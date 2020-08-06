End of QE, Week 8: Fed’s Assets Fall by -$4 Billion for the Week, Down -$224 Billion Since June 10

The Fed is funding consumption circuitously via Treasuries and government stimulus spending, shifting impact from asset prices to consumer prices.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ended August 5, released this afternoon, declined by $4 billion from the prior week, to $6.945 trillion. In the week ended June 10, total assets eked to a peak of $7.17 trillion. In the eight weeks then, they have fallen by $224 billion:
Repos continue to be zero, week 5.
The Fed is still offering huge amounts of repurchase agreements every day, but since it made them purposefully less attractive in mid-June by raising the bid rate, there have been no takers:
SPVs & Loans fell by $6 billion, 5th week of declines.
These Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) are entities that the Fed created and that it lends to. The SPV then buys assets or lends. Currently these are the active SPVs:
- PDCF: Primary Dealer Credit Facility
- MMLF: Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility
- PPPLF: Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility
- CPFF: Commercial Paper Funding Facility
- CCF: Corporate Credit Facilities: includes the SMCCF (Secondary Market Corporate Credit Credit) and PMCCF (Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility). Buys corporate bonds, bond ETFs, and corporate loans.
- MSLP: Main Street Lending Program
- MLF: Municipal Liquidity Facility
- TALF: Term Asset-Backed Securities Loan Facility
In addition, there is Primary Credit (labeled “Pr. Cr.” in the chart), which are loans the Fed makes directly to banks.
Their combined balance fell by $6 billion from the prior week, the fifth week in a row of declines, to $201 billion, the lowest since June 17. The composition has changed, with the original three entities being phased out, and new ones having remained roughly stable over the past few weeks.
The largest SPV, the PPP loan facility, where the Fed buys PPP loans from banks, dropped by $3 billion to $68 billion, the first real decline since it started, indicating perhaps that some of the PPP loans are starting to be forgiven (taxpayers eat them) and are coming off the banks’ books:
Central-bank liquidity-swaps dropped by $12 billion.
The Fed’s “dollar liquidity swap lines” were implemented and expanded during the crisis to provide dollars to select other central banks. But they have fallen out of use, as maturing swaps are rolling off without replacement. After eight weeks in a row of declines, swaps are now down to $106 billion. The Bank of Japan (red) accounts for about 80% of the total:
MBS unchanged at $1.93 trillion.
The balance of mortgage-backed securities remained at $1.93 trillion, after having dropped by $37 billion in the prior week. These balances appear erratic, for two reasons:
MBS come with pass-through principal payments as mortgages get paid off. During the current mortgage refinance boom, there has been a huge volume of principal payments that are passed through to the holders, including the Fed, reducing the balance of MBS on the Fed’s balance sheet. Just to keep the balance level, the Fed has to buy large amounts of MBS.
MBS trades take 1-3 months to settle, and the Fed books them only after they settle. So what we’re looking at today reflects purchases from 1-3 months ago that finally settled, less current passthrough principal payments. Today’s balance is about equal to the balance on June 17:
Treasury securities rose by $12 billion to $4.30 trillion.
Think about this: The government is issuing an enormous amount of new debt to fund the stimulus spending, such as the stimulus payments to consumers and the large-scale unemployment insurance payments. Much of this stimulus money is spent by consumers which supports the economy. When the Fed buys Treasury securities as the government issues them, it in essence sends its funds on a circuitous route via those Treasuries and the government stimulus into consumption. This mechanism is shifting part of the impact from asset prices to consumer prices.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I guess this is good news. Atleast the little people are getting money for spending and asset prices are not being propped up by FED
Unfortunately, it has encouraged little people to open brokerage accounts and invest in some of the most expensive markets in history. Since we didn’t get permanent UBI, it’s almost begging for a crash when the benefits are withdrawn or reduced.
Agreed. We might as a result of this find an overdue return of sanity to the overpriced equity market and a shakeout of zombie companies that should be allowed to fail.
1. Coronavirus Bill II
2. Federal Budget 2021
This paltry pullback is going to be wiped away as if it was nothing.
Note: I know there has been more than two Coronavirus bills, but I’m focusing on the behemoths.
It’s really only good news for those receiving the benefits. Because there is no new production of goods and services associated with the payments (e.g. the $600 weekly unemployment supplements), the disbursements are a transfer of purchasing power to the beneficiaries from everyone else.
Those who aren’t included in targeted programs (e.g. the employed the retired, etcetera) experience the loss of purchasing power in the form of rising prices without a corresponding rise in income.
It’s true some get money, everyone gets debt. But, prices are determined by a number of factors. For average house, it’s mostly determined by max loan average person can get. For cell phone service it’s determined by max amount they can manage to steal from you. It varies greatly by good and service, what causes that price. In America, monopolistic competition is the main reason behind price increases.
As for total us debt, eventually, America will have to default, if America can get the EU countries, Japan, the U.K. and others to default at same time it could easily cause everyone to come out unscathed. Because poor developing countries only own a small amount of this debt, this part of the debt should be honored, which, will also help keep economies working. The only alternative to defaulting is deciding to erode us dollars value (which is a much worse choice). First though, America has to make it through this crisis and then create a balanced budget (no longer paying interest on debt can be factored into this). Right after the crisis or at least on the rebound, global synchronized debt default.
It’s really only good news for those receiving the benefits. Because there is no new production of goods and services associated with the payments (e.g. the $600 weekly unemployment supplements), the disbursements are a transfer of purchasing power to the beneficiaries from everyone else.
Those who aren’t included in targeted programs (e.g. the employed the retired, etcetera) experience the loss of purchasing power in the form of rising prices without a corresponding rise in income.
In the classic model, the Fed “primes the pump” and then the consumer spending and bank lending restart the economic engine. If the FedGov and FedRes spending is doing its job, total credit in the system should outrun the credit destruction from all the loans gone bad.
So it’ll be good now to watch the Fed’s H.8 report on total bank credit. The third full table has the absolute numbers without the seasonal fudges.
Somehow I think the provisions for loan and lease losses (although rising fast) are a bit small…
https://www.federalreserve.gov/releases/h8/current/
Wolf
Timely update.
However, no matter how hard the Federasts may try to inflate credit, the decline in velocity could do it to them–again.
And then there is their concept of “Special Purpose Vehicles” or “SPVs”.
Somehow, Bernie Cornfeld of the late 1960s bull market comes to mind.
He could distribute mutual funds like no one in history.
With the ultimate being his “Fund of Funds” mutual fund.
After a few attempts to get the DJIA beyond 1,000 the stock market died.
As deflated by the CPI the DJIA fell by 60 percent to the dismal low in 1982.
And I am short this market…
So far not working out…
We will see what happens…
Meanwhile: (Courtesy of Zero Hedge)
Falling confidence in the greenback has been masked by the Fed’s aggressive buying, as central bankers in the Eccles Building now fear that the asset bubbles they’ve blown are big enough to harm the real economy, so we must wait for exactly the right time to let the air out of these bubbles so they don’t ruin people’s lives and upset the global economic apple cart. As the coronavirus outbreak has taught us, that time may never come.
And: (From CBC and Global News)
10% tariffs to instigated (again) on Canadian Aluminum.
What a freaking train wreck.
Regarding WS article: This mechanism is shifting part of the impact from asset prices to consumer prices.
And now you can add measurable increases in cost to anything aluminum bought and sold in the US.
Maybe not. Some of part of that tariff, maybe
but absorbed by the aluminum producers to
maintain market share. Perhaps it means
more aluminum is produced in the US. I’d
rather we had higher tariffs and lower income taxes or higher tariffs and tangible services
like universal healthcare.
Tariffs mean nothing when the exchange rate can fluctuate widely.
If the CAD depreciated 10%, that will nullify all 10% Tariffs on all imports from Canada.
The ES (S&P Futures) is within spitting distance of all time highs. They refuse to let the markets correct like they should. Same old story for the last 11+ years. Precious Metals i.e. gold & silver are also being ramped up & so is Bitcoin. The dollar is being destroyed. I used to think there was an end game to all of the financial engineering, but now I’m not so sure. This crazy crap by the FED is insane & there is no end to it. Deep down I think everything is going to crater when everyone least expects it. Best to prepare when the sentiment is off the charts.
Very interesting analysis Wolf! I completely agree. Strange times we live in.
Wolf,
I noticed one item here in the list is a little acronym called MLF. Is that supposed to be used to bail out municipalities that start to go deep under water on their budget?