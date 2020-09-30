Hong Kong’s Overleveraged Commercial Real Estate Tycoons Unravel, Prices Plunge, Creditors Begin to Take Over

Another 34% markdown. The haste with which creditors want to execute the sale adds to the gloom.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
On Monday, the cash-strapped Hong Kong-based billionaire Pan Sutong suffered the ultimate ignominy. The jewel of his real estate empire, the 28-storey Financial Global Centre, which houses his real estate development firm, Goldin Financial Holdings, was put on the market by his creditors, who, seeking repayment of $495 million of debt, took claim of it in July. The sale, under tender, has been entrusted to Knight Frank, which estimates that it should fetch somewhere in the region of HK$12 billion. That would represent a 34% markdown on the HK$18.3 billion at which Goldin had valued the property in December 2019.
The haste with which the creditors want to execute the sale adds to the gloom pervading Hong Kong’s commercial real estate sector.
Just over a month ago, another liquidity-challenged Hong Kong property baron, Chan Ping-chi, was forced to accept a 35% discount for his stake of the 42nd floor of the Center office. Chan was part of a consortium of property-flipping local entrepreneurs who sought to capitalize on Hong Kong’s ever-rising property prices. To that end, they bought 75% of the 70-storey building off Hong Kong’s richest man, Li Ka-Shing, in 2018 for the sum of $5.2 billion, making it the world’s most expensive skyscraper.
“There’s a saying in Hong Kong property circles that if the city’s richest man, Li Ka-Shing, is selling, you don’t want to be the buyer,” the Japan Times points out.
To begin with, the consortium’s short-term property flipping was hugely lucrative. In the first year, they offloaded more than eight floors and a dozen office suites for about $1.3 billion, generating hundreds of millions of dollars in profit. But this year, Chan’s heavily discounted sale is the only transaction thus far recorded, according to property-data provider Real Capital Analytics. Almost one-fifth of the building stands empty and rents are down around 20% from a year ago.
Both Chan and Pan took on huge volumes of fresh debt to fuel their respective property binges. In the case of Chan and his cohorts, they reportedly financed their purchase of the Center with bonds paying interest rates of over 15%. But last year, prices stopped rising, and then began falling, as a confluence of factors pummeled the city’s economy.
Beijing imposed capital controls on money flowing out of China, depriving the Hong Kong property market of much of its life blood. Trade tensions between the U.S and China began escalating, leaving Hong Kong slap bang in the middle. And the city was rocked by student protests, which recently met the immovable force of the Chinese Communist Party. And now, there’s the virus crisis.
The Hong Kong economy is now in the throes of its deepest ever recession on record. Office rents are slumping, vacancy rates are rising and the value of some of the world’s most expensive commercial real estate is plunging.
Values of class-A office buildings in the city fell last year by 7%, the first fall since 2008, according to Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. With Covid-19 thrown into the mixer this year, they could fall an additional 20%, the commercial real estate services company warned. With office vacancies at a 15-year high of 6% in Central, Hong Kong’s priciest office district, after rising for 13-straight months, rents are also heading down. In August alone, rates for offices fell by 2.5% compared to the previous month.
Today is not the best time to be a Hong Kong property tycoon, especially if your property empire was quickly assembled at the dizzying zenith of the city’s multi-decade boom and paid for with bucket loads of debt you can no longer service without selling off, at discount prices, many of your most valuable assets. Few are quite as leveraged as Sutong.
“Coronavirus has nothing to do with it. He is overleveraged,” a person familiar with the situation told The Financial Times. “My assessment is he is over-geared in a huge way.”
By December 31, 2019 Goldin Financial Holdings had HK$18.5 billion ($2.3 billion) in total liabilities, of which HK$11.9 billion ($1.5 billion) was due within a year, according to an interim report released in March. To service that debt, the company had total cash on hand of just HK$2.4 billion.
To try to keep at bay its main creditors — Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Industrial Bank, Shanghai Commercial Bank and HSBC — Goldin has been offloading assets as quickly as it can. In April, Pan even remortgaged his own home in Hong Kong’s Deep Water Bay area. In July, Goldin sold an undeveloped parcel of land on the one-time runway of Hong Kong’s former Kai Tak airport for $450 million, 21% less than it had paid for it just two years earlier.
Last month, the sale of Goldin’s factoring division raised an additional $260 million. Pan even requested a bailout from Li Ka-shing. Even though the bailout is supposed to have gone through, it hasn’t stopped creditors from beginning the process of liquidating his most valuable assets.
On Friday, Goldin announced that it expects to post a loss of HK$6.1 billion ($790 million) for the financial year ending June 2020. In response, Goldin's shares fell to HK$1.01 (US$0.13) before being suspended. The shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value in the last year and are down 97% from around HK$15 five years ago.
Kyle Bass predicted this HK real estate meltdown about 2 years ago. Most people thought he was crazy, but my guess is Kyle is coining some money these days with a short bet on HK real estate.
Not sure how that guy still remains in business. First he predicted the Yen will go to hell, then he predicted the Yuan will crash. I am not sure he even understands they are two different currencies.
The man got lucky with his subprime bet just like John Paulson. After that he’s been shooting blanks. From Wikipedia “His Japanese and European strategies have not been major successes and the Chinese yuan short led to severe losses for his fund in 2017”
Also the man making the most money is obviously Li Ka Shing since he sold at the top. Li was also an early investor in Facebook so he’s sitting pretty on that and many other things.
It was amusing for me to watch Kyle talked crap about Yuan back then, then got slammed by reality when trying to short Yuan. What a joker.
Chinese and specially the one from Hong Kong turn anything they touch into gambling; in the process, they distort any meaningful economical benefits or price discovery. Look at how they have turned real estate in Canada and Australia to total gambling. In the process, they also destroy the lives of the native people of these countries. So, I hope the situation in Hong Kong and China get even worse so that they can’t go around the world and start betting wars on houses which are a place for families to live and not a gambling asset.
This is ridiculously essentialist. Every country has its share of native speculators in real estate and everything else.
I can tell you from personal experience that mainland Chinese are much bigger gamblers than Hong Kong, or anywhere else.
Dan,
In NYC I have followed residential sales in Queens which I dont really follow often, but being that we have very low volume in commercial real estate I got bored. I noticed that very large percentage of 1-2 family homes have mostly been purchased by mainland China names and even that volume is down but overall prices stable.
In addition when you dive deeper the buyers are usually 2-3 people. On one deed. All 3 have different last names plus these properties are getting gut renovation inside. Not always in and out but always inside.
Prices range from $650k – $1,200,000 with 20-30% down payments and another 150-250k in renovation costs.
Wolf!
We need a 34% markdown on the S&P. How are you feeling about your short these days? Still holding…?
Shopify back at 1000 plus tells everything.
Until that breaks, the market will not break.
In 2016 Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin was warning China’s real estate market is in a bubble. He sold his real estate holdings.
Still holding. September was good for my short, after a terrible July and August. Now down in the mid-single-digits.
Thanks for this article. I think the tide was turning in commercial property before Covid hit, in many places. Now Covid will sort the winners and losers.
This quote sure stands out: “Coronavirus has nothing to do with it. He is overleveraged.” Debt sure makes things riskier doesn’t it?
Hong Kong is to the rest of the world commercial real estate market what Miami was to the condo market back in 2007. The most overvalued, the most leveraged and the most troubled. But just like 2007-2008 these fire sales and haircuts will coming to middle America in short order. Hold on to your hat, this ride is just getting started.
If I had a nickel for every time I read “this is just getting started” here. It feels like the deluge will never come. I think there are so many forces working to prevent it that it will somehow be averted. There may be horrific consequences for the real world standard of living for many people, and an incredible increase in the wealth disparity in the USA, but … I think there will be no deluge. Just a slow churning.
I agree. Hunger Games will not start this generation.
I am going to agree with you Zan. I have been expecting a big big correction for years, meanwhile interest rates for mortgages are 1.5% here. My son just did a refi on his main home which will save him 27K after paying the penalty for closing out early, plus lowers his monthly payment that allows renter to fully cover mortgage payment and insurance. Taxes are minimal. He has also turned around an bought another place with a suite. He doesn’t seem to be afraid of the debt. He’s 36 so I just keep my mouth shut on this one. I have no clue as to what will happen? I thought I knew, but now? No clue.
I think this movie is coming to a theater near you. And me.