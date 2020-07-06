A Word About that Historic Bounce in US Services PMIs: No, the Service Sector Didn’t Hit New Highs. It Stopped Plunging

One Purchasing Managers Index said services fell further in June, but more slowly; the other said activity started climbing out of the hole. Both agree: Jobs dropped further.

Two US services Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) were released this morning: The broader non-manufacturing PMI by the Institute of Supply Management, which includes industries that are not typically classified as services – such as agriculture, mining (also oil and gas) and construction – and the Services PMI by IHS-Markit, which is concentrated on the major service sectors. Services are dominated by finance & insurance, healthcare, and information/technology. In the US, services account for roughly 70% of the economy. And the data this morning showed majestic bounces.

But what do these bounces mean?

Not what some of the headlines said. PMIs are peculiar creatures. They don’t measure activity in dollars. The surveys ask executives how various aspects of their business changed in the current month compared to the prior month : up, down, or no change. There are no dollars or other quantity measures involved.

The PMIs this morning reflect how these aspects changed in June compared to May: up, down, or no change:

PMI value of 50 = no change, same as May; it sopped getting worse.

PMI value below 50 = further contraction from May levels; it still got worse.

PMI value above 50 = expansion from May levels; it got better but it says nothing about how much further service activity as measured in dollars has to expand before getting back to where it was.

IHS Markit US Services PMI

“June PMI data signaled a notably softer rate of contraction in business activity across the U.S. service sector as many companies began to reopen following the easing of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) restrictions,” the IHS Markit Services PMI report said, whose PMI value bounced to 47.9 in June – meaning, still in contraction, and still getting worse from May, but at a “softer rate.”

“The marked easing in the rate of output contraction was in part linked to the reopening of service providers and the gradual return of customer demand. The pace of decline was the slowest in the current four-month sequence of decline,” the report said.

So according to this PMI, the service sector may have hit bottom in June. If the July PMI value (to be released a month from now) comes in at above 50, this PMI is saying that the services sector hit bottom in June. If it stays below 50, the moment of hitting bottom and the start of climbing out of the hole will be moved out to at least July:

The Institute of Supply Management’s Non-Manufacturing PMI.

The “Non-Manufacturing ISM Report on Business” bounced to an overall PMI value of 57.1, which means growth in June from historic low activity levels in May and April. So according to this PMI, bottom was hit in May; and in June, the climb out of the hole has begun.

This PMI – or any PMI – is silent on how many more months of growth it will take after hitting bottom to get business activities in dollar terms back to where they had been before the crisis (historic data via YCharts):

Of the 17 ISM non-manufacturing industries included in the index, 14 showed growth in June, compared to May, listed in order of growth:

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Accommodation & Food Services; Wholesale Trade; Real Estate, Rental & Leasing; Health Care & Social Assistance; Construction; Retail Trade; Utilities; Transportation & Warehousing; Arts, Entertainment & Recreation; Information; Finance & Insurance; Public Administration; Professional, Scientific & Technical Services.

And three of the 17 industries in the index reported contraction in June from May:

Mining (includes oil and gas); Other Services; Management of Companies & Support Services.

Employers continued to shed jobs in June.

Both PMIs showed that employment did not bottom out in May and that employers continued to shed jobs in June, but they shed jobs at a slower pace.

The IHS Markit report put it this way: “Meanwhile, service providers continued to cut their workforce numbers , but at a much-reduced pace. Although some companies noted that layoffs stemmed from ongoing closures and subdued demand, others resumed hiring as new order inflows stabilized.”

The Non-Manufacturing ISM Report showed that June was the fourth month in a row of employment contraction. Its Employment Index bounced to 43.1, so still far below 50, meaning that employment at those companies was still falling in June, but at a “slower” pace than the catastrophic job-shedding experienced in May.

Of the executives in the survey, only 16.1% said that employment in June was higher than it had been in May at their companies; 58.8% said employment was the same in June as it had been in May; and 25.1% said that employment was lower in June at their companies than it had been in May (historic data via YCharts):

Only three of the 17 industries reported an increase in employment in June:

Agriculture, Forestry, Fishing & Hunting; Accommodation & Food Services; Construction.

But 11 of the 17 industries reported a reduction in employment in June, listed in order:

Management of Companies & Support Services; Educational Services; Mining (includes oil and gas); Professional, Scientific & Technical Services; Other Services; Retail Trade; Health Care & Social Assistance; Public Administration; Wholesale Trade; Utilities; Finance & Insurance.

So here you have it:

The mighty US services sector in aggregate may have, or may still not have hit bottom in June, according the IHS Markit PMI. And the broader non-manufacturing industries in aggregate hit bottom in May, according to the ISM.

But both agree: Employment in June dropped further in the services and non-manufacturing sectors. And this is where the vast majority of Americans are employed — and many of those jobs are well-aid.

These two PMIs are two more indicators that contradict the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ off-the-deep-end jobs report last Thursday. The Labor Department had already contradicted it which said that the number of people on state & federal unemployment insurance jumped to 31.5 million in June, the worst ever. Read… Never Before Have I Seen So Much Fake Unemployment & Jobs Data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Labor Department Nails It

