concrete boxes sitting nearby.
Yeah, exactly.
Modular may be better than traditional.
Or not, as the case may be.
So basically in the future, when we want to move, we can drag our homes along using a tow truck?
Where do I sign up for that?
I would think, plumbing, electricity, etc would be a major concern?
MB, we can do that now with some of the big RV’s I see around here.
Anything from a converted van to a million-dollar diesel pusher, plug and play or stay in the wild for a week or two. Your choice, almost anywhere on the continent.
MonkeyBusiness,
Mobile homes — and that’s what you’re talking about — have been around for a very very long time. But that’s not what the article is about.
The article is about “MODULAR” building technologies, NOT “mobile.” I know the words look close. So just scanning the headline, you could make that mistake. So read the headline again, and then read the entire article so you know what it is about.
“A rose by any other name would smell as sweet”
William Shakespeare
50-100 years ago the word was “Sears kit houses”.
Sears sold them from 1914 to 1940 for $600-$6000 each.Many of them still stand.Here is an article from the local Historical Society with original Sears ads.
“Kit houses from Sears,Roebuck”
https://www.oldhouseonline.com/house-tours/kit-houses/
The idea is not entirely dead.US Navy builds bases and installations all over the world,in every climate,from Alaska to Africa.
Quality is on par,everybody from Admirals to the enlisted men is comfortably housed according to US Navy pecking order…
Construction costs are about 10% compared to the US commercial sector.
And US Navy Seabees (construction workers) dont strike me as particularly bright fellows 😁
Welcome to Boston. Home of future Winthrop Center. World’s first Class A passive house building! Not sure how that could currently be built with modular cnstruction. I see this progress every day, just around the corner from my shop. And yes….I also had to research what it meant to be passive hoouse!
I have built a few houses in my life but have built many large open pit mining machines in mines all over the world. Never did I face the same building situation twice. Every single one of them was unique even if it was the exact same model of machine!
How was modular built machine shipped to customer? Railway, truck, ship,
railway, truck?
Local conditions were always different. Whork and travel visas? Yellow fever, vacs? Malaria? Police or army road blocks? The work site was always different. Prepared gravel pad at best, to muddy field, hill side or hill top, middle of a wheat or corn field. Power or no power? Can cranes move on site? How to keep cranes stable when lifting heavy loads on soft ground? Mine blasting just hundreds of feet away! Military jets buzzing low.
Labor was always different. The weather was always different. Montana or Siberia in winter? Desert in Nevada or Jordan? Temperatures and wind were different. Rain or snow. Flooding! Yeah in the middle of the Sahara desert! Flooding 2 times a day in the Congo, during rainy season, no problem! Temperatures 47 degrees C, no wind, keep hand tools in bucket of water, wear gloves to handle metal, no problem! Dust storms during dry season, no problem! Sand in your food!
The political situation was always different. Union or non-union? I once had to vote during a union election! Marshall law with armed soldiers guarding machine! Timing was always different. One work shift, or 2 or 24/7. How close to customer’s tax year end? How much pressure to build? Can you speak the language? Swahili? Sure!
Parts delayed, missing, damaged, or lost in transport? Example. Lost major machine axle on train from port of Dar El Salome, Tanzania to copper mine in the Congo. Had to put people on flat car to look for axle lost in jungle bush. Took 2 months to find the dam axle! Had to build machine without axle, then lift entire machine using 4 large mine front end loaders! Pulled axle into place with D9 Cat!
Who is ever prepared for this kind of sh*t? Only an experienced contractor.
Modular my ass!
Do the google…
China built “modular” a “57 stories high rise in 19 days.”
Put that in your fortune cookie and smoke it!
I delivered for a few of these projects. Modular built apartments. it’s not like apartments are all that interesting. Think 10×10 (more or less) sized walls, already decked on the outside. They would bundle them together and put 3 or 4 buncles on a trailer. (BTW legal max width in USA is 8.5′ so they were paying for oversize trucking). figure an hour or so for them to load the bundles and tie them down. Drive from the factory to the jobsite. Back in, the crane (usually a small portable tower crane) unloads and they set them. Takes maybe another hour.
i talked to the framing lead guy. he had 25 to 50 framers on site. 5 weeks max. (block apartment building 2 to 3 stories high), he could set 150 panels a day. They crew followed the job. (they worked for the modular company). follow the blueprints, set them in place. nail, screw bolt, grab another one. AND the outside is already decked so there is no standing on ladders trying to put a 4×8 sheet of plywood on. No waste of wood, engineered correctly and built correctly (lots of things are engineered correctly, not always built to plan on site) and pop pop pop. Most of the ones I helped out at were in downtown locations where there is no room to work/park/truck and so minimizing that time is a big deal.
even pre holes for plumbing and electrical. Set the roof and floor panels on, boom, next floor. They used the crane to set the windows (cuz big windows are heavy) and bang, on to a new job. As someone said earlier, i could totally see motels being this way, they are the same all the way down. apartments too
it’s not like houses are all that different. You get maybe 4 floor plans in a new development (1 tree, 3 shrubs), they already have the exact lumber order for each plan, with no extra. be way less waste and theft if it’s all built in a factory and trucked.
1) Starbucks opened stores from impaired shipping containers. It’s a new art. To go.
2) European and Chinese constructions co compete with each other, bribing third world countries officials, building prefab micro apartments and spying on each other !!
3) NEXII building solutions build prefab stores/ apartments from recycled materials, to avoid concrete and steel, pollution and construction debris, within a short time, cutting cost, solving the climate crisis.
4) DXY reached Mar 2009 fractal zone. China devalue the Yuan, USD/CNY is prefab.