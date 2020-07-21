“Demand to Remain Suppressed” till Vaccine/Treatment Widely Available: United Airlines. May Not Happen till Late 2021 “or Even Later”: Health Care Leaders

Flattened-out fish-hook-shaped recovery of demand?
Passenger revenues collapsed by 94% to just $681 million, United Airlines disclosed in its Q2 earnings report today. Other operating revenues plunged by 37% to $392 million, but cargo was hot, rising 36% to $402 million “by serving strategic international cargo-only missions and optimizing aircraft capacity with low passenger demand.” All combined, revenues collapsed by 87%.
This has now become the serenade by airlines to investors. United follows Delta in it: Revenues have totally collapsed, and we’re in an existential crisis, and we’re cutting costs and capacity like maniacs, and we need to shed tens of thousands of employees, to reduce our cash burn, but we’ve raised many billions of dollars from you all (thank you) and from taxpayers, and we will duly burn this cash during this crisis.
United burned $40 million a day in Q2. It expects to reduce this cash burn to $25 million a day in Q3 – about $2.3 billion in the quarter – and reduce it further in Q4.
United said today it has slashed operating costs by 54%” compared to Q2 last year; this includes expenses for fuel, which were down 90%, aircraft maintenance down 74%, landing fees down 35%, and its largest line item, salaries down 29%.
Those are huge cuts. Earlier in July, in a dreary assessment of the airline industry and traffic, including a renewed decline in ticket sales starting in late June, United announced 36,000 “involuntary furloughs” on or after October 1 if it can’t entice those employees to leave voluntarily beforehand.
Despite the cost cuts, United lost $2 billion in the quarter.
And it said that it expects its system capacity in Q3 to still be down by 65% compared to Q3 last year. And it will cancel flights and adjust capacity “until it sees signs of a recovery in demand.”
United is also noted to be among the US airlines that have so far refused to block the middle seat to reservations, and that will pack passengers like sardines into its planes if it can find enough passengers.
But passengers are still hard to find. United expects a load factor in July of only 45%. And it expects that less than 15% of its flights in July to have over 70% of the seats filled.
United said that it has raised $16 billion since the beginning of the crisis – edging past Delta which said that it had raised $15 billion – “through debt offerings, stock issuances and the CARES Act Payroll Support Program grant and loan, among other items.”
These “other items” of raising funds include sale-lease-back transactions with BOC Aviation, the state-owned aircraft leasing giant headquartered in Singapore. The aircraft subject to these sale-leaseback transactions are six Boeing 787-9 and 16 Boeing 737 MAX scheduled to deliver in 2020 – if and when Boeing resumes delivery of the 737 MAX.
When will this fiasco finally abate?
The answers keep getting worse. United now “expects demand to remain suppressed until the availability of a widely accepted treatment and/or vaccine for COVID-19.”
Alas, that may take a while.
Despite numerous announcements of “promising results” of early trials or experiments of various treatments or vaccines, mainly for the purpose of goosing the share prices of select companies and the market overall, an effective and safe vaccine that is “widely available” may not happen “until the second half of 2021 or even later,” according to Lazard’s Global Healthcare Industry Leaders Study.
The study surveyed 184 executives and 37 investors “across pharmaceuticals and biotech, medical technology and health care services – representing many of the world’s largest health care entities, as well as smaller public and private companies and prominent investment firms.”
The key for an effective and safe vaccine is that it needs to not only exist but also be “widely available.” The study found that “almost three in four” of these respondents “believe an effective and safe vaccine will not be widely available until the second half of 2021 or even later.”
And in terms of fining a safe and effective treatment, only 49% of these healthcare leaders said that there is a better than even chance that such a treatment can even be found.
So, for United Airlines to stake the demand recovery on the wide availability of a safe and effective vaccine and/or treatment will require some longer-term patience.
The flattened-out fish-hook recovery.
The TSA checkpoint screenings, which track how many people enter daily into the security zones at US airports, are now declining again, after the renewed outbreaks of the virus caused both United and Delta warn about re-declining ticket sales.
On Monday, TSA checkpoint screenings were down -73.6% compared to Monday in the same week last year. This was worse than Monday last week (-73.3%) and down from the best day, July 8 (-72.3%).
The seven-day moving average, which irons out the day-to-day volatility, has edged down to -74.6%, worse than where it had been on July 2. These are not the ingredients of a V-shaped recovery for plane travel and for airlines, but maybe something like a flattened-out fish-hook-shaped recovery.
Offering incentives to employees in order to entice them to depart voluntarily is all the rage now – given that the airlines, having accepted federal bailout funds, cannot lay off their employees until October 1.
United said that “more than 6,000 employees” had accepted its offer to depart. At Southwest Airlines, 33% of its flight attendants and 24% of its pilots had reportedly accepted its offers of early retirement or long-term leave. Delta said that at least 17,000 of its employees and over 2,200 pilots had accepted its packages for early retirement or voluntary separation, at a cost of $3.3 billion. Turns out, airlines can use those federal bailout funds to pay for incentives to get those employees to depart voluntarily.
Nothing else matter…thank you FED, you guys have completely broke reality. 87% decline in revenue and the UAL is yet up today, welcome to this new F up normal.
Problem is you are viewing the exchanges as a market. They are not. Yhey are simply inflation hedges at this point.
It’s not just the FED. Money from the other printing presses is finding it’s way here.
This is not to say that the formerly known “makets” will remain this way, but it is the function for the time being.
This isn’t the first go round. If 1.2 trillion made stocks rocket post-2008, why wouldn’t you believe that a massively larger stimulus would do the same thing in multiples.
By severing the relationship between true underlying economic performance (say, idiotic PE inflation) and individual stock “price” those prices are made more volatile (because they are anchored less and less to the company’s actual economic performance and more and more to fleeting mob psychology generated by huffing the Fed’s spray paint).
Major, deadly problems are created at the macro level too but I’ll leave it at the individual company level for now.
This is going to get very interesting…….if Biden gets in and inflation picks up…….Shelton will be gathering the forces to jack rates up to the moon.
All in the name of fiscal responsibility……..LOL.
Inflation?
Deflation more likely.
No reason to travel, if everything will be shut down, when you get there. For a lot of places/cities, not sure if you would want to see them when they aren’t lively, it might ruin what might be your first impression. Natural sights are the only real good option. But, between everything being shut down and work from home, there will be a lot more fat and lazy people.
This.
Not necessarily true about fat and lazy people – one of the few things left to do is exercise. Jogging, biking, walking – including walking the new puppy everyone just got, hiking, camping, etc. are all more popular.
US airlines are among the most hated companies in the country. I would rather have a colonoscopy without anesthesia than fly on a US airline. I would be thrilled to see every one of them go bankrupt and disappear. Let new companies or foreign carriers take over.
At most, tariffs have been put up to respond (20 years late) to China’s multi trillion dollar abuse of international trade norms (using fiscally authoritarian domestic policies to massively prevent the bilateral balancing of trade).
Two weeks ago, a friend of mine took a business trip from Portland, OR (aka Moscow – or what Moscow used to be that is- on the Willamette) to SF. He was one of six passengers on the plane. I can’t even imagine how quickly a plane like that is air bound unlike being packed like sardines !
I think that we are passing into the stage of grief when we no longer are in denial. This is a national tragedy.
Our best hope is that our entrepreneurs can declare bankruptcy, get rid of most of their debts, and move on. Many businesspersons have failed in the past and then later on succeeded. America now needs its entrepreneurs to succeed again in future years.
On that note, many small business owners are confused and think that they will not qualify for Chapter 7 bankruptcy individually, because their revenues used to be huge and were huge for the first part of this year. However, that is not how bankruptcy rules work.
There is no Chapter 7 relief for entities: they just go into it to die. Moreover, the creditors may be able to pursue the owners if they can pierce the corporate veil. However, that does not happen often.
Moreover, if your NET income (revenues after expenses) is low enough this year, even though you might have owned a successful business before with huge revenues, you may qualify for Chapter 7 bankruptcy relief next year, which will discharge most of your debts. There are also some exceptions to the Chapter 7 means test.
Chapter 13 is more limited, because huge debts may disqualify you from getting it. Many business owners now have such huge debts. However, if you qualify, the discharge that you can get in Chapter 13 is a super-discharge, which can clean out even some problematic debts. On the other hand, the plan will require you to make monthly payments.
At any rate, if you go into bankruptcy, keep in mind that the bankruptcy trustee is happy for you (with family help for example) to buy back your equipment, etc. They are not in a good position to sell such at high prices and are happy to accept low offers: used equipment is also often not in demand, even if it was very expensive when new.
Given what has happened, I suspect that used restaurant equipment, for example, will be widely available and cheap next year, so you may be able to buy back your own equipment cheaply. Then, eventually, once we have a cure, you may become successful again, with much reduced debt load.
I forgot to insert at the beginning this text:
I do not believe that it is practical to bail out all large businesses like airlines. Even if the US government took a stake, if this pandemic were to last through 2021, we would be burning taxpayer money with no hope of recouping it. Unfortunately, that will mean that some of the businesses that were not over-leveraged but in an unlucky industry will fail along with those incompetently over-leveraged.
If I were in the government, I would focus on assisting small businesspersons. Per dollar of aid, they can limit their expenses and may survive or may be able to re-start after a bankruptcy with small loans. Of course, large numbers of their landlords (who are often over-leveraged and bankster owned) will fail as more and more of their tenants declare bankruptcy or move out. It will be a new economy.
It takes a minimum 18 months to startup an airline.
This confirms exactly my worst suspicions about US airlines: their corporate culture has grown so stale they have literally no idea how to go forward and, very much like politicians, they have started to flash the magic vaccine as a way to get out of the hole they dug for themselves.
Look at airlines like Wizz Air of Hungary: at the height of the epidemic, when they had just a handful of aircraft flying directly under contract from the Hungarian government they were planning not just for the present recovery phase but beyond, including getting into the ultra-competitive Western European market. They may be backed by one of those much hated PE firms (Indigo Partners) but they have a plan, whether it’s right or wrong. United has… they are not even bluffing: they have got nothing so they dragged out the fetish called “vaccine” and are shaking it in front of people to cover up for their shocking lack of leadership.
US airlines are the equivalent of Raphus cucullatus aka the dodo bird. Its ancestors were close relatives of the pigeons: fast and powerful fliers. Then they settled on Mauritius: no natural predators, an agreeable climate… and they devolved so much as to become unrecognizable. So when a bunch of hungry sailors arrived, they were literally easy pickings.
The only thing that stands between American, Delta and United and ending up like the dodo bird is the FAA ferociously restricting access to the rich internal US market, but even that will not last forever.