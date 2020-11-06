Picture Emerges of Weird Recovery to Historically Awful Level

Jobs not galore. And the target keeps moving.
In October, there were 142.4 million employees on the payroll at “establishments” – businesses, non-profits, governments, etc., but not counting gig workers. That was up by 638,000 employees from the prior month, and still down by 10.1 million employees from February (152.5 million), based on surveys of these establishments by the Census Bureau, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics this morning. At the low point in April, there had been 22.2 million fewer employees at these establishments than there had been in February. In other words, these establishments recovered 12.1 million of the 22.2 million lost jobs.
In percentage terms, employment in October at these establishments was still down 6.1% from a year ago. While this is a big improvement from the 13.4% plunge in April, it remains the steepest year-over-year drop in employment prior to the Pandemic since 1945:
I’m going to ignore the official “labor force” metric here because it is based on surveys of households, and if the respondents answer the questions in a specific way, they get surgically removed from the “labor force” though they still exist and would still work. You can see this as the labor force was down by 4 million people in October from February. These 4 million people still exist and would still work, but they answered in a specific way and got erased from the labor force.
But wait… In the three years before the Pandemic, these establishments increased their staff at an average rate of about 177,000 employees per month. It was enough to absorb the growth in the working-age population that was interested in a job (not the official “labor force”).
And that growth in the working age population that would work has most likely continued at a similar rate during the eight months of the Pandemic as it had before the Pandemic. And the labor market will have to absorb them.
So not only does employment have to go back to where it was before the Pandemic, but it also has to make up for the growth in the working age population. This is a moving target. Note in the chart below, the slope of the line of employment at establishments before the Pandemic and where employment will have to go for it to catch up with the long-term trend.
Given the average monthly increase of 177,000 employees over the three pre-Pandemic years, the gain in jobs in October (+638,000) means that employment approached its long-term trend level (let’s call it the “approach speed”) by 461,000 jobs (638,000 minus 177,000):
And this forms a pattern in the recovery that is being duplicated in many other data sets: After the initial plunge came the bounce, and the recovery continues but at a slowing pace and remains still very far from where activity levels had been. This can be seen in the two charts below: first jobs, and second a broad index of activity. Though the charts are very different, the slopes of their lines are very similar.
In October, the employment levels at establishments was still down 6.9% from January. Note the slowing recovery that is by a wide and historic margin below the January level:
And second, the very similarly shaped weekly index of how many people are going to “places of commerce” in the 40 largest metro areas in the US, based on cellphone GPS data. These places of commerce include offices, stores, malls, restaurants, hotels, movie theaters, airports, hospitals, other places of commerce and other points of interest. The index, released by the American Enterprise Institute, compares the number of visits on a weekly basis to the number of visits in the week ended January 15.
The top bold blue lines are Cincinnati and Kansas City (both at 80% of January level). The bottom bold red line is San Francisco (47% of January level). The bold lines in between represent San Antonio (69%), Baltimore (60%), and Seattle (55%). Click on the chart to enlarge it.
There are some aspects of this weirdest economy ever that are rocking and rolling, particularly retail sales, and particularly of durable goods that have spiked to record highs, triggering a boom in imports, in port activity, and in the transportation sector, amid rumors of capacity shortages ahead of the holidays, even as consumers themselves are super-gloomy about holiday spending. But retail is only a relatively small corner of the economy, and is not enough to make up for the still dismal performance of the other sectors.
The per capita impacts of our slow economy were in place before the pandemic, and now that trend is amplified. I assume slower consumption is ahead and in terms of per capita, the economic age we’re drifting into will be far uglier that The Great Recession.
Its kind of funny that Zirp is stimulating gold production industry. It’s ever harder and harder to get out of the ground but somehow production has gone up by about 50% in the last decade. Must be demand for some reason.
The labor market was historically as tight as it as ever been, before the pandemic, which I assume means working-age population. That is an unsustainable growth curve, period.
Nope…the 25 to 54 employed-to-population ratio has never hit its late 90’s high again. Check FRED or BLS if you wish.
There is a reason why wages have stagnated (at best) and the country is as angry as it has been since the Great Depression.
Along these lines, any chance of you running and posting the trendline analysis you did above…*but starting at 2000*
The job growth shortfall cumulates every year when things are bad, so 20 yrs of mostly bad has created a huge jobs shortfall (even pre C19).
There is a reason the Fed entered into a suicide pact with ZIRP for 20 yrs. Job growth has been almost unprecedently poor for two decades.
There were some decent yrs, but never nearly enough to catch up with the cumulative shortfall.
That is why the 25-to-54 employed to Population has *never* regained its late 90’s high…even before C19.
It’s interesting to look at the labor participation growth rate before pandemic by age group. A lot of the growth was in the older demographics and not in younger group. I think there was still some slack in that group, no pun intended.
“A lot of the growth was in the older demographics and not in younger group.”
Yes, people in their 50’s and 60’s are starting to realise that they will never get the pensions they anticipated and their savings have been destroyed by ZIRP/NIRP
I think those charts are about to get ready for the down leg of the W with daily Covid cases now above 100k per day, this recession hasn’t started yet.
I don’t think COVID will have the impact it had in the Spring. COVID is spreading, but I sense people are less afraid of it. The virus is potentially deadly, but I sense the majority of people believe the virus is not deadly enough to shut down commerce again.
Most stock market investors believe that as well, based on stock price levels.
You are mistaken. the 2nd covid spike appears to be more aggressive b/c of very reasson ‘ people less afraid’ of it.
Look at the increase in hospitalizations in the rural area hospitals.
Look at the 2nd wave doing in Europe!? Is it comforting?
Besides 3-4 months to go!
Here in Europe we have learned to be rather sceptical about projections of deaths – which is what really matters in this pandemic.
Yes, quite a wave of new infections (although tests are very unreliable and vary from region to region), but given the high % of entirely asymptomatic cases 925-80% depending on which ‘authority’ you consult) and quite bearable if briefly nasty infections which do not require hospital treatment, let alone carry a risk of death, we must wait and see how it all pans out, and not get jittery.
We will most likely find that the very severe and probably irrecoverable economic and social (and mental!) consequences of the lock-downs will not seem to have been justified when weighed against deaths.
And I write this as someone who is most likely ‘high risk’ – but I do not over-value myself against the need of society to actually function.
The damage being done to civil liberties is also preoccupying, as we slide into arbitrary and authoritarian government and policing.
Local government has set up trigger levels, if cases rise then the types of businesses, and how businesses can operate, is changed. Students were in school, go back to online. At this point everyone gets it. Fed said yesterday, the statement about “running out of ammo” was a typo. Their willingness to jump back in signals economic trouble, which is stimulus for the stock market. At least there is a modicum of testing which makes some ordinary social contact acceptable. This is the wave where people “get it”, Uncle Bob is dead. The most serious source of contact is (tada) the workplace, which previous admin largely ignored. Labor is evidently the lowest form of animal life.
The ammo they are talking is the SAME ammo they have been using since March of ’09. Repeat and rinse and expect different results!
If QE1 was enough why start QE2, then QE3 and NOW QE 4
120B/ month pur chases continue.
Without a B I G stimulus or Trillions and Trillions of QEs,
the Mkts start melting ;ike ICE cubes under the Sun!
Without-qe-the-s-p-500-would-be-trading-closer-to-1-800-than-3-300-says-societe-generale
MW Nov 6
Trump will make sure the Prez race will dragged all the way to end of Dec ’20
“…but I sense the majority of people believe the virus is not deadly enough to shut down commerce again.”
You seem to be right that many Americans no longer believe they have to protect themselves from Covid 19. Which probably explains why a record-setting 121,200 new cases were reported yesterday.
The more people DON”T believe and or NOT following pre cautionary measures, more number of infections to follow!
More hospitalizations.
When there is no hospital beds for ‘NOT so elderly’ they get the message. it is the strain on our health system, which they all ignore, b/c they are ‘young’ and invincible.
This is a human health crisis nothing to do with political ideilogy, constitution or one’s right to freedom blah, blah
No, stock market investors are doing what they do because they believe that the “Fed has their back.” It’s that simple. COVID, the economy, or anything else has nothing to do with it at this point.
Yep. In it’s most basic form the stock market is PxE and Zirp inflates both numbers. They have created Frankenstein and it is going to have scary ending.
I was wondering why my bank stocks were not
recovering.This explains it.
And my oil stocks are stuck in the mud!
GAAP and the G give banks a *large* amount of leeway to fully write down their losses over time (see extend and pretend).
But institutional investors know this and are just assuming the banks’ loans are in fact gut shot and bleeding out…even if the current financials only show “merely a fleshwound”.
That is why banks’ stock performance is far behind many other sectors (some of which are insanely overvalued anyway).
This pandemic is going to speed up the rush to “Europeanize” the USA workforce. Most people I talk to can’t comprehend a “normal” unemployment rate over 20% with under-30 rates approaching 50%.
Now the Dems have picked up the Presidency but lost seats elsewhere it’s going to get interesting to see how the economy is going to swing.
GRID LOCK.
Nothing will pass without compromise!
And look at the ‘cooperative spirit’ across our landscape!!?
A needed reason for the coming great RESET! Hope you have hedges!
“And look at the ‘cooperative spirit’ across our landscape!!?”
Well…each side wishes the other would die…so at least they have that in common…
With respect, only one side expanded healthcare, ten years ago, by passing a bill which was designed by the other side who all then refused to vote for it. Then that same side sued to have the law thrown out at the same time they tried, and failed, to repeal it in the congress so they could “replace it” with something better which they’ve never put forward because it’s just a lie. And then that same side kept suing to kill protection for pre-existing conditions right on through a pandemic, threatened to withhold pandemic aid from states with Democratic majorities, told its constituents to drink aquarium cleaner for a cure, and don’t wear a mask when you bring your guns to protest vote-counting because only Democrats wear masks. So no, with respect, it’s really only one side that just wants people to die.
Is more pain coming to the market relatively soon or continued weekly swings? Not sure if I should invest or continue to sit on the sidelines. Crypto looks tempting… bitcoin is around $15k today. I just don’t want to be caught holding the bucket if it drops dramatically again. I’m a novice investor so easy on the replies Wolf readers.
The 2020 Election may not be over until December 2020.
2 senate seats might have run off in Jan ’21!
How are they going to pass any kind of stimulus in a ‘lame duck’ sessions of the Congress. the hate being spewed doesn’t allow any compromise. But the Mkts are zooming as if it accomplished!
I am guessing if the market tanks by 30 – 50% the reds and blues will come together so fast to spend money it will make your head spin. All it takes is treasury secretary to say the titanic is going down to get some action.
Three businesses in family all located in Silicon Valley:
1- Home mortgage business….”best year ever!” (In the business for more than 30 years)
2- “tekkie”….lost approx 40% of business since advent of the Covid restrictions; downsized physical offices/warehousing; everybody including owners taken pay cuts; no seeing of any improvements in near future. Contact with all customers and some competitors in same field same thing. (Again in business for more than 30 years)
3. “Regulated” pipe fitters internal construction: long term contracts for regulatory maintenance…that part is almost “overworked”. New construction….continuing layoffs and very few incoming build contracts. (More than 30 year longevity…..so far)
Several grandchildren because of lower rental rates, able to either upgrade their apt. living in or obtain their “first” apartments away from living either at home or BnB to work, both in Silicon Valley and San Francisco.
Some winners; some losers……and those “losers” are worried.
Watch out for the percentage of people unemployed 27 weeks or longer.
The Fed is having a blast, because to maximize employment, it will soon be compelled to print to kingdom come.
More stimulus (aka, free money) will only fuel buying big pickup trucks, Teslas, iPhones and other Chinese junk. No one pays rent or mortgages anymore.
They don’t pay rent or a mortgage because they’ve moved back in with mom and dad.
We need to quickly retrain cocktail waitresses as ICU nurses and that’s just for the gunshot victims when the legal and illegal voters have at it.
If we run out of hospitals, we can use the shut down restaurants as new ICU’s for those new patients. The converted cocktail waitress nurses will be at home there.
woohoo, revival of the service industry, quick, sell more guns.
What illegal voters? Can you name some?
I think there’s also COVID-19 fatigue. People are just tired of the constraints. I had dinner with two doctors this week. They wanted to shake hands when I came in, and apparently they are frequent fliers at that place because waiters were coming over to say hi and shake hands.
When they asked for my drink order I got a glass of wine and a side of Purell. Seriously.
I understand that. But I can say that in the bay area of CA, the aggressive techniques used do seem to have worked. I am honestly proud of the degree to which the orders for masks, social distancing, etc have been so universally followed, to the extent that our covid rates are some of the lowest in the USA. Soon they are going to actually start re-opening my kids’ school (well, soon as in January) and I think that with the degree of caution and also just general smarts by which they’ve dealt with this entire thing, I think it’s going to go well with very little uptick in covid cases.
So yeah we suffered harshly for a long time through tough covid restrictions, but the payoff is that we’re going to be like Asian countries that can actually open up slowly to more normalized life without significant covid.
Contrast with other parts of the country, who will probably never get rid of it and just have to live with death and disease until a vaccination finally comes along.
Time will tell. Because how would we ban the people from those other parts of the country from coming in?
Connecticut has banned visitors from over 30 states due to their state’s high infection rates (I can’t recall the threshold ). If you plan a visit from one of the banned states, you have to jump through a lot of hoops. If you get caught there without approval on file, you can be fined.
I was planning on visiting CT to visit family (I’m in Texas, a banned state) and will wait this out, but it may take many months now due to the rising infection rates.
There’s an old saying about people having to piss on the electric fence for themselves. Places that had serious epidemics up front took it seriously, but those who hadn’t experienced the full force of COVID laughed. I’ve noticed that where I live, a lot more people are wearing masks, keeping their distance and avoiding unnecessary contacts. We went through a rough stretch, and people learned. (Women, unlike men, find it much harder to piss on electric fences, which is why women take COVID more seriously than men.)
You may be on to something, in terms of women being more careful: In San Francisco (the only stats I conveniently have at my fingertips), 64% of the Covid deaths are men; 34% are women (1% “unknown”). Being male appears to be one of the underlying conditions.
Covid cases split: 54% men, 45% women.
But the sample is small: San Francisco has relatively low (though now rising) infection rates, and “only” 154 deaths so far, thanks to good behavior since late February.
No surprise. On the whole, the only thing the female of our species is careless about is spending one’s money….. :-)
Women have always paid more for healthcare and face more discrimination than men. Blue pills have long been covered on insurance but female contraceptives may or may not be depending on the religious views of their employer or the laws in their states. Pregnancy was considered a pre-existing condition until passage of ACA, and on and on and on…
So we’ve seen all the evidence about the ridiculous gap in wealth accumulation. We’ve seen the weakness of an economy where the employment levels can tumble massively. Add the illogical valuations of enterprises not facing any kind of reality. And throw in the potential for civil unrest, outbreak of disease, bankruptcies, evictions, and whatever. On top of this add a political standoff where no really effective change can come. Given that those at the top cannot function unless those doing the labor keep working, why is no one expecting that there might be a call for a general strike a few months down the line? After all, this isn’t your grandpa’s stock market from what we hear…and not exactly his labor population either if the argument holds.
1) A combination of : WFH, students emptied the dorms and the tourists are gone affect visits to places of commerce the most.
2) The chart looks like a cloud. Most cities bottomed out at week 15.
3) The cities at the top were rising the most between weeks 15 to 25.
Since then, the cities at the top have lost their momentum, more than those at the bottom.
4) The cloud front end is very wide. The top is tilt down.
5) Many of those on furlough and those with full time jobs are taking their
vacations now, before Thanksgiving and Xmas peak exits. They must do it
now, or lose what they got.
6) At week 52 the front end of the cloud will shrink. Those who visit
places of commerce the most will be out of town.
7) Fighting at the top might spread to the streets. The chaos will hit
the economy more than the virus.
8) The 240K Covid victims became statistic. We will get used to a combination of Covid and blood in the streets.
We have ~ 45 days before the end of the traditional holiday shopping season when many of these establishments will shed surplus employees, which will no doubt put more downward pressure on the horizontal axis of those charts. Then what?
On another note, will these statistics be relevant or even needed when UBI is instituted? Because from each according to his ability, to each according to his needs. Or something like that.
The twisted labor stats are now the main excuse by the Red Senate leader today to enact a much smaller stimulus bill. The previous $5000/family of four stimulus plan is now reduced to most likely ZeRo. Increasing the child tax credit an extra $1,000 per child is now off the table, thanks to the phenomenal 6.9% unemployment rate. So $7,000 per family, perhaps more, has been washed away today due to “6.9%”. Such twisted data leads to twisted results and twisted perceptions. And twisted perceptions are what get politicians elected. Therefore at the core, politicians incessant desire to get re-elected will naturally pressure the unemployment data (and other stats) towards staying in power. I use the world “power” as even China manipulates their data, in order to remain “in power”.
I sense a perpetual pattern of politicians making poor decisions for the citizens on numerous matters, due to the self-centered acts of constantly attempting to make leadership decisions based first and foremost on staying in power and/or getting re-elected. For example, we know the Fed is systematically destroying free capitalism across the globe, stopping the natural force of creative destruction, eliminating the time value of money, etc. Who has the power to pressure the Fed? Who gains if the Fed is pressured to continue such long-term financial destruction? Politicians do, first and foremost (along with big money lobby “bribes”, rich elites, etc…yet Politicans are the largest players in the perception game). Politicians pressure the Fed to delay the natural recession cleansing process as it is very difficult to stay in power when voters are hurting economically. Most politicians pressure the Fed to provide free money to voters to buy votes, not empathy for strangers. Look, due to various reasons that are complex, we tend to elect politicians that have higher rates of narcissism and sociopath tendencies. And thus these same politicians throw free money at voters because it allows them to ultimately get rich and powerful, often times to compensate for various psychological reasons from difficulties in their past. And if you notice, these types of politicians can never seem to stop, they tend to “love” one of the most stressful jobs ever invented. They tend to get addicted to the power and literally pass away on the job due to old age, and tend to never retire until forced. The more mentally stable politicians do tend to “retire early”, or tend to lose elections based on not manipulating the populace as sucessfully as the opponent. Does this seem like a healthy way to run a complex society? Sure it may have worked well via the Telegraph age, yet how can it be expected to work as well, without modifications, via the Internet age? I do not have a solution, yet it is obvious we need to attempt some changes as what we set up hundreds of years ago is not working efficiently in today’s more complex environment of digital everything and excruciatingly expedient social challenges….