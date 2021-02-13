10-Year Treasury Yield Hit 1.21%, More than Doubling Since Aug. But Mortgage Rates Near Record Low. And Junk Bond Yields Dropped to New Record Lows

Bond Market Smells a Rat: Inflation. So the Fed seems OK with rising long-term Treasury yields.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The bond market smells a rat, but the mortgage market and the high-yield bond market are holding their nose and plowing forward: The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.21% on Friday, the highest since February 26, when markets began their gyrations. This yield has more than doubled (+133%) from the historic low of 0.52% on August 4.
In early August, Wall Street hype mongers were still out there pushing the meme that the 10-year yield would fall below zero and be negative for all years to come, in order to entice buyers to buy at that minuscule yield. And had the yield dropped below zero, those buyers would have made some money – especially those with highly leveraged bets.
Alas, when potential buyers need to be enticed with a lower price, which is what began to happen after August 4, the price of that bond falls and therefore the yield rises, and those who’d bought at the lower yields are losing money. For example, at the most basic unleveraged level, the iShares Treasury Bond ETF [TLT], which tracks Treasury securities with at least 20 years of maturity left, fell 1.24% on Friday and is down 14.3% since August 4.
The 30-year yield rose 7 basis points on Friday to 2.01%, the highest since February 19. The yield has more than doubled from 0.99% on March 9.
The Fed has the short-term Treasury yield locked down near zero, via its various interest rate mechanisms and Treasury purchases. Even the yield of the 2-year note is near zero, at 0.109%. With the short end near zero, and the yield at the longer end rising, the yield curve has steepened.
One of the classic measures of the yield curve, the difference between the 2-year yield and the 10-year yield, widened to 1.1 percentage points on Friday, the widest spread since April 2017. That spread had turned negative briefly in August 2019, when the yield curve “inverted” as the 10-year yield dropped below the 2-year yield.
Mortgage rates went in the opposite direction, but are now having second thoughts.
The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate, which generally tracks the 10-year yield, continued dropping after August 4, even as the 10-year Treasury yield was rising. Finally, in early January, it stopped dropping when it hit 2.65%, and has since ticked up a tiny bit. According to data from Freddy Mac, the weekly average as of February 11 was 2.73%.
This chart of the mortgage rate as per Freddie Mac (blue line) and the 10-year Treasury yield shows the disconnect since last summer. But as weekly numbers, they lack the movements over the past two days, when both have risen:
But Junk bond yields continue to drop from record low to record low.
The average yield per the ICE BofA US High Yield Index, which tracks US-issued junk bonds across the high-yield spectrum, dropped to 4.09%, the lowest in history, going from new low to the next new low, documenting every day the fabulous bubble going on in the riskiest end of the credit markets.
At the upper end of the junk bond markets, the average yield of bonds in the “BB” category (my cheat sheet of corporate bond ratings), fell to 3.19%, according to the ICE BofA BB US High Yield Index, having fallen from historic low to historic low. That’s what 10-year Treasury securities were yielding in October 2018.
But at the upper end of investment grade, average AA-rated corporate bonds have been slowly following the trend set by Treasury securities, but at a much slower pace, having risen just 25 basis points since August 4.
The Fed…
The Fed appears to be OK with rising long-term Treasury yields. Multiple Fed officials have said that if the higher long-term yields are a sign of rising inflation expectations and economic growth – rather than financial stress – they are welcome. And so they’re allowed to rise.
For the Fed, these increases in the long-term Treasury yields and the continued declines in junk bond yields and the near-record-low mortgage rates are a soothing combination, speaking of inflation and not financial stress.
If the spread of junk bonds and mortgage rates to Treasury securities were to blow out suddenly, that would be a sign of financial stress, and might be more worrisome for the Fed.
So the rat that the Treasury market is smelling is consumer price inflation. It’s gnawing its way through various layers of the economy. And the Fed has said that it will ignore inflation for a “while,” and that it will welcome an overshoot of inflation. Only when it becomes “unwanted” inflation, as Powell put it without specifying what that means, would the Fed crack down.
So maybe the Fed would crack down when inflation stays above 4% or 5% for a “while?” Once inflation has solidly set in, it’s hard to stop. That’s the rat the Treasury market is smelling, and if you’re sitting on a bond that yields 1.2% for the next 10 years, that’s not a mouthwatering item on the menu.
Watch the ten year folks as the dollar continues its demise into worthlessness.
Wouldn’t the dollar rise as interest rates in America rise?
This weird bond world proves the bond market is 100% rigged.
I guess the US government will just borrow money on the short end, and the Fed will only print money at the short end!
There will be no money printed on the long end!
The long end be dammed!
Who is buying the bonds?
BlackRock that’s who.
Brought to us by our dear friends at the central bank near you.
Or if you have your money in a savings account at 0.00000001%
“So maybe the Fed would crack down when inflation stays above 4% or 5% for a “while?” Once inflation has solidly set in, it’s hard to stop. That’s the rat the Treasury market is smelling, and if you’re sitting on a bond that yields 1.2% for the next 10 years, that’s not a mouthwatering item on the menu.”
On another note (sorry to kill your thought processes)
The next nominee to be chairman of the Securities & Exchange Commission could have… That maybe have…a net worth between $41 million and $119 million. !
A Goldman Sachs / Vanguard wonder kid?
Born in Maryland whose daddy took him as a youth to count nickels from the vending machines. – Wikipedia
The s a lot of nickels in 64 years.
The worst things get the more they stay the same.
-K
Yep! Foxes being put in charge of all the hen houses!
Everything is now perfectly normal!
As far as inflation goes, none for me, but plenty for you! Government to borrow at “zero” short end but you have to borrow at long end!
Real Treasury yields
5 year -(1.76)%
7 year -(1.39)%
10 year-(1.02)%
20 year-(.51)%
30 year-(.27)%
The only way to make a “real” return at current bond prices prices is to have deflation. But deflation seems to off of the table with the 10 year implied inflation rate > +2.20% .
So who is going to buy bonds to finance the estimated $ 4 +trillion Federal deficit . At the above negative real yields , the answer is basically ONLY the FED . And current Treasury holders will probably be the source of some additional selling because of the negative yields at current prices.So nominal yields ( inflation + real yields) are going have to go a lot higher to attract bond buyers and compensate bond buyers with positive real returns. The FED is in real bind of their making. The more that they buy , the weaker the dollar. And the weaker dollar makes all imported goods sold in dollars cost more and causes inflation in imported goods.And a weaker dollar means that foreigners will be not be buyers of Treasury and will be net sellers. A weaker dollar also means that more and more transactions will be done in other currencies , weakening the dollars status as The RESERVE CURRENCY.
There are obviously lags between Treasury yields and mortgage rates , but mortgage rates are only going higher with Treasuries at these rates.
Junk bonds have a relationship with both interest rates and with the strength of the NASDAQ. But buyers receiving only 4.91%( HYG etf) are
being compensated very little for the risk that they are taking.
Higher rates mean that a significant correction in stocks is inevitable
A $4 trillion budget deficit? But wait…we’ve been told a $1.9 trillion deficit financed spending has never ever happened before ever. Well except when we did it yesterday and the day before and the before yesterday and the day before that and….
The CBO has projected a budget deficit of 2.3t PLUS any additional deficits resulting from the stimulus bill.4t looks entirely in the ball park.
As a Canadian, who is used to and considers it normal for a mortgage to have a term (usually max five years) before the interest rate resets, I find it almost incredible that any bank would commit to 30 years at these rates that are possibly the lowest real rates in history. (A UK banker has said ‘lowest in 5000 years’)
I assume there is a perception of a parachute or Fed emergency aid when rates rise.
Rcohn,
This is my take of the situation.
Average people in America and most developed countries, have protection from bank failure for savings. Everybody else and those with enough money will have to find other ways to safeguard money. Right now, there is too much money in savings and investments across the world (mostly by top 10%) and as this this situation spirals out of control, there will be more scams, bubbles and eventually the rate of returns on investments should logically go negative. The treasury yields (if you see them as safe) can be a good safety asset. As those with alot of money should spread it around, bonds are seen as a safe investment. A rich person in America might have the full 250k in their savings that’s protected, after that they have to decide whether it’s a good time and what percent of holdings to put in stock market. Other than bonds there is not many options left. Precious metals would be difficult to store in significant volume for those rich enough and the precious metal vaults of the world massively sell more paper gold than they actually possess. The main remaining practical option is real estate, but that is very risky and potentially hard to manage for those rich enough. I can see many states charging special taxes for those using vacant land as investments in near future.
1.21% ??
Much better to purchase appreciating assets; anything physical that might hold value or has the potential to appreciate.
regarding: but mortgage rates are only going higher with Treasuries at these rates.
I agree, but higher mortgage rates means lower RE prices will accordingly follow. This all makes sense if people use cash and don’t finance.
I would buy farm land in the kind of place people would choose to flee. The big push into Idaho and Montana suggests it is already happening for a variety of reasons. That it is known, indicates it is already too late for those states and folks should look elsewhere, imho.
Regards
I think I would have rather held a gold bar than a US treasury bond, over the last 20 years.
I don’t know what interest rate gold pays (I know gold doesn’t actually pay any intetest!) but since 2000, gold’s price rise (converted into an annual interest rate) has to be much higher than 20 years of US treasury interest!
If you look at the real estate prices during the great inflation of the 70s they didn’t come down despite high interest rates so I am not sure why would they crash this time.
Theoretically, if inflation is high, shouldn’t houses be a form of protection from it?
I wonder to what extent people are smelling a rat with multiple offers and very little inventory right now, what better inflation play than locking in a 30 year low mortgage on an appreciating asset?
Inflation of 4% to 5% is so last decade.
My gut tells me a better measure of inflation is the average of Housing+healthcare+cars. Maybe about 10% or a bit less which is what housing is presently rising at year over year?
Funny all three of the items that likely provide a truer account of inflation that construct called CPI – housing/healthcare/cars – the Fed has either removed from it’s inflation reporting or neutered into gobbledygook hedonic meaninglessness.
1.21% ten year treasury yield is approaching the SP500 SPY 1.40% dividend yield. Hmmm, which investment is safer?
SP500 earnings yield is around 3.1%. SP500 is about 3940, so another 1.5% by end of next week to hit magical rounded number 4,000. Then another 10% from there to to 4,400. Point being, not much meat the bone for the risk taken, as note that FT reported the Fed asked the banks last Friday to stress test the SP500 crashing 55%. 4,000 to 1,800 is a 55% drop…yet not saying it is going to happen, or even the Fed will allow it anytime soon, yet it is facinating they ask the banks to stress test a 55% collapse as that is about exactly where it should have crashed to if the Fed had not bailed out the top 1% last year.
So right now the Fed is happy to allow Crypto, TSLA, and other imaginary investments to absorb billions of the QE to keep it out to the actual stock market and the real economy, but once that falls apart and that liquidity flow goes into “real things” that people actually need, that is the point where the Fed might allow the markets to collapse as a mechanism to control the out of control inflation as they can’t raise rates, yet letting the markets collapse is a wise option IMHO, as that would cause deflation almost immediately…
Remember, the Fed works for the banks, not Wall Street or the top 1%. With the Fed and Treasury now tied at the hip and working together to give out trillions to the bottom 99%, not sure they will bail out the top 1% when they allow the markets to finally crash at the point they need it to “fix” inequality, inflation, etc. Keep an eye on J-Pow’s long $60 million portfolio as I’m sure he will get out before the music stops…not so much everyone else…
Yort,
The federal Reserve owners are not the top 1%?
Maybe that was a typo?
I think India is going to ban crypto soon. Their government probably doesn’t like the competition! They didn’t do very well getting their hands on temple gold! Don’t Indians trust their government?
India has already banned all crypto use of any kind.
On another point they did not ban Blockchain.
Silly as Blockchain technology is the weak link of crypto currency.
Although it is superior in many other applications.
Buy into the blockchain not the funny money.
This does not make a lot of sense. We have had inflation in the price of education, health care, stocks, automobiles, real estate, etc. whilst the 10 year UST yield has been dropping, and so the buyers of 10 year UST’s did not care aout that inflation. But they are concerned about the rising price of Blatz beer and Utz cheese balls?
It may help to start viewing inflation as the falling value of a currency.
In lieu of the general level of prices for goods and services rising.
The 10 Year 1/15/31 TIP .00125% is priced at 112.03. This computes to a yield of -1.036% for an implied 10 year inflation of 2.46%. There’s a lot of nervous investors out there willing to pay up for inflation protection.
Wolf,
Is there some way to measure inflation vs monopoly power as the reason for the loss of the average persons buying power?
We are being played by semantics.
Historically inflation was defined as a measure of increase in money supply not increase in price level which is a consequence of the former rather than cause.
But defining inflation as an increase in price level, the government theft can carry on in a way that not one in million could spot .
I tend to agree with the Austrian school that defines inflation as government expansion of the supply of money and credit. To call price increases inflation is to confuse the symptoms with the cause, and worse, to eliminate the term to describe the cause.
Price increases are price increases. They occur for many reasons, some monetary most not.
Further, the implication is that an X% increase in the money supply = an X% increase in all prices. This is also incorrect. Massive price distortions occur at the injection points for the new money & credit, called Cantillon effects.
Those first in line for the new money & credit in effect get today’s goods and services based upon yesterday’s money supply. It takes time for those injections to ripple through the economy and cause widespread price increases. It’s a massive transfer of real goods and services from the masses to those at the front of the line…