“The Fed’s Monetary Punchbowl Is Fueling Rampant Home Price Appreciation”: AEI

“There is no justification” for continuing the purchases of mortgage-backed securities. The Fed is “misdiagnosing its impact on the housing market.” Pressure rises on the Fed to back off, in face of market craziness.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
During the press conference following the FOMC meeting last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked by different reporters about the craziness going on in the stock market, the chaotic thingy with GameStop, corporate debt, and the housing market.
The fact that he was asked several times about the exuberant nuttiness in asset prices shows that by now everyone has picked up on it. And people are increasingly incredulous that the Fed would continue with its monetary policies in face of these markets.
Powell brushed off the GameStop thingy and gave his usual it’s-not-our-fault and it’s-never-ever-our-fault justifications for the exuberant nuttiness in the markets. The near-0% interest rates and $3 trillion in QE in just a few months had nothing to do with anything, but the drivers of the nuttiness have been the “expectations about vaccines” and “fiscal policy,” he said (transcript). “Those are the news items that have been driving asset values in recent months.”
Upon hearing this, people globally were just rolling up their eyes. And a reporter challenged him softly about the housing market – the 9% surge in prices from already lofty levels. “Are you concerned about a bubble forming there yet? And is there a price increase that you’re looking at where it might change the level of mortgage-backed securities the Fed is buying?”
That price surge “we think is a passing phenomenon,” he said. “There’s a one-time thing happening with people who are spending all of their time in their house. And they’re thinking either I need a bigger house, or I need another house, and a different house. Or a second house in some cases. So there’s a one-time shift in demand that we think will get satisfied, also that will call forth supply. And we think that those price increases are unlikely to be sustained for all of those reasons.”
He said this after having said out of the other side of his mouth, “the housing sector has more than fully recovered from the downturn, supported in part by low mortgage interest rates.
And he never responded to the question about changing – reducing – the mounts of mortgage-backed securities the Fed is buying.
Quoting Powell’s “the housing sector has more than fully recovered from the downturn,” the American Enterprise Institute Housing Center said in a presentation this week that therefore “there is no justification for continuing or increasing investment in agency MBS.”
Here are some of the points of the AEI’s presentation. It demonstrates how the Fed has gone nuts with its asset purchases and interest rate repression.
Mortgage originations and refis set new records
In 2020, an all-time record $4.04 trillion in mortgages were originated. Cash-out refis shot up 55% to a new record, and no-cash-out refis shot up 185% to a new record (shaded area). This monthly chart goes through October. The AEI says that it expects November, December, and January refi counts to remain near their October levels:
“The Fed’s Monetary Punchbowl Is Fueling Rampant Home Price Appreciation”: AEI
The Fed has used its monetary policy tools, including purchasing large quantities of MBS, to push mortgage rates to record lows, though they have bounced off a tiny bit in recent weeks:
And this “monetary punchbowl is fueling rampant home price appreciation,” the AEI said. Its preliminary national Home Price Appreciation (HPA) index for December has risen to 11.0%, up from 6.0% a year earlier, “due to lower mortgage rates.” And the AEI estimates that the rate of HPA “will further accelerate over the coming months” – with the national average heading closer to 14% year-over-year:
Home price appreciation by price tier: The medium-high (yellow line) and high (blue line) price tiers, “which are more dependent on the monetary punch bowl,” are showing the strongest rates of price appreciation. “This is a trend reversal, since historically the low price tier has shown the fastest year-over-year HPA”:
“The FOMC Is Misdiagnosing Its Impact on the Housing Market.”
The AEI threw cold water on Powell’s statement that the home price surge is “a one-time shift in demand that we think will get satisfied, also that will call forth supply,” and that therefore “those price increases are unlikely to be sustained.”
Home price appreciation “is exploding, with no end in sight,” The AEI says.
In the medium-high and high price tiers – “think move-up buyers” – where prices have surged the most, the default risk is relatively low due to “minimal leverage” and the “added buying power” from work-from-home. But the “arbitrage opportunity” that the shift to work-from-home offers by moving to cheaper areas that are further out in the suburbs of the same metro or moving to a less expensive metro “will likely take many years to play out.”
Default risks are higher in the low to medium price tiers – “think first-time buyers” – since they’re “much more highly leveraged” and work-from-home is less prevalent in these income categories. And in these price tiers, “affordability continues to worsen, even in places that used to be more affordable.”
And so the AEI summarizes that “there is no justification” for the Fed to continue its purchases of mortgage-backed securities.
Driving the price of shelter out of reach of the young and working class is criminal. Houses are shelter, not speculative investments. I do not say this lightly, but I am beginning to believe that nothing will change until these central bankers are swinging from the gallows. What they are doing is despicable, and they show absolutely no signs of abating. They’re flaunting their reverse Robinhood policies.
One wonders what will happen if the hordes of folks trapped as renters get together on Reddit and organise a mass rent strike. By the time they start cranking through evictions a lot of leveraged landlords will get taken down on cash flow.
I really think the whole Robinhood fiasco has changed things in ways we don’t quite understand yet. There is a lot of anger at the injustice in the property market and it probably just needs a spark to manifest itself.
Yes, the reddit episode with Gamestop was very much like a DDOS (Distributed Denial of Service) type action usually used to take down websites.
It turns out this can work via crowdsourcing in real life & the financial markets too.
Note, this is already done by the ‘other wise’, when the few billionaires who own most of the mainstream media have all their newspapers & TV stations they own print the same thing one morning to astroturf a ‘trend’ or a ‘national mood’ they want to push on the country.
It will certainly be very interesting to see where this goes.
DC…You are correct that nothing will change, but the gallows are being erected daily for the masses, not the bankers. This is just more of a seventy year war on the cash economy, and they are using current events to launch a cluster warhead to take out what remains of the enemy positions. Raise the price on all the things that are paid for by electronic transfers and you leave no surplus that can be withdrawn in cash. Why? To remove your ability to abstain from the economic vote. It’s like two candidates cut from different sides of the same mold which are all you can choose from. Either way, you lose. How can they force you to buy an auto filled with spy-on-you ware if you have cash in hand to buy something used that has no tracking devices? Once they destroy the cash, then they go for the metals. And by then, they’ll just dip into your accounts any time they please ’cause they’ll own the courts too. Right now, any direction you go, they will counter move before you know it is happening. This is feed lot over free grazing, and we’re all being ear-tagged.
It won’t be long before all possibilities of stoking the sacrificial fires are exhausted and then………
We are putting in on a house on 5 acres near the beach … they purchased it in 2009 my offer is at 2% interest over the past 10 years even though they are asking more. I can’t justify much more than that.
My wife won’t let me buy the 20 acres with a shack in the neighboring town…. b/c I’d live in a tent, I don’t understand.
At any rate, there are distressed properties that have been on the market since precovid. They are priced roughly correct and the owners are desperate to sell because they are certain the worm will turn- and will take a lower offer.
Since my wife and I are more and more on the same page it is actually kind of fun. We both are ready to rent if we don’t get a fair price adjusted for inflation.
In the end their is always the stock market after it implodes.
My goodness my grammar is terrible
It is better than Powell’s!
COVID may also impact the price of real estate by spooking consumers away from alternatives like renting. Fear of exposure.
I know right?
Yet the system can’t stop, it’s gone astronomical.
Parabolic, blastanomic, …. see ya in the mornin…
-k
When this is done…..there will be a textbook written……all about Yellen, Bernanke and Powell. With a first chapter about Greenspan.
The title of the book will be
The greatest crime in history…….or were they really that dumb. How 4 morons destroyed US culture, families, wealth, middle class, and international posture in less than 40 years.
These people should be put to death for how many lives they’ve ruined. What’s weird is almost everybody is now talking about the distortions their policies have created and yet they keep doing the same thing with no pushback. Where is CONgress? Oh, that’s right, working on trying to impeach a former president. It’s time to burn it all down, the entire thing.
This is like maybe a little too much murder talk. Please dial it back.
– This is based on the faulty assumption that the FED is responsible for:
1) the FED doesn’t set the level of interest rates. The FED FOLLOWS the 3 month T-bill rate.
2) the FED doesn’t lend to home owners. commercial banks do.
3) the FED doesn’t lend to investors who take out margin debt. Commercial banks do.
1) Rates are set by Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).
2) The Fed buys MBS from the banks. This pushes down the mortgage rate the banks charge for the obvious reason that the loans are flowing onto the Fed balance sheet.
3) By reducing the cost of money to zero the Fed pushes banks into highly leveraged bets, because leverage is the only way to make money when rates are this low.
Wolf, I’d like to hear your best arguments for the FED’s actions.. Just to keep things lively in the comment section.
Most Americans don’t know what money is, and so don’t see the Fed banking cartel as a threat. Almost everyone I speak with is convinced that they understand money — it’s what you work for, it’s what you save. A dollar is a thing, like a car or a pineapple, but easier to trade.
It’s that belief — that money is a thing that must have been earned or created through effort somewhere — that makes the Fed threat invisible to the working man. Invisibility is the banking cartel’s vampire power.
fiat currencies issued by decree forced upon debt ridden folks sums up “Most Americans”.
So sure most see a threat. A dollar is a piece of paper that does not work “for you… it is a issuance of debt and if you have one in your pocket, two or three have been created in its place by design.
Invisibility….. oh not really.
So why is there never any protest? There’s been riot across America, but protestors never show up at the Fed. I’d love to be wrong about this, but I don’t think 5% of Americans even know what the Federal Reserve is.
I’ll take a guess from the latest statistics.
1 percent of the total population of the world have 99 per cent of everything including Antarctic.
One tenth of that one percent control the world wide banking cartel.
One quarter of that one percent of one tenth are centuries old owners of the Federal Reserve Corporation.
But don’t tell anybody
The problem is also that nobody in the MSM calls them out on this. For example, a self-proclaimed “liberal” like Paul Krugman is completely on the “inflation is good” bandwagon. This is the same guy who in 2002 argued in favour of deliberately creating a housing bubble:
“To fight this recession the Fed needs … soaring household spending to offset moribund business investment. [So] Alan Greenspan needs to create a housing bubble to replace the Nasdaq bubble.”
We all know how that ended. Many people have never recovered from that catastrophe. But hey, the guy has a Nobel price so he must be right!
The same cabal is still in charge now and they are repeating the same mistakes. The public needs to be educated on this, but the MSM are not doing it. Wolf is doing a stellar job at this. I wish he had a column in the New York Times instead of Paul Krugman. Though I’m very happy to hear that traffic to this site is increasing!
While this has different factors at play from Bubble 2007, there are some scary similarities. The desire to get a house anywhere at any cost is mind blowing.
I analyzed some data today of year over year sales for about 75 neighborhoods in DC, Maryland and Northern Virginia. Every exurb is up in number of units sold by 15-35%. People think work from home is here forever.
I think we will see a huge backlash on the work from home. Employers aren’t going to pay the same salaries if their employees live out of the metro area. People miss the social aspect of the office. This is going to hurt big time when it falls apart.
Should be interesting.
Wolf,
The housing market has recovered. The buying of mortgage backed securities keeps the rates down for the stock market, unemployment, covid affected businesses, treasuries on and on. So it seems buying MBS’s is the Fed’s main tool.
As our dear friend Greg reminds us,
They are the “ buyers and lenders of the last resort”
-keppered
One-off price increases are not inflationary!
How many times do I have to tell you!