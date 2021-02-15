Electric Delivery Vans in Era of Red-Hot Ecommerce Confront Legacy Automakers with New Deep-Pocket Competition

Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, in search of cost savings, partnered with startups that are now rolling out electric vans. Has Ford, the leader in vans, dropped the ball?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The biggest no-brainer in the history of mankind, or at least in the history of electric vehicles going back to the 1800s, is finally taking off in a massive way, after attracting billions of dollars of investments: The humdrum business of manufacturing lowly delivery vans, more specifically electric delivery vans for stop-and-go urban delivery routes in the age of ecommerce.
All the big automakers and a slew of startups have jumped on it. Delivery companies, such as Amazon, FedEx, and UPS, seeing the savings in operating costs provided by those vans, are clamoring for them. Amazon, for which delivery costs are a huge item, has been the most aggressive. And Amazon, UPS, and FedEx are doing it in competition with legacy automakers — which came as a wake-up call for the automakers.
In the US, commercial van sales fell 15% in 2020 to about 422,000 vans (from nearly 500,000 in 2019), despite the boom in ecommerce. Ford is the largest player in the US, with a share of around one-third of the van market.
Any electric van sale comes at the expense of a gasoline or diesel-powered van. It’s a zero-sum game. This is true for all EVs. They’re still vehicles, just with a different power train, and they compete with internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in the same market. Any sale of an EV is a lost sale of an ICE vehicle. Legacy automakers have finally started to pay attention.
Electric vans have some unique advantages. The average delivery route is 74 miles per day – with some routes being longer and others shorter – according to Ford’s Telematics data, as these vans spend a lot of time idling while packages get unloaded and dropped off at points along the way. At night, these vans sit at the depot.
So, for electric delivery vans, “range anxiety” is not a problem, and charging is done at night at the depot. Maintenance is far lower than with diesel or gasoline-powered vehicles. All modern EVs use regenerative braking, where the motors are used to brake. In the process, they charge up the battery. And at stops, electric motors don’t idle. This makes electric vans very efficient on stop-and-go delivery routes.
GM estimates that its BrightDrop electric van will save $7,000 a year in operating costs compared to a “diesel alternative” (“Estimated based on assumptions for fuel costs, miles traveled, maintenance and cargo load. May vary based on use case,” it says).
While UPS and FedEx and others have been testing electric vans for years, on a relatively small scale, the industry is now ramping up. The battery technology is the tricky part, but the rest of the EV is far simpler and easier to build than an ICE vehicle. And given that delivery routes are relatively short, batteries are less of an issue, and less of an expense, in vans than in vehicles for personal transportation or long-haul trucks.
GM announced that it would start producing the first of its BrightDrop EV600 electric vans late this year at its CAMI manufacturing plant in Ingersoll, Ontario. The first 500 vans will be sold to FedEx.
The EV600 is designed similar to other EV platforms: all-wheel drive with small-ish motors in the front and in the back between each set of wheels, with a big battery in the middle (image via GM’s BrightDrop):
These platforms are flexible, and can be stretched, and more powerful motors, or more motors, can be added, which will lead to commoditization of the components and cost efficiencies, and open the door to new entrants into the vehicle market to compete with legacy automakers, which is precisely what is happening.
In September 2019, Amazon, whose delivery costs are huge and controlling them is a priority, announced it would purchase 100,000 electric vans from a startup company, Rivian, which has raised about $8 billion since then, including $2 billion from Amazon and $500 million from Ford.
The Amazon vans, which come in three different sizes, are based on Rivian’s Skateboard platform, that allows for all-wheel drive with small motors between the wheels and the battery pack in the middle. Some Amazon vans may also be front-wheel drive only, minus the motor in the rear (image via Rivian):
After testing the vans for months, Amazon announced in early February that it has started testing the vans in Los Angeles on actual delivery routes and will start testing them in 15 other cities this year.
“Amazon is working with Rivian to conduct additional testing of the vehicle’s performance, safety durability in various climates and geographies, as engineers continue to refine the vehicles for the start of production slated for the end of this year,” it said.
“Amazon has also started getting its buildings ready to accommodate the new fleet of vehicles and has installed thousands of electric vehicles charging stations at its delivery stations across North America and Europe,” it said (image via Amazon):
In August, Amazon also ordered over 1,800 electric vans from Mercedes-Benz. Amazon already operates thousands of electric vans around the world and said that in North America and Europe, in 2020, these electric vans delivered 20 million packages, and that it “is redesigning its delivery stations to service electric vehicles – ranging from the electrical design to the physical layout.”
FedEx has been testing electric vehicles for a decade. In November 2018, it announced that it would add to its fleet 1,000 electric vans by Chanje Energy, a California-based company, buying 100 of the vans and leasing the remaining 900 from Ryder System. For FedEx, these are small numbers, but they will allow the company to test the vans thoroughly before becoming reliant on them. And if those vans work out for FedEx, they will be more competition for GM and Ford.
UPS has also for years been testing electric delivery vehicles and is converting some of its older diesel vans to electric drives. But it made headlines last April when it gave an “initial order” of 10,000 electric vans to Arrival, a startup in the UK with which UPS has partnered since 2016. “UPS and Arrival have co-developed the vehicles,” Arrival said, to “exactly match UPS’s specifications.”
Arrival said that its new electric vans offer “50% operational cost savings for fleet owners.” The 10,000 vans will be “rolled out in the UK, Europe, and North America from 2020 to 2024.” UPS has the option to purchase another 10,000 vans during this period. In addition, UPS made an investment in Arrival of an “undisclosed amount.”
Ford, the US leader in ICE van sales, is getting its E-Transit van ready for sale in late 2021. Despite its investment in Rivian, Ford’s E-Transit will not be based on Rivian’s Skateboard. Unlike the other models discussed here, Ford’s van will not be based on a new platform at all, but will be an electric version of its existing ICE Transit Cargo Van.
Some of the advantages of EVs disappear when an existing ICE model is converted to electric drive. Maybe Ford got lost in its own Transit success or didn’t want to spend the resources to design a new platform and didn’t want to use Rivian’s platform, now that it has become a competitor. And it may have dropped the ball.
European automakers Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and various brands now under the new roof of Stellantis are rolling out electric delivery vans based on their new platforms. Chinese automakers have been very active in building electric vans for use in China.
But the most fascinating part of this development is that huge delivery companies with immensely deep pockets — Amazon, UPS, and FedEx — are partnering with startups to create electric vans in competition with legacy automakers, and legacy automakers are now scrambling to not get run over. That competition is a good thing.
Imagine, If Amazon had their electric van fleet up and running in Texas right now and they were buying all their electricity from Griddy at current winter storm spot prices of $9.00 per kWh. That would take a big whack out of the potential cost savings. Might take a couple of years to make up for running a week at those prices.
Seneca’s Cliff,
If the Amazon delivery station has power and can therefore operate, its charging docks for the e-vans have power, and the e-vans are all charged up in the morning and good to go. And since they may be all-wheel drives, they’re in better shape than regular vans.
And if the Amazon delivery station doesn’t have power, the vans don’t matter because nothing is leaving the delivery station because it cannot operate without power.
And retail prices for electricity don’t change from day to day and minute to minute for the end user, which a business like a delivery station is. Much like your home electricity bill.
The fluctuation in rates only affects traders and utilities that buy the electricity from power producers or in the wholesale market.
Don’t know about this Wolf, remember, a lot of these guys running Amazon delivery are contractor companies. So, unless Amazon is providing the basic equipment, and making those workers leave the vans to charge over night on their site, it gets interesting. It gets complicated.
Once those contractors (small-ish companies) get the e-vans, they will be forced to install the charging docks at the depot. If Amazon is your only customer, finances the vehicles that it tells you to buy, and provides the software for you to do your job, you do as Amazon says.
Well, I can understand that, but I also recall reading more than a few times there was a good turnover on the contractor companies. Of course, it’s very hard to know the real truth these days reading media rags, since they overwhelmingly tend to present the side of the story on their angle. After all, it’s in vogue to bash Amazon at any opportunity.
Too bad the tech and business media all seem to be driven more by angles than facts.
Wonder if Amazon would just buy Robins outright if it had the right capabilities. It would certainly be reminiscent of the Kiva purchase. In fact, one could see a marriage of Kiva, Zoox, and may be a company like Rivian under those circumstances.
If Amazon bought Rivian, it would certain put a frown on the world of SPACs.
Oops, meant to say Rivian instead of Robins.
You drank some funny kool-aid Wolf.
keppered,
No, but I did live in Texas and Oklahoma for nearly three decades and I know what happens in a brutal winter storm when the power goes out: a regular company cannot function anymore because nothing works, and you cannot even get your employees to show up to work because they cannot get there. Been there, done that.
Amazon can always hedge its electrical costs.
Yes. This is a one off. Minnesota with all its wind turbines are doing just fine.
A solution will be found to de-ice the wind blades in the future.
the solution is obvious. store the electricity generated by the turbines and then use it to heat the blades and de-ice them when needed.
That is the essence of corporate theft. It starts from the top down (tax payer pays for profitable corporations to retool, then pay the same corporate thieves when times get tougher.
I could go along with this if these multinational shareholder paid their fair share.
But they don’t. They are thieves of the worst kind.
Is Texas still on it’s own grid?
There has been a company on Vancouver Island that has retro-fitted ICE vans and work trucks for municipal govts and the general public. They’ve been doing it for several years now and have a pretty good reputation. These are NOT junkers, but high tech and state of the art vehicles. The designers were electrical engineers.
I won’t post the link but they are based in Parksville BC.
“Canadian Electric Vehicles manufactures electric utility trucks and conversion systems to convert fossil fuel vehicles and machinery to battery electric power.”
After watching the movie ‘Ford vs Ferrari’, I think it’s easy to see how Ford could drop the ball on EV.
Big corporations are run for the benefit of those who run them. Long term vision is not their thing.
Read “The Innovators Dilemma” by Clayton Christensen. He explains why exiting companies mostly always fail to adapt to new technologies.
Long term vision and big corporations sounds like Boeing to me!
Seriously though, Wolf’s take on Ford struck me straight on, “Maybe Ford got lost in its own Transit success …”
Recall that when Volkswagen announced their big EV investment pitch recently, and Wolf reported on, BMW also unveiled their new luxury electric SUV. One thing the people of Muenchen made a point to stress was that they would be building the battery systems in-house.
The next frontier is exactly as described above. From an investment perspective, where does one put some capital? And who is going to be the winner in providing the battery systems? Panasonic?
P.S. I know that our moderator does not give out investing advice, but I think its a good question.
Has a Ford done anything lately? Need a higher death tax.
Seeing these skateboard chassis electric vehicles from different manufacturers has me thinking Tesla is finished. Their stock price is a sick joke, as is their CEO. He’s speculating in crypto while these other companies are about to eat his lunch. He’s out to lunch.
I mean, is he even allowed to use Tesla’s money to invest in crypto?
Tesla is turning into one of those Japanese Zaitech companies.
I share the optimism, however I also remember that 20 years ago or so CNG vans were all the rage as the new best alternative fuel for uses such as delivery vehicles, yet discounting a few niche case they never became the backbone of commercial vehicle fleets. And that’s despite the fact that CNG is a proven technology – you can go out and buy CNG vans -, not just a mirage of automotive & startup CEOs.
Post Office moving to EV, Public Transportation too.
Major Snow storm like this, California Fire or Hurricane- can put whole infrastructure down for several days at least, for weeks in some cases.
Unless you use solar and wind for powering those EV at night, carbon foot print doesn’t really change.
Instead of burning fossil inside ICE, you will burn it at Power Plant near the city.
A bit unrelated but didn’t you take a short position against the broad market via a derivative a few months back? Care to give an update?
Haa!
Yes and after 8 to 10 years the batteries are useless, and thats assuming they charge properly after a few years, still not been tested yet, and the cost of these batteries is huge, plus the old batteries are non recyclable a complete waste of rare earth minerals,,
Instead they should be going down the Hydrogen fuel, which only exhausts water vapour, where as EV vehicles need a mass of electricity to be charged and think of how many more power stations we will need if these idiots get there way and only Electric vehicles are allowed as they want, and controlled by AI so the creeps at the WEF can say where and when you can go anywhere, IF you are lucky enough to be allowed to even have a vehicle..
EV are NOT a good or clean idea..
A commercial ICE vehicle being used for 10 years every day all day is kinda at the end too. You’d be swapping engines and other major parts before you get there to keep it running reliably. That’s expensive and ties up the vehicle. With an EV you can swap batteries, and the rest is fine. There are no good cheap solutions to wear and tear of a commercial vehicle that has been used every day all day for 10 years.
As much as anything, this is about the ability to come up with a new idea and be efficient in designing, developing and fielding it reasonably quickly. The US automakers seem to be dinosaurs in this regard.
Most EV batteries will outlast the car. There are lots of Tesla’s that have gone 300k miles.
I’m not a Tesla fan. I drive a Chevy bolt, which is a stupid looking, low cost, And very practical long range EV. Per mile, my driving costs are 1/8th the cost of my Subaru. I pay extra for 100% green energy.
Companies are working on recycling li batteries, and removing cobalt from the cathode. It is coming.
Hydrogen is much less efficient than electricity generation. First, generate electricity. Then, create hydrogen. Then, transport hydrogen. Then, store hydrogen. Then, form electricity from hydrogen to drive motor. Much lower efficiency than an EV. Maybe 10x worse. That would mean a hydrogen future is 10x harder than an EV future!
Mass distribution of hydrogen is an insanely difficult thing. Hydrogen tanks for cars are as expensive as EV batteries. Hydrogen is stored at very low temperatures and dissipates over time. Leave your hydrogen car in the garage for a couple of weeks and you will find your tank empty.
You may see hydrogen in commercial aircraft over time. Maybe long haul freight. Not cars. And if solid state batteries are commercialized, maybe not trucks, either.
Go try an EV. They are super fun to drive. I love the idea of EV delivery trucks! Companies will save tons of money, and air will improve. Everyone wins.
Where and how much are the arbitrary subsidies?