Visits to “Places of Commerce” Still in Collapse Mode. Have Some of these Massive Shifts Become Permanent?

People and businesses have changed how they do things. And it shows up in the GPS data.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
One of the high-frequency data sets that came out of the Pandemic, and that we have been following to track the progress of the US economy, is an index by the American Enterprise Institute that tracks, based on cellphone GPS data, the number of people visiting “places of commerce” in the current week compared to the number of visits in the pre-Pandemic week ended January 15, 2020.
These “places of commerce” include offices, stores, malls, restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, airports, hospitals, other places of commerce and other points of interest in the 40 largest metro areas. The “Foot Traffic Index” measures how many people arrived at these locations, regardless of how they got there – by car, on foot, or by whatever other means.
What is stunning is the lack of recovery since June, and the deterioration in recent months to where the indexes of the 40 metros have dropped into a range that is between 71% and 38% of their foot traffic in January 2020 – the range between the two parallel red lines – according to the AEI’s index for the week through February 7, 2021 (click on the chart to enlarge it):
The top bold blue line is Kansas City (at 71% of January 2020 foot traffic). The bottom bold green line is San Jose (40%) and the thin gray dropping below San Jose is New York (38% of January 2020 foot traffic).
The bold lines in between Kansas City and San Jose represent Nashville (66%), Atlanta (60%), Detroit (54%), San Diego (50%), and Los Angeles (45%). Source: AEI Housing Center and Safegraph.com
Some of the obvious reasons.
Tourism: In San Francisco (41%), international tourism has collapsed, and domestic tourism is down too, many hotels remain closed, and others are nearly empty. New York City (at 38% of January 2020 foot traffic), Las Vegas (at 48%), Miami (at 51%) and some other cities with a big tourism industry are also impacted by the collapse of international tourism.
Work from home, work from anywhere: San Francisco and Silicon Valley, including San Jose, have become bastions of work from home, and more broadly, work from anywhere. People are working, but they’re not going to the office to do so. Many of those work-from-anywhere people have left. San Francisco’s Financial District remains dead. Many other central business districts look similar.
Shopping at malls is in a bad downward spiral. Ecommerce has taken over. Fewer people go to the malls.
Entertainment outside the home: In many places, movie theaters are closed, others nearly empty. Restaurants are restricted, bars are closed or have restricted capacity. Sports venues are closed to the public or have limited capacity. And so on. People have set up their homes to get more of their entertainment at home.
But are there permanent shifts in foot traffic? The future “new normal?”
Unlike foot traffic, the economy isn’t down by 30% or 40% or 50%. GDP was down 2.5% in Q4 compared to a year ago.
We already know that the economy has shifted in dramatic ways. Some parts of the economy, such as ecommerce and anything to do with the internet, such as streaming, and all the sectors that make it happen, including some aspects of tech and trucking, have boomed. The brick-and-mortar elements of ecommerce, such as fulfillment centers, have been on a hiring spree, as have delivery companies. And there are side effects, such as manufacturing delivery vans has become a priority. There are many more shifts like that.
Clearly, many people are eager to go out again and socialize and have someone serve them their food with a smile and go on vacation and hang out in crowded bars and go to ball games. And those activities will take off again once the Pandemic settles down. International and domestic mass-tourism will pick up again. Those types of activities will eventually return to some sort of normal level even if it takes a while.
But the shifts also appear to have caused permanent changes in the way people shop, with malls and department stores sinking even faster than before; and in the way people consume movies, with streaming now being pushed by the studios themselves even for new releases; and where people do their office jobs.
Where office jobs get done may be the biggest permanent change. For many employers, there is no work from home, including construction, manufacturing, warehousing, transportation, barbers, hair salons, restaurants, and a million other operations. But where office work gets done will never be the same again – especially with big companies that have the technology and resources to handle it.
Some office workers will eventually return to the office full time, but many others will be in a hybrid operation, working in the office part of the time, and working at home the rest of the time. Others are permanently working from anywhere. A slew of big companies have already revealed their permanent hybrid models, and sketched out their ideas about the future layouts of the office.
There are other activities that will look different post-Pandemic, including business trips. While some business trips will resume, others will be replaced by video conferencing, which has now proven itself as an efficient and manageable alternative for many types of meetings, and companies and people have gotten used to it over the past year. This reduces foot traffic to airports, hotels, restaurants, and the like.
So when I look at the chart above, what I see post-Pandemic after the economy has fully recovered is a level of foot traffic that is lower than it was in January 2020, because people shop less at brick-and-mortar stores, go to the office less often, go on business trips less often, go to movies less often, and do other things less often, even as other businesses, such as restaurants, bars, barber shops, nail and hair salons, etc. return to some sort of normal.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Gonna coin it here, “Zoom Pink Slip”
Corporations already know that a remote worker in Mumbai is cheaper than the one who relocated to Akron. When foot traffic comes back to SJ and SF it’ll be from the next wave of newly arriving Asians and Indians to send the current Fed backstopped property bubble into the stratosphere. The winners there will be homeowners who HODL’ed in metro areas.
Wolf,
After months of enhanced unemployment and stimulus checks without any taxes held back, where are Americans gonna come up with the dough on April 15th? Is Biden gonna push back Tax Day to June again…can they print up enough funny money to stave off the Tax Man…or will we see IRS forbearance?
Unemployment benefits are taxable income. But stimulus checks are not taxable income. Many people that received unemployment benefits make so little money that federal income taxes are not an issue. But for higher-paid laid-off workers, unemployment benefits (which replace regular income) produce a tax liability, and some of them are going to scramble when they do their taxes.
Yes, but for the person who was previously making $500/week ($26k a year) but made an extra $14k in enhanced unemployment, he likely will see some tax liability where he wouldn’t before.
It’s really ridiculous that the extra $600 didn’t come with required withholding. So many people who don’t know any better will get screwed.
Zoom pink slips are a regular in the tech industry and have been for a long time. The pandemic is going to increase the off-shoring no doubt, of mostly lower-level roles.
And if it’s going to be the lower rungs, then I don’t see how this increases foot traffic in SJ and SF.
Hint: Indians are Asians too.
I believe the process of hiring less than fully qualified workers is to put their work under review by a central editor. They do this with computer code as well? I know this is how ER MDs work. They gather your symptoms tests and upload them to a live diagnostician. One reason a day in the ER lasts forever.
Well the new normal sure sounds a lot like growing old!
As you age, you have less energy for foot traffic.
The new normal sure rhymes with the not so golden years.
Yeah, not much has changed in assisted living facilities or nursing homes.
Well said. I am a Boomer smack dab in the middle, born 1956. Really, why do I have to go anywhere, especially here in Florida where we are one big Petri dish? Luckily I can do most work virtually and still work more than 49 hours a week. What attraction does retail shopping have for me? This was going to happen anyway on a demographic basis, the grossly mismanaged pandemic response accelerated it by 5-8 years….
Argh, 40 hours…
Office work is not going back to office until there’s effective *treatment* for the virus. Vaccine is not treatment. Might take a decade or so, who knows. I don’t think there’s any “hybrid” mode for office work. One infection or outbreak and everyone goes back home. Happens a few more times and everyone just goes back to remote for good. I just don’t see “hybrid” mode working out.
Places of commerce though can come back to life if lockdowns end. Most shopping/retail is probably finished for good.
Someone put a picture up of the Cancun airport on Twitter the other day. It was packed to the gills with tourist travelers.
The US is highly uneven based upon how Governors decided to run their states, along with if the state is a tourism area. FL is wide open, kids in schools since last August. NY is a complete mess of shutdown and confusion. California is so pissed at their hypocrite governor they’ll probably recall & can him.
In reality, much of the country is not so “shut down”. About 3 weeks back I took a trip from AZ to Lake Tahoe by motorcycle. No problem entering any gas station without a mask in AZ, and my first day mid-point food stop is a capitalist bastion of “do your own thing”. When I got to Pahrump NV I did have to mask up to enter the casino hotel, but the local Subway didn’t care.
In Lake Tahoe, masks were the style, but restaurants & resorts were open. People were out spending g money. And real estate prices continued to skyrocket. I ate outside at a few joints as the weather was nice and they were busy, as well as mask use lax.
If we ‘follow the science’ one might think everyone in wide open FL should be sick or dead, yet they fall in the middle of the pack of all states. And they’re doing better than places like NY.
A few days ago I was just over the border in Mexico. Mask use was intermittent but mostly in practice. Stopped in a pharmacy to pick up some ‘rona drugs. The wife asked the pharmacist how he felt things were being handled in Mexico (again a border town). He said down there you feel sick, you call your doctor or whoever you know who knows a doctor, come buy your ‘rona drugs, go home abd stay home. Mexico is said to be one of the harder hit countries at I think ~1% death rate. But ~50% of those in Mexico City, leading me to think the poorest and least educated hit hardest. Anyway, nothing there shut down, and we had a great lunch.
What to make of this? Everyone has their own approach (including me) from the feds to the states to the local levels to different international countries. How we come out of this will probably be as regional as we went into it. I expect places like SF & NYC to never recover in some aspects, while places like AZ & FL to do much better as they didn’t destroy themselves.
This may sound callous, but people were going to die, and still will. That’s the nature of something like this. How we handled it was probably worse that the disease itself. And all those clutching their pearls over the dead and dying don’t give a second thought to the larger numbers that die every year simply through obesity related diseases snd poor nutrition.
I’ve been on this planet over six decades. This has been my first political virus. I sure hope it’s my (our) last.
Keeping your vitamin D levels up is helpful but the government won’t tell you that.
and Vitamin C…….. It enhances white blood cell production and mobility as well as aiding its microbial killing capacity.
All this stuff is made in China and India. After the contamination scandals that have erupted on pharmaceutical products from those sources, I’m not sure I’d want to take a large daily dose of anything. But go ahead if it makes you happy. The supplements industry, which is promoting this stuff like crazy, needs your support.
Dr Fauci never mentions that (Vit D) . Wat kind of Dr is that??
Science has become a cult, science has become a religion.
Whole premise of science is to question everything and get to the truth, not to “shut up and obey”.
Florida and California restriction levels and hospitalization numbers should make everyone question the assumptions.
Even without government restrictions older people self quarantine. Florida unemployment is high. People do not want COVID related hospital bills. The mall was the site of store closures before the pandemic. Airbnb is taking customers away from hotels. The main road is saturated with fast food restaurants and convenience stores that go in and out of business.
Nacho Libre and Dano,
Covid deaths per 100,000 population:
Texas: 143
Florida: 134
California: 119
So how many lives is a state governor going to sacrifice, and for what purpose? That’s the calculus here.
Florida did shut down early and crash its economy. The governor just opened up much quicker than others. But it is not wide open. Nursing homes are still locked down. Most businesses have social distancing and masking rules.
The story of failure in the US is don’t lock down unless you intend to get rid of the virus, like New Zealand or Vietnam. The US did just enough lock down to kill the economy, but not enough to prevent the spread. Just stupid.
Yes. You either need to have a totalitarian style lockdown where no one can leave the house for two weeks, or just not bother with anything beyond mask requirements and reduced capacity indoors. And if you choose the former, you really need to lock your borders too, like other countries have done.
But telling Walmart that they can stay open while Bed Bath & Beyond has to close is the height of stupid. It was obvious that with restrictions like that, the spread was at best going to be delayed a little bit.
Texas has been wide open for months. Everyone I know over 65 has has gotten the vaccination (single or both doses).
I’m not denying that there is a political element in this, or that our collective approach and response has been a disaster, but I REALLY don’t understand this stubborn refusal to wear masks, as though it somehow implicates essential liberty. And I’m a staunch conservative.
There are various studies that show that mask-wearing isn’t as effective in controlling spread as it’s touted to be. I still wear one because I do want whatever little protection it does offer and also because I feel a social responsibility toward fellow human beings and don’t want to freak people out unnecessarily.
But if you don’t even believe the virus is real, that might explain part of the mask refusal. See the reply to my comment above.
Dear deer,
Sarcasm — a protest of a weak mind.
Why project your fear onto others, for all to see?
Yeah, I certainly don’t think masks are a panacea, and I never claimed otherwise. I have diligently worn one for the same reasons as you, because I want the protection it provides, even if not a ton, and I want to help control the spread to other people to the degree that I can.
Alberta
Denial – Evasion practiced by weak minds.
Why project your ignorance onto others, for all to see ?
What a pile of cherry picked ___________ (nonsense).
regarding: “In reality, much of the country is not so “shut down”. About 3 weeks back I took a trip from AZ to Lake Tahoe by motorcycle. No problem entering any gas station without a mask in AZ, and my first day mid-point food stop is a capitalist bastion of “do your own thing”. When I got to Pahrump NV I did have to mask up to enter the casino hotel, but the local Subway didn’t care.”
And that is PRECISELY why the ‘non existent’ virus has killed almost 500K US residents. And quoting Florida stats? The place that doesn’t collect data and restricts testing?!!
Compare this reality to your northern neighbour Canada. Extrapolated generously for population in order to compare apples to apples, the infection rate of US is3.4X and the mortality rate is 2.3X, unarguably the worst in the World, at least where any kind of data is attempted.
Now, you enter the local Subway here without a mask you are refused service. If you insist, you are escorted out and fined by health authorities. Host a party? Arrest and fined after an overnight stay in the klink. Yet our schools are open and have been the entire pandemic after procedures settled out. (Daughter is a teacher….band, the most dangerous occupation in the system). Churches and other religious gathering spots closed. Casinos? Really? You are not allowed to enetr any business without a mask here, in fact, if you did others would treat you as a pariah and walk away to remain safe.
Are there protests about it? Yes, but they are so small and limited they barely make the news.
It’s all about looking after each other. If everyone does so, everyone wins and does better. Is healthier.
The economy will not improve until the virus is whupped. The borders will not open until same. etc etc. Pretending the virus does not exist has no effect on reality.
And Wes, everyone I know takes vitamin D. I don’t think there is a Govt conspiracy to keep it quiet. Even your Premier Ford is trying to restrain the virus, and he hates ‘Sparkle Socks’.
rant over.
Paulo,
Thank you.
Paulo
Good show.
A reasonable response from a reasonable man.
Box,
What have I denied?
Weak minded arguement.
Best intentions.
FL has had the 3rd most deaths of any state in the USA over the last 7 days. Just use the google machine.
Politicizing wearing the masks and trying to sweep the pandemic under the rug has cost the US lives, $, etc. Deadly incompetence
Yeah, and it coincidentally is the third most populous state.
I bet Florida’s residents ate the third most number of hamburgers in the past seven days as well.
New York and New Jersey both have much higher COVID case and death rates in the past seven days.
The USA lost a lot of wealth during covid. Just based on the amount of stimulus so far it’s probably going to end up in excess of $50,000 per person. At some point we will have to determine if we want to become more socialist or allow the creative destruction to play out and go to a new normal whatever that is, but part of it would mean risk takers eating their losses and starting over in the new world.
Spanish Flu? China Virus? Not the first nor the last. As long as there are in-groups and out-groups public health will be politicized.
Kansas City! You are doing great Dorothy. Rest of us will catch up soon.
They don’t call Missouri the “Show Me” state for nothing.
Great article. It would be interesting to see the areas that emerge outside of the top 40 which rates are well above 100% of where they were in January of 2020 due to people migrating.
Cyclical RE trends de-acceleration as PDX
residential/comm bldg permits decreased 43% in ’20 [Bendbulletin.com]
PDX UHaul center has 30 moving truck arriving , and orders for 100 trucks to leave the state.
PDX laying off bldg inspectors & code enforcement staff.
Houses going under contract before walk [virtual] through’s commence. Wild times ahead…
Happy President’s Day…….
Last week of r&r, before we head home and get the machinery out of deep freeze.
Ate, drank, and shopped local.
Came from an area of deplorables
And made sure our sun and fun destination was the same.
Please share with us where is your choice of destination Tom?
thanks
Eventually, as in years from now, restaurants and hotels will start making money again. But it will never be the same. By then a lot of hotels and restaurants from before the pandemic will be gone. Restaurants nowadays can survive with tables outside and food delivery, unless they are a place thats too big. But hotels? I honesty don’t know.
Hey Wolf how about an article about Hotels? Because they are the sector that has been the most punished by this. Tourism may be even recover faster that Hotels, I have seen people buy trailers and chemical toilets to be able to take vacations on corona times and while this applies to my country the USA does use a lot of trailers.
I don’t think hotels are in trouble because of RVs or other vacation changes, as I think that will pass. They’re in trouble because their highest margin customers, the business travelers who not only book rooms last minute at higher prices but also run up high room service bills because they’re not paying, will not be returning in full.
Hotels and motels have some work to do to get their pricing back in tune with wages, the real wages of the 99% of us rnyr.
Driving from FL to CA and return, 10 cross country trips 2016 to 2019, for family fun and to help, to see friends, and for work, it appears to me that all the various levels of motels stayed at have raised their pricing approximately 10-15% during that time, with same or even less quality of maintenance, though the employees always polite and helpful.
Similar with many restaurants.
While I hope we do not go back to the $29.95 per night of several decades ago, and the equivalent quality,,, I can see no reason at all for pricing over $100, with nothing more than a tired but dry/cool room, etc., for that amount.
Yeah, I have noticed that $100 is basically the minimum now, whereas I used to be able to find a room for $50 or $60.
Also, so many hotels don’t realize the basics of customer service. While the ones that come with breakfast are nice (although you’d obviously expect a higher price for the rooms for that), why are all hotels not providing coffee in the morning? What does it cost, $4/day?
The hotels and restaurants that survive will be in massive debt for decades.
Ask any owner, you can’t make enough on take out and outside service for most.
So either you borrow or go out of business.
Restaurants will shift to digital kitchens and or food trucks. I think a small upscale dining will remain but that will be a very small part of the market
I’ve covered hotels a number of times in terms of their mortgage defaults.
The thing is, lodging in and around national parks and other major nature destinations were booked solid during the summer. But hotels and conference centers in big cities that cater to business travelers are dead. City hotels that cater to domestic tourism might do a little business.
How much of the economy is WFH both in terms of numbers and earnings? What happens to those jobs after the economy collapses under the weight of the massive money printing? We hear talk of a reset. J Powell and Janet Yellen, Mario and Christine are cooking up something.
Was in Austin, TX a couple of weeks ago for a couple of days. The hotel was mostly empty, with restaurant and bar closed, but they were using the downtime to renovate the rooms and systems.
The shopping malls were open, with the more upscale one busier than the others, most people there eating and drinking not shopping. The supermarket we stopped at was busy and well stocked. The chain restaurants we ate in had more patrons than we expected, maybe 25%+.
Overall, there was a lot more activity than I expected and more than where I live.
IN KC, everybody wears their masks when moving about.
The big Portland new and used record store I frequent has had lines out the door ( they restrict # of customers inside) at any time of day or night. Not sure if people are spending their stimulus money on vinyl or just that used records are best sold in the physical realm and not online. Behind the cash register they have a sign, “ the Beatles didn’t need a website.”
Human beings are intrinsically social animals so I believe these antisocial adaptations to a transitory pandemic will not stick to any large degree.
A society is truly in trouble if people prefer to live a fear-based virtual life vs a vibrant life full of real interpersonal relationships at work and play.
Let’s say a miracle drug were to appear tomorrow, I wouldn’t hesitate to go back to the office. Heck, I’ll go back to watching some movies in the cinema.