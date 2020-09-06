THE WOLF STREET REPORT: This Tech-Stock Sell-Off Is a Sign Something Broke

SoftBank was only a cog in the huge machinery. (You can also download THE WOLF STREET REPORT at Apple Podcasts and many others).
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I recall dot.com when stock prices could only grow to the sky.
Then it became dot.bomb as those prices plummeted to earth.
In 2007 I closed a business sale 2 weeks after the first two Bear Stearns funds went belly up, hoping the buyers would not pull out. They didn’t.
Will we get the crash sooner, or later? This is just a hiccup so far. But I have to believe that those who’ve been around for several of this “big” crashes have to be taking money off the table.
Me? I’ll stick to day trading, and not having more than 10% of my account in the market overnight.
I sleep better that way.
Wolf has, indeed, put his money where his mouth is.
“Will we get the crash sooner, or later?”
The Fed had pulled back the POMO’s for Y2k after the beginning of the year and continued raising interest rates. The tech bubble was still impervious while the old economy stocks were cratering. Some of the biotech bubble stocks rose 10-fold or more from January to March. The brokerages started to raise margin requirements against the tech stocks in April and the Nasdaq took an initial leg down of 40 percent.
Networkers as a group cratered by 95 percent in 2001. The telecom bubble burst as the CLECs ran out of money and 1 trillion dollars in bond losses accrued.
Dot.bomb.
Very good.
Leverage works just as well on the up as on the way down.
Miracle unraveler indeed.
The fact that hedge funds can front-run Robinhood traders is the reason retail investing is effectively dead. There is simply no way to bridge the gulf between normal people and deep pocket investors anymore. You can’t save your way to prosperity because the Fed’s rate repression prevents you from staying ahead of normal inflation. You can’t invest your way to prosperity because of front-running games and runaway asset inflation. Who can save fast enough to keep up with nasdaq growth?
It does seem insane.
Billion dollar hedge funds front running tiny mom and pop retail and robinhood investors.
Talk about picking up pennies in front of a steamroller.
Welcome to the casino… there is no alternative but to lose everything…
I have a lot of younger friends who are still all-in. They all tell me the same thing: their entire bet is that the Federal Reserve is completely corrupt and would never betray its corporate masters by letting stocks crash. Can’t happen, I am told.
Don’t fight the Fed is, for these folks, another way of saying: Jerome Powell is a criminal that you can count on to print free money for the equity class. You just have to have a piece of the action.
Ah, the idealism of youth.
The greater fool theory in action.
The re-inflation since March has relied on retail traders like your younger friends buying from the 1% / those ‘in the know’, and when the crash comes it won’t be the 1% that lose out. They’ve been made (more than) whole to this point.
I mean, there’s a nugget of truth there, but that view is obviously too extreme and unbalanced. Unfortunately, extremism is in-fashion in 2020.
It’s not as bad as a supposition as you might think. It’s not just rich people who depend on the markets. Governments at all levels need these markets to climb higher for a number of reasons. The FED might let things slightly correct, but creating greater inflation doesnt go hand in hand with falling markets. Additionally, there is probably some general consensus that falling markets will add to the ranks of discontent. With the way that TPTB operate, I dont see things unfolding any other way.
They are right about one thing. The FED is corrupt.
What part of their thesis wrong?
Normal brain: stocks just go up
Smart brain: stocks values are fake and based on the whims of the central bank, maybe we should just cash out and keep our money
Genius brain: money is fake and is also based on the whims of the central bank!
Galaxy brain: the central bank controls everything and only cares that stocks to go up, so stocks just go up
1) QQQ daily : Apr 21 low to the halftime low on June 15 // a parallel line from June 10 high.
2) SPX Futures daily : Apr 17(H) to Apr 30 open // a parallel line
from Apr 22 low.
3) SPX Futures RSI line from Mar 23 to June 26 was breached, but now it’s
turning higher.
4) Next stop is Nov 25.
Interesting research about the frenzied speculation in August, and the risky call options with Soft Bank, all delivered with a sense of drama. Good on ya’, Wolf!
Next two months will be rocky. Every one will be glued to elections and markets will be erratic.
If Trump wins, the market will go crazy-up!
Regardless who wins, our debt will go crazy-up!
Gold, silver, hard assets (paid off) and Bitcoin. If you got a shack in Red country or out of country, you’re hecka lot better than me!
If only it ends in two months, I doubt we will be that lucky. It will be endless debate regardless of what happens. I am going to assume down because I don’t think we will have clarity in two months, we are going to get more chaos.
Yawn. A 2-day selloff from overbought levels. Most likely just profit taking before the holiday weekend. And notice it was stopped by the spx march highs.
Despite my handle I am a former trader who still notices these things. There doesn’t always have to be a deep dark conspiracy.
There is always a new and improved version of screwing the pooch. I am setting on a lot of Sqqq. I hope I am not the pooch.
I’m long Apple and telecom carriers. Why? Notice the videos of all the rioting going….EVERYONE is carrying phones shooting their personal virtue signalling selfies. The rioting will get worse and more widespread as time progresses.
Divide & Conquer working perfectly to bring us together as one.
Understand the frustration and agree with perspectives of many.
Given that, where do we invest now to protect our egg nest
Understand the frustration and agree with perspectives of many.
Given that, where do we invest now to protect our egg nest
Spend it on something that makes you happy?
Market makers might hedge the calls they sold by purchasing enough shares to cover the delta, continuing to purchase as the price rises. Another source of option sales is people selling covered calls to increase the yield on their portfolios, which doesn’t really boost share prices.
Some brokers will also provide a service where they lend out your shares for short sales by others and you get a fee (0.75% or more) for this, plus receive any dividends and still have the ability to write calls against those “loaned out” shares.
I disagree with MF blaming front running for making it difficult to invest. Use limit orders, don’t trade during fast markets, avoid the open and take your time.
I used to buy shares in 1990 when I was making under $10 an hour. 100 shares could cost you $40 commission at a discount broker and $200 at a full service broker. Or we could complain about inflation and how now, you pay a one cent tax to the high frequency traders and nothing (explicitly) to the broker who is reimbursed by the HFT firm, vs. 4 to 20 cents back then.
Very good and interesting piece Wolf. I suspect the “gamma unwind” talk is overcomplicated language to say what you covered within.
I posted about 2 months ago when wolf said he was shorting SPY that he was too early. Now is a good time to start, but don’t expect a crash. We aren’t going back to March. It’s likely we head down to maybe 3000 by the end of the month, then rally toward the election back to 3300-3400, then another “crash” to about 2800 or so. Whipsaw city.
But at that point everyone needs to go all in. We will be heading into a 2-3 year rally that will be frightening in its size. SPX of 6000. It sounds CRAZY but that’s the likely top in a few years.
Then, lookout. The crash we had in March will look like the “good old days”. Something really bad is coming, all the great thinks Wolf reports on will come to roost. But not yet – we will go through a massive blow off top rally first, then it’s likely 15 years of correction in some form of Great Depression like event.
I was waiting for Nasdaq 12K, give or take, based on the ratio to sp500 going into 2000 bubble. Very similar run-ups in both cases the last few months.
There is remote possibilty it’s not done yet.
Was not one bit surprised by VIX moving up as market went up. Demand for puts went up as momentum accelerated in the last 3-4 weeks. VIX tried to break 24-36 few times actually. Everyone was loading up on puts there at the end.
Bloomberg’s headline right now is calling it the “options-enhanced” stock market money machine.