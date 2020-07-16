32 Million People on State & Federal Unemployment, 2nd Highest Ever: Week 17 of U.S. Labor Market Collapse

Torrent of 2.4 million new claims under state & federal programs this week. PUA claims by gig workers now 45% of 32 million in total unemployment. Many people are hired back, but many people are newly laid off. Labor market recovery remains hard to discern.
The torrent of newly laid-off workers keeps flowing into state unemployment offices to claim unemployment at an astounding rate week after week. But many people who were claiming unemployment benefits in prior weeks were called back to work, or found new work. And the total number of people who continued to claim unemployment compensation in the week ended July 11 under all state and federal unemployment insurance programs, including gig workers and contract workers, dipped by 433,000 to 32.0 million (not seasonally adjusted), according to the Department of Labor this morning. It was the second highest level ever, after last week’s gut-wrenching record.
Unemployment insurance under state programs.
It’s not getting better: 1.50 million people who were newly laid off filed their initial unemployment claims with state unemployment offices in the week ended July 11, up from 1.40 million people who’d filed their initial claims in the week before.
Over the past five weeks, these initial state unemployment claims totaled 7.25 million, for an average of 1.45 million per week, which shows how relentlessly companies have shed workers week after week.
Early on in the crisis, it became clear that the seasonal adjustments were not designed for this huge explosion in unemployment, and caused the “seasonally adjusted” initial claims to be over-reported by the millions. This is when I started reporting only “not seasonally adjusted” unemployment data – and this is what you’re seeing here, the unadjusted data.
These 1.5 million people who just lost their jobs and filed their initial unemployment claims represent the new inflow into the pool of the unemployed under state unemployment programs.
But millions of people who had been laid off in prior weeks and who had already claimed state unemployment insurance have gotten their jobs back, or found new jobs. And those people represent the outflow of the pool of the unemployed.
In recent weeks, this outflow was higher than the weekly inflow, and the number of people continuing to receive state unemployment insurance, the “insured unemployed” under state programs, declined.
But this week, the number of the insured unemployed rose to 17.4 million, the first weekly increase since mid-May (the blue columns in the first chart above).
Unemployment insurance under federal programs.
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which covers contract workers and self-employed – the “gig workers” – which includes everyone from rideshare drivers to tech specialists working on a contract basis: 928,488 initial claims were processed by 48 states in the week ending July 11. This is the weekly inflow into the mass of gig workers who lost their work and are claiming benefits under this program.
In total, 14.3 million contract workers continued to claim benefits under the PUA program, accounting for 45% of all people continuing to claim benefits under state and federal unemployment programs.
Two states – New Hampshire and West Virginia – still have not figured out how to process these PUA claims.
State and federal new claims combined: 1.5 million initial state claims plus 928,488 PUA claims amount to an inflow of 2.4 million into the pool of the unemployed for the week!
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), covers people who don’t qualify for regular state unemployment insurance or for PUA: 936,431 people continue to receive benefits under this program. Nine states still have not yet processed any PEUC claims.
These unemployed workers under the PUA and PEUC programs, plus workers under programs for federal employees and newly discharged veterans, plus workers covered by all remaining programs combined are shown by the red columns in the first chart above.
Unemployment Crisis triggers Data Chaos.
The unprecedented surge of millions of people who suddenly lost their work and continue to lose their work came together with a slew of new programs that Congress enacted to support workers that would not normally qualify for state unemployment insurance.
Some of the laid-off people were told they were on temporary furlough and would be hired back, maybe. Others were just let go. Gig workers were suddenly covered for the first time, and that threw everything off. States were overwhelmed and fell way behind in processing these claims. State unemployment offices had difficulties implementing the new federal programs – and some appear to still not have caught up. So there are additional claims that will come forward in the future that should have been processed weeks ago, and they understate the current numbers.
But data chaos goes in both directions. Some fraud was discovered, and at the time, these claims overstated the totals. But those that were discovered were then removed from the system. There may be duplications and other sources of error that would contribute to overstating the current numbers.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics, which reports the monthly jobs numbers on the first Friday each month, is working off surveys of households and employers, rather than actual unemployment claims. It has acknowledged a number of systematic errors in its system – including confusion over how to answer basic questions – so that its conclusions about jobs and employment have become useless.
Exactly how many people are still out of a job or out of work remains in the eye of the beholder. But with 32 million people still receiving unemployment compensation under state and federal programs, the second highest number ever, after last week’s record, shows that the situation remains catastrophic.
There is no recovery for office space. The number of people going to the office has declined over the past four weeks. Read… Work-from-Home & Covid Resurgence Maul Office Occupancy
The data is to confused to be certain. But at this point I am going for W shaped recession.
Yes, and everything hinges on election-year politics. If a compromise is found to extend further benefits t those forcibly unemployed by COVID rules, maybe the second dip on the W can be attenuated.
I am starting to wonder if the national “cash shortage” has something to do with a surge in black-market payments, allowing people to work gigs on the side while still collecting some benefits.
Funny, my local, very rural post office had a sign up for people to bring in coins to pay for stuff because they are having problem making change.
It’s a coin shortage; there isn’t a bill shortage AFAIK.
You can microwave dollar bills to eliminate viruses, and every other thing that might be contagious on them. Not coins though.
My nephew is buying “dirty money” for 90 cents on the dollar around the neighborhood and paying with ‘sanitized’ bills. He’s a cute kid, that might help with his business plan.
Fed can’t digiprint coins, hence the shortage.
Imagine if Fed was not allowed to screw with the free market, we would have 15% interest rates, house prices 60% lower, lots of bankruptcies a short deep recession and a very strong recovery. Liquidation is the answer, bad debt needs to be flushed.
You know with Covid data now going to DHS instead of CDC with even less transparency. I get the feeling that in the coming weeks we will all of a sudden see a sharp drop off of cases. These people will try their hardest to continue with the v shape narrative if that means stealing a page out of dictator playbook by concealing facts and data.
Before election year it’s all about keeping the market as disconnected as possible with real unemployment numbers, CV case count..etc.
Wolf, is there some double-counting of people getting a benefit of both Federal and State programs?? In other words, is it correct to add the State and Federal numbers??
Doug,
There should be no double-counting, it’s either one or the other. But there could be some who wriggle through the system and get both.
I did not add the numbers. The Department of Labor did. I cited the total number of unemployment claims, the 32 million, straight from DOL’s press release (linked in the article above), paragraph 5, under the fourth chart, and also further down in the summary table.
“And according to a new study released Thursday, Americans who received enhanced unemployment benefits spent roughly 10% more than when they were working, according to Reuters. This of course makes sense, as some 63% of jobless workers making more on unemployment than when they were working.”
Best depression ever?
So people are skipping rent, mortgage etc to spend? Just throw them to the wall.
I kind of got that impression too. I wonder what will happen to consumption when the $600 a week peter out at the end of July. For many people, it’s an incentive not to go to work.
We might get a better feel of what the real unemployment situation looks like a month after the extra $600/week ends.
Well reflected if one look at the charts consumer spending – XRT & XLY!
Unemployment system is total bs. My wife, w2 earner and I, self employed, both were denied twice. She was furloughed for nearly 3 months and I was dramatically impacted.
Don’t know how things will end up but I do believe the vast majority of people that have been slighted by the government will result in a mass under reporting of income from here on out.
You are Key Rect MJ,,, and to be sure the UE system in every one of the states, FL,CA,OR,FL again, AL,TN that I have worked in over the last 50 years or so have been ”cooking the books” the whole time…
States, other than CA, do NOT want anyone to claim UE because it just might tell the tale about how dismal that state appears to be,,, mostly because all the other states are lying though their teeth,,, doing each and everything possible to deny UE to anyone they are able to deny…
That, along with the perpetual lies of the BLS, DOL, and all the other fed agencies that could and should provide at least enough support for out of work people who WANT to work is, IMHO, the worst shame of USA,,, among so many shames, eh
I was denied PUA too. Based on what, they don’t specify. Some misstep in their clear-as-sewage forms, I guess. I dare say that NO state is caught up with claims, let alone appeals. I still can’t even reach them and recently got a mass email asking people to stop calling them unless absolutely necessary, so that new filers can get through.
ChangeMachine,
You’re Exhibit A of why we won’t know the true extent of unemployment claims for a while. This is such a massive clusterf**k. No one was prepared for it when it hit, and part of it remains in chaos.
In addition, there are horror stories out there of people getting approved but the money is not arriving and people can’t get through to the call centers, and if they can get through, the don’t get the problem resolved, and they continue to wait for their money.
How about just going on a tax strike? Refuse to file any paperwork at the state and federal level; unless the government owes you a refund.
One US mint closed permanently last year and another on a temporary basis due to the virus. Maybe the cause of shortage.
Most employers take advantage of a downturn to trim dead weight. They may be even more zealous at this time. Add that to the closures and changing economic behavior on the part of consumers and you have our present predicament. I may be wrong, but I read that we have carried forward a 6% output deficit despite growth from the 08 mess. What will that grow to in the future?
Anecdotal for sure, but as a full time Musician, I collect the AZ minimum ($117/WK) + the PUA $600/WK. All my performances cancelled since March and not likely anything will open up by year’s end.
The $3000/Mo+/- has been a Godsend. PUA goes away in 2 weeks, then $117/WK, presumably until year’s end.
At least the down time allowed me to spend all my UE $$$ to formulate 2 new Tribute Bands !! Now….just need the gigs. :-(
Were your gigs scratched due to traveller collapse, or more to localized containment actions? In other words, what’s the mix of audience or demand here?
Covid joke making the rounds:
Q: What borders on stupidity?
A: Canada and Mexico.
Unfortunately there is some truth to it.
We are going back to 1995 – demand, employment, everything. Can we manage that deflationary crash? Doubt it.
The fake money derivative pyramid, that is the American empire of 21st century, is based on oil prices and commercial real estate valuations.
When they break, probably after the election, watch out below.
One man’s unemployment is another man’s sabbatical, an opportunity to become very very skilled at Grand Theft Auto XXVI. Perhaps not the best thing in the long run.
I feel like the confluence of the PPP program ending this summer/fall (which keeps people “artificially employed”) and the reduction/tapering off of enhanced UI benefits is when things really start to hit the fan. More collapse in terms of unemployment and less gov’t $$$ to support them.
Job openings are down 23% compared to last year and good paying jobs are even more scarce. It’s a harsh environment unless you can survive off of $10/hr at Walmart.
I’m not an economic scholar, but if you take this helicopter money away right now it is going to send shockwaves through almost every sector of an already fragile economy. I hate to admit that because I do consider myself a fiscal conservative. It’s how I live my life.
A lot of industries are being held hostage due to the governments “cytokine” over-reaction to a virus that 99.9 percent of healthy working age people will survive. Live events, restaurants, airlines, hotels/rentals, musicians, performers… all held hostage.
On another note…
I would like to see some mortality numbers for just the the healthy, working age population of the US. Remove the nursing home mortality figures, deaths over age 65 as well as deaths with comorbidities.
That would reveal the mortality rate of the healthy working age population and I think people would be shocked to see we have shut down the entire planet instead of focusing on protecting those who are most vulnerable.
Nothing will improve until the world is 100% opened back up. if you are over 65, in a nursing home or have Asthma/diabetes etc. – stay home! End the hostage situation for all the other people willing to live with an extremely small chance of being harmed.
Can we really run trillion dollar deficits every month until this happens?
We need a vaccine for fear in order to accomplish that goal. Inoculate it.
Sure. Look at the positive side. If we lose a large percentage of the “over 65, in a nursing home or have Asthma/diabetes etc.” it should be very helpful to our under financed pensions and Social Security System. “Never let a crisis go to waste,” as our politicians say.
They are the only demographic overwhelmingly impacted by it. That’s one of the only real facts I’ve been able to glean in a sea of BS numbers and health recommendations. Plenty of doublethink, wrongthink baked into the whole bit.
Still not going to mend the SS/Pension quagmire. Official death count in the US is 138k out of a population of 330m. That means that 0.0004% have died and 99.99958% are still waiting…
And trust me, this crisis/opportunity is certainly not “going to waste”.
Big Brother loves you.
I think KamikazeShaman meant that we could spend a good amount of money funding ways to protect at-risk people instead of doing quarantine. There is actually a lot of logic to it. Instead of spending trillions on shutting down the economy and paying unemployment, we could spend hundreds of billions on creating quarantine hotels for at-risk people and paying them unemployment and benefits to stay home. Not sure if it is a better solution but I don’t see why it doesn’t deserve some thought. When the kids are sick, we have them stay home, right? We don’t have the whole school shut down and have everyone stay home.
That is a great plan, but unfortunately, that would have required leadership at the Federal level.
@KamikazeShaman
I’m not sure if you are senile or delusional but if you really think only 0.01% are at risk from Covid your are clearly not of sound mind. Its the idiotic reasoning and posts like yours that has the idiots running through the streets and fuelling not the second wave but still this first wave.
Seriously do some solid research away from Conspiracy theory news sites and realise that its not just the demographic you think that suffer or are at risk. Also awaken to the fact that many that had mild symptoms are now facing long term health issues.
Unless of course all you care about is the money Ponzi scheme and how much they say your house is worth in which case carry on and attend as many places as you can without a mask and do it as soon as you can and let Darwin prove you a winner of his award.
There is anecdotal evidence that the effects the second time around are much more severe.
Defund police and deny other services rather than admit bankruptcy, perhaps?
The virus is causing some wild swings in construction materials availability and jobs. I stopped at two different home centers this morning and both were out of the common sized lumber I needed. They couldn’t say when deliveries could be expected.
The commodity lumber 1000 board ft has swung wildly this year from a low of $260 in April, peaking at $600 to now $523. I’m thinking the sawmill output was slowed down in April because companies figured for slower house building. But the home centers have actually over-performed unlike most businesses, so we now have a supply crunch, thus higher prices.
The real problem will be that supplies that only come from China may have also been under ordered causing shortages to come. This will cause low supply and higher prices because of the longer turn around time from China. A lot of areas of supply for business may experience this.
Logging going full bore and flat out in BC which supplies 27% of the US market. If worried about your price, then ask for the softwood lumber lumber tariffs to be reduced. We currently cut 2 billion BF per year in BC, but the tariffs have destroyed our sawmilling industry in order to prop up inefficient US operations. As Covid infections continues to drop on this side of the border expect a curtailment of raw log exports to the US market. This trend has declined for now in order to maintain as much employment as possible.
Where I live our largest employer is cutting 2 million bfm this year alone, with the dryland sort running 2 shifts 7 days per week in order to process volume. A large tow leaves every second day.
Like I said, if prices are a problem then reduce the tariffs. After all, tariffs are paid by the consumer in the end.
I love that conservatives have now turned pro-choice.
About time.
Bill Ackerman was correct back on March 18th. A total 30 day shut down of all economic activity supported by federal funds for food and critical needs would have been our best shot at avoiding where we now find ourselves. Instead the systemic lack of critical thinking and avarice for making money every second of every day won. And now we will likely reap the apocalypse he warned of.
We hardly understand this disease or it’s long term implications on the human body for all age groups. The fact people are actually arguing over something as obvious as the effectiveness of masks or whether sending millions of children back into schools would create a firestorm of spread indicates we will experience the maximum amount of pain. And deservedly so.
You can’t ride a dead horse.
But you can eat one!
The silver lining!
The apocalypse was coming regardless of COVID-19 This lockdown just accelerated it alittle Got Gold You should if you don’t and food and water supplies
This is what happens when you allow psychopaths run your financial system Enjoy everybody
+1. Covid is just a time machine. America’s already rotten.
True indeed Fredrick. But I’ve no need to collect gold or food and water. You have already done that for me and/or some other desperate souls. /sarc
I’ve often wonder how practical that gold/supply trading idea will work out to be in a total collapse. I assume not very well in many cases.
I have friends abroad in very poor places. In the midst of a pandemic or economic collapse, they’ve assured me that if you are sitting on a pile of stuff surrounded by others without, there is only one answer and that is sharing. You become part of the community or you become a target. Human nature.
But hey how about that stock market!
The solution is leadership and putting “doing the right thing” over politics and reelection. Our dreaded ‘socialist’ premier in BC is now enjoying a 68% approval rating due to letting the scientists take control of the pandemic response. The result is 10 new infections per day in a Province of 5 million people.
Compared to a state like Mississippi, population 3.15 million, we have 10 new cases per day in BC. Miss had 1230 new cases, or 123 times as many; 195 times per capita. Or Florida, population 21.5 million has 15,000 new cases. Canada, pop 37 million had 220 total new cases. It’s not even worth crunching the numbers to compare.
What does this mean in our daily lives here? Well, we don’t have to wear masks but most of us do as it is the right thing to do for our fellow citizens. 80% of our population want to make mask wearing mandatory, but it has not been necessary. Our stores are open, but no bars. My daughter teaches school and will be returning in Sept as the May test run was quite successful. If they say no large gatherings, we don’t have any. It’s all about leadership. or lack thereof.
regards