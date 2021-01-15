Flammable-Cladding Crisis in Residential Towers: The UK’s Housing Nightmare with “Mortgage Prisoners”

And who is going to pay? In the world of “leaseholders” and “freeholders.”
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Imagine owning an apartment in a high-rise building that is suddenly deemed to be a fire trap. Next, you discover that you and all your neighbors will have to pay tens of thousands of pounds each to have the flammable insulation and cladding materials on the outside of the building replaced. You cannot sell the apartment because lenders are refusing to write a mortgage on the apartment. To cap it off, you’re told you have to pay hundreds of pounds a month, in the midst of a global recession — in addition to the mortgage payments and other costs — to cover the costs of round-the-clock fire-patrols to make sure the building you occupy doesn’t suddenly go up in flames.
This nightmare scenario is becoming increasingly common for leaseholders of apartments in the UK. Following the deaths of 72 people in the fire on June 14, 2017, at the 24-story Grenfell Tower in London that had been fitted with highly flammable insulation and cladding, similar materials have been uncovered at thousands of towers across the UK. Owners of flats in smaller buildings have also had their lives upended because their blocks were built with unknown or dangerous materials.
So first… “leasehold” arrangements are still common in England, particularly with regard to apartment buildings with some common land and building use. When an apartment is purchased as a leasehold, the buyer is really no more than a tenant, albeit one with a tenancy agreement that typically lasts for up to a century. The “freehold” — the building and the land — belongs to somebody else, usually the developer or another entity that the developer sold it to, and they are able to extract annual rent on those assets. The terms of the leases have become increasingly onerous as global investors have bought up the “freeholds.” The government has finally been shamed into at least pledging to change this archaic system.
The new building fire safety rules and regulations that came into effect after the Grenfell fire, while largely welcome albeit decades too late, have sparked a host of unintended consequences for the UK’s apartment market.
Mortgage lenders have refused to offer loans for any properties in high-rise buildings that have been flagged as firetraps or have yet to be inspected but could prove to be firetraps. As a result, the vast majority of the UK’s high-rise apartments, which sit at the bottom of the property ladder, are for the present moment impossible to sell or buy.
This could end up causing serious problems higher up the ladder, warns Eric Leenders, managing director of personal finance at UK Finance: “The whole chain of property sales can collapse if one part of that chain can’t get its form: it’s not just the first-time buyers, it’s second-steppers, it’s movers. We just don’t know the scale of the issue now.”
The Financial Times cited an estimate from Campaign group End Our Cladding Scandal that the erosion of trust in building safety had created 1.93 million “mortgage prisoners” in England. Last week, The Daily Telegraph, using data from the New Build Database, suggested that as many as many as 4.5 million buildings could be affected. Since then, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors has put forward proposals aimed at reducing that number.
Most of the buildings have yet to be inspected, leaving millions of leaseholders trapped in financial limbo. Those whose buildings have already been deemed unsafe are having to pay hundreds of pounds per month, in the midst of a global economic crisis, to cover the additional service costs of having 24-hour fire patrols at their buildings. For some, the costs are too much to bear.
For those whose building hasn’t been inspected the wait is interminable. The logistic chaos caused by intermittent lockdowns of the UK economy is hardly helping matters. Nor is the acute paucity of trained inspectors: before Christmas there were fewer than 300 fire safety professionals qualified to sign the forms in the whole country.
Plus, nobody wants to cover the costs for inspections and, if necessary, remediation of the buildings. Total costs are expected to reach upward of £15 billion to rectify the safety issues in all of the affected buildings. But the government has so far only pledged £1.6 billion. Leaseholders argue that freeholders and developers should bear the costs to make buildings safe. But for the moment building owners can pass on the costs, which can reach up to £40,000 per apartment, to residents. And many are.
That could change in the coming months. In November, the house of Lords passed three amendments to the Fire Safety Bill, which included banning leaseholders from being forced to pay. But those amendments will have to pass on the bill’s return to the House of Commons.
The Grenfell fire was entirely avoidable. And positive change may eventually come from it. After two and a half years of hearing evidence, the still-ongoing Grenfell Inquiry has identified three major reasons why the building was fitted with highly flammable materials:
1.Gross negligence by Grenfell’s Building Control Board, the Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation (KCTMO). The Grenfell Inquiry has provided unprecedented insight into how the UK construction industry puts profit above safety. Determined to cut corners in its refurbishment of Grenfill Tower, the property’s landlord, KCTMO, switched more expensive zinc cladding panels for the aluminum alternatives, in the process saving itself about £290,000 in costs. This became the main cause of the spread of the fire that claimed 72 lives.
2. Manipulated safety tests and fraudulent product claims by the three manufacturers, Celotex, Kingspan and Arconic. Celotex (from France) and Kingspan (from Ireland) manufactured and sold the insulation that was fitted to Grenfell. Arconic (from the U.S.) manufactured and sold the cladding that was wrapped around it. In all three cases commercial interests appear to have trumped all other considerations, including safety. Two of the firms, together with appliance manufacturer Whirlpool, which produced the fridge that allegedly started the fire, have been sued in the US, but the class action suit was dismissed on grounds that it would make more sense to try the case in the UK.
All three firms (Celotex, Kingspan and Arconic) have been shown by the inquiry to have manipulated the fire safety tests in order to get their highly inflammable products certified for use in high-rise buildings. Internal emails have also revealed that employees at all three firms knew about the huge safety risks posed by their products but sold them anyway.
One example: In 2015, as Arconic’s Reynobond PE cladding was being fitted to Grenfell’s facade, Claude Wherle, a former senior executive at the company wrote in an internal email that the material “is DANGEROUS on facades, and everything should be transferred to FR [fire resistant] as a matter of urgency”. He remarked that this opinion “is technical and anti-commercial, it seems,” adding a smiley face, in an email previously disclosed by the inquiry.
Wherle is one of a number of Arconic workers refusing to appear as a witness to the inquiry. Another, Claude Schmidt, who is a president at a subsidiary of Arconic, had allegedly told the Inquiry team that he will only appear if he can choose the questions he will be asked.
3. Widespread incompetence and seeming conflicts of interest at government and standards bodies, including the British Research Establishment, the British Standards Institute (BSI) and British Board of Agrement (BBA), all of which were privatized in the years preceding the fire. The Labour government also played a big part in paving the way to the Grenfell fire, having lifted a ban on combustible insulation for high rises in 2006. Even after the Lakanal House fire in 2009 revealed the fatal consequences of flammable external panels, it refused to reverse course.
So far, the only people who have paid a high price for the fire — besides the victims, their relatives, and the survivors, some of whom were still waiting for permanent rehousing three years after the fire — are the millions of leaseholders who, through no fault of their own, are now trapped in financial limbo. And many of them are trapped in buildings that are dangerous. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
“But for the moment building owners can pass on the costs, which can reach up to £40,000 per apartment, to residents.”
This is the part of the story that has made little sense to me…how does the mere *removal* of decorative *cladding* cost anywhere near this much…especially if no money is spent replacing it.
The cladding is not integral to the building structure as far as I have seen reported, so why is it allegedly so expensive to simply remove?
Cas127,
This cladding and insulation are the outer layers of the entire tower. You have to take the outside off a finished and lived-in tower and put on a new outside (cladding and insulation) on the tower. The cladding is not just decoration. It’s the outer layer of a multi-layer sandwich construction that keeps the water out and protects the insulation and the other layers behind it. I’ve seen them do that on a tower in San Francisco that they redeveloped, except no one was living in it. It’s a huge project, the scaffolding, the materials, the equipment, the sheer size of it, there are traffic issues because the crane sits in the street… there are issues around every single one of the windows to make sure the areas where the cladding meets the window frame are watertight….
In BC we had about 10-15 years of what local industry called, “condo disease”. In this case it was the opposite of fire. :-) Mold, black mold…and poor design by architects. It was a perfect storm…arh arh arh. First, the right wing govt at the time lowered trade certification standards while conducting changes to the labour code. This resulted in a lowering of qualified builders on the job site constructing buildings of poor design. Because the building boom raised the price of property, developers and designers maximised the building footprint by reducing roof overhangs. This allowed more water to strike the outside of buildings while at the same time workers were doing more shoddy work (they didn’t know any better and were not as well trained), particularly on window trim. The result was water ingress, black mold, and major major bills for condo owners. If a development had an older building, that was often just fine, BUT the condo owners still had to chip in and help pay for the newer buildings that ended up leaking. A friend of mine had to cough up $40K to help pay to repair a building she did not even live in!!!! It was just located at the same site and owned by the same company.
The remedy, and why I mention it at all, frightens me as it is similar to Nick’s story. A big solution was installing a rain shield, which is vertical strapping over top of the sheathing and building paper. In other words, there is a vertical air space. All the windows had to come out and be reinstalled. Yes, there is fire block every 8′, but if it is breached the entire building can go up like a candle. The only saving grace is that many buildings here are clad in Hardie plank, which is basically concrete boards that look like cedar siding, or whatever. Although, underneath that plank cladding is flammable sheathing and building paper, separated with that air space.
And to what Wolf said, not only does the building require the total removal of cladding, immense scaffolding, cranes, etc…it also has to be wrapped. A temporary building has to be built around the main building to hold a special type of tarp. The whole thing makes the building look like it is shrink wrapped. Then, the work goes on behind the plastic, sometimes for years to get the job done. Years. Furthermore, the building wrap has to withstand winter storms and big winds. Think years of it.
That is why it is so expensive to repair design mistakes and/or shoddy work, after the fact.
I have seen condo buildings retro fitted 2-3 times due to poor designs. I have no idea what happened to the ownership values, but I do know insurance doesn’t cover repairs.
One more thing. When I see new fangled green roofs with plants and grass growing up top, I shudder. One of the buildings I was referencing had each story set back from the other with gardens over top of the below suites. I knew the architect and main builder. It was a leaking nightmare and they took a bath on repairs. It looked pretty cool, but roofs and overhangs exist for a reason.
Sometimes the old ways are best.
It’s a big deal just to put new windows in a building, if the building is not built with cookie cutter instruction.
You often have to do custom framing to make it happen. We replaced the windows on our old house. A couple skilled craftsmen spend days at it.
“construction”! This was not a large house, a little more than 2000 square feet.
Hmmmm?
The draft Fire Safety Bill continues undergoing consultation and has not yet been finalised. The Government announced on 17 December 2020 that the deadline for building owners to complete their applications to the Building Safety Fund has been extended to 30 June 2021 (from 31 December 2020). In order to qualify for funding, the remedial works must start onsite by 30 September 2021.
Plainly, the answer to this and a couple other pressing UK issues is to declare the re-cladding to be a “green” project.
This IMMEDIATELY:
1) Creates thousands of good-paying green jobs
2) buildings will no longer burn down (as frequently), reducing the carbon footprint
3) Regulators & politicians will see & correct the errors of their (previous) ways
4) The public LOVES green stuff, and this is a winner.
The euphoria generated by this idea will cause most leasehold tenants to completely forget how unserious, incompetent and dysfunctional their regulators & politicians really are.
Ha Ha! Just kidding – this will never happen.
I wonder if any of this will transfer to America. Hard to believe that the U.S. is immune to construction firms wanting to maximize profits, manufacturers manipulating safety tests, and/or incompetent oversight by government agencies.
USA T1-11 debacle: “Between 1985 and 1995 800,000 homes were sided with a Louisiana-Pacific (LP) product called Inner Seal that sparked one of the largest class-action lawsuits in history after the siding began to fail.”
America has mostly houses for living in and apartment buildings (outside of a few areas) tend to be smaller and less connected in America than in Europe. So the risk is much lower.
The houses in America typically avoid using anything special and because of their small size compared to an apartment building are less likely to be effected by design defects.
Occasionally scandals involving housing materials like the drywall, effect houses, but, people are now keeping track of housing materials better to avoid this.
In places like NYC, I could easily imagine similar things like this happening though. A big problem is that when the cost of housing is allowed to go out of control in big cities, the government has to increasingly offer welfare programs that become less and less effective as the problem grows out of control to handle this and the corruption begins to flourish as the money flows in.
II I was a building manager or owner, I would go do the removal and upgrade and deduct if from any available tax as the problem was avoided in a overt and knowing manner by the authorities. 40K pounds per unit is rather a obscene price although, unless they are rather large (over 150 sqM)
TS
Yea, and bunch of bureaucrats would throw your butt in jail.
You plainly don’t understand the care & feeding of bureaucrats:
Doesn’t matter what you think; tax bureaucrats will not stand for you “correcting” a tax bill prepared by tax bureaucrats.
Tax bureaucrats don’t care WHY YOU OWE tax; they only care IF YOU OWE tax. Other than that, facts are meaningless to tax bureaucrats.
When I saw these buildings in the UK having plastic cladding on them always wondered if they could be a fire hazard but gathered that they were not inflammable. My assumption was based on the fact that when I was burning rubbish in the back garden and threw on plastic bottles and plastic containers, the fire got a lot hotter and burned more ferociously emitting black smoke.
As an accountant in the UK, I always told clients to try to save more and borrow more to buy a freehold as opposed to leasehold especially if you could do a bit of DIY.
The value of a leased building obviously drops and the service/maintenance charge also goes up with inflation.
I now live in Thailand and a block of condos with a lift, the maintenance charge generally doubles every 6 years.
“As an accountant in the UK, I always told clients to try to save more and borrow more to buy a freehold as opposed to leasehold especially if you could do a bit of DIY.”
The whole land-lease-to-100-yr-tenant thing (big in London) always struck me as a quasi-medieval concept given a huge assist by insane RE overvaluation (and therefore possibly ZIRP type policies).
I know the tower situations appear slightly different (more than just land leased, I think) but again, RE overvaluation seems the villain.
Britain is smallish and about 60m in population but IDK if land is *really* so scarce that people should be “buying” very, very expensive long term leases on land they don’t own.
Similar goofy land leases pop up occasionally in the most overheated US real estate mkts.
To be fair, one only “owns” land or a house in the US until one can’t pay the property taxes. Then one finds out that “ownership” is just a leasehold from your local government… who sets the property taxes.
Ownership can get “fun” when the property taxes are jacked. One reason why landlords are so keen on political connections?
A sad story and as for the guy saying he won’t answer questions…arrest him.
One possible clarification (I could be wrong).
Accused of incompetence are the following:
‘British Research Establishment, the British Standards Institute (BSI) and British Board of Agrement (BBA), all of which were privatized in the years preceding the fire.’
Hopefully someone will wonder how can govt agencies be private? If they are anything like the Canadian hybrid ‘Crown Corporation’ they are private in name only.
An example is the BC Ferries Co.
There is ongoing ranting about its ‘privatization’, often
blamed for its fares, which Van Islanders think are too high.
So is the private owner? The BC govt which owns all the shares. (No private business could make money running Ferries at the present level of service/fares.)
Let’s say a dentist’s accountant suggests the dentist move from being a single proprietor and incorporate. The dentist will own all the shares. What has changed?
Apart from tax issues etc. nothing. The dentist still makes all the decisions.
I suspect that the above named UK ‘privatized’ government agencies are still 100 % creatures of govt and no part is owned by any private individual.
Of course this does not absolve the well- paid managers of responsibility.
Nick Kelly,
Now, remember which Govt did the so-called privatisation? Does the name Mr. Campbell ring a bell?
For readers, there is also stealth privatisation. When I was out of high school I started to build houses and apartments for a living. I became a carpenter. Every city, town, and municipality would have ‘building inspectors’. Some were dinks, but most of these guys were great. Sometimes they would come around and make some really good suggestions. They inspected before pouring the foundation, the finished framing, and at lockup. Then, the electrical inspectors certified the wiring, etc. A final inspection gave occupancy approval.
Then came the call to reduce Govt employees, one theme I read all the time on WS. “Govt bad, private good” kind of thing. So now instead of city building inspectors, engineers have to sign off which is a damn sight more expensive than a municipal employee on salary. This is paid for by the builder and eventually the cost is passed on to the buyer. Be careful what you wish for.
Years ago I worked as the ‘concrete foreman’ for a large condo development in Lethbridge Alberta. Everything was signed of by a private engineering company that was ‘in house’. I saw many illegal practices passed and signed off as okay by the engineer. Coincidentally, this private developer went bankrupt on his race to the bottom. I was also the only one to get paid his last pay cheque as a friendly bank manager froze the funds for me. (I knew her husband).
The scammification of everything.
We almost moved into Grenfell Towers. My husband said it had a great view. I told my husband ‘over my dead body.’ (Ever seen ‘Escape from New York?). Boy, did I have the mother of ‘I told you so’s’ that June morning! Felt bad for the mother and daughter that moved into the place instead though.
“Ever seen Esc from NY”
Or read “High Rise”…Brit SF novel by Brit JG Ballard
I’m renting for £680 /month. But I considered buying a similar sized flat in the same street (I like the location). I could buy one for £240k, which is freaking expensive. Turns out that I then still have to pay about £250 / month in all kinds of fees! And I like the one I have better….
The “cladding” and “insulation” did not belong on the tower. They were added purely for artificially increasing and inflating an asset . Asset inflation at all costs is the culprit. If the tower esthetic elements were that un-wanted it should have been taken down, not wrapped in a known flammable blanket.This is the real crux of the matter. The report conclusions were the same old common knowledge tripe that have been passed around to the “media” by the very people who enabled the disaster and will never be named. An idiot could have determined the flammability of the “cladding” in their back yard while they were grilling.
Well, the only alternative to no cladding is bare concrete. Not too many people live in bare concrete buildings.
I’ll bet dollars to doughnuts the design and engineering were private all the way through. The building was built, money made, profits taken. Then, everyone wants to blame ‘the authorities’. And God help any Govt employee that demands standards and accountability. In Vancouver papers/news all we ever hear is how long it takes to process building permits. Someone has to go through the plans and protect the public. To get around this engineers ‘sign off’. Yet, it still takes months and months to get approvals, and thankfully so.
There is an old saying in aviation. When people complain about the Air Regs the answer is, “All the rules and regulations are written in blood”. In construction, the regulations are written in failures and mistakes. Death. Collapsed buildings. Stuff like that, unfortunately.
“deregulation” might have been a good idea in the 1980s. But after 40 years of “deregulation” it’s clear the only things being deregulated is the ability of corporations to literally light your home on fire and kill you for an extra $300,000 in profit.
Its long past time we got back to punnishing corporate criminals and scammers.
A,
Government’s failure to do its job is all over this one too.
There is absolutely no reason to believe that multiple parties cannot be miserably worthless and wrong at the same time in any given situation.
But, in general, the default recipients of money from the larger public (both public and private) always want to shift the blame from failing at their own jobs on to their ideological opponents.
Thus you get the Kabuki political warfare of so many failing countries, where absolutely nothing changes…most crucially the flow of money along the same old failing channels.
It’s a failure to regulate. The government failed because lobbyists got their way and the knowledgeable parties in the gov’t were ignored or actively sidelined.
The private industry’s failure was the usual one: profit over any other concern.
So these towers are really BBQs?
So now people are locked up in their BBQs?
This is the weirdest economy ever!87
No.
Is the weirdest Barbecue ever!
Thousands of long pigs, just waiting to get cooked while they are still alive in their BBQ.
Ironic in a city that has a fire door every couple of metres.
That a country takes fire codes seriously for a few decades or even centuries doesn’t guarantee that the fire codes won’t be allowed to atrophy in the absence of a fire and the pressure of the developers lobby.
One note. I often read about guys like Claude Wherle, who warned about the dangers or the aluminum cladding but added that his technical concerns were “anti-commercial, it seems.”
He is actually making a point that needed to be made inside Arconic and, presumably, had made before and been overruled because he knew his complaint was “anti-commercial”. Well, now HE is getting into trouble, instead of the executives who overruled his earlier complaint.
(I’m not saying he’s blameless. But often the guy caught on email is the one who tried to solve the problem and was overruled. I noticed this in Boeing. Those test pilots didn’t drive the decisions. But the final report from the government acted as though they did and pilloried them for some comments which showed they knew the planes were not ideal. Their position was bad and they might deserve some punishment but it’s nonsense to think those pilots drove the decisions which led to a dangerous plane.
The UK Building Regulations are a pig’s breakfast of confusion. The IBC (International Building Code) should be adopted to prevent other calamities and to educate the UK’s pathetically incompetent architects, contractors, surveyors, project managers, building officials – fire the lot!!
Better yet, send them to California for training.
Grenfell is the tip of the iceberg, there are countless newer buildings with timber or Celotex, rainscreen cladding just waiting to ignite.
The janitor will get the blame.
Another “pigs breakfast” is trying to figure out the non-Constitution , knitted patch work Constitution of England. It takes a London lawyer 5 minutes to explain how there is not really a Constitution except kinda or sort of. Yet their High Court decides Constitional cases. You can lose a case and be out on the street without a clue of what happened.
Purchasers rely on the searches carried out by conveyancing solicitors, who would normally be in charge of the sale/ purchase process. Solicitors searches would normally have to check and confirm whether the subject property had planning permission and also, if it had building regulations permission.
Additionally, at the point of purchase, lenders would ordinarily commission a thorough survey of the property, carried out by a chartered surveyor, to ensure the fabric of the building and the services were of appropriate standard.
These solicitors and surveyors owe a duty of care to purchasers, so, there should be some meaty professional indemnity insurances for the hapless purchasers to latch on.