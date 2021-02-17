Who Bought the $4.5 Trillion Added in One Year to the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt, Now at $27.9 Trillion?

Someone had to buy every dollar of this monstrous debt. Here’s Who. The Fed isn’t the only one. But China continues to unwind its holdings.
Driven by stimulus and bailouts, and fired up by the tax cuts and by grease and pork, the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt has skyrocketed by $4.55 trillion in 12 months, to $27.86 trillion, after having already spiked by $1.4 trillion in the prior 12 months, which had been the Good Times. These trillions are all Treasury securities that form the US national debt, and someone had to buy every single one of these securities:
So we’ll piece together who bought those trillions of dollars in Treasury Securities that have whooshed by over the past 12 months.
Tuesday afternoon, the Treasury Department released the Treasury International Capital data through December 31 which shows the foreign holders of the US debt. From the Fed’s balance sheet, we can see what the Fed bought. From the Federal Reserve Board of Governors bank balance-sheet data, we can see what the banks bought. And from the Treasury Department’s data on Treasury securities, we can see what US government entities bought.
Share of foreign holders falls to 25% for first time since 2007:
In the fourth quarter, foreign central banks, foreign government entities, and foreign private-sector entities such as companies, banks, bond funds, and individuals, reduced their holdings by $35 billion from the third quarter, to $7.04 trillion. This was still up from a year ago by $192 billion (blue line, right scale in the chart below). But their share of the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt fell to 25.4%, the lowest since 2007 (red line, right scale):
Japan (blue line), the largest foreign creditor of the US, reduced its holdings in Q4 by $20 billion, to $1.26 trillion. But compared to a year earlier, its holdings were still up by $102 billion.
China (red line) continued on trend, gradually reducing its holdings. In Q4, its holdings ticked down just a tad, and over the 12-month period fell by $8 billion, to $1.06 trillion:
Japan’s and China’s relative importance in the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt continues to decline, with their combined total ($2.32 trillion) now down to a share of 8.4%, the lowest in years:
The Next 10 biggest foreign holders in December include tax havens and financial centers where US corporations have legal entities that hold US Treasuries, such as Ireland. So some of these “foreign” holders are US cash-rich corporations, such as Apple, with Treasuries that are registered in their foreign mailbox entities.
But Mexico and Germany, with which the US has the second and third largest goods trade deficits (behind China) are in 24th and 20th place respectively and didn’t make this list. The amounts in parenthesis show holdings of 12 months ago:
- UK (“City of London” financial center): $447 billion ($392 billion)
- Ireland: $315 billion ($281 billion)
- Luxembourg: $275 billion ($254 billion)
- Brazil: $259 billion ($281 billion)
- Switzerland: $255 billion ($237 billion)
- Belgium: $247 billion ($207 billion)
- Hong Kong: $230 billion ($250 billion)
- Taiwan: $229 billion ($193 billion)
- India: $210 billion ($162 billion)
- Cayman Islands: $200 billion ($238 billion)
US government funds add Treasuries. But their share declines further, outrun by the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt.
The US Social Security Trust Fund, pension funds for federal civilian employees, pension funds for the US military, and other federal government funds added $178 billion in Q4 compared to Q3 and $74 billion over the 12-month period, to their holdings, now amounting to record of $6.1 trillion (blue line, left scale). But the share of the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt, at 22% same as in Q3, was the lowest in eons, and was down from 45% in 2008 (red line, right scale):
Federal Reserve monetization of the US debt.
The Fed added $253 billion to its Treasury holdings in Q4, bringing the pile to $4.7 trillion by the end of December (blue line, left scale), a record share of 17.5% of the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt (red line, right scale). Over the 12-month period, the Fed added $2.37 trillion in Treasuries to its holdings, more than doubling its pile:
US Banks stock up on Treasuries.
US commercial banks added $24 billion in Treasury securities in Q4 to their holdings, and $277 billion over the 12 months, bringing the total to a record $1.21 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve’s data release on bank balance sheets. They now hold 4.4% of the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt:
Other US entities & individuals
After all foreign-registered holders, the Fed, US government funds, and US banks are accounted for, the remaining Treasuries are by definition held by US individuals and institutions. These include bond funds, pension funds, insurers, US corporations, hedge funds that use Treasuries in complex leveraged trades, private equity firms that need to park their cash, etc.
Holdings of these US entities surged by $332 in Q4 and by $1.58 trillion in the 12-month period to a record $8.65 trillion (blue line, left scale), for a share of the Incredibly Spiking US National Debt of 31.2% (red line, right scale), making them the largest holder of that monstrous mountain of debt:
The monstrous mountain of debt by segments.
All these holders of the monstrous US Treasury debt, combined into one mountain, and color-coded for your amusement by category of holder as of December 31:
Absolutely nobody is buying this dogsh$t. Anyone with a legitimate 5th grade level of math would realize this. Of course this would preclude the majority of Americans sadly.
“Nobody Goes There Anymore, It’s Too Crowded.”
Yields are so low because there is a lot of demand for this “dogsh$t” — and every single Treasury security ever issued was bought by someone.
Even if that “someone” is a computer driven bot electronic transaction which in old times was equated with the printing press. The Weimar Republic comes to mind …
Could be fake data. Who can audit the FED or the treasury? We the people certainly can’t. We just have to believe what they tell us. All these trillions and for the vast majority of Americans it’s secular stagnation.
Wolf
What questions would you ask of Jerome Powell if you had the mike at a Fed briefing?
I think many so called private pensions are required (forced) by government regulations to buy US bonds.
It seems like they and the Fed are the only large scale new buyers.
Clearly foreigners are not gobbling up the latest bonds.
This new round of debt seems to be mostly financed (monitized) internally in the US. A sign.
Since Americans owe the new debt to themselves, it probably doesn’t matter.
@Wes,
“…Since Americans owe the new debt to themselves, it probably doesn’t matter…”
I never stop being struck by this line of reasoning. Trivializing the debt problem, like it’s nothing serious dependent on whom loans to whom. This completely fallacious argument is even used by “serous economists” who should know better. Heck, they probably DO know better, but are just obfuscating, howling with the pack.
What it really comes down to is scale. If a father loans a big amount to his son, the latter owes a very real debt to his father. But on a bigger scale, one could say “the household owes it to itself”. It doesn’t concern the neighbors. If a guy borrows money from his neighbor, the resulting debt is also real. But on the scale of the village, they “owe it to themselves”. And yes, if the village issues community bonds that are bought by American investors, the US finally “owes this to themselves”.
However, if one goes the other way and drills down, this whole house of cards of debtor/creditor relations, big and small, linked and interdependent, comes into view. The son doesn’t repay his father, the guy never repays his neighbor, the community fails on its bonds, and so on. If all kinds of debts start to go sour on a serious scale, the US economy is going to be in a world of trouble. Not to use the word “implode”.
And yes, they really DO owe that to themselves.
“I think many so called private pensions are required (forced) by government regulations to buy US bonds.”
This is by far, the most important aspect of the present finances of many national finances; a very good example being here in the UK. This all goes back to the end of an era; before which, pensions were capitalised by “savings Institutions” buying into public offerings, and thus were the source of the transfer of the savings of the nation . . . back into the industrial economy. Today, almost all such savings are now directed into government debt; while at one and the same time, we repeatedly read about how government are funding new initiatives to boost technology.
Wolf, what lies beyond the wazoo?
On top of this there are also $trillions in unfunded liabilities (pensions, medicare etc) that have to be financed by more borrowing or taxing.
This article reminds me of the many comments made in the past on WS about investor debt; how debt is necessary to ‘get ahead’, or maximise investment opportunities, etc. These were comments made by fellow readers, and I do agree they might be right for time and place.
However.
Most of us would not be worried if this was an occasional situation, for example….to get people through the pandemic, modernise infrastructure, or for necessary defense like the sudden ramp up for WW2 production. (War bond tours).
But for almost everything? As a natural state of affairs to pay for operations? Then, you pile on required pandemic requirements so people don’t go hungry. I guess Texas is now going to need some sudden cash to pay for that ‘frozen’ deregulation, double entendre intended. CA might have additional fire seasons, or there might be another ‘Sandy’ next year? That is what debt is for, imho. Debt is for strategic long term investments or for sudden emergencies. Not, for day to day operations with pile ons, as they occur.
The last 12 years, in particular the last 4 years, has seen massive debt increases. In 08 -12… the GFC was a dangerous state of affairs that had to be addressed. But the last 4 years was the supposed, ‘greatest ever economy the World has ever seen’, (as demonstrated by the Market). Debt should have been addressed in 2016, onward. Now? There is no choice but to borrow. We will only know how this will end in the rear view mirror and it could go full Weimar. And what did that bring us?