No Payment, No Problem: Bizarre New World of Consumer Debt

All kinds of weird records are being broken. But it’s scheduled to expire, and then what?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The New York Fed released a doozie of a household credit report. It summarized what individual lenders have been reporting about their own practices: If you can’t make the payments on your mortgage, auto loan, credit card debt, or student loan, just ask for a deferral or forbearance, and you won’t have to make the payments, and the loan won’t count as delinquent if it wasn’t delinquent before. And even if it was delinquent before, you can “cure” a delinquency by getting the loan deferred and modified. No payment, no problem.
Nearly all student loans go into forbearance, delinquencies plunge.
Student loan borrowers were automatically rolled into forbearance under the CARES Act, and even though many students had stopped making payments, delinquency rates plunged because the Department of Education had decided to report as “current” all those loans that are in forbearance, even if they were delinquent. Yup, according to New York Fed data, the delinquency rate of student loan borrowers, though many had stopped making payments, plunged from 10.75% in Q1, to 6.97% in Q2, the lowest since 2007:
Student loan forbearance is available until September 30, and interest is waived until then, instead of being added to the loan. In a blog post, the New York Fed said that 88% of the student-loan borrowers, including private-loan borrowers and Federal Family Education Loan borrowers, had a “scheduled payment of $0,” meaning that at least 88% of the student loans were in some form of forbearance. Until September 30. And then what?
Delinquent loans are “cured” without catch-up payments.
And because delinquencies in student loans, auto loans, credit card debt, and mortgages are being “cured” by putting the loans in deferral programs and modifying the delinquent loans, they become “current” loans even though no catch-up payments have been made.
Still, about 32 million people are claiming unemployment insurance. A much smaller employment shock during the Financial Crisis caused the percentage of delinquent loan balances to soar, and the percentage of “current” loan balances to plunge, to bottom out at 88% in Q4 2009. Not this time. As the percentage of delinquent loan balances fell, the percentage of “current” loan balances jumped to 96.4%, a record high in the New York Fed’s data going back to 2003:
No payment, no problem for auto loans.
Yup, crazy world. Ally Financial reported in its 10-Q filing with the SEC for the second quarter that about 21% of its auto-loan customers were enrolled in its deferral program where they don’t have to make payments for 120 days. “The vast majority of our loan deferrals for customers in the program are scheduled to expire by the end of August 2020,” it said. And then what?
Lenders like these types of programs because they can kick the can of delinquencies down the road, and instead they have “performing loans” for which they can accrue interest which makes their investors happy, even though the customers don’t make any interest or principal payments.
Bank regulators normally get nervous about deferral programs. But it appears that bank regulators have been told the shelter at home until further notice.
Across all lenders, about 5.9% of the $1.34 trillion in auto loans – so close to $80 billion – are in forbearance, according to the New York Fed. And as a result, borrowers who cannot make the payment, don’t have to make it, and their loans are still deemed “current,” and the percentage of auto loans that are newly delinquent dropped to 6.29%, a record low in the data – while during the last crisis, the delinquent balances were above 10% for nearly two years:
Cars lose value as they age, and when the loan balance grows as the collateral value declines, lenders are exposing themselves to greater losses when they finally have to grapple with those delinquencies.
Mortgages turn into ATMs by not making payments. Delinquencies “cured” at record pace.
Wells Fargo reported $44 billion of consumer loans in deferral at the end of Q2. This includes $35 billion in mortgages. In total, 12% of its first mortgages and 10% of its second mortgages where in deferral. Nearly 9% of JPMorgan’s home mortgages were in deferral. According to the Mortgage Bankers’ Association, 7.8% of all home mortgages are currently in forbearance.
According to the New York Fed, $730 billion in mortgages are in forbearance, and the payments that are being deferred amount to about $6 billion a month – “a significant transfer to homeowners that may be used to increase consumption elsewhere or to pay down other types of debt.”
And mortgages that had been 30 to 60 days delinquent were “cured” at record pace. They were brought to “current” not because borrowers made catch-up payments, but because these mortgages were modified and rolled into forbearance, and thus were once again deemed current and thus “cured.” A record 61% of the 30-60-day late mortgages were thusly “cured” in Q2:
The CARES Act provides mortgage forbearance for 180 days for federally guaranteed mortgages. And then what?
Will collection agencies go out of business if there are no collections?
As these troubled auto loans, credit card loans, and other consumer loans are being moved into deferral programs and modified and the delinquencies “cured” without payments being made, the percentage of consumers with third-party collections – when a bank throws in the towel and sells the delinquent loan for cents on the dollar to a collection agency – has dropped (oh, you surely guessed it) to a record low, despite the worst employment crisis in a lifetime:
This is the utterly bizarre new world of no-payment-no-problem-credit, where debt payments are being put on ice, and were delinquencies are routinely cured by modifying loans, and then by sheltering the loans in forbearance programs. The missed interest payments are added to the principal balance of the loan, and the burden of those debts grows, even as the banks book the interest income of those payments that haven’t been made.
And it’s not like consumers are putting this money-not-spent-on-debt-payments into a savings account to use for the required future debt payments; they’re spending this money, and it’s gone. In this way, they’re using their mortgages and other loans as an ATM for spending money.
This spending of debt-payments-not-made has been a powerful part of the huge stimulus to the economy, as people shopped online instead of making car payments or mortgage payments. But all these programs are scheduled to end. And then what? That was a rhetorical question; surely, we’ll come up with another magic trick so we don’t have to open that can of delinquencies.
Back before Covid, many people were speculating that the next step for the fed would be helicopter money dropped directly to consumers. Well that next step is here, but the fed is doing it in the form of deferred debt payments and not money dropped from the sky. Except in this version people who were frugal and have little or no debt miss out.
As well, there is the common misperception known as the “Affluenza Argument” wherein governments pay out subsidies as a percentage of prior wages. Better that all the payments were alike, based on the subsistence cost of living, so that no one would starve. Instead, the philosophy was to prop up people as they were accustomed (like the defendant who pleaded “affluenza” that he could not tolerate punishment because he was not used to it).
You missed the point. deferred interest is not forgiven but added to the principal of the loan. How people are going to pay the new bigger balance is a good question. They must think they are getting their jobs back.
If you are frugal with no debt you have not missed out on anything except getting your car repossessed.
In the words of Scooby Doo: “Ruh Roh”
Poor collection agencies, my heart bleeds.
Perhaps they know that the Fed will make them,whole. Fill up one of them SPV’s with fiat and give Biack Rock its customary cut and Bada Boom, Bada Bing the fix is in. C’mon Man , hit the Big Red Fed Easy Button.
Nigh. This data is massaged by payment stops. Student loans will skyrocket in the 4th quarter.
The Fed is irrelevant as much of this is subprime.
Kick-the-can-istan, new American Republic
Lol. Love it.
The end game of Western “capitalism”.
All loans are in essence taken over by the government . Next will come state and local pension obligations. No one believes that those areas such as ILL, Ct,Nj, NY state can come close to generating sufficient funds to pay their pension obligations , so the Federal government will allow”forbearance “and will pay these debts. Of course there will just be the little detail of the resulting currency collapse , but that is only in the future and can be pretended and extended .
Do not let giant corporations off the hook on pensions. They do not keep sufficient reserves to cover big layoff volumes, nor do they have qualms about filing bankruptcy and “arbitrating” the lower pension payments. Older workers who did their homework on planning can still have the rug pulled out from under them–thanks to new style corporate raiders aka “activist stockholders” finding new sources of revenue inside the corporation. Even if contracts are in writing, their deep pockets allow legal appeals of lower court decisions until retired employees drop out.
Don’t forget that the Feds have backstopped many company pensions in the past. And still has a mechanism for covering private pensions now:
https://www.investopedia.com/articles/retirement/06/pbgc.asp
I don’t agree. The endgame of western capitalism was 1933. GDP was heading to 0 as the debt ponzi had ended in 1929. All the government did was create hospice care and a somewhat functional government regulated rules market until the mid-70’s. Then it was adding drugs into the mix so you don’t have to follow any rules.
That should finally eradicate the sleazy pest among us known to the ancients as savers. Double win, amirite!?
The Federal government already has a mechanism for this:
https://www.pbgc.gov/
Make State and Local pensions eligible, and problem solved.
Everything is upside down.
This has also created challenges in business conversations. Many financially successful people are being led to the water to drink the contaminated kool-aid and eventually will find out the water poisoned their organs.
Apparently facts regarding our economic situation has gotten mixed up in with politics now too.
I feel like I’m the guy walking into a room screaming the red coats are coming the red coats are coming and everyone is like hahaha get back on your horse buddy no doom and gloom is not coming.
Or better yet how about when someone actually didnt head the warnings of a new political threat and his beliefs rising to power in eastern Germany until he crossed the western borders it was too late. They could have stopped him from rising to power but no one heeded the warnings. Sadly today our warnings are being drowned out by fake all is well signals. Buy buy buy!
psy·cho·sis
/sīˈkōsəs/
noun
a severe mental disorder in which thought and emotions are so impaired that contact is lost with external reality.
Psychosis born from sexual dysfunction my friend. Half the country at a minimum.
Mr. Wake Up. If only someone could hear you.
When are responsible people going to make some noise and revolt against all this!?!?
I’m just so sick of not being able to invest my money knowing the markets are so overvalued and meanwhile all of the most irresponsible get breaks at every turn and keep coming out on top. There is genuine hardship now but people also need to learn that emergencies are bound to happen and they need to save up and prepare for them instead of my taxes constantly bailing them out instead of paying for infrastructure, healthcare or other worthwhile benefits.
That’s what I wonder. At what point has the middle class had enough and just stops paying their mortgage, rent, etc. What would happen?
Agreed. The most responsible get hammered.
Work your butt off, work in excess of 40 hours a week and make more than 99k, you get nothing.
Work for $12 an hour at number of places and watch as your piers collect $20-30 sitting at home.
Should be peers, but there are good many who would make good piers
Buy Gold and, it’s a total anathema for me to say, silver.
Then hold your balls through the next 1-2, possibly 3 corrections.
1= spoofing by the colossal vampire squid ( that criminal organisation that, unlike Goldman Sacks, has hooks they rotate to catch more of the unsuspecting, hence I did not say ‘giant vampire squid’) and others…
2= Haha COMEX, Haha, Emperor’s New Clothes.
3= central banks trying to mirror the current program in China of state-backed digital currency that is being trialed in a few areas at the moment as, well, you know already.
1+2 can be lived with. 3 will see a flight.
Let me know what you think.
3 would have held in a world john couldn’t talk to
My apologies, last line about john, please disregard.
I have to assume that the institutions providing forbearance have the strategy of trying to make it so bad that the government will step in to “save” them. That is kind of what they’ve gotten used to.
J.
“Still, about 32 million people are claiming unemployment insurance.”
And 1/2 or more of that 32M people are earning more than then did before going on the dole.
Citation please. That sounds like an assertion, and not a fact.
“According to studies that have been done, including by the University of Chicago, about 68% of the people on unemployment insurance are making more money on unemployment insurance than they were making at work,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Tuesday on the Senate floor.
“Can of delinquencies”, brilliant. In other words, a pressure cooker on the stove with the top tightly shut, the burner on full and the kitchen full of people munching on…
Democrats have been promising to forgive student loans anyway. Eventually they will run things. Maybe not in 2021 but some day they will. So the delinquency rate will be 100%. Who cares what happens before now and then?
Total student loans outstanding US:
1.6 Trillion. Do it over ten years @ $160 billion per year. That’s a drop in the bucket compared to the last stimulus, or the next one.
Less than 10 years ago, Democrats did run things.
Supermajority in the house.
Filibuster proof senate.
Obama in the White House.
No confederate bases renamed and no student loan give aways.
For a significant portion of the population Corona is a dream come true. Making more money NOT working than working, and no more mortgage/rent to worry about. Throw in a free car payment and what else do you need in life?
And we all know that these “temporary” programs will never end. Name the last welfare program that went away. You can’t, because no such thing exists.
For a significant portion of the population, war is a dream come true, isn’t it? But if it is Dick Cheney and Halliburton making more money off tax dollars than they did when they did honest labor, is that really good for the USA? In terms of scale, no. The people making “more than the dole” are the lowest paid and most income insecure citizens. Why is PPP based on a percentage of former income? Why does it not make more sense to use the cost of living (modestly) as a level base, and grant equal amounts to ensure no one starves due to the disruption? Where is the equality in life, liberty and property in giving more relief to the one with more. That is the affluenza argument.
Where is the equality in life?
Life and nature abhors equality.
You are not equal to yourself in any given day.
what percentage of other peoples income do you think you are entitled in the name of fairness and equality?
This is going to turn into the Medicaid gambit. First they rush to the hospital, perform a life saving operation, and then hand you the bill. What no insurance? Well just sign on the dotted line….
The payroll tax cut is likely to hurt a lot of workers when they retire. The closer you are to retirement the more it will hurt. Losing credit for earnings at the end of a career is going to lessen the amount of social security soon to be retirees will get. If they don’t give you credit for the quarters, they also don’t count them.
Don’t worry, they’ll change the rules for retirement. Haven’t they already?
Didn’t it go to some kind of average over your lifetime instead of the previous way it worked for social security?
And with the military – they did the same. IIRC they went from the highest earning year to an average of some kind.
Retired military used to get free healthcare and now they have to pay a monthly fee too.
Australia messes with retirement where it can too. When you retire here all of the sudden instead of being counted as ‘individuals’ you are now part of a ‘family unit’ and calculations made accordingly.
And then you have them messing with areas where there isn’t going to be much push back.
For example, the basic requirement for getting an old age pension here is 10 years residence. So what happens is Mr and Mrs XYZ move here when they are 55 and when they turn 65 or 67 depending on their birthdate, can qualify for the basic pension even if they never worked a day in their life here.
Then Mr and Mrs XYZ decide to go back to their home country.
Their age pension will be reduced. This is based on the number of years they spent in Australia before the age of 65.
When the Labor Rudd/Gillard/Rudd government came into office the number of years you lived in Australia was divided by 25 as the basis. So in the case of MR and MRS XYZ their pension would be paid at 10/25 or 40% of the rate and then of course subject to any other reductions from other income. All the allowances paid to only Australia residents would end too and the cut would come into effect six months after they left Australia.
(This 6 month period would see lots of people go back and visit their home country for part of the year and still be able to collect their full pension. People from Greece would do this a lot as the cost of living there was cheaper than Australia and they also were getting their pension from Greece too!)
So the R/G/R government decided to increase the number of years from 25 to 35. Well they were voted out of office and I thought that the new conservative government would end the changes, but no, they made them worse.
They not only kept the 35 year requirement, but the reduction now comes into effect after 6 weeks. So if MR and MRS XYZ want to leave and go back home their pension will be paid at 10 divided by 35 or 28.5% of the normal rate.
And there are even more rules at work too.
For those who were granted an Age Pension and left Australia prior to 1 July 2014, the 25-year Australian working life residence will be applied. Should you return to Australia and then depart (after 1 July 2014), the new 35-year rule will be applied.
As long as you remain eligible, your Age Pension will continue to be paid fortnightly. If you are moving long term (over 12 months) or permanently, your Age Pension will be paid every four weeks.
However, if you returned to reside in Australia within the last two years and were transferred to or granted an Age Pension within that time, your pension will be stopped when you go overseas.
Should you be granted an Age Pension, you have to remain in Australia for two years, otherwise your Age Pension will be cancelled.
So a quick example if both were to qualify for the full pension at around $35,000 in Australia, first their allowances would be cut and the pension calculation amount would fall to around $30,000.
So if they left before the changes were made they would have received A$12,000.
Under the new changes the amount would be A$8500.
So under the above scenarios the result would be:
1. Stay in Australia and make $35,000 a year from the pension (All tax free up to a total of something like $50,000 total income or so for the both of you and zero reduction of the pension amount up to that limit.)
2. Old rules: A$12,000 if you left Australia
3. New rules: $8,500 if you left Australia and or come back after having left.
Quite big changes in amounts for a couple on the pension.
I was employed for a considerable number of years (to me 9 years was considerable) by a well known organisation.
A very well known organisation that becomes armed villages on the sea.
When I left, they said, ‘Thank you, Sir’.
Then they said, ‘We can only contribute our part of your pension to half of your years of service, because, Sir, we’ve changed the rules, you see..’
Bastards. The above sounds funny, but honestly, C**Ts.
But, when you’ve flailed around a bit, worn out your spleen to whoever will still listen, what’s left?
A grim sense that fixed income for retirement is nothing more than a post second world war construct that holds absolutely no reference for anyone under the age of, right now, 60.
If you have any moribund relatives, without an estate, unless it’s in a trust that benefits others, and would make collecting from it impossible, make sure that their credit cards are maxed out to buy useful things like food and real things for the benefit of their dear relatives and friends.
What’s the point of dying with all your bills paid when you can give one last middle finger to the Moloch.
Holy Smokes. People are now becoming ‘accustomed’ into believing there are no consequences….at least from the top down. That is why Guido or Paulie broke legs for the vig, to send a message. That is why people don’t borrow on the street from a Guido or Paulie. The message from the 2008-9 bank bailouts were there are often no consequences for poor decisions. At least for some.
Covid is different, but still……
I did a Costco run last week. At till time I received the usual spiel about a Capital One Mastercard, and would I like one? I always say no, and pay by cash (debit card). The checker often asks about not using a CC and all I say is, “I don’t like getting the bills in the mail”. I’ll stick with that explanation. It seems to work.
I keep asking them no to, but every so often my bank puts up my credit card limit….
Yeah…but….
In the Britain we are already seeing banks start to protect themselves (which I, for one, think it is in the wider interest that they do).
Some banks are not passing delayed payments on forborn mortgages, as a negative mark, to credit rating agencies (such as Experian or Equifax)..God forbid… but they are taking them into account when considering mortgage renewals and other applications for their existing customers (who may have nowhere else to go as the range of mortgage products available has drasrically contracted over the past 6 months)
The Banks are also entitled to demand the full amount that was ‘forborn’ for a few months in a lump sum payment at the end of that forbearance period. That’s the difference between payments forborn and payments ‘deferred’ The latter being where the debt is added on to the end of the loan repayment agreement, which means no initial lump sum demand, but ‘simply’ a resumption of monthly payments at a higher amount.
Our Chancellor of the Exchequer (Head UK Government Finance Politician) has in the last couple of days stated that Government program of wage subsidy is unlikely to continue after October. As I believe he put it; the subsidy of jobs that in all likelihood no longer exist cannot go on.
I cannot tell you the scale of this problem, but I cannot see how it ends well for many households.
At the minute we are reportedly having a ‘mini-boom’ in housing sales.
Why would anyone with an ounce of sense buy now?
Even the wage subsidy fell into the “Affluenza Argument” by paying out as a percentage of prior wages. Better that all the payments were alike, based on the subsistence cost of living, so that no one would starve. Instead, the philosophy was to prop up people as they were accustomed (like the defendant who pleaded “affluenza” that he could not tolerate punishment because he was not used to it).
There is one very sensible reason to buy a house right now. There are still many no money down and finance the closing fees programs out there. (I just sold a house to someone who most likely ended up paying less to move into her own home than she would have paid to move into a rental property, since that requires a security deposit). It seems pretty stupid not to buy under those circumstances, no? Who knows how long it will take before she gets evicted if she decides to defer the mortgage payments as much as possible?
With the mortgage period over, I am seeing houses open for sale surge and I am not along the coasts.
So what you’re saying is…stop paying on my house, buy a jet ski, have fun.
We’re all doomed
Nintendo profit is up 6 fold from the same period last year. That’s strictly in the discretionary spending category, especially if you already have a smartphone.
I agree with Paulo that the mindset “I can’t pay so I won’t” will become normalized. I mean, what’s not to like? Financial victimhood.
We hot enough victimhood rapant in our society, what’s a little more?
Is there no market for a bank to offload “performing” loans?
Those that lend money have responsibility for this.
They know if one is making 10 an hour they can’t afford
any of it,They deserve not to be repaid.
Lloyds Bank shares down to 27p (they were about £6.30 20 years ago). I think the London Stock Market is more realistic in its pricing compared to Wall Street.
The shares of US banks are down massively too but aren’t penny stocks yet. For example, JPMorgan, the biggest one, is down 27% from February, to $99.38. Wells Fargo is down 50% from January, but is still $25.
They have also cut their loan origination substantially. I wonder how long it will take for that to work it’s way into the data…..
Look at it this way. NON US banks might have MASSIVE dollar liabilities (I actually don’t know whether this is true). Where are they supposed to get dollars? UK Central Bank might set up a dollar swap line with the Fed and then in turn loan the dollars to the banks, but presumably this can’t be forever.
You can’t count on the Special Relationship to save the day in the end.
The student loan forbearance is different than the others because they are not accruing interest in the forbearance period. Those that are still paying are actually ahead because the full amount of the payment is going to principle. What this means is that the total of student debt is actually falling with each payment made.
With the other loans, it’s the exact opposite. The debt pile is growing and the lenders benefit from the forbearance because the outstanding debt is an asset for them.
The mini-housing boom is going to bust in a incredibly fast fashion as banks start taking losses. The Forbearance for mortgages ended July 31st and I am already seeing the effect in my neighborhood with people moving out.
The ridiculous NYC apt prices are getting less ridiculous, fast.
Where is this?
What do we tell other countries to do: austerity? Don’t fudge the data? No centralized government manipulation of markets? The hypocrisy astounds.
You really think it is the government??? I got a surprise for you……..its not.
Wow, this is just another reason why government intervention most time is a bad idea. The ham fisted way our elected officials are wading in head first shows why political office attract such morons. And the media are filled with D players who do nothing but pontificate and cheer things on.
The $600 a week UI basically completely ignored economics, and the consequence of providing entitlements, and that’s largely egged on by the ****** in Congress. Coupled with all this forbearance and eviction moratoriums, it’s like party, and everyone is getting high on whatever drugs the government is handing out.
When the inevitable occurs and the natural consequences of the law of economics occur, there will be just another round of gigantic bail out, and for what. I think it’s not too far to say that the country is becoming too entitled because our elected officials are too stupid to do anything but enable this entitlement. And when the party is finally over, we’ll end up with another depression.
JFK said: “ask what you can do for your country.” The people in his party today would call him an unfeeling elitist who doesn’t understand the pain and suffering of BIPOC and should be censored for being so out of touch and being so enamored with his white privilege. And those comments would come from the so called moderates.
When the inevitable occurs and the natural consequences of the law of economics occur,
Natural laws went out the window and the text books during The GFC.
Automation wasnt taken into account.
Free college OK then what? What do you do with that degree? Clean the robots who do your job or better yet maybe you qualify for a better free apartment.
We are headed towards a society of very few jobs thanks in part to automation and big tech and the never ending capital raising sports events for more tech replace more workers world.
Covid helped to “mask” the rapid fire transformation.
No ambitions nothing but entitlement give me give me it’s a sad joke. Greek tragedy that Homer himself couldn’t fathom.
The laws of economics will be
A) stay on the grid: track and trace your every move every thought and word. Every dollar spent Every dollar earned. Social credit score, for those with no assets no money = $2000 MMT, free apartment, free meds of all sorts, free, free, free.
B) stay off the grid = free free free.
“Free college OK then what? What do you do with that degree? Clean the robots …”
You could get an engineering degree and design the next generation of robots?
Americans like to make money with money, but we hate to build things. Science and engineering seem to be be anathema to our perception of reality.
“Americans like to make money with money, but we hate to build things. Science and engineering seem to be be anathema to our perception of reality.”
That’s certainly true with the current generation. My company is looking for a very specific type of engineer, and believe it or not, none of the potential candidates were US citizens or even permanent residents. It’s like we’ve taught somehow raised an entire generation to be a bunch of entitled self absorbed social media junkies.
With companies like SpaceX, at least there seem to be some that are trying. But that’s ok, Google, Facebook, and Twitter will throw far more money at you to join them. And look what they’ve done with that money.
lol, the 600 is for pandemic unemployment. You sadly, don’t get that. With long term unemployment 80% of the financial crisis and rising, that will suck money right out of the economy.
Sure, the forbearance is a financial handout sucks, but they are being phased out with little whining over it. Banks had their time to prepare, they better or face liquidation.
Wait, are you actually thinking pandemic unemployment is going to unwind itself before the year ends?
No matter what happens, the money is going to go out of the economy because of the choices that were made. The only question is how bad things are going to get. Because all of this bailout and stimulus is just going to make the inevitable crash that much worse, it is only a matter of timing. Unless you think we’re going to magically get out of this by priming the pump even more.
Once Vaccinations start and normalcy returns, people will return to work and jobless claims will crash outside structural issues left over. They did in the financial crisis as well when they were extended for a couple of years.
I prefer this to anymore “stimulus” checks or bailouts”.
Bobby,
the structural issues are going to be massive. This is not going to turn out like 2008. This is order of magnitude worse.
The problem with putting local and state politicians and so called medical experts in charge of the various remedies to fix this problem is that they have little or no actual expertise or experience when it comes to things financial or economic.
The economy is a massive set of inter-related actions and interactions that have all been gummed up, messed up, and basically perverted by those people.
The economy just won’t magically start up again when things get better. Connections, supply chains, wealth, and jobs have been permanently broken and lost.
And as I have posted here before, the responce and actions by state and local governments in regards to elderly people in aged care and long term care has been pathetic and negligent.
Too many people in those situations have died and most of it could have been prevented. The USA isn’t alone in this situation with Sweden, Canada, GB, and now Australia joining the club.
Here in Victoria we are now learning from leaked government emails that contract tracing is taking up to two weeks in some cases and that the program implemented to secure quarantine at hotels (where the virus escaped into the wider community and caused the current curfew and lockdown) was modeled to increase ‘social diversity’.
All that meant was when proper management and oversight of the program lapsed (social interaction by the guards up to and including them having sex with the people in quarantine) the virus spread through the ‘diverse social community’ from where the guards and others were hired: the low socio-economic areas of Melbourne which are primarily out west and in the north west.
These areas were first locked down and then the entire city followed. The spread of the virus followed these people into the wider community and into places such as aged care where many of them work in low paying jobs.
Here in Victoria you can follow the number of cases by postcode and see how the virus has taken hold in these areas.
In my postcode we have a total of 20 active cases and zero new cases since the 1st of August. We have at least seven aged care facilities/establishments in the local area and so far only one worker has tested positive. Probably becuase none of the people that worked in the hotel quarantine program came from our area. (Its too far away and housing here is too expensive.)
Go to the next post code area over and the number of cases is much higher and continue over to the other two next to them going towards the city – all have higher absolute numbers and numbers per 1000 residents. They are also areas that have lower incomes and a more ‘diverse’ population than our postcode.
Another way to look at the correlation between the virus outbreak this time is to look at the price of houses in various areas. No guess as to the result: areas with lower real estate prices during this spread of the virus have higher numbers.
Those areas also rely more on public transport than other areas as well.
I wonder if that is the case in the USA as well? The second wave that started in Singapore is somewhat similar to the situation here in Melbourne in the target population.
I just heard this period is being referred to as the pandemic depression by some prominent economists.
Probably a good name. Financial crisis, Tech bust, S&L crisis, Volcker recession, Oil embargo recession, Vietnam withdrawal recession, Eisenhower recession, Flu recession, Korean draw down recession, Truman recession………they are like marketing names.
DJT doesn’t need to ask anyone anything. He writes his own laws of economics. Of course, in his smaller big business experience, he used bankruptcy as a tool to “restructure” and settle rough waters. It may not work on a national scale, with only the global economy to take ten cents on the dollar. At that scale, a collapse is the extrapolated outcome.
Look at Australia: compared to the USA you haven’t done a thing.
Why pay when you don’t have to? Dem leaders say stay inside. Take that $$ and let it run in stocks.
#ddtg
September 30 might as well be called doomsday. Not only are student loans foreborn, forebeared? until then, and thus payable Oct 1st, but companies with over OVER 500 employees who got PPP loans, get to keep the money as a grant, not a loan payable, as long as they kept employees on the payroll until September 30.
October 1st is going to be the real beginning of the end.
“New Speak” has become our official language. Delinquent is now current. Insolvent is now solvent, and dystopia is the new normal….
We have as a country gone down the rabbit hole and reality is something to be completely ignored… We have become the people of Idiocracy….
I don’t believe any of these bullshit reports and statistics anymore, especially from the BLS (Bureau of lies and statistics). 10.2% current unemployment rate? Do these people ever go outside?
Everything is FAKE!!
Money, the economy, news media, government, leadership, healthcare, education, culture, frankenfood, stop me any time……..
But the biggest problem is Denialism.
Denialism is abdication of responsibility. First towards others , but ultimately towards self.
When problems mount in every direction , society has a choice to face those problems or to ignore them. The easiest path to take is to rationalize them away. Pretend they don’t exist. Create an entirely new genre of Fake-Believe that spends it’s entire time discussing topics that are totally irrelevant to the major problems at hand. All to extrapolate the impossible and give the sheeple a false sense of confidence about the future. Good luck to us all…we are going to need all we can get.
What’s so hard to believe?
We just saw the initial claims come in at a million and a half PER WEEK for the last four weeks. Today we learned that 1.7 million people got their jobs back IN A MONTH. And Trump thinks he’s doing well. The country is being ruined.
Thank’s for making my point.
Aren’t all the months of “deferred” mortgage payments due immediately at the end of the moratorium? If you couldn’t scrape together ONE mortgage payment, how the hell are you going to come up with SIX at once? Those people who spent their mortgage payment on a trip to Bezos Land may find out that they don’t have a house in which to store all that junk. The banks are going to end up owning a lot more properties come 2021.
Not in the US. The mortgage will be modified, with missed payments added to the end of the mortgage or terms of the mortgage changed in other ways so that the monthly payment does not rise. These are government-backed mortgages, and Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, et al. have issued rules for lenders about these mortgage modifications.
Wasn’t there an old saying in the USSR that went something like this –
“You pretend to pay us and we pretend to work”.
I guess the new American saying is now –
“You pretend to pay us (a living wage) and we pretend to pay back our debts”.
Substituting debt for wages only works for so long. Covid-19 just sped up the collapse.
Want to talk about weird? Broken?
You can now send airmail letters to Pitcairn from Japan and surface mail to Bhutan.
But there is still no mail from Japan to Australia!!!
Extend and Pretend for ever.
Soon to be followed by restructuring loans for all just roll all of that nasty debt into one new easy to manage loan.
On the latest and newest whizzbang loans O% Interest 84 months term and low low zero payments required.
Its never in arrears or defaults and renews with increases possible @84 months or anytime you need more money. Brought to you by Bank of Fed, ECB or Central Bank of your choice. Money they way its meant to be worthless and free.
SF supervisor is proposing 50% back-rent forgiveness. Because you know, landlords should be invested in stabilizing tenants. It’s only logical.
I had to laugh when you wrote about the expectation of the next magic trick. Oh surely we will find a way to play extend and pretend a little longer, it should be the motto of the 20th century Unites States. At some time, there will be a day of reckoning, the day way where we run out of hands to play our manifold bluffs. I thought we were there 12 years ago, but the resilience of this beautiful scheme has made me look a fool. As Keynes said, ‘In the long run we are all dead’, so the best case scenario is that we will all be long gone before our children will curse us for the (by then) absolutely unique universal CF we left behind.
In place of investing in college education these same students should’ve bet all funds on Facebook dot com, or Amazon dot com, or any dot com. And be set for retirement now.