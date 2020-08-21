Australia’s Construction Industry Faces “Bloodbath,” Says Lobbying Group Clamoring for Bailout, after Riding up the Housing Bubble

Alas, the housing construction bubble burst long before the Pandemic.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Australia’s construction industry accounts for 13% of GDP, and for one in ten jobs. It has been on a huge multi-year boom. And it has a huge amount of influence in Canberra. And it’s now clamoring for a bailout.
Activity in residential construction started to decline in Q4 2018 and by the first quarter this year, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the value of work commenced had plunged by 25% from the prevailing levels in 2016 through Q3 2018, to A$13.6 billion. This occurred before the pandemic. Q2 data is not yet available, but the industry lobby is now wailing:
The pre-Pandemic difficulties of the residential construction industry are a result of a confluence of factors, including the housing bubble that led to overbuilding, a reliance on an endless flow of Chinese buyers — non-resident investors and immigrants — that then abated, turmoil in the banking sector due to exposure of widespread mortgage fraud, and the disruptions caused by the extensive bushfires. But then covid came along, bringing with it a whole new world of financial pain, disruption and uncertainty.
For years Melbourne has been the fastest growing city in Australia. Now, it is one of the most tightly locked-down cities on the planet. Since early July most shops, factories and other so-called “non-essential” businesses have been forced to close while the number of staff allowed to work on large construction projects has been slashed to a “practical minimum” of no more than 25% of the normal workforce.
The lockdown is another blow to the city’s construction sector. In the second quarter of this year, even before the second lockdown came into effect, there were approximately 15,900 apartments under construction, 12.6% less than in the second quarter of 2019 (17,900), according to JLL’s 2nd quarter market commentary.
The Victorian government tried to make up for the shortfall by fast tracking a tranche of projects in June. But most of those projects have been moving at snail’s pace since the latest lockdown, as most workers have been stood down.
An even bigger problem is the long-term uncertainty hanging over the economy. Businesses, cities and economies loath uncertainty. For developers, it makes it much more difficult to commit to new projects.
“The reality is that it is going to remain very difficult for buyers to commit to purchases several years ahead of completion in the current environment of very high uncertainty and this will keep pre-sales rates slow and prevent developers reaching pre-sale hurdles for finance,” said JLL national head of residential research Leigh Warner.
In addition, “residual unsold stock in recently completed or still under construction projects” is also making it harder to move new projects forward, Warner said.
Things are not looking much better in Sydney, which together with Melbourne was ground zero for Australia’s housing bubble. Combined, the two metros account for around two-thirds of residential property value in Australia. Sydney has not been through the grinder of a second lockdown and most advanced-stage projects have so far suffered little in the way of delays, says JLL.
But the number of apartments under construction in the inner city area in the first half of 2020 was down 35% compared to the first half of last year and is at the lowest level recorded by JLL. The apartment supply pipeline in the inner city peaked in 2018 and has been falling ever since, with apartment approvals slumping year over year by 57% in the twelve months to May.
“Our industry is facing a bloodbath, there is simply no other way to describe it,” wailed Denita Wawn, the chief executive of the Master Builders Association, one of Australia’s most powerful construction lobby groups. In a newly published document, the business association warns that new house construction could plunge this year by as much as 27% to 125,000 units, from 170,000 units in 2019.
“Private sector investment is evaporating, and the government must step in to save businesses and jobs,” Wawn said. The Australian government has already earmarked billions of Australian dollars to support the industry. But it’s not enough, says Master Builders Association, which is asking the government to stump up an additional AUS$5.1 billion.
One has to marvel at the chutzpah of these lobbyists screaming for a bailout! The industry floated along a two-decade long property bubble, interrupted by only a few dips. It has been helped along by the Reserve Bank of Australia’s downward trending interest rate, now at 0.25%, and the fraudulent lending practices of the big banks. Developers hawked Australian homes to Chinese investors. And the government created the first-time-buyers grants, a subsidy launched ostensibly to give cash-strapped first-time buyers a leg up onto the property ladder, but which is really a taxpayer subsidy for builders building new homes. And builders overbuilt, hoping for an endless flood of Chinese non-resident investors and immigrants to sell these units to.
But now the builders have a big problem on their hands: Many of the conditions that made the last bubble possible have expired or lost their impetus — and that started well before the Pandemic. And in recent months, thanks to the Australian government’s closure of national borders, the cashed-up Chinese and other Asian investors that helped to fuel the bubble are no longer able to visit Australia, let alone buy properties. As demand wanes, the industry is dialing back construction of new supply. Makes sense. What doesn’t make sense is the clamoring for more bailouts and handouts. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Lets face it, aside from a bit of remodeling, and some building retrofits the construction industry is probably toast world-wide for a decade or more. Bailing it out now would be a waste of resources. Lets get those folks busy where we will need them, low energy/low input agriculture etc. Perhaps retrofit the equipment for farming. A 2 decade building bubble has its consequences and it is better to face up to them now.
– There are still some 1 million empty homes/dwellings in Australia.
Just take existing home sales. Forget the volume bounce, and just look at the new high price wise.
I wonder if the growing tension between the Chinese and Australian governments will see a permanent decline in Chinese real estate buyers and investors? Already seeing a decline in the number of Chinese students at Australian universities. If so, there’ll be a fundamental shift in demand for new homes.
That explains the high housing prices in Sydney when I visited there a little over a year ago. Strikingly expensive housing from my point of view coming from Central Florida.
One of the first “reforms” I would make in America with housing is banning it from being a asset. That would end any real bubbles left to ponder in the real estate industry, the debtest of debt whores.
How do you ban RE as an asset? Thanks.
Legislate the builders which should have been done decades ago in Australia. Instead of the builders raising prices they just build more houses and any prices increases by the builders are capped by the Australian government to the annual inflation rate. Just like wage and price controls from the late 1970’s.
The only idea in your plan I agree with is building out more of the country. They could have been doing this for decades, but instead restricted building to increase prices. This goes on in Canada too, a huge country with about 5 major cities, ridiculous.
Read “Progress and Poverty” by Henry George. Written just before 1900. It was so popular that George became a strong candidate for president. George blames nearly all economic problems on rise in the asset value of land, which goes to the owner with no effort. He proposed (among other things) a 100% tax on the increase in value of a chunk of land. He separated the increase in value of human created assets such as homes, but if put in place at the time would have changed the world for the better.
In business close to 30yrs. Recessions, Great housing depression, housing booms, none of these compare to what we are witnessing now. The flight from leftist cities to rural or suburbs is incredible. There is no way I would have expected a record year back in March. Covid, and govt reaction to it & looters, has created the most rapid transformation that I have experienced.
financial advisor to Individuals: save for that rainy day. Have at least 6 months of living expenses saved in an account for the inevitable emergency.
financial advisor to corporations: Spend with reckless abandon, grab as much market share as possible, become too big to fail no matter what. Take all profits and use that for CEO bonuses and stock dividends, load up on debt….and when the emergency arrives retire and petition the government for a bailout. Rinse and repeat.
I live in Melbourne, more accurately I live in Mount Waverley, a hub of Chinese investment. There is still a huge amount of construction around, places are being finished at a remarkable rate, much faster than in recent years. There are still plenty of demolitions happening and my neighbor (a pig headed property developer) actually called and asked if I’d give him my block and he would build me a 3 bedroom apartment for free. Nice try mate, I’m not bleeding.
I’ve been looking for a small apartment in a different area and sellers are still demanding huge pre Covid prices. No one is willing to accept conditions.
The commercial side of real estate is being crucified, Clayton, where many large offices are located is plastered with for lease signs while huge construction sites in the area are building offices to the sky.
I can assure you that the money that drives this town is 80% from construction work. Which is great, until it isn’t. Luckily we have a good state government that isn’t scared of big infrastructure spending and supports trade unions. And the over expanded reaches of Melbourne are in desperate need of infrastructure.
Luckily we have a good state government ,that was sarcasm I hope. State budget a mess but no worries just borrow billions from China a government of no accountability but hay leave the bill to our grandchildren ,politics as normal no responsibility.When the true costs of the ( covid lockdown ) are calculated in the years ahead none of these politicians will be there to accept responsibility , but we will be there to pick up the bill.
Australia and the other commonwealth countries seem to be selling out to the Chinese one house at a time. This has been going on for over a decade with no acknowledgement that citizens were being priced out of their own countries.
I doubt the Chinese will stay out of the commonwealth countries for very long. They buy properties in these countries sight unseen in the hundreds. It looks like China is pushing them into a corner and will land up winning the monopoly game.
The same exact thing has been happening in the US. We just have a better propaganda machine to distract us. It has entirely ruined the moral of the country as working people often do not have homes.
China can only stockpile foreign dollars for so long. We send them over for stuff by the boat load. They got to trade back eventually and IF the only thing you have to sell is real estate, then there you go. Simple and nothing questinable about it at all. Inflation? Of course but, who’s printing the money in the first place. Tough to look in the mirror at the trouble maker.
This is all part of China’s plan for world dominance. Don’t need wars, just buy up everything then get elected into office and eventually run the place.
Please, please, if any of you guys do one thing this weekend, look up Martin North and his u tube broadcast ‘soup to nuts’.
