The Wild Ride of the Giant 5 Stocks (APPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, FB) v. the Rest of the Market

Suddenly, a whiff of “Don’t fight the Fed?”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Over the last two trading days, Thursday and Friday, the Giant 5 stocks combined fell by 7.4% in value. The Nasdaq dropped 6.2% over those two days. For Apple, the most giant of them all, the selloff started on Wednesday:
- Apple [AAPL]: -7.9% in 2 days; in 3 days: -9.9%, or -$226 billion.
- Alphabet [GOOG]: -7.9%
- Amazon [AMZN]: -6.7%
- Facebook [FB]: -6.5%
- Microsoft [MSFT]: -7.5%
The Giant 5 market capitalization had hit a new mind-boggling record of $7.81 trillion on Wednesday – despite Apple’s drop – having skyrocketed from their crisis-low ($4.1 trillion, on March 11) by 91%, or by $3.72 trillion, just these five stocks. Seen in this light, and in the light of their 271% rocket-ride since January 2017, this two-day drop, which wiped out $578 billion in market capitalization and was the steepest two-day drop since March 9 (-12.9%), is really just a small squiggle (market cap data via YCharts):
The two-day drop just put them back where they’d been for the first time on August 24. In other words, there had been a blistering rally all summer that had followed a blistering rally that had started in March, and then in two days, only the last eight trading days of that mega-rally were unwound.
So it wasn’t exactly a cataclysmic event, but a minor selloff in a market that had gone completely nuts during the worst economic crisis in a lifetime.
Alibaba [BABA] doesn’t make the list because it’s not a proper common stock; it’s an ADR, issued by a mailbox company in the Cayman Islands that has a contract with an entity of Alibaba in China. Holders of BABA have ownership of a mailbox company in the Cayman Islands.
And all the other stocks without the Giant 5?
The total market, as tracked by the Wilshire 5000, which includes all 3,415 or so stocks listed in the US, fell 4.1% over those two trading days. But my “Wilshire 5000 Minus Giant 5 Index” — meaning all stocks without the Giant 5 — fell only 3.3%, while the Giant 5 fell 7.4%.
They were laggards on the way up, and they’re laggards on the way down, but even they had skyrocketed 60% from the crisis-low and 37% since January 2017 despite two huge sell-offs in between (Wilshire 5000 data via YCharts):
Giant 5 and all other stocks since February, in percentages.
The chart below shows the percentage changes since February 19: The “Giant 5 Index” (red) had dropped a relatively small -20% during the crisis, while the rest of the stocks combined (green) had plunged 40%. Despite the selloff over the past two days, the Giant 5 are still up 40% from February 19; while the rest of the stocks are down 5.9%:
The weight of the Giant 5 in the total stock market peaked at 21.5% on September 1, in terms of market capitalization. At the close on Friday, it was down to 20.7%. Just five companies account for over one-fifth of the value of all stocks and ADRs traded in the US.
And to round out the tech-focused FANGMANTIS stocks, that in addition to the Giant 5 also include:
- Tesla [TSLA]: -25% in four trading days through Friday after-hours when S&P Dow Jones Indices announced that Tesla has not been added to the S&P 500 Index.
- Netflix [NFLX]: -7.3% over the last three trading days.
- Nvidia [NVDA]: -12% over the last two trading days.
- Salesforce.com [CRM]: -9.8% over the last two trading days.
This selloff comes after August that had been the best August for the S&P 500 Index since 1986, which had come after a red-hot July, in an overall blistering rally during the worst economic crisis and the worst unemployment crisis – 29 million people are still claiming unemployment insurance – in a lifetime.
Suddenly, a whiff of “Don’t fight the Fed?”
The blistering rally was ludicrous from a fundamental point of view – a total disconnect from the economy, corporate revenues, and corporate earnings. It might have made sense from a Fed-QE point of view, as the Fed was throwing $3 trillion at the markets, but the Fed has stopped doing that. Its balance sheet peaked on June 10 and has since then declined by $151 billion.
And the Treasury securities the Fed is still buying are just monetizing a small part of the huge amount in new Treasury debt that the government issues, the proceeds of which are distributed as stimulus, unemployment, and bailout monies to consumers, businesses, and municipalities, and much of this money is spent, rather than handed to Wall Street. Could it be that there’s suddenly, a whiff of “Don’t fight the Fed?”
Holy FANGMANTIS Batman!
I purloined this from commenter “Duane” here :-]
There is nothing like WOLF STREET commenters for inspiration!
The US treasury has been front running all this. Buying calls en masse and the underlying assets, blaming hoodies and japs. Anything to win the election. Jobs figures clearly a fraud too – who signs them off? They will lose control.
Wolf,
Do you still have your S&P short in place?
Yep.
Now in the single-digit red :-]
Me too, though I’m still 11% in the red. Oddly, I’m not worried.
If there is follow-through on Tuesday, I may join you in the short.
The thing that would worry me most is an announcement of a vaccine- I would personally sell the news that day. Shorting before that, though, is worrisome to me.
There have been dozens of vaccines “announced.” Trouble is, no one knows if they work, or turn you into giant cephalopods, or both.
Nvidia, who’s worth about 1/3 of a Google now, also got dragged *waay* down from their peak over the last few days. They’re like a part of the big 5 even though they’re technically #14.
TSMC (the Big Supplier for Big Tech) is even bigger at #8, a solid 1/2 of a Facebook, and got dragged down too. Like Alibaba, they’re not a US stock, but they’re not listed as an ADR… so I don’t know what the deal with them is.
*Oh I missed the mention of Nvidia.
Still, their stock is crazy volatile. Not quite Tesla levels of crazy, but even if we assume they’ll run AMD and the flurry of AI startups out of business, their market cap doesn’t make much sense.
What? No mention of Softbank fraud?
I think most people are underestimating what is going to happen next week. With Softbank outed, now everyone knows that high valuation of FANGMAN an Tesla was all based on a technical fraud. On Tuesday, the smarter investors in these companies will be running for the exit.
I think Softbank’s fraud has the potential to be the Lehman Brothers’ moment.
Correction: I meant FANGMAN and Tesla
Dan,
Softbank’s bet was too small to move this HUGE market by trillions of dollars. But it contributed. It was one element. Lots of investors, hedge funds, and the like were doing what Softbank had done (if it had actually done it, because it’s just rumor at this point). The whole market had gone nuts and was on one side of the ship. Short positions had plunged to lows not seen in many years. Everyone was long and played the call options game.
Thanks for the explanation; but I think $4B in options, given their leverage power, is huge. Also, I doubt FT puts itself in danger of law suite if they didn’t have enough evidence that Softabank is the whale who has been purchasing huge number of call options.
Let’s see what happens when the markets open.
The WSJ and the FT both pointed out that this is based on “sources” and has not been confirmed.
FT and WSJ just reposted what ZH said…
But yeah, I wouldn’t call ~$4B in OTM FANG calls insignificant, because that would require dealers to buy like ~$400B in the underlying in order to write those calls… esp since
Man got cut off lol
…esp since that FAANG paper is used as collateral and dealer acceptance of such is not decoupled to equity valuations… any repricing in equity will lead to repricing in collateral (and the leverage employed there) and repricing in trades that were taken against said collateral…
GotCollateral,
That’s why they are something like $400 trillion with a T in derivatives out there (notional value). That’s how call options work for everyone. $10 billion in call options by retail traders including Robinhood traders represent something like $125 billion in notional value of stocks. Softbank wasn’t alone in this. They all did it.
Wolf
I’m not saying they were alone, but $400B in directional flow in cash just from dealers a select few tickers from just ONE entity is meaningful… esp in this market where volumes are dry and most investors are passive.
Most of the derivatives outstanding are not in equity, but in IR products, and the notional don’t represent cash.
You have to understand how “short or negative-gamma “positions work.
Call buyers are sold calls by market makers or trading firms. These call sellers then in turn buy stock to hedge their call sales . Unless these call sellers want to be long or short, the amount of stock that they buy will be “delta neutral” based upon the delta of the call. But since the delta of the call is dynamic , the amount of stock bought will also vary as the stock moves.
As an example , suppose a call seller sells 100 calls and the delta of these calls is .50. So to be “delta neutral”, the call seller buys 5000 shares. Now suppose the stock moves up enough so that the delta of these calls is .60.
To be delta neutral , the call seller needs to buy another 1000 shares. So those firms(traders) who are short gamma need to buy stock as the market goes up and need to sell stock as the market goes down. Such firms exacerbate market movements both up and down.
The Bank of Japan might have to bail out SoftBank this time around. Or most probably Softbank owes the former so much money they are the defactor owner of BoJ.
Hard to keep these things straight soon enough.
Meaning… ideal time to go short?
Unfortunately, I’ve been holding Softbank just because I want ARM. I didn’t want the rest of Softbank back then, and I *really* don’t want them now.
Just read that Softbank of Japan bought billions of dollars of stock options of Apple, Amazon , Microsoft, Facebook and Google.
That plus all the millions of new investors throwing money irrationally at these same stocks caused them to rise irrationally, and now how the big boys probably took profit, leaving the new investors holding the bag.
I read so many irrational stories with many investment group’s message board – folks going all in on call options and making big money, but then losing it all this past few days.
There’s more to come, the economy was shaky before COVID-19, and there are too many factors to come that will push the market lower – hello puts.
I think so too. We know that Softbank now has purchased $4B call options and I think they are all December options. Also, it’s possible that they have been doing this for a long time; perhaps from before Covid.
If that’s the case, then at least 50% of FANGMAN and Tesla valuations are based on nothing but hot air. All that 50% or so valuation will evaporate fast; that definitely will bring the markets down significantly.
Small error here Wolf.
The giant 5 are the Trinity, plus Two artist proofs.
The weekly chart of AAPL recently touched 4 SDs above the 200 period MA. 3 SDs is quite unusual but to hit 4 SDs is flat out bizarre.
The daily chart of AAPL looks better in relation to the weekly chart. Its only 3SDs above the 200 day moving average. That’s still stratospheric
Its hard to find any chart, any where at any time where price action is 4 std deviations above a 200 MA
Wasn’t the entire QQQ trading at 4 SD over the 200 day moving average a few days ago?
Skara – it topped out around +2.7 SD on September 2. This was a daily QQQ chart.
I use Bollinger Bands. The default setting with most charting services is +/- 3 SD with a length of 200. You can modify the chart. Just change the upper band to +4.
That will display 4 Std Dev above the 200 period moving average
Interesting moves in US shares.
We have our own Australia listed companies that trade at ridiculous prices and valuations and that have had ridiculous moves up and down over the past 6 months or so too.
Some of them you may have heard of such as Domino’s Pizza. The year range is A$41.66 to A$87.58. Low was $44.75 in March. So a 100% or so gain since the low. PE ratio of 52.
Yeah, only 52 for a company that flogs pizzas.
Another company in the sector, Collins Food, a KFC operator here in Oz, now sells at $A10.28. Year range A$3.50 to $A10.96. Again the low was in March. This time about a three bagger from the low. At this price it only has a PE ratio of 38 times!!
In the tech sector the ASX has caught the American high tech disease too.
The ‘star’ of the show is a company called Afterpay. They are in the USA now too and something called a ‘buy now pay later’ outfit which allows you to spread your purchase across four payments on your credit card.
I guess it is something like a credit card for your credit card!!
Don’t know what the big deal is with it as they had the same type of arrangement way back in Japan 35 years ago where when you bought something you could state how many installments the purchase price would be allocated to on your card. No big deal.
This one is a real mover. Closed at A$78.20 down A$5.59 on Friday. The year high is A$95.97 and the low……………….A$8.01 again in March.
This one is a ten bagger in less than six months.
Market cap s a stunning A$22 billion. It is now the 17th largest company by market cap on the ASX. Of course it has a negative PE ratio. Total sales were about A$500 milllion for the year. So it trades at 44 times sales as well.
Up 140% over the past 52 weeks.
Just a few examples.
And in the BIG news today, the state government here announced its ‘roadmap’ for getting out of the lockdown.
Our stage four which was supposed end on the 13th is now extended for another two weeks……………….That means we’ll have been in a restricted lowdown mode with curfew for 2 months at that time point.
Two months!!!
The ‘roadmap’ is really a trainwreck for the state, its economy, social activity, and will ensure tht the economic disaster caused by the inept and incomp state Labor government that allowed the virus out into the community will continue and spread more pain all over the city and country.
I wonder what the reaction will be in the share market on Monday…………..
The so called goal posts in the roadmap are going to be almost impossible to achieve.
Our postcode data shows that we have a whopping total of TWO, yes, TWO active cases now. That works out to less than 4 cases per 100,000 people.
Of course there are huge problems with these stats as they only count the cases that have been found through testing. There could be zero additional active cases or there could be 10,000 active and asymptomatic cases or more in the area. What we do know is that there are zero deaths and few, if any cases in the Aged Care facilities in the post code.
It seems like we’ll be in some sort of lockdown or restriction forever here.
More info about the ‘official’ plan and changes will be released later, but nothing to look forward to at all.
Wolf said: “as the Fed was throwing $3 trillion at the markets,”
______________________________________________
How would this work. Did they not buy primarily treasuries.There is no evidence that they purchased stocks. There is a meme out there, shared I believe by even such notables as Lacy Hunt, that those purchases simply exchanged newly created money for treasuries, which stay as FED Reserves, and which reserves can only be released from reserves through loans – – – which is difficult because of the shortage of willing borrowers that the banks are willing to lend to.
“Don’t fight the fed” is the 2020 version of “they are not building more land.” Both are easy to remember one liners that provide all the justification the newbies need to keep speculating til the inevitable sad ending.
Without newbies, how do oldies make money?
That’s how we nail these people to the cross of experience.
The Gamma play created a huge wave UP, but the unroll might take us down to March lows.
Hang on tight people, either way some people will lose their pants, and that might cause you to lose your grip ;)
Thinking about this in the context of the swing low from dec ’18 to swing high to feb ’20: anemic volumes, divergence between equal weight indices, more CB hospice care and took 2-3 weeks to wipe a little more than years gains out and make a new low…
This time took about 6 months with anemic volumes and even worse divergence between equal weight indices and with even more CB hospice care…
The market topped out in early Sept in 1929 and 2000. In 1987 it topped out in late Aug.
History does not repeat , but it sure seems to rhyme .
“the proceeds of which are distributed as stimulus, unemployment, and bailout monies to consumers, businesses, and municipalities, and much of this money is spent, rather than handed to Wall Street.”
Hmmm, Main Street, rather than Wall Street…imagine that