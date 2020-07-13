Subprime Auto-Loan Delinquencies, After April Fiasco, Miraculously Healed by “Forbearance” & Stimulus Money

“Extend and pretend” works wonders for a little while. But with auto loans, it gets dicey in a hurry. And then what?
Nearly all current or former taxpayers below certain income levels received the $1,200 stimulus payment. For a couple, it came to $2,400. If they had kids, more money was added. These moneys arrived in bank accounts in April, May, and June. In addition, there are currently over 32 million people who claim unemployment benefits under state and federal programs. They not only get their regular unemployment benefits but also the extra $600 a week in federal funds. For many laid-off workers, this adds up to more than their wages. This money has been a godsend to people who were behind on their subprime-rated auto loans.
And there was another godsend: “Extend and Pretend.”
Many lenders entered into forbearance agreements with borrowers who couldn’t pay. Much of the publicity about forbearance has been on mortgages, but this also happened with credit card loans and auto loans.
Forbearance means that the lender agrees not to pursue its legal rights to deal with a defaulted loan. With auto loans in forbearance, the lender agrees not to repossess the vehicle as long as the borrower sticks to the terms of the forbearance agreement.
Forbearance means delay in payments – the interest is normally added to the outstanding balance that is to be dealt with later.
There is another thing that happens with a loan in forbearance: It gets marked as “current” on the lender’s books, even when it was delinquent before. Forbearance agreements lower the delinquency rates. Borrowers don’t make payments. But lenders still accrue the monthly interest as income that they’re not getting paid now but hope to get paid later.
The reality is that the borrower has stopped making payments; but the accounting says that everything is hunky-dory. It is now a vast national version of the old banking scheme of “extend and pretend.”
This mix of stimulus money and forbearance has had a magical impact on subprime auto loan balances that are 60-plus days delinquent.
April had been a fiasco for subprime auto loans, with a historically high delinquency rate. But then, instead of seeing the further seasonal surge in delinquency rates that normally happens from April to May and June, delinquency rates dropped in May and June, according to Fitch’s Subprime Auto Loan 60-plus Day Delinquency Index, which is based on subprime auto loans packaged into asset-backed securities (ABS) that Fitch tracks and rates.
In Fitch’s update of the index for June, something very unusual cropped up. This is a highly seasonal index, where every year going back to at least 2004, April or May is the low point in the delinquency rate, and January or February the high point. And every year, June shows a significantly higher delinquency rate than April.
In April, the rate of subprime auto loans that were 60 days or more delinquent – instead of falling from March as it usually does – rose to 5.13% of total auto loan balances, the highest rate for any April going back to the 1990s.
This means that 60-plus day delinquent subprime auto loans accounted for 5.13% of the total prime and subprime auto loan balances in the ABS tracked by Fitch (delinquent prime auto loans accounted for only 0.27% of total balances):
OK, let’s take a look at this phenomenon under the microscope.
The chart below shows a detailed section for the period from April 2017 through June 2020. The blue line connects the four Junes. The green line connects the four Aprils. Note the year-over-year surge in delinquencies from 4.35% in April 2019 to 5.13% in April 2020, the highest for any April in the data going back to the 1990s, and then, instead of the expected seasonal rise, the miraculous drop in June to 3.81%, the lowest delinquency rate since June 2015:
“Extend and pretend” works wonders.
This is the miraculous result of stimulus money, the $600 a week in extra unemployment compensation, and forbearance, none of which are permanent features of our economic landscape.
Stimulus money eventually runs out, and the extra $600 a week expires at the end of July. Extensions or different versions might get concocted in Congress. But even those, if they happen at all, will end.
And “extend and pretend” can get stretched for a while, like a rubber band, but at some point, there is a reckoning. And with auto loans, it gets dicey in a hurry. Forbearance is just a delay, and during the delay, the auto loan balances grow as interest is added to the principal. With subprime auto loans, the interest rates are high, usually into the double digits, and the interest that is added to the principal adds up quickly. But the vehicle – the collateral for the loan – just loses value. With auto loans, lenders cannot play this game for long before they’re even more deeply in the hole.
Over the next few months, during the worst unemployment crisis in a lifetime, we might well see a further miraculous decline in the subprime auto loan delinquency rates, as auto loans in forbearance are market “current.” But then, when stimulus runs out and forbearance ends, it will come unglued with a vengeance.
“When stimulus runs out and forbearance ends, it will come unglued with a vengeance.”
What makes you believe they will stop the stimulus? I believe this crisis is so bad it’s going cause hyperinflation through universal basic income. I believe the fed wants to crash the dollar and issue in a new world crypto currency to replace the SDR.
Hyperinflation is the worst outcome and the Fed won’t allow it.
Our society will break down and we would have to resort to barter if hyperinflation happens.
The more probable outcome will be some deflation on things you don’t need, inflation on things you need, austerity, more taxes and tougher times ahead.
Here we go again. Modern Monetary Theory, until we go north of 2% inflation
“When stimulus runs out and forbearance ends, it will come unglued with a vengeance.”
Also, most of us are more interested to see the effects of the end of the forbearance on mortgages than on car loans.
Imho it will be great when it comes to making housing more affordable again. Wondering what the timing on the housing crash will be.
James,
They will probably keep trying to use stimuluses, but, they will likely try different kinds. UBI is extremely unlikely. Unlimited term unemployment is possible, but, will likely be for a reduced amount. They will likely never say the unemployment benefits is permanent (for the duration of the recession), but, they will just keep extending it.
I see absolutely nothing to suggest the Fed wants to replace the dollar. Crypto-currencies can never be the default global currency, although, digital currencies could. No country in a good position would ever support crypto-currencies as their currency, as they can be easily attacked and have little security and never can.
And with delinquent loans, the asset (the car) decreases in value the longer the ‘owner’ drives it while not paying on the loan.
Any stats on percent of auto loans in forbearance (“defaults in waiting”)?
And I imagine the rise of ABS “special servicers” having to handle these millions in loan mods according to fairly rigid contractual documents (as opposed to direct lending banks) probably makes a higher number of ultimate defaults more likely (ie, direct lending banks can play snakier games longer a la extend-and-pretend).
About 25% of Ally’s auto loans were I’m forebearance and that was in March. They report earnings soon so I’m sure that will be updated. They’re the largest auto lender and take on a lot of subprime auto loans.
Ally, formally known as GMAC, cost US taxpayers a $17 billion bailout.
History doesn’t repeat…but it rhymes.
What can’t be paid, won’t be paid.
And, interesting, there is no forebearance for property taxes.
“But then, when stimulus runs out and forbearance ends, it will come unglued with a vengeance.”
Amazing how much of the stimulus money ends up back with the financial institutions. Still, better to pay down debt than not. Wolf, I read somewhere that because of rent and mortgage deferrals that people are paying down credit card debt. Is that true? Sounds better at least than ordering more junk from Amazon….
It could be logically argued – just another bank bailout.
“Stimulus money eventually runs out, and the extra $600 a week expires at the end of July. ”
I think it’s likely the stimulus will continue up until the election. At least one more stimulus check in the mail, if not a second after that. Maybe tuition forgiveness, who knows. It will likely get jaw dropping crazy. Trump is a man who likes things ‘big’.
Powell wants to print, Trump wants to print, treasury wants to print, the democrats want to print and the people certainly want to print. No one to stop it really.
Money from heaven.
Don’t forget, Powell can only lend money that needs to be paid back. He can’t spend and can’t forgive loans.
What Fed is doing is not much different than what they did in 1929 , but it didn’t help.
It won’t work this time, Fed can alleviate liquidity problems but can’t deal with insolvency.
And lots of bankruptcies are in the pipeline.
This will get worse before it gets any better, the real crisis hasn’t started yet, give it one year and we will be in the midst of it.
All the forbearance on loans is going to impact social credit scores. I already hear credit limits have been slashed on credit cards, and with all the store closings all those store credit cards are also useless.
Credit is contracting in every sector, mortgages, cars, and retail. Now that you need a credit card on file to get a haircut, this is definitely going to be a problem. You can add unattractive to your bad social credit score.
Real inner beauty is living within your means.
Even if that means a bad haircut and a brewed at home coffee.
cool, social credit without intrusive monitoring. We are going to be beating China yet again. Without the benefits of intrusive monitoring.
Progress
It’s amazing when presented with the choice of some pain now vs much more pain later, the collective decision is always the latter. Figuring if we kick the can down the road enough, may be the can will get lost along the way.
One wonders what happens when the bill finally comes due.
There are plenty of examples throughout history.
It usually doesn’t work out well.
A close parallel to today is the history of the French Assignat.
Napoleon came next.
Land of the Brave. Why face consequences now if you can leave it to the next generation?
Extend and Pretend, I like that.
So we had a tenant who played us and “couldn’t pay they’re rent”. Eventually they did pay but in the mean time entered escrow on a house and gave us 2, TWO days notice and moved out. I figure they got all their unemployment, stimulus, etc and bought a place. We filed with our bank for forbearance but have stayed current. A lot of forbearance has been filed but is actually current. No one really knows how far behind the country is or isn’t, but I suspect it’s a lot and inside of 12 months it’s gonna be a real **** show. That’s housing side forbearance comments, but as for cars, I suspect there are going to be a lot of repo’s and new car discounts in short order. Too many folks bought cars they couldn’t afford, and then added many thousands in rims and tires (that they couldn’t afford). Gonna be interesting to watch and all we can do is hope it all ends well.
As an aside, Jeep totally screwed Bronco today with their v8 and 37 inch stock tires in their new offering.
The Fed’s going to own a lot of cars in the future.
The Fed Car Corporation.
Used car auction prices are setting records. All the predictions of a collapsing car market turned out to be wrong. Bears are batting right around .000 these days.
Just Some Random Guy
Premature predictions. The Hertz rental cars haven’t shown up at auction yet, and as I predicted a while ago, based on court dates, won’t show up until later this summer.
Auction volumes have already backed off from the peak a couple of weeks ago, and the prices you cited where wholesale prices at auction. On the retail side, it’s a different ballgame. Used retail sales were down 12% yoy in June, according to Manheim.
I suppose the reports that come out quarterly about the average American family being unable to afford a $400 emergency, because they have no savings whatsoever, aren’t relevant to the auto loan industry, mortgage industry, and the economy in general. I recall reading quite a few articles throughout 2019, about the potential tsunami of subprime auto loans that could pose a risk to the financial and investment institutions that underpin the auto loan industry. One article in particular stands out because it asserted that people are more likely to default on rent or their mortgage during hard times, rather than defaulting on car payments, because without a car people can’t get to work and, therefore, won’t have income. If unemployment doesn’t crater, my gut tells me that once the eviction moratoriums are lifted, we will see defaults on mortgages rise before seeing auto loan defaults ratchet up. Should unemployment hold steady at the current rate or increase, we’re going to see an unprecedented calamity.