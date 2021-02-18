Why the EV Battle Is Brutal for GM, Ford, Other Automakers: Tesla Cuts Prices Again, Barriers to Entry Vanish, EV Entrants Muck Up High-Profit Pickup Truck Oligopoly

But what’s going on in the Wall Street Hype Machine regarding the EV space is hilarious, when you think about it for a moment.
Citi came out this morning and raised its price target for GM shares, which are already up 50% from a year ago, to $85, from $70, with a path to $100. What’s hilarious is the reasoning behind the increase in the price target: GM is getting serious about EVs.
In reality, the EV space is a brutal game within the zero-sum auto industry where the sale of each EV comes at the expense of a sale of an internal-combustion-engine (ICE) vehicle. In US auto sales, there has been a lot of turmoil but no growth for over two decades, and then in 2020, auto sales plunged to 1970s level. The only US automaker that grew was Tesla.
GM is finally getting serious about EVs in an all-out effort to avoid oblivion. GM has been dogged for years by declining revenues and declining global deliveries. In 2020, GM’s global revenues dropped by 11% from 2019, and by 17% from 2018, and by 21% from 2014. GM’s global deliveries in 2020 dropped by 12% from 2019, and after four years of declines, are now down by 32% from 2016.
Why the EV battle is brutal for GM and other automakers.
Automakers have to fight that battle in order to stay relevant. They cannot dodge it, they’ve been forced into it at first by Tesla, and now by a slew of other startups, and government incentives and regulations globally have been pushing in that direction, and they know if they fail in that battle, they will become irrelevant.
Legacy automakers’ control of the market fell apart, barriers to entry vanished. EV powertrains are far simpler to design and build than modern ICE powertrains. The EV components are being commoditized across supply chains. The hard part is the battery-cell technology, but automakers can buy the cells from battery suppliers (which is what Tesla does). This lowers the technical barriers to entry.
And the flood of money handed to EV startups and to Tesla is completely tearing down what remains of any barriers to entry: The companies with deep pockets that can lose nearly unlimited amounts of money on getting EV models on the road and scaling up are now the startups!
Legacy automakers compete with startups that are designed to lose tons of money for years. But legacy automakers do need to make a profit. Legacy automakers are going to get underpriced by companies that will purposefully generate losses in order to gain market share – in order to gain scale, the mantra of investor-funded startups these days. Along the same principle as Uber’s strategy to undercut taxi fares and generating huge losses that continue to this day, and thereby becoming the biggest taxi enterprise in the world, and also the one with the biggest losses. Legacy taxi companies that couldn’t afford to lose money for years didn’t fare well.
This may seem unfair, but that’s how it is these days. Automakers will have to compete on that basis, and that means only one thing…
EV prices are already getting cut. Under pressure from the dozens of EV models coming on the market, Tesla already cut prices in 2020. And yesterday, on its website, it cut prices further, this time for its near-mass-market models at the lower end where it is coming under pressure from other automakers:
- It cut $2,000 off the Model Y Standard Range, to $39,990
- It cut $1,000 off the price of the Model 3 Standard Range Plus, to $36,990.
Tesla isn’t cutting prices because it wants to make less money. It’s cutting prices to defend its market position and its sales against the new competition coming on the market that is specifically targeting its models.
In the US, Tesla is the dominant EV maker, and other automakers have to dance to its pricing tune. If Tesla cuts, they have to cut. Legacy automakers have been targeting Tesla’s older price points with their competing models, and they now have to rejigger their pricing downward.
Price cuts mean lower than expected profit margins and earnings prospects from EVs for all manufacturers. EVs already have a notoriously low profit margins due to the expense of the battery – though the powertrain itself and everything around the powertrain is far cheaper than an ICE powertrain and all the systems that go with it.
These price cuts mean that EVs are no longer considered a premium product, but are now a competitive product where prices matter – prices compared to ICE vehicles and to EVs.
The shift to EVs will remain a giant money-suck for legacy automakers for years to come. Both GM and Ford have announced investments exceeding $20 billion each over the next few years in order to get their EV programs off the ground. This includes developing the hardware and software, and converting manufacturing plants to EV production. Volkswagen said it would invest $86 billion into its EV and related programs over five years.
Tesla burned through more than $20 billion in investor money to get where it is today. Tesla raised most of this money from share sales. The legacy automakers will have to rely on their cashflow and on borrowing money via bond sales.
In essence, the shift to EVs has been and will continue to be a giant money-suck. It will take years to settle down. And legacy automakers cannot dodge it. The market has turned, and legacy automakers now have to compete in it, or become irrelevant.
Ultra-fat profit margins in the Oligopoly of ICE pickup trucks are being targeted by EVs. Everyone is entering the EV pickup space. The way to reach scale is to undercut competition on price. ICE pickups have been where Ford, GM, the former Fiat-Chrysler, and Toyota have made much of their money in the US. These are hugely profitable model lines with high prices and relatively low production costs, and legacy automakers didn’t challenge each other on price. There was enough for everyone, the thinking went, leading to obscene profit margins that everyone loved, and that all automakers bragged about in their earnings calls. And Americans were willing to pay those profit margins.
But the new entrants in the EV space don’t care about that. They want to reach scale. They want to ramp up. And they’re going to do it on price. Pickups are the low-hanging and juiciest fruit because of their high prices. With their frame rails and their higher weight, pickups are ideally suited for EVs. And electric motors have flat torque curves, which is ideal for towing. Ford, GM, and Fiat-Chrysler are all coming out with full-size e-pickups to defend their turf.
Full-size pickups are the bestselling vehicles in the US, and with their obscene profit margins, they’re where the earnings of legacy automakers are most vulnerable. That was a gravy train, run by an oligopoly of four companies, and EVs are going to muck it up.
It will take years to ramp up and play out, and until the new-normal settles in, tons of money will be invested and lost in the EV space, while profits of legacy automakers from their high-profit ICE trucks are going to get gutted.
It’s laudable that GM and Ford and other automakers are finally taking EVs seriously, after brushing them off for a decade. But this is a survival effort. Tesla and now many new companies – hundreds of them in China alone – are forcing legacy automakers into this battle to defend their turf. Government regulations around the world are favoring EVs. And automakers know if they fail, they will be tossed into the big scrapheap of automakers that didn’t make it.
Financially, it’s going to be a long hard slog for GM and other legacy automakers, in an industry where there has been zero growth in developed economies in over two decades, and where each EV sale is therefore coming at the expense of a more profitable ICE vehicle sale.
Financialisation destroying physical R&D. Once the creators of old progress have been bankrupted, the destroyers will start to think about creating again.
Agree 100%. Overdesigned underperforming cellphones on wheels. In a way, the automotive industry deserves to head in this direction with the way they punished American suppliers and workers. But…mechanics isn’t tech, where a simple patch can be released the next day…there is still plenty of time for Tesla or any of these startups to have that major screwup that will crush the fledgling industry.
Gosh. I would not call your article untrue, but I would call it poorly researched and poorly presented.
Just one example… the GM sales decline. It is true. But it was intentional as GM withdrew from markets like Russia and sold Opel, along with ending other relationships. That saved expenses, freed up lots of capital and is paying off with share value increases and better profits. Yet you made it sound like it was a toilet flush. Shame on you. Your effort has now made me question your knowledge in other areas you wrote about. I know the car business pretty well and you sir, stepped in it and tracked it all over the house. I know less of the other subjects you wrote about … but now I have a more jaundiced eye on your journalistic credibility. My bet is that you can do better sir. Please.
Dr Harry Mertin,
“Intentional” revenue decline? Hahahahaha….What unadulterated horse crap. I didn’t know GM had paid trolls out there.
GM had taken a bloodbath on Opel for years, and tried to get rid of it, and tried to shut it down during the Financial Crisis, but Merkel made a deal with GM to keep it running, and Opel’s revenues declined too. And GM finally got rid of it in 2017. And since then in 2018, 2019, and 2020 global revenues continued to decline even though the Opel story ended in 2017. And in GM’s overall global revenue picture, Russia was a flyspeck.
Here is the long-term decline in deliveries in Europe and Russia. This wasn’t anything new. GM has proven to be a shitty operator in Europe for many years (the chart is from a piece I wrote a while back, so it’s a bit outdated, sorry, but in 2020, GM’s deliveries in the region were still 0):
Dr Harry Mertin
I sure hope you’re an academic “Dr” (ie: PhD) as opposed to a medical doctor (ie: MD) where ignorance can kill.
In the latter half of the 20th century, GM and the UAW were locked in a death struggle; in 2009, the UAW (and Obama administration) won with GM’s bankruptcy.
GM market share at the beginning of the 1960s was close to 50%, but dribbled on down year by year to under 17% in 2000. From around the beginning of the 1980s, GM actually never earned its cost of capital. It literally slowly bled to death.
in 202-00-2021, GM is essentially reproducing that 20th century experience.
Every year, GM comes out with a bright, shiny new story, and every year (on avg) they lose market share. It’s Deja Vu all over again.
The problem is GM culture. Nothing will substantively change until thousands of legacy GM managers are gone (I’m not just talking a few executives). Elon Musk has more creative ideas in a given week than 1,000 GM “product developers” have had since the 1960s.
Wolf – you won the internet for today.
Perfect analysis.
I would have added something about insane unions are even insaner pension costs that Tesla doesn’t have to deal with…but that may have been a yellow flag for piling on.
Great article and analysis. Very interesting and certainly reflects Wolf’s automotive history and interest.
I see Tesla, and would be inclined to buy a Nissan Leaf. I suppose most urban (cowboy) PU truck drivers rarely use them as intended, but I’ve operated, owned, and worked trucks for almost 50 years. My first vehicle was a PU at age 16. I can tell you this much for sure, you won’t see Tesla pickups on real work job sites or in the ‘bush’ (as we say on the west coast). Next week I have to haul about a ton of posts and beams. It’s all going on the rack and hanging over, and yes the truck might get scratched. You think I would do this to a show piece? Would anyone? Will people use a Tesla to launch their boat or tow a travel trailer? I didn’t think so.
Oh yeah, my truck is a 19 yer old CMC 1/2 ton. Great truck.
Paulo, existing and companies with no product have been advertising an EV pickup for “how many years now”? And one has not surfaced on the retail end yet. (it’s those damn batteries!)
I’ve had maybe 6 or 7 pickups in my life and the last few were for oilfield work. I beat the living hell out of them and put them down wet at 300K miles. I doubt very much that an oilfield equipment or oil/gas producing company will use an EV pickup for “work” as where they go, there are no charging stations. Maybe the CEO or his pretty secretary will drive one to the office?
I would guess that the first generation of EV pickups will be used for show for the “fanboies” that can afford $100 K for a decked out short range 1/2 ton pickup to replace their current gas hog.
The current ugly pickup that Tesla has shown off has a lot of pre-orders, and it sure is different. My gut feeling is that unit will be so heavy and big that it will be classified as a 3/4 to one ton rig. But I’m an old fool so what do I know anyway? LOL
But that’s where we are today! And GM, Ford, Ram and Toyota are in trouble as Wolf so elegantly points out.
Seems reasonable to assume that OIL FIELDS would be the last place to adopt an EV anything mode of transport…
Jeff, there are lots of other businesses that use pickups for work details and those details are not like your morning coffee run to Starbucks.
Anthony A
I understand you actually work your truck.
But take a good look around at the rest of the driving public: probably 75% of trucks will never do what you do to your truck.
My next-door neighbor has 2 of them (both crew-cabs; wife drives s van).
I drive a BMW M8 , but I’ll never race it (well, you know what I mean…).
Paulo,
I suspect this generation of urban and rural planners view your GMC truck as a rolling cigarette. Nothing taxes, regulations and a sustained shame campaign won’t fix.
GM has over $100 billion in corporate debt. It’s a zombie, Tesla is the future.
Yes, Tesla is well positioned as the leading Vampire.
Tesla only keeps its door open by two methods. One is reselling its credits, which are paid for by the taxpayers. The Bubble stock is the other source of revenue, courtesy of wide-eyed hipsters who worship Musk. If Tesla is the future, all is lost.
roddy6667,
The interesting aspect of this is that, as other automakers ramp up EV production, they too will be getting these pollution credits, and fewer of them will find it necessary to buy them from Tesla. This could lead to a situation where Tesla can no longer get as much for these credits, or cannot sell them at all, and will have to use them itself to lower its tax bill, but given how much money it lost over the past 10 years, Tesla might not have a tax bill for years to come.
Are the pollution credits limited to automakers? Meaning can Tesla only sell those to other automakers, but not to for example, airlines? Just curious, either way, you’re right above the expanding supply of carbon credits. I wonder what that market is like, and what are the supply and demand around it.
By the way, just one point, one has to appreciate the genius of Al Gore in all of this, it all started with An Inconvenient Truth, but he jump started this carbon trade scheme, I am curious to see how much he made from it. I am not slamming him by the way, I think he was brilliant in turning a one trick political issue into a way to make a fortune.
MCH,
Would be good to have an international tax expert chime in here.
I remember reading a story some time ago about Fiat Chrysler in Europe buying pollution credits from Tesla. There are numerous of these programs out there in different countries.
I don’t think “carbon trading” has anything to do with this. Tesla’s “regulatory credits,” as it calls them, are tax credits that it sells to other companies. They’re not traded on exchanges.
It seems to me the Tesla has three methods…
Tesla bought $1.5 billion in bitcoin, and then announced doing so to the world. Then bitcoin goes up by, what, 35%? Telsa made $500 million in a couple weeks. This may be more than Telsa ever makes selling cars.
Bobster
Nope.
Tesla 12/31/2020 Net Income to Common Shareholders was $690 Million.
Well, if we were playing Top-Trumps I would top-trump you with Volkswagen with the biggest debt in the world, $192 Billion. Interestingly 5 of the top 10 world’s most indebted companies are in the car business:
Volkswagen $192 billion
AT&T inc. $176 billion
Mercedes $151 billion
Toyota $138 billion
Softbank $135 billion
verizon $129 billion,
Ford $122 billion and
BMW $114 billion;
Comcast $104 billion
Anheuser $96 billion
Useful list.
Also it is interesting to note that the mega debtors seem to be responsible for a disproportionate pct of total aggregate Corp debt (I think…it has been a while since I looked at the aggregate figures…but I remember being struck by the mega debtors’ share).
I also recall heavy debt concentration in just a handful of industries as well.
if it is zombie why is GM’s stock price skyrocketing?
D.Jacobs
Check out the chart of GM for the last 5 days, 1 month.
It is sliding. So is Ford!
David Jacobs
For exactly the same reason Tesla stock levitates – hope springs eternal in the human breast, to coin a phrase.
A future zombie, give it a year :)
nice one wolf.. the future comes rather you want it or not! evs and fsd are immeasurable forces that will kill old industrys and create amazing opportunities in forward thinking types. throw some block chain on it and who knows how this plays out!
Hmmm… I wonder if you even know what you are speaking about. There is a valid chance FSD is not going to happen at all. And throwing a blockchain at a car… What does that even mean? Blockchain per se does not do any good. It is an energy intensive way to store data redundantly. Just because is sounds cool and most people don’t really understand it, it does not ensure that it is very important in the future. Blockchain is just a pretty sophisticated communication protocol it does not have intrinsic, automatic value creation modes embedded :-D
sxs,
I read the blockchain comment as humor. I thought it was pretty funny. I thought I could take a set of those blockchains with me to the mountains when we go skiing, and then mount them on the tires when required to do so. I heard they work really well in ice and snow 😁
sis
Ok, what is FSD?
And yes, I’ve Googled (actually (DuckDuckGo’ed) it and among it’s many meanings, nothing jumps out as being relevant in this conversation.
Don’t electric vehicles have a weight problem? As in the more weight the less the battery lasts without recharging? That makes heavy EVs a bad idea.
Granted it does happen wirh fuel too nut is way easier and cheaper to get fuel that to recharge an EV. You can get fuel delivered to the middle of nowhere, if your EV loses power in the middle of nowhere? Bad luck.
I feel like EVs will become popular workdwide for small vehicles that aren’t used to move too far away, aka EVs from cities to stay in cities while remote places will keep using fuel vehicles out of convenience.
I can see Japan going full EV in less that twenty years but not the USA, the distances involved won’t allow it.
The only real issue facing EVs is the inconvenience of long haul towing. They are far superior for everything else, especially for performance and larger vehicles. Want performance? A 32mpg Impreza becomes a 18mpg WRX that requires premium. You’re looking at 120% more in gas cost. Meanwhile, a 118mpge Bolt becomes a 113mpge Model 3 Performance. Basically the same price in electrons. Range anxiety isn’t a valid excuse anymore for 90% of people. People who actually drive 500 miles a day regularly might just buy hydrogen.
You forgot fuel prices are ridiculously low right now.
EVs have their own problems that make adopting outside big cities difficult.
Fuel prices low? Oil is $60 a barrel and gas is $3.70 in Cali. Not to mention price increases of 20 cents a gallon are being floated around due to the refining disruption in Texas.
Wow! Analysis of the future without a single reference to climate change. That’s what I call an all encompassing analysis without tedious and inconvenient facts to spoil your morning reading. Well done.
What killed coal is economics not caring about the Earth.
Also if you are in freaking nowhere USA were are you going to charge your electric vehicle?
Mass adoption of EVs needs a infrastructure that’s just not here yet.
It cost nearly $900 for full charge of Tesla in some places inTexas, couple days ago!
Mind you the failure ‘Texas’ grid affected small portion of many other 15 states, besides most of Texas.
Wind turbines froze. Natural gas pipe(head ends) line froze. Nulclear plant came to stand still.
All of this made possible possible only by capital market distortions arising from “Meme” stocks such as TSLA etc. and securities fraudsters, and the ZIRP/QE infinity trap built by PE Powell and predecessors. The end result is a near mathematical certainty. Fix the money, Fix the system.
Governments are throwing obscene amounts of money into subsidizing EVs pushing it to almost price parity. For a lightly used 2020 car locally, I’m seeing:
Toyota Corolla XSE: $20,300
Fully Loaded Kia Soul EV: $26,700
The Soul is more advanced and sedans are out of favor. It’s basically price parity at this point with the savings on gas, free charging at hotels, and certain maintenance if you live somewhere with high gas taxes such as California or abroad. With the potential of carbon taxes and city bans of non-EVs, I don’t see why anyone would buy a new ICE. As usual, Hyundai’s Genesis experiment is always a step late by choosing to roll out gas guzzling SUVs now and sedans into an SUV market in the past few years.
Hyundai is Kia’s parent co.
Just be aware:
The electricity shortage in Texas amid the cold snap has sent spot electricity prices soaring so much that the surge in power prices equals a cost of $900 for charging a Tesla.
zh
zerohedge jumped the shark a long long time ago
Only if you’re one of the 29,000 hapless Griddy customers.
I’ve been back and forth with a nearby chevy dealer in NY.
They have a dozen 2020 Bolt EV’s LT trim all the packages and DC Fast charge option, including dealer discount, gm discounts, NY $2k credit for $23,999, GMcard is offering another $3k credit, so for $21k, you get a fast charge equipped EV with 259mi range brand new.
That Kia Soul EV has 111mi range, not in the same league.
The 2020 fully loaded Soul has 250 miles of range. A 3 year old Soul with 111mi of range can be had for $15,000 or less. But yes, EVs can be had at very competitive prices now.
“EV powertrains are far simpler to design and build than modern ICE powertrains. ”
Hmmm. How simple? If simple enough you could have a strong kit car market, or you might be able to just walk into a shop and choose your chasis, battery and specs all buit from 3rd party parts. Could be done in 24 hrs.
I think the time has come for a modular auto design that is not only fast, but allows you to swap out the old parts of the vehicle easily. Would be very environmentally friendly, although the NTSB might complain.
Doesn’t sound like you want to be owning stock in any legacy car makers at all.
Vaclav Smil, professor of Environment and Environmental Geography at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, has written a new book called “Energy Myths and Realities.” In the book, he looks at a number of things he considers myths:
1. The future belongs to electric cars
Let’s look at a few things Vaclav Smil has to say:
Electric Cars
Smil points out that electric cars have been around a long time and are still expensive compared to internal combustion cars. But his major concern seems to be that the amount of additional electricity required would be more than could reasonably be added within a short time frame. And, given the limitations of renewables, there would probably need to be a big ramp-up in fossil fuel use, to accommodate the additional cars.
According to Smil:
An electric car whose size would correspond to today’s typical American vehicle (a composite of passenger cars, SUVs, vans, and light trucks) would translate to 3 MWh of electricity consumption.
In 2010, the United States had about 245 million passenger cars, SUVs, vans, and light trucks; hence, an all-electric fleet would call for a theoretical minimum of 750 TWh/year. . . The charging and recharging cycle of Li-ion batteries is about 85% efficient, and about 10% must be subtracted for self-discharge losses; consequently, the actual need to be close to 4 MWh/car, or about 980 TWh of electricity per year. This is a very conservative calculation, as the overall demand of a midsize electric vehicle would be more likely around 300 Wh/km or 6MW/year.
But even this conservative total would be equivalent to 25% of US electricity generation in 2008, and the country’s utilities needed fifteen years (1993-2008) to add this amount of new production. As this power for electric cars would have to come on top of the demand growth by households, services, and industries, it would be exceedingly optimistic to expect such an increment could be in place in less than twenty years.
He later goes to explain how much fuel would be needed for all this.
The average source-to-outlet efficiency of U. S. electricity generation is about 40 percent, and adding 10 percent for internal power plant consumption and transmission losses, this means that 11 MWh (nearly 40 GJ) of primary energy would be needed to generate electricity for a car with an average annual consumption of about 4 MWh.
This would translate to 2 MJ for every kilometer of travel, a performance equivalent to about 38 mpg (9.25L/100 km)—a rate much lower than that offered by scores of new pure gasoline-engine car models, and inferior to advanced hybrid designs or to DiesOtto designs. . .
He explains that there would be no CO2 savings in all of this, unless renewable sources were used for all of the additional energy required. He also notes that a European report by the European Federation for Transport and Environment called How to Avoid an Electric Shock offers analogical conclusions. A complete change to electric cars in the EU would increase European electricity consumption by 15%, and would not lower CO2.
https://www.resilience.org/stories/2010-10-18/vaclav-smils-energy-myths-and-realities-review/
max,
That book came out over 10 years ago and was probably written a couple of years before then, so maybe 2008. Since then, EVs have arrived in fairly large numbers, and they work just fine, and electricity consumption in the US has fallen since then. This Vaclav Smil appears to be full of horse crap, even back then.
You sure had to try hard and diligently dig 10 years deep to find someone like that to quote here to support your point of view.
Yeah Wolf but you gotta admit Vaclav is a pretty cool nmae.
I think there’s something to this. Kit cars have kind of faded, but in the 60-70’s they were not uncommon. Personally I could see someone taking a basic body design and building a slightly lower tech platform that could be manufactured as “snap-together” for the DIY crowd. I’d consider one.
What I want is basic transportation, not $50,000 rolling media platforms. I think the company that can come out with the Miata of EV’s is going to have a real winner.
There have been conversion kits to EV certain cars for a while. I ran into someone with an electric BMW Z3. He said that when the hurricane hit NJ all the people were buying up the Nissan Leaf batteries from the insurance companies that were totaling the flooded cars. That is where his batteries came from.
Obviously it’s no where as high tech as a modern EV car since the vehicle electronics are still old and no regen breaking and such. But you might be able to get around the EV taxes and the gas taxes since the car wasn’t an EV and you are no longer buying gas.
and to think GM actually sued California for the mandate that inspired their own development of the Ev1; a vehicle which lacked consumer confidence or just one big conspiracy? Either way, for the most part they all were gathered up and crushed. See “who killed the electric car” and then ask yourself if GM is receiving the punishment it deserves.
I haven’t seen the data but I imagine the legacy (American) auto manufacturers bought back stock instead of R&D. Now these “capitalists” will begin begging government $$ to “save” themselves, as mentioned in an earlier comment. Funny how our form of capitalism is the primary driver of socialism. A huge problem is the lack of of micro chips,(heard 1500 in every new car). Thousands of cars are partially assembled but can’t be completed- no product = no income. Tesla is getting into that gig(micro chip manufacturing) since they actually have cash..read where Musk has made 500m off bitcoin in 2 weeks,
I thought that heavy pickups got some sort of beneficial business tax deduction or something…….I don’t drive a pickup but I thought that was why so many sold. And is there not a tariff on smaller ones that led Toyota to start assembling them in the US or is that long past? I think most of the US pickups are made in Mexico with 3 dollar per hour labor…..maybe some final assembly in the US for tax or tariff reasons but essentially labor arbitrage. So Uncle Sugar is providing the big pickup subsidy to the manufacturers maybe? Any readers know?
The primary reason pickup trucks were shoved down the American consumers throat are 1) they don’t have to meet the same EPA standards, and 2) they don’t have to meet the same Safety standards as set b the Feds for passenger cars. They got past that by being “commercial” or “work” vehicles.
And then they started adding extra seats, upgrading the interior, etc. The P/U on the dealers lot today only has the bed, most of which is rarely used, so they can play this game. Try finding a stripped down, single cab, P/U with a 8′ work bed sometime. They may be “available” per the manufacturers, but dealers don’t carry them.
I am not really sure that I buy the idea that EV’s are way cheaper to build and maintain. I have owned forklifts for 34 years now, and during that time I have always owned electric (battery) forklifts because of the issue of fumes inside closed buildings. Electric forklifts are a very mature technology. yet in my experience ( plus what the salesmen and service guys tell me) electric forklifts cost more to buy, and cost a bit more to maintain than ICE forklifts ( usually propane). High power electrical components are expensive and have been getting more expensive at a rapid rate. A 8 hp 3phase motor that I used to purchase for $275 bucks back in the 90’s is now $800.
I have a customer that imports and sells gas engined garden tractors with old fashioned mechanical gear boxes and they are very reliable and normally last for 25 years. They also import and sell radio controlled steep slope mowers ( all electric) and robot mowers ( all electric) and they say these EV products require more frequent repairs than the gas ones. Small control wires fraying, software issues, water contamination etc. I know in my 27 year old diesel car I have not had to repair any of the mechanical components but many of the electrical parts ( power windows, power antenna, radio, gauges, etc have been the things that go out over time.
Are you guys blind winter storm knocked out electrical grid we don’t have infrastructure to do this huge ponzu scheme where are charging stations don’t invest get out future not bright feeding u s***. Then run off with your money
I love Ponzu… how do I get in on this scheme. I heard this funny one that charging a Tesla in TX this week at one point would’ve costed $900 per charge.
That’s what happens when you don’t connect your grid to the rest of the country. Not even CA is that crazy. Where is that robust infrastructure bill, been hearing about it for a decade now… come on Joe, get it done.
As soon as you restore the SALT deductions of course.
Nah, you just go to the local Walmart and use their free chargers….oh wait, Walmart has no power. Woops!
(I’m in Houston, we had no power anywhere in most places for a day and a half). No heat either!
The question is just how much more appetite/capacity still exists for “investors” to fund the money losing startups.
I am more and more convinced that the $1T that fled China in 2015 is the single largest proximate cause for the new “lose money on every sale but make up for it in volume” business model. This flood fooled others into thinking a structural changed occurred – including Son-san and MBS.
But the spigot cut off after those $1T horses left the barn and isn’t going to be opened again without much stronger safeguards.
Uber did manage to survive 2020 – they lost $5.6B and have $5.4B in cash left – will they survive 2021?
The governments of Ontario and Canada are set to announce details of their plan to each spend $295 million to help Ford upgrade its assembly plant in Oakville to start making electric vehicles.
The fact that the governments are chipping in cash is not new — it was a key part of last month’s $1.8-billion deal between Ford and its biggest union, Unifor, to start making five new electric car models at the plant.https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/ford-oakville-government-1.5754974
Canada is so uncompetitive the gvt must heavily susidize the automakers with direct billions$$$ in cash and EV subsidies! Similar gvt giveaways to GM and Fiat without any ownership of stock or intellectual property. These billions $$$ in direct subsidies are most certainly breaking USMC trade rules as well as WTO rules.
Canada’s best days have come and gone and all that’s left is printing trillions in fake fiat currency, and we all know that will end badly!!!
I can buy a used golf cart 3,000 basically the same thing also don’t need to license
Buy one with a heater and A/C.
It will be interesting to see in colder weather climes whether hybrids will prove more popular. I own an EV and if colder weather that we are experiencing the range drops 20-25%. In addition, the recharging time takes longer. Hopefuly, they will come up with a solution to this problem. Despite these concerns, Norway has gone EV. In any case, if this issue cannot be resolved, the southern states will have an advantage.
I think the legacy auto makers will be fine here. Quite frankly, consumer buy-in of EVs is a problem on all types of vehicles… and I would imagine particularly on pickups. That space in the market is a lot harder to invade than pretty much any other. It is why Toyota, Nissan, and Honda (which are not some fly-by-night newbie) control 29% of the US auto market but still has only an 14% market share despite years/decades of effort to get acceptance for their pickups.
Until Ford, Chevy, and Dodge say that EV pickups are worth the money… then to most redneck pickup drivers they simply aren’t. Brand loyalty is just huge to them.
Good pt about the Asian importers’ inability to take a proportionate share of US truck mkt.
If Asia Inc hasn’t been able to do it for 30 yrs, I wouldn’t count on EVs doing a better mktg job than, say, Toyota with its monumental reputation.
‘but still has only an 14% market share despite years/decades of effort to get acceptance for their pickups.’
They face a steep 25 % tariff on full- size trucks ( separate chassis)
Only on the ones made outside of North America.
Watch until the first 1,000 HP all-wheel drive flat-torque-curve e-pickup hits the showroom 😂
The value chain is all the industry seems to be shifting. Perhaps it’s time to look a little further downstream at the components suppliers, especially the guys were making batteries. I wonder who are the largest battery makers these days, is it still Panasonic and LG?
Pretty soon, all the legacy auto makers are going to become like Magna.
I guess it would be a little too late now to invest in Lithium miners, but wonder which companies might be in the forefront of recycling batteries, those might be excellent investment in the future.
These things usually follow a pattern of too much hype and excessive valuations and then the shakeouts and bankruptcies happen in a Minsky moment. The best will survive. Probably Toyota, Volkswagen and one in the USA as far as mass sellers. There will be high end niche manufacturers, but you have to be very good to make 5 or 10 million cars a year for a decade or two..
I think these price wars starting is an indication of the deflation on the horizon, Tesla’s share price is sitting on the edge of a cliff & so are all stocks. Janet Yellen today wants big stimulus, has she looked at yields & noticed people are dumping, this arrogance beggars belief, it wouldn’t be so bad if they did targeted stimulus, just give people food stamps & the ability to apply for rent help.
This whole episode is a means of bailing out corporations via the people & getting people to buy call options to keep the hyper bubble going, also today Pfizer admitted 2/3 less effective vaccine against SA variant, reality is starting to catch up.
This market is on the verge of collapse, I give it days or a few weeks max.
“the markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent”
John Maynard Keynes
Sure can but that’s been the case since 2016, I think 5 years is enough, this thing is going down in days or a few weeks, well I think so anyway.
People think irrationality just arrived but I think the market wanted to collapse in 2016, but then turned, 2016 to now is the blow off top. It’s over.
Very interesting interview with interactive brokers CEO saying that GameStop short squeeze almost broke the system. He said there were going to be bankruptcies of brokers, hedge funds and banks because as the squeeze spiraled the hedge funds would have to pay whatever price it took. It’s interesting that because of poor regulation it’s impossible to know if the same stock is shorted multiple times.
Plus when a broker fails your stocks can be liquidated to pay creditors is what it sounded like to me.
Old School,
Interesting, I knew that but not in fact, I believe this was the Bear Stearns event, remember 2007, Icelandic banks collapsed markets ignored it, Northern Rock UK collapsed market ignored it, Bear Stearns ignored it, mortgage default sky rocketing & mortgage bonds only rose, then came Lehman Brothers & all hell broke lose.
Also what else happened before the 2007 blow up, oil went $150, grains sky rocketed, all commodities did then collapse.
Fast forward 2020/21, same things happening, virus markets are ignoring it, lockdowns worldwide market ignores it, variants of the virus markets ignore it, assets & commodities skyrocketing, companies bankrupt but skyrocketing shares, this is a financial crises that dwarfs 2007 but the market is in denial, they think if they just push it all higher the problem goes away.
Now you can added massive leverage, massive participation in markets, no one has any idea of the mortgage losses, car loan losses, debts that won’t be paid, junk bond bubble, I fail to grasp how people are so blind, I called 2007 & that also was the same, no one will ever believe, they just laugh, until they cry when it all collapses.
People always behave the same way, always.
I went through the turmoil of Mkts through GFC with S&P losing nearly 60%!
Many investors in 45y or younger, have never gone through a bear mkt in their time. This coming one will be a record to remember in their life time.
The corrosive DEBT with leverage along Covid 19 with multiple waves (many mutants) will be like termites in our economy from working within but looks great untill the last minute!
Wait until you see the Dollar short squeeze, the long bond short squeeze & the VIX short squeeze all happening simultaneously, it’s gonna epic, history is about to be made.
Currency crisis due to Fed’s usual policy error along with inflation popping will be too much and too late to handle.
The brokerage firms don’t own your stocks, they only hold them for you. Maybe someone more knowledgable can chime in?
I can’t think of another time in history where so many competent, well healed, late arrivals are targeting the early adopter. All the new arrivals will be using basically the same batteries.
But many of them have a huge advantage over Tesla in that they already know how to mass produce cars. Tesla has a slew of quality control problems: door handles, bumpers falling off, suspensions, paint, etc. It is already notorious for not admitting some exist and refusing to fix them. As for no dealer/service network, that does not help the quality issues.
As for T’s vaporware ‘self- driving’, it is now forbidden to call it that in Germany. It is typical of lax US regulation that it hasn’t followed. Yet.
Very ominous for T is VW /Audi pledging 85 billion on EVs, or more than double Ford and GM combined.
If GM and Ford can’t share batteries and costs, they deserve to hang separately. This may be an area for some govt intervention, because the duo will undoubtedly request tax breaks and subsidies.
Oh god…lol, ‘well healed’ should be well heeled. Assuming VW is healed from diesel gate.
Nobody knows how it’s going to turn out, but my guess is Tesla will fail because they are not setup to weather adverse market conditions. It’s the intentional high risk strategy Musk is employing, but because of being politically connected he will probably get the GM bailout treatment.
OK, I give up. I lost. Bitcoin futures trading is now getting advertised on my very own site…
As seen just a minute ago, with mixed feelings 🤣🤢😂😢😍😁
Like it or NOT, after Musk dropped 1.5 Billion into Bitcoin, others are slowly joining the buy side. Paypal is already in. So is Signature Bank! At least strong rumor from some of the banks, credit card and today Hedge fund Gundalach.
It is the volatility which is keeping many at bay. But the Bitcoin is now around 52K. Once it reaches 60 – 70K ( this is just speculation on my part) 50K was a key inflection point. I am incorporating ias uncorrelated asset in my portfolio but part of tactical TRADING segment. The more Fed monetize the debt, the more will jump in with at least a portion of cash holdings.
Funny Gold is going down but cryptos are creeping up. It is still speculative but Fed’s action in debasing our currency, many are willing to chance it, out with crypto, right or wrong!
You have my sympathies.
The other day I was trying to explain the Tulip Mania to a kid telling everyone on Facebook to buy Doge Coin. Waste of my time… might as well been pissing into a hurricane. I really ought to just start taking advantage of these people instead of trying to inform them.
A sign the bubble is about go POP!
They only do it out of fear they will lose customers to Robinhood, anyone going into the market of crypto is just keep customers happy.
People should refrain from thinking they are an endorsement of it’s success or longevity, I’ll buy some Bitcoin for $20 a piece, maybe at $10, I hear the UK has banned financial brokers from selling any Bitcoin assets, such as ETFS.
I can guarantee anyone investing in Bitcoin will be told to sign a waiver after being briefed about it’s danger & it’s real worth of zero.
Bitcoin is just ether right. Right.
I am surprised a public corporation can get away with holding it on its books as an asset as if it’s cash. It’s unbelievable how the Fed has got everyone trained to speculate.
I think all the central banks have left is trying to get the three or four countries that haven’t completely blown their balance sheet to lever up like the rest of the geniuses. At least the next time Texas freezes they can burn fiat tho stay warm
I doubt very much it will be held as an asset, it will be held as safe custody just like a safety deposit box, so a customer asks for exposure & they provide that service, the sign the documents to assume all risk & it’s done.
At the end of the day people can spend their funds on what they like, customers ask for the service & it’s provided, no different to Coinbase, milk the fees & make their customers happy. It’s either that or they go elsewhere.
If the US Government really wants EV’s to be the future of transportation in America, then there needs to be a government coordinate effort to rollout thousands of EV charging stations across the nation. In addition to this, apartment dwellers need a way to overnight charge their EV’s too. The lack of a standard for charging connectors also remains a problem to be solved.
Will the current state of the US electrical grid even support these initiatives? Apparently not in Texas or California, but probably nowhere else either.
Any discussion about EVs will inevitably include a discussion about batteries:
“When a man begins to talk about batteries, it brings out all of his latent capacity for lying”
–Thomas Alva Edison
re: “In reality, the EV space is a brutal game within the zero-sum auto industry where the sale of each EV comes at the expense of a sale of an internal-combustion-engine (ICE) vehicle.”
Not necessarily in all cases. I’m getting to where I don’t really like firing up my 475HP Mustang just to make the 20-mile round trip to the family ranch. I’m giving some thought to an EV–yes, probably the Mach-E–as an around town (only) runabout. The ‘real’ Mustang has a small trunk and isn’t suitable for hauling loot from Costco, and it’s not particularly good on an ICE to do lots of short trips. I realize having a couple vehicles for different purposes is a luxury, but I can see some buying a used Leaf or Bolt to keep from putting the family Expedition on the road for short trips.
I’ve thought of and mentioned here somewhere that I may be looking for a used Leaf to just run local errands. Our big van and my Mustang convertible are not that well suited for the short, traffic filled errands. It would be a third car for our household of two.
Currency is getting debased/devalued everyday! The smell of inflation is in the air, although Fed either deny it or allow it climb.
Stock remain overvalued and overbought.Gold keeps going down, in spite of expectation of inflation in the air. Price of gold is controlled/manipulated in future mkts, for decades! Just like Libor, until recently.
I know, Bitcoin gets bashed by ever one, in Wall St but it gained respectability once Musk invested 1.5 Billion. Now even Gundlach is considering it! Stay tuned!
Whether driven by financialization, or government subsidies, ultimately if EVs end up being more cost effective and usable technologies for certain uses then they will win out, so will commenters whine when this is the case?
Lots of technology and infrastructure we all use today was “financialized” or subsidized in some way in their development or introduction, but I’m sure you currently buy/use them.