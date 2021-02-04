Despite Terrible US Economy in 2020, Workers of Mexican Descent Sent Most Dollars Ever Back to Mexico

Against expectations, the feared plunge in remittances, as during the US Housing Bust, did not occur. For interesting reasons. Weirdest Economy Ever.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
The total amount Mexico received in “remittances” — transfers of money by workers of Mexican descent mostly in the US but also other countries to individuals in Mexico — surged by 11.4% in 2020 to $40.6 billion, the highest ever, and the eighth year in a row of increases, according to data released by the Bank of Mexico.
This occurred in the midst of a terrible economy in the US, as GDP fell by 3.5% in 2020, the worst annual decline since 1946, triggering a wave of business closures and tens of millions of job losses in the U.S., where 98% of the remittances to Mexico originate. In the wake of the Global Financial Crisis, which was sparked by the US mortgage crisis and housing bust and resulted in a protracted downturn in US housing construction, there was a six-year downtrend in remittances to Mexico, totaling 21%. The opposite has happened during this downturn:
Mexico is the third largest recipient of remittances worldwide, behind India ($83 billion of inflows in 2019) and China ($70 billion), both with populations more than ten times larger than Mexico’s.
Now more than ever, the remittances are a lifeline for the country’s economy, which shrank by 8.5% last year. As GDP has shrunk, the public debt-to-GDP ratio has surged from 45% to 52%, its highest level on record. Much of this debt is in foreign currency that Mexico cannot inflate away. With the economy in its deepest recession since 1932, many people are now even more dependent on the funds sent by relatives working in the U.S. or other overseas countries. In some Mexican states, those funds represent as much as 10% of total revenues.
In 2020, remittances accounted for 3.8% of Mexico’s GDP, up from 2.9% in 2009. That is the equivalent of almost three times the amount of funds that state-owned oil company, Pemex, obtained from its exports of crude oil and other hydrocarbon products in 2020 ($14.8 billion, down 34% on 2019) and almost twice as much as the foreign direct investment that flowed into Mexico (approx $23 billion).
The last year saw a surge in both the number of transactions made as well as the average amount sent in each transaction, according to the Bank of Mexico. Here are some standouts for 2020:
- A total of 119 million transactions were executed, almost 8 million more than in 2019.
- Around 98% came from workers in the US — American citizens of Mexican extraction or Mexican citizens in the US legally or illegally. A further 1.6% came from workers in Canada, 0.3% from workers in the UK, and 0.2% from workers in Ecuador.
- The main U.S. states of origin of the remittances were California, Texas, Minnesota, and Arizona.
- The Mexican state of Jalisco displaced Michoacán as the main recipient of remittances in Mexico, which had held the first place for more than 15 years.
- The average size of remittance in 2020 was $339, compared to $326 in 2019.
- Nearly all (99%) of the remittances were sent by electronic fund transfer: of them, 77% were sent via non-bank institutions such as Western Union and PayPal’s Xoom.
- The remaining 1% were money orders ($162 million) or cash and cash-like instruments ($276 million).
- Another record was set: the $4-billion monthly threshold was crossed for the first time ever in March, at the very onset of the virus crisis.
Why Are Remittances Still Rising?
With the global economy in the grip of its deepest recession since the 1940s, the theory early on was that remittances would decline significantly in 2020. On April 22, the World Bank forecast that they would fall by around 20%:
“The projected fall, which would be the sharpest decline in recent history, is largely due to a fall in the wages and employment of migrant workers, who tend to be more vulnerable to loss of employment and wages during an economic crisis in a host country.”
But the opposite has happened in Mexico. And it’s not the only place. In Guatemala total remittances rose by 8% in 2020, to reach a record high of $11.5 billion. El Salvador saw a 4.8% increase.
A similar trend has been observed in other Latin American and Caribbean economies that depend heavily on cash remittances, as well as in countries further afield such as Pakistan and Bangladesh. In many of these countries, the flow of remittances initially slowed in the first month or two of the crisis (between March and May) before picking up again shortly thereafter.
One reason for this is that US workers with roots in Mexico and other countries began receiving government support, such as unemployment benefits and stimulus money, which enabled them to continue sending money back to their families.
Another is that workers in the U.S. and elsewhere who weren’t overly affected by the crisis — such as staff at hospitals treating Covid patients or construction workers — decided to send more money to their families to help them weather the storm. This could also have spurred a rise in total remittance payments.
And there’s another possible reason: The money sent back has taken formal channels, as travel restrictions have made it harder for people to take their money back to their families in the form of cash, thus diverting remittances from informal channels that are hard to track to formal channel that show up in the official data, according to a report by the World Bank. That could mean that last year’s surge in the flow of remittances to Mexico and other parts of Latin America may not be quite as impressive as the figures suggest. Be that as it may, the situation for the recipient countries is still a lot better than many had feared. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Just starting a major remodel job on my house. The cabinet maker is Cuban, the plumber is Cuban, the electrician is American, the floor guy is Guatemalan or Mexican, as well as the Demo guy and painter. The house behind me is getting a new tile roof. 12 man crew showed up at 8. They appear to be Mexican or Guatemalan. The landscape guy who is putting in my hedge is Mexican or Guatemalan. These men work harder than any mid American ever did. And in the heat. The never complain about anything. They take care of their families and don’t drink or drugs.
These are the people that are making America Great!
Just out of curiosity…why the Mexican or Guatemalan dilemma?
Could you really tell they weren’t from Honduras, El Salvador, Belize, Costa Rico, Panama, etc.?
Our rich coastal community has a lot of hispanic mostly Guatemalan workers. They started working for landscape companies but others have come with trade skills. Their families have been here for decades. Our church has a mass in Spanish. They give back to the community. I don’t know who is documented or not. These subs have worked for my subcontractor for eight years. Everyone is fair. My contractor is a women. More practical. Her children are grown. She doesn’t drive a 60k pickup or need a 150k fishing boat. Everyone is winning here. Her subs make more working for her, I got a more affordable quote and she lives a life style that suits her needs. She also lives in my community. The quality of her work speaks for itself.
Years ago we opened a resource center to aid our immigrant community. Safer for them than being scammed on street corners by contractors looking for cheap labor. Trump chose not to go after our safe harbor town. El Sol is next to the police station and only 3 miles or so from Trump National. They are a blessing to our town.
https://friendsofelsol.org/
There’s more to culture and assimilation that “working hard.”
Hmm…
Not sure that you are on the right side of that argument.
“Cheap”
Hard working and cheap.
“These men work harder than any mid American ever did. And in the heat. The never complain about anything. They take care of their families and don’t drink or drugs.”
Sounds like you are giddy to have your Proud Amigos.
I would be curious about how hourly wage your workers are actually paid (and if they are paid in cash under the table away from the eye of IRS), and whether they have any benefits like vacation time and sick leave, and health insurance. You know, little things that American workers have come to expect to earn a decent living.
LOL. American workers in construction are not mostly receiving benefits and most are paid in cash. If Congress had the coconuts to make a firm stand on illegal immigration at least the rules would be clear or maybe enforced. Most of the Spanish living in the U.S. should be given a way to complete legalization without fear of deportation unless they have a criminal record. That’s just the way it is and only way to fix it.
The U.S. has failed Mexico and central America miserably. Mexico should be a neighbor like Canada. Mexicans love their country more than we do and would rather live there. If I felt comfortable about living in Mexico or Cent America I would move there in a cold New York minute.
I had a girlfriend from Mexico with teaching skills. The schools she worked for there were corrupt as hell, cheating her out of her salary. Talk about women’s rights? Mexicans are not afraid to work hard and you have to respect them for that. (No, I’m not Spanish.)
Sorry to be pedantic, but “Spanish” should not be used as a synonym for “Hispanic” any more than you would call someone from Cameroon “French” or from the United States “English.”
Legalizing and rewarding several broken laws is Not the only way,how luicrous!When raising kids or maintaining peace in a classroom,rulebreakers or out of control kids should not be rewarded for misdeeds or dangerous disruptive behavior.Here is a thought..Enforce the law from crooked politicians and hedgefunders down to co.s which knowingly hire illegal workers to the people who Illegal trespassed here,fraudulently got various benefits and services.Why do other countries have 0 problem with saying certain things are legal while others are not.Why do foreigners think they have a Right to be here?I do not think I have a right to sneak into Canada,Mexico,Germany,wherever.
Brant,
“Most of the Spanish living in the U.S.”
Since the vast majority of the remittances are going to Mexico, why the goofy, tortured efforts to call the remitters anything but Mexicans (Spanish?, etc…what next, LatinX? At least Hispanic would sound like it wasn’t coming from a reflexive bot).
Not only does this smack of PC, it smacks of some sort of lobotomized version of PC, as though Mexican were some sort of dirty word.
“The U.S. has failed Mexico and central America miserably”
Are other countries supposed to be wards of the US? Do you picture yourself as Batman, cruising for a Robin?
“If I felt comfortable about living in Mexico or Cent America I would move there”
Unsafe conditions *there*, are the fault of the US? And, by assuming vast criminality/safety issues, aren’t you making racist assumptions?
(Strange love/hate attitude)
“had a girlfriend from Mexico with teaching skills. The schools she worked for there were corrupt as hell, cheating her out of her salary.”
Again, how in the hell is this the fault/responsibility of the US rather, than, say, *Mexico*?
“rules would be clear or maybe enforced. Most of the Spanish living in the U.S. should be given a way to complete legalization”
Some don’t want to be citizens, they want to make money & go home where it is cheap & they speak the language.
If they were citizens and lived here….they wouldn’t want to work for cheap, without healthcare & in unsafe conditions because they would have the same cost of living as we do. They would start thinking long term & fight for higher pay & benefits.
I’m sick of the cash only, semi-legal status. Let the ones who have been here for a long time & plan to stay apply for citizenship. Kick the others out & enforce it.
The ones that are here temporarily/illegally just for the money undermine the local workforce.
They don’t drink? Do they take their wings off before they start working? Hahahahahha! We had three central american bothers or 2 bros and a cousins (its fluid) build a large carport and do other work. They drank like fish at night but showed up every day and humped it! BTW, we were one of their last jobs… they had built houses and a market back home and were going home to run the mercado.
Good dudes, hard working, but they were not tea tottlers :)
Yep,illegal,hungry,desperate people with ten mouths to feed tend to be hardworkers if they work.Its great to get dirtcheap labor,isnt it while neighbors who are here Legally and speak the language scramble for 12$ an hour jobs that Might last three months.
Any other stereotypes you want to throw in?
“hungry,desperate people with ten mouths to feed…”
Don’t fall reflexive prey to media conditioning about “facts” nobody actually knows, for individuals or in aggregate.
And….housing construction is still booming with zero interest rates, cheap/easy money and the taxpayers backing the significant majority of mortgages.
Most Mexican people I know are very loyal to their families in Mexico. I noticed my Mexican neighbors are not buying expensive cars as they have in years past. They seem to be making do with a little less. Most of them send money to relatives in Mexico.
A person would be either a fool or have to have solid connections to the cartels in order to personally transport cash across the border right now.
Unrelated interesting facts.. it costs around $10K to move a relative *safely* to the US from Mexico. This is what is paid for moving their nieces and elderly mothers etc.
The exchange rate is why Mexican people can afford to work for less. If someone is camping out or couch surfing then expenses are minimal and money sent back is of greater value. The younger generation who are citizens do not work as hard or for as little money. It doesn’t pay to do so- health and rent expenses are too great. In Mexico health expenses are cheap. IDK about rent as a percentage of income.
Giving illegal immigrants who have been here a while full citizenship would go a long way towards preventing the undercutting of American’s wages. It would be a lot cheaper than giving benefits without citizenship. Limits to immigration will happen no matter what the official rhetoric is.
Regarding Denise’s post,
I worked as a construction manager in the DC area and yes there was high percentage of Latinos on the jobsites. Most appeared to work hard and do a good job. However most weren’t payed a decent wage compared to what an American would be paid and a lot of them needed to be micro managed and we had a lot of quality control issues.
When I relocated to the Rust Belt where the trades are dominated by American union workers I noticed substantially less quality control issues and had to baby sit a lot less. Personally I enjoyed seeing Americans working well paid jobs without having to get a college degree. When it comes to taking care of families/drugs/drinking etc I think the Latinos were worse off considering all workers I got to know on a personal basis. Most immigrant workers were young men who partied hard hard in there limited time off, slept 10 to a house, saved as much as they could and most desired to move back to there home countries in a couple of years. I knew several of them that had two families too, one in their home country and a child or two with a side chick in the states.
I agree with what you say. They are usually very loyal in a financial way to their families though, if not in other ways..
Have been in my neighbor’s homes and have seen some “interesting” interpretations of structural integrity and how wiring and electricity works. Talked one close neighbor into not doing his electrical or gas work himself..
As long as everyone has a “me” first mentality this will be the way it will stay. Paying a status questionable ” individual to do your yard work feels great when you can pocket the extra. When they become your neighbors it will be too late to complain. Why no your neighbor you ask? Because the guy who as your neighbor that owned a small business could not compete and went bankrupt and had to sell.
People are sitting around at home and spending their “stimy” on home renovations. There is a lot of cash in hand in the construction industry. The “stimy” money is flowing to South America and even more so to CHINA, and the CCP is using US money to build up their military to become the next world leader, ruling with an iron fist, communist-style.
“US Hausing Bust”
Wolf, love it when you speak German!😁
Darn, he changed it. I got a kick out of the footnote about the statistical source being Bank Of Mexico. Began to wonder if they had a Hauptbahnhof in the Capitol.
NC,
There has been massive, widely cited fraud in the CA “Covid Bonus” unemployment program (large amounts going to numerous convicted criminals in prison, etc).
Why no reference to this as a potential, partial factor in the very strange US GDP down/Mexican remittances up dynamic?
If the CA Gvt can’t police its distribution of large sums of money so that convicted, databased, and physically incarcerated criminals can’t get it…why not consider the possibility that some significant number of aliens who entered the country illegally…extended their illegalities to unemployment fraud?
No one is saying “all” (so everyone can save their avalanche of personal anecdotes of the “hard working”) but considering the marked decline of economic activity in CA (likely somewhat worse than ntl 3.5%), it takes yeoman PC work/woke to not even contemplate this possibility in light of proven, significant rise in remittances to Mexico.
Plus Bulgaria, Russia, China, Hmong in Vietnam, and Nigeria.
Of course.
There is nothing unique about Mexico.
The only common element is CA gvt’s grotesque inability to properly police the distribution of many billions of dollars.
But hey, even crime is stimulus the Keynesian Kops say…of course it is taking US wealth to stimulate the criminal sector of foreign nations.
Reality check. 95% of the fraud was committed under the federal PUA program for gig workers. And the federal government wanted this money to be paid out, essentially without ID checks. Just pay it. That’s where the fraud occurred.
The PUA program “was thrown into the chaos with little guidance and no preparation and no instant way of verifying even the identity of the claimants – and fraud was also huge, and getting huger with each report.”
“…international and national criminal rings were at work behind the scenes working relentlessly to steal unemployment benefits using sophisticated methods of identity theft…”
The regular state unemployment claims are verified fairly thoroughly, and there was no more than the normal amount of fraud, and much of that gets detected.
https://wolfstreet.com/2021/01/26/california-discloses-ballooning-unemployment-fraud-under-federal-pua-program-pua-fraud-is-a-national-problem/
Up here in Canada….. I just booked a carpenter I know. He is 40, I’m 65. He works like a fiend and I am no where near as strong as I used to be. I pay him $500 per day, his helper $250. Being a tradesman myself, I believe very strongly that you get what you pay for and that a good days work deserves a decent days pay. That is $62.50 per hour if you do the math. If I hired a middleman contractor it would cost me more than that and the hired carpenter would make $35 per hour. I function as the contractor in this case.
He is also dual ticketed as an electrician. My son is the contractor that pulls the permits but I hire him directly…not often but occasionally.
Local farms in Canada hire approved workers from Mexico, but they have to pay properly and their accommodations are inspected and must be passed by health inspectors. There are no illegals working in visible occupations in Canada, and God help the employer who does hire illegal workers.
I think it is absolutely terrible how migrant workers are exploited. I remember flying (ex pilot) into Stuart Island almost daily, a luxury location mostly owned and run by Americans. One lodge owner, who we used to call Mr. Potato because he owned about a zillion potato farms in WA and Idaho decided to bring in, “some of my Mexicans”. He was promptly turned in/reported and heavily fined. He was a multi millionaire. I guess for some folks it is just never enough. They have to exploit other humans to feel good.
It’s set up to create a slave class. It’s really disgusting and helps no one but employers.
employers like Mr. Potato
If for no other reason than that chart, Mexico should pay political contributions to support Gavin against the recall fight.
At least some of that bump in remittance is due to Gavin and CA giving out stimulus to illegal… errr… undocumented… errr. I mean immigrants. Yeah, strike those last two things, wouldn’t want to be cancelled because of incorrect language use.
We need to make CA great again by making it part of Mexico. 😱
Somewhere around 6 to 8 trillion dollars was or will be injected into the economy by the central planners in dc. To think that this much money could be allocated without a lot of unintended consequences is foolish. It probably wasn’t that long ago that that was the size of the whole US economy. It’s a lot of money.
And DC wants to jam trillions more through, before they have even spent anywhere near all of the previous two authorizations.
Anyone who isn’t suspicious of that (and the utter inability of DC “brown zone” dwellers to conceive of phase based, feedback informed, staged invt) is on the G’s payroll.
Another thing might have added to this phenomenon is that one of the largest banks of Mexico (Banco Azteca if i’m right) was sitting on a pile of dollars which it couldn’t shift, because there was no way to prove it was acquired legally.
Now a new law is coming, or already in place (lovingly called the Banxico Dollar Law), that allows the this bank (and others) to exchange the dollars for pesos at the Mexican Central bank without having to prove the origin of the dollars was legal. Essentially white washing dollars of ‘unknown’ origin.
Some had predicted this would increase the inflow of ‘illegal’ dollars to Mexico. Maybe it materialised already.
That would have a huge effect if some informal interim process is happening on it right now, out of sight. Wouldn’t be surprised.