The Fed’s Asset Purchases: Week 10 Since Peak-QE

Crazy charts to document our crazy times.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ended August 19, released this afternoon, rose by $53 billion, to $7.01 trillion, the second week in a row of increases, after two weeks in a row of declines. Total assets are now down by $158 billion from their peak on June 10.
We’re going to look at the five major QE-related categories on the Fed’s balance sheet: repos, central bank liquidity swaps, special purpose vehicles (SPVs), mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and Treasury securities.
Repurchase Agreements (Repos) remained at zero, 7th week:
Central-bank liquidity-swaps dropped by $4 billion.
The Fed’s “dollar liquidity swap lines” by which it provided dollars to a select group of other central banks, are falling out of use and are down to $96 billion, from a peak of $448 billion in early May. The Bank of Japan accounts for $77 billion, or 81% of the total. Swaps with the ECB fell to $8.7 billion. Swaps with the Bank of Mexico have been flat at $4.9 billion since the beginning of July. Swaps with the Swiss National Bank ticked down to $2.8 billion. Swaps with Singapore were flat $1.9 billion. Swaps with the rest of the central banks have matured:
SPVs flat at $200 billion, -$14 billion from 7 weeks ago.
The Treasury Department provides the equity capital to these Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) and the Fed lends to them. The amounts reflected in those SPVs reflect the sum of the equity capital from the Treasury Department and the loans from the Fed – turns out, the Fed has barely lent to them, because these SPVs have not been very active.
Even the corporate bond & bond ETF SPV is little used.
The Fed holds the corporate bonds and bond-ETFs it purchased in the SPV Corporate Credit Facilities or CCF (yellow in the chart below). The balance of the CCF has been about $44 billion since mid-July. But the Fed didn’t buy $44 billion in corporate bonds and ETFs. Far from it.
The CCF contained just $12 billion in bonds and ETFs at the end of July, the Fed disclosed in a separate detailed report. The rest was mostly the unused equity capital from the Treasury.
There are the SPVs:
- PDCF: Primary Dealer Credit Facility
- MMLF: Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility
- PPPLF: Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
- CPFF: Commercial Paper Funding Facility
- CCF: Corporate Credit Facilities: Buy corporate bonds, bond ETFs, and corporate loans.
- MSLP: Main Street Lending Program
- MLF: Municipal Liquidity Facility
- TALF: Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility
About one-third of SPV balances are in the PPP loan facility (red), with which the Fed buys PPP loans from banks:
MBS rose by $44 billion to $1.98 trillion, flat with a month ago.
Balances of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) are erratic due to timing issues. Holders of MBS receive pass-through principal payments when mortgages are paid off, such as during the current refinance boom; and it takes 1-3 months for the Fed’s purchases of MBS to settle, which is when the Fed books the trades. These two go in opposite directions, hence the declines and rises:
Treasury securities rose by $25 billion to $4.35 trillion.
All year, the Fed has increased its Treasury holdings in a range between about $6 billion and $29 billion a week, except for the 10-week period, starting in mid-March and ending in mid-May, when it went hog-wild, buying as much as $362 billion in the week ended April 1. So this – the weekly increases in its holdings of Treasury securities since January 1 – makes for a crazy chart, to document our crazy times:
The balance of Treasury securities continues to ease higher at the pre-Pandemic pace, after the mega-burst in March, April, and May:
Under the Fed’s asset purchase program, the wealth of America’s 600-plus billionaires ballooned by $434 billion, to $3.4 trillion, while over 30 million people lost their jobs. Read… The Rich Got Richer During the Pandemic, Bailed Out by the Fed. How it Happened and Why That’s Bad for the Economy
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
#Defund the Fed
It’s mind boggling digesting this alphabet soup of FED spigots. The FED just turns the handles trying to meter the flow with occasional gushes. I need an IPA or six.
I’m feeling better while drinking 3rd IPA in my Wolfstreet mug but still worried that the FED might replace spigots with hydrants at some desperate point in the future. If that happens it’s “Hell in a straight line”.
So the Wolf short is off?
“Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ended August 19, released this afternoon, rose by $53 billion, to $7.01 trillion, the second week in a row of increases…”
No, this stuff fluctuates. Always does. QE was March, April, May, as you can see from the charts very clearly.
Remind me again please, what incentive does the Fed have not to continue to expand its balance sheet? Is there any if they would like to inflate and devalue the dollar against other currencies?
10 trillion before end of year.
Used car prices are now reaching record high supposedly. By end of the year, bacon will be 50 bucks a slice ;)
Ok that’s a bit of an exaggeration, but I am eating In n Out every week now just because I can still afford it.
If TSLA market cap doesn’t blow past $1T by EOY, you can bet the Fed will create a special slush-fund SPV to start buying shares of Mr. Musk’s Ponzi-operation, too. But why wait until then?
Currently TSLA’s market cap is a miniscule 1,000,000x estimated 2020 unit sales – c’mon, Jerome P, how do you expect to MAGA with Fed money-printing if y’all allow USA’s flagship Ponzi-corp to limp along with an anemic valuation like that? It’s an embarrassment, is what it is.
At 3000, TSLA s market cap= the COMBINED total of market cap s of ALL the worlds auto makers ( except for China)
The stock market needs the economy. The economy does not need the stock market. The stock market needs the fed. The fed needs the stock market. The economy does not need the fed. The fed does not need the economy.
In summary, the fed prints for the sake of the stock market. Without a stock market or fed, the economy would still exist. Why does the fed exist? Why does the stock market exist? What is the point?
Someday “when” a vastly superior AI takes over the Earth, there will be no stock market or Fed as that would be illogical. So until then, enjoy the human circus…
love it. what parts of society will go away when robots rule. highways gone. stock market gone. pollution gone. man i wish to be alive in a couple hundred years.
What’s going on???? $2000 TSLA, who would have thought?
I still dont think we have the whole picture here. There is a heck of a lot more money than $7TT that was created out of thin air.
My GUESS is the same way banks can turn $1 of collateral into a $10 loan I bet we’re really looking at 10x’s the above figure being created out of thin air??
Hope you’re right. $70 Trillion is enough money for everybody. Everyone gets a Tesla.
Speak for yourself…if it rides on Goodyears they can stick it where the sun don’t shine! And why should the Fed care who gets screwed by their actions…no one ever fully holds CEO’s accountable for what happens on their watch. No politician ever suffers the consequences for lying. Doctors get away with voodoo b.s. all the time. This entire sh*thouse of gold bricks is off limits for mass consumption without membership. Now I hope the freakin’ commies show them all the wall…they deserve it.
When look back at history, we always laugh at people who live in the past centuries, like to believe in supernatural and unscientific explanation.
When future generation look back at us, perhaps they could laugh at people in the rest of the world. They work hard day in and day out. At the end, get the toilet paper from uncle Sam that keep churning out without any effort. Century ponzi!