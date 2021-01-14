Blaming “Lower Interest Rates,” Northern Trust, the #3 Trust Bank, Quietly Laid Off 500 People Last Week. #2 BNY Mellon Quietly Followed This Week

“Lower interest rates… reduced our earnings in 2020 and will put pressure on our profitability this year.” After having promised, no layoffs in 2020. But this is 2021.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Northern Trust Corporation’s promise early in the Pandemic to abstain from layoffs in 2020 expired on January 1, and last week, the layoffs happened. There was no announcement of the layoffs, and as of this moment, there still hasn’t been a public announcement, but on January 7, two days after people started reporting that they’d been laid off, or that some of their colleagues had been laid off, Chairman and CEO Mike O’Grady sent an email to the remaining employees about the layoffs, the “majority” of which had been “completed earlier this week” he said – meaning January 4th through 6th.
Mike O’Grady said in the email, which WOLF STREET has reviewed, that the bank made “the extremely difficult decision” to lay off 500 people, or “about 2.5% of our partners.”
“To create value now, and in the future, we must adapt and improve,” O’Grady wrote.
Northern Trust, with $2.1 trillion in fiduciary assets, is the third largest FDIC-insured trust bank by fiduciary assets behind State Street Bank and BNY Mellon, and ahead of US Bank and JP Morgan Chase, according to the American Bankers Association. Its trust services cater to corporations, institutional investors, and high net worth individuals.
O’Grady also said in the email that the pay of the remaining employees would not remain unscathed: bonuses would “decrease meaningfully” and base pay increases would be “very modest,” with “many” employees “receiving no increase.”
As reason for the layoffs and compensation adjustments, he cited the “headwinds” that Northern Trust faces from the low-interest rate environment:
“Despite healthy equity markets, our company faces the headwinds of continued lower interest rates, which reduced our earnings in 2020 and will put pressure on our profitability this year,” he said.
Northern Trust has not yet released its Q4 earnings report (scheduled for Jan. 21) and has not released an earnings warning.
On January 6, after people were already getting laid off, and the day before O’Grady’s email went out to employees, in good Wall Street manner where layoffs boost stock prices, Northern Trust’s shares [NTRS] jumped 6%. From the close on January 5 through today mid-day, shares have risen 8.4%.
BNY Mellon, the second largest trust bank in the US, followed Northern Trust’s example this week with quiet layoffs. TheLayoff.com is now teeming with comments from people that have gotten laid off. In one of the threads that started on Tuesday, one “heard” that the layoffs amount to “900” employees, another said “2-3%,” and another was “seeing 600.”
BNY Mellon employed about 48,600 people at the end of Q3. A 2% cut would be 970 people; a 3% cut would be over 1,400 people.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported yesterday that BNY Mellon “initiated a round of layoffs this week – just days into the new year and following a commitment last April not to cut any jobs through the end of 2020 due to the pandemic.”
When the paper reached out to BNY Mellon, a spokeswoman in an email yesterday refused to disclose the size or location of the layoffs, but said that “COVID-19 has redefined ‘business as usual’ and we will continue to optimize our global business structure to increase efficiency, enable faster decision-making and better serve our clients. As a result of these strategic actions, periodic staff reductions may occur.”
It is interesting that Northern Trust blamed the “lower” interest rates for the layoffs – a “headwind” that all trust banks face, and that BNY Mellon then follows with its own layoffs, the #3 and #2 trust banks by fiduciary assets, and that these layoffs happened quietly and quickly, in early January, after the banks had said during the Pandemic that they would not lay off people in 2020. Those laid-off people can thank the Fed.
But these promises early on in the Pandemic to abstain from layoffs in 2020 are now expiring all over the place, even at San Francisco’s tech darling, Dropbox, where corporate cost cutters are salivating over working from anywhere, and even the free gourmet cafeteria is gone. Read… Citing Permanent Shift to Work from Home, Dropbox Cuts 11% of its Workforce
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
When the thieving is not as good, you’re gone.
#BillionairesWealthMatter
No need to fear, stimulus is here…
Well, as soon as January 20th rolls around. $2000…. errr…. I mean $1400 in stimulus payments will be coming along with enhanced unemployment. (I am assuming the latter)
MulfordTweets says “Just give everybody a Bitcoin.”
17 million Bitcoin is not enough to give everyone a bitcoin.
I don’t believe it. The election is over. Politicians only do what is expedient; there doesn’t seem to be any political upside other than a confetti party with cash since he got elected.
How clever is it to wait until January 2021?
Everybody is doing it. Virtue signaling at its best. No layoffs due to pandemic… in 2020… we all heard the loud proclamations. But come January, we had to come here to find out about lots of this small stuff.
One thing though, I bet those bank workers never got the gourmet experience like the Dropbox employees. The perks doesn’t mean that tech workers are better or more valued, it’s just a misunderstanding. SUCKAZ
Considering that typical banks profit from the spread (ie, borrow from depositors, capital mkts, Fed at 0% and lend to borrowers at 3%…) this “lower interest rate” jive rings pretty hollow…
Unless…
Trust banks are really much closer to being asset managers (a la mutual funds, etc.) that charge asset management fees against their investors’ asset base.
And considering that Trust banks specialize in the generally risk averse trust business (think very safe fixed income), then the Fed really, really gutting rates (SuperZIRP) means nobody wants to pay 1% in AUM fees to get 1% returns.
So something has to give…and it is Trust bank employment.
Just wait until NIRP happens…
The mystery is why the CEOs can’t just be upfront about it.
(Fed rage?)
It’s interesting that low interest rates are now a mechanism for firing employees, yet revealing in regard to future value and projected GDP and growth.
I contend that no matter what political party is “in control” — GDP was declining, as were interest rates and the economy was headed for a recession. The concept of secular stagnation, partly linked to a decaying workforce (which lacks necessary skill sets for the new economy) was firmly-in-place before The Pandemic. The virus has acted like a generational demographic economic supercharger, and it’s not done. Any recession-like dynamics of job instability are off the charts and just as we have a WTF economy acting in chaotic ways, it’s still possible this wobbling chaotic spinning from 2020 will continue in 2012.
Thus, job layoffs and unemployment, which has been artificially supported, will probably begin to look a lot more like an actual recession, along with businesses closing, bankruptcy and more consolidation for the businesses that survived round one of the pandemic.
Whenever 10-year Treasuries yield less than 3-month paper (a proxy for Fed Funds rates), a recession is almost certainly at hand. That trigger was hit around May 2019, then totally crashed in Feb 2020 — and while that all happened, the 10-Year Treasury Inflation-Indexed Security, Constant Maturity, has been hovering near zero and below since 2011.
Interest rates have been weak for at least a decade — but now, banks and various corporations have a pandemic excuse to purge jobs. Perhaps they anticipate lower future rates and less liquidity as people have less money? A new administration (or old) isn’t going to turn a titanic-pandemic economy around easily and repair the deeply rooted decay of financial rot.
The pandemic has exposed the cancer of low rates and the fragility of the stupid system we live with.
“Interest rates have been weak for at least a decade ”
From 1964 to 2001, 1 yr T-Bills *never* went below 3% (longer than that but I’ll have to track down a longer data set).
For 9 of the last 12 years, the 1 yr T Bill never went above .62%
That may sound like a small difference, but it is an 80% reduction from the 1964 to 2001 *floor*.
And, that 80% difference is what matters in Discounted Cash Flow formulas used to calculate asset values (read, Stock and Housing Mkt phony booms).
The US economy has been dying for 20 years and DC used the Fed to paper over it in order to maintain political power.
No, that’s not right, we have had four years of pain and misery, before that, I think we can all agree we were in the best shape of our lives. (if anyone disagrees, they should be immediately branded *****, ***, ****… and be sent out for re-education)
But fear not, the dark days of winter are almost over, a new dawn is almost upon us. (In fact, we’re less than a week from that seminal event that will be remembered in history as the day things got better) It’ll help us build back better and support justice, and equality for all.
:)
Meanwhile credit card rates are 18% and above. Why doesn’t Congress investigate this?
Do you want the truth?
It’s hard to stick it to the banks without the banks sticking it right back at Congress.
After all, did Lloyd or any of his buddies go to jail, how about Dick and James (CEO of Lehman and Bears respectively)? No…
On the other hand, small time property owners, Congress can and do in fact stick it to them all the time. Eviction moratorium for example. What are they going to do? Riot and burn down their own buildings. LOL
Where can we wager on the timing and size of an upcoming buyback announcement?
The (M)agic (Money) (T)rain left the station in 2020, and is hitting full speed in 2021, per CNBC:
$1.9 Trillion “American Rescue Plan”
–>Direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans, bringing the total relief to $2,000, including December’s $600 payments
–>Increasing the federal, per-week unemployment benefit to $400 and extending it through the end of September
–>Increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour
–>Extending the eviction and foreclosure moratoriums until the end of September
–>$350 billion in state and local government aid
–>$170 billion for K-12 schools and institutions of higher education
–>$50 billion toward Covid-19 testing
–>$20 billion toward a national vaccine program in partnership with states, localities and tribes
–>Making the Child Tax Credit fully refundable for the year and increasing the credit to $3,000 per child ($3,600 for a child under age 6)
Who needs banks paying 0% interest while there are mattress stores in every strip mall?
Who needs a $2000.00 stimulus check anyway. Homes are going up more than that every single day. Why even work?
And if you don’t have a home… go get a job…
Oh, wait….
With the US trade deficit with China hitting $78.2 Billion in December 2020, looks like $938.4 Billion ($78.2 x 12) of the latest $1.9 trillion stimulus will end up sitting in China by year end 2021.
Perhaps with future central bank digital currency “stimulus”, they can force us to at least buy American made products with American printed fiat money?
Funny thing is futures seem disappointed in the $1.9T, perhaps it was the $15 minimum wage and/or the $1,400 stimulus vs $2,000?
> BNY Mellon
Uh oh… one of the biggest custodians of collateral is that cashflow strapped… and less people wanna repo with toilet paper…whocouldanode!!!!