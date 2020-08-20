Disconcertingly, Both State & Federal “Initial” Unemployment Claims Jump. 28 Million People on Unemployment Insurance, 17.5% of Labor Force: Week 22 of U.S. Labor Market Collapse

Number of people who newly lost their work and filed for initial state or federal UI in the week jumped to 1.43 million. A rate of 6 million a month.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
What happened in the latest reporting week for unemployment claims was disconcerting: “Initial” claims under state unemployment insurance programs by newly laid-off workers rose. And initial claims under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program provided by the CARES Act that covers gig workers, also rose. This means that people lost their work at a faster rate than they did in the prior week.
In terms of “continued” claims: The number of people on unemployment insurance (UI) under state programs (blue bars) declined, as some people returned to work. But the number of people on UI under federal and other programs (red bars) jumped. Combined, the number of people on UI under all programs ticked down by 199k to 28.06 million, the Labor Department reported this morning. It was the least catastrophic reading since mid-May, but still a horrendously huge number, representing about 17.5% of the labor force:
Blue columns:
The number of people who continued claiming unemployment insurance under regular state programs fell by nearly 1 million to 14.27 million (not seasonally adjusted), continuing the fairly consistent downtrend that had started in May.
Red columns:
The number of people on UI under all federal programs and some other programs – after having fallen by 2.4 million last week – jumped by 737k to 13.79 million (not seasonally adjusted), driven by increases in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims and in federal Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) claims:
- Federal PUA claims jumped by 502k to 11.2 million contract workers, self-employed workers, etc. who’d lost their work.
- Federal PEUC claims rose by 66k to 1.29 million.
- Extended Benefits fell by 33k to 93k.
- STC / Workshare claims fell by 142k to 309k. Under these state programs, an employer avoids layoffs by reducing the number of regularly scheduled hours of work; employees receive some wages plus a pro-rata share of weekly benefits based on the reduction in weekly hours.
- Claims by Federal Employees ticked down to 14.6k.
- Claims by Newly Discharged Veterans: ticked down to 13.9k.
The newly-out-of-work: Initial Claims, state & federal:
Initial claims under state programs, filed by newly laid off workers, caused some head-scratching this morning, because they “unexpectedly” rose – and they rose both on a seasonally adjusted basis (by 135k to 1.11 million) and on a not seasonally adjusted basis (by 53k to 892k). So we can’t blame some seasonal adjustments gone awry. This was the first increase since the week ended July 11:
Initial claims under the federal PUA program for contract workers rose to 543k (not seasonally adjusted), from 490k in the prior week.
These state and federal initial claims combined rose to 1.43 million people who newly lost their work and filed for unemployment compensation during the week.
At this rate, about 6 million people per month lose their work and file for unemployment compensation. Thus, for continued unemployment claims of 28 million currently to stay even at this rate of initial claims, 6 million unemployed people must find new work during the month.
This is the dynamic the labor market is facing: 6 million people a month are still getting laid off, and for the labor market to improve, well over 6 million people would have to return to work.
What it boils down to.
Data chaos of the labor market continues with the two government data providers wildly contradicting each other: The weekly unemployment insurance report today by the Labor Department, which shows a still catastrophic situation of over 28 million people claiming unemployment insurance under all programs; and the monthly jobs report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics which asserted that in July, there were only 16.8 million unemployed.
There is still no clarity. But we know the labor market is still in terrible condition though the peak of the unemployment crisis is likely in the past. But today’s increase in both federal and state initial claims is a disconcerting factor.
Didn’t some of the PPP expire, so that some companies which had been keeping workers “employed” had to let them go?
Under 500 employee “small businesses” got their loans converted into grants IF they kept their employees on payroll until June 30th.
500+ employees up to America’s biggest private employer, Walmart, 2,200,000 employees, get the same loans converted to grants if workers kept on payroll until Sept 30th.
October 1st is the day of reckoning for them as tens of millions more will be dumped and the company gets to keep the money.
Two week notice is required to lay off, so the bad tidings will gobsmack America mid-September. :-(
Heard a restaurant owner say his loan turned into a grant and now he owes taxes on the grant money. A lot of taxes. He says he’s sorry he bothered taking the money, it wasn’t worth it. This guy owns a lot of restaurants and has partners who now have the same tax exposure.
At least he will be turning a profit this year. A lot of restaurants can’t manage that during a non-pandemic year.
Wow!!! A guy has to pay taxes on a free money!? He is really suffering! We should forgive his taxes too!
Harold – What makes you think he was turning a profit?
A lot of people were pushed off the rolls week before last, when the CARES ACT requirement to defer the looking for work requirement expired. There was no warning and they probably lost one week of eligibility. Now they are back. I doubt the numbers really fell at all that week.
And still most states insist all is getting back to normal. It’s not.
Well this is the new “normal”.
Probably will require 30 trillion on the Fed’s balance sheet to get back to the old normal.
Hoard your cash and blow out those credit cards on essentials that may not be available next month. A dizzying descent into depression awaits. The community of preppers are going to have the last laugh as they and their friends mostly survive.
The market optimists, hopium denizens, idpoliticanards and their fellow travelers are soon going to be searching for validation crumbs in the intellectual gutters of their vibrant communities.
Who would want to be in charge of this mess? What better way to deliberately lose than allowing Kamala’s nose under the Democratic tent? Less than 2% national support in the primary?
Difficult times await.
Yeah Tony, it’s almost like the DNC Elite either was paid off to create this losing ticket, or just decided to go full retard, or to commit suicide.
Our Country however has survived worse than this. Maybe it will do so again and surprise the absolute shit outta everybody.
Do you honestly think 44 wants to turn over the reins of the D machine to a senile old guy and a woman from California?
The correct answer is, NO he doesn’t.
” A dizzying descent into depression awaits.”
Tony22,
I hope you’re wrong! But, I agree. Me and the wife have been stalking up on food (the types that store well), paper products, and gardening supplies (in case we have to expand our garden in a significant way). If you’re right, we’ll be ready (er), if you’re wrong, we won’t have to go shopping for awhile!
Oh, and .35 Remington and .22 shells. Just ’cause…
I meant ‘stocking’ up…
So Tony, are you saying that we’re about to experience an event so severe that only some preppers survive? And does that imply that most normies don’t make it?
Is there some kind of historical precedent that you’re relying on to make this statement? Or are you saying that what’s about to happen is so severe that there is no historical precedent?
Or perhaps I simply misunderstand your point.
I trust the DOL over the BLS, the DOL has solid numbers, the BLS is a computational artifact from a survey.
Why are these people even bothering with unemployment insurance? Why can’t they just live off their Tesla and Apple capital gains?