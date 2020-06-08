Tesla’s Double-WTF Chart of the Year

Look, I’m rooting for Tesla, a tiny auto maker shaking up the giants, with its global market share of 0.5% and $862-million loss in 2019. But Tesla gets to have supernatural shares that can go anywhere at will.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
OK, I know, nothing matters, fundamentals certainly don’t matter, and for Tesla, they never have mattered to begin with, but this is nevertheless quite a spectacle. The other day, I swear, I saw Elon Musk walk on water, strolling on the Bay at lunch time, not far from the factory in Freemont. He’s performing miracles on a daily basis.
Tesla’s shares [TSLA] closed at a new closing high today of $949.92. This beat the prior closing high of February 19 of $917.42. But it remains a tad below the intraday high of 968.99 of February 4. So let me walk you through this in chronological order because it’s just too juicy to pass up.
On February 4, 2020, when Tesla’s shares hit $968.99, I posted the “WTF chart of the year,” calling Tesla a “Supernatural Phenomenon.” The shares had surged 170% from mid-December. And Tesla’s market cap had skyrocketed during the less than two-month period by over $110 billion:
Then it came unglued. On the way down, on February 13, Tesla sold new shares at $767 a share and collected over $2 billion in cash from investors. This was a wise move for Tesla. Perhaps Musk saw that the pandemic might be shutting down the factory in Fremont, after it had already shut down the factory in Shanghai, and perhaps he saw that Tesla would burn through cash a lot faster during the pandemic than before, and it was a lightning-fast drive-by share sale.
And shares swooned. Then on March 18, Tesla shares plunged another 16% to $361.22, amid allegations that it was flouting the lockdown order of Alameda County, by running two full shifts at its Fremont factory. This was a confusing story with allegations and counter-allegations, that then threatened to spiral out of control, and we won’t get into it.
Nevertheless, that fateful March 18, I posted the new version of the WTF chart of the year, one of the most majestic double-sided spikes:
And then the whole circus started all over again. Since March 18, the stock has re-skyrocketed 163%, and Tesla’s market capitalization has re-skyrocket by $110 billion, which brings us to the new-and-improved Double-WTF chart of the year.
Discussions of Tesla’s fundamentals are an exercise in futility, because they never matter. Tesla builds cool cars and it builds solar panels. The US solar panel industry has gotten crushed by China’s state-supported solar-panel industry. And the US auto industry is not a growth industry either. Unit sales in the US peaked in 2016, at just a tad above where they’d peaked in 1999 and 2000. Auto sales in the EU are even worse. And even in China, the biggest auto market in the world, auto sales declined two years in a row, not counting the fiasco in 2020.
So solar panels and autos are tough industries to compete in.
But Tesla put EVs on the map, and made them cool, and it caused an entire industry to take notice, and after years of blowing them off, automakers are now all scrambling to produce EVs in the hope that they can be manufactured profitably someday, and that’s a great thing.
And the luxury sports-sedan makers such as BMW and Mercedes – which are in the same pricing segment as Tesla’s vehicles – have gotten their sacred German pie eaten into by Tesla and now they too take EVs seriously. Shaking up these German automakers was quite an accomplishment. And it was a sight to behold.
Tesla also accomplished an astounding feat in that it made $0.08 per share in net income in Q1, after losing $4.10 a share in Q4. For Tesla, which has never in its entire existence made an annual profit, any quarterly profit is a big and rare feat, no matter how small the profit. But at this rate – losing over $4 dollars one quarter and making 8 cents the next quarter – it’s going to be tough to make a profit for an entire year.
And that doesn’t even account for the massive shock this industry is experiencing this year. The numbers Tesla (and the others) will post for the year will be a doozie. This year is going to be a mess for everyone.
So if Tesla manages to someday make an annual net profit of $1 a share, that would be a huge accomplishment. For automakers, a P/E ratio of 20 during good times is high. OK, allow Tesla a P/E ratio of 40 because it’s Tesla and because Musk walks on water. At $1 a share in annual income, it’s shares would then be richly valued at $40. You can’t even find that price on the charts above.
Look, I’m rooting for Tesla. It’s a tiny automaker among giants. And it’s shaking up the giants and getting them to react. But it’s still just a tiny automaker. In 2019, Tesla delivered 367,500 vehicles globally. The entire industry delivered 72.6 million vehicles globally. So Tesla had a market share of 0.5% (half a percent). In 2019, most of the automakers were profitable. Tesla lost $862 million.
In terms of market cap, the US giants GM (market cap of $44 billion) and Ford (market cap of $30 billion) combined are just 42% of Tesla’s $176 billion. The thing is, Tesla is one of the companies that have supernatural shares that can go anywhere at will.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Don’t forget Nikola. I can still get in at the ground floor.
It will go to $1000 too. And thanks to the magic of reverse merger.
Wait until the two merges… Nikola Tesla… holy crap.
The stock market is an irrational, random casino. Some people swagger out the front door with a gym bag of cash, a new Rolex, and a $2000 hooker. Most of the players will slink out the side doors trying to explain to their wives why they blew the rent money at the blackjack table.
$2000 hooker? Serious? What kind of skank did you get…. in these days of Fed induced nuttiness, a minimally reasonable hooker should be at least $10k. 😀
Sorry, I’m not current on hooker pricing. I have always relied on talented amateurs. Does Consumer Reports cover this market?
Actually, there was an English Russian based expatriate focused
Publication put out by Matt Taibbi and Mark Ames back in the late 90s – early 2000s called The Exile, (also a website called TheExile.ru). Among many other things, They had Hooker reviews which were fucking hysterical. This was after the wall came down, during the crazy Wild West cowboy times over in Russia/Moscow. They finally got chased/ threatened out of the country by Putin & company. Remnants of it are still on the web, And there is a compilation book out.
You’re just not looking at the graph correctly!
If you invert the Tesla’s graph, it shows two absolutely wicked dead cat bounces!
Tesla will be the investment equivalent of drawing to a gut shot straight
Idk they make a car that’s slowly learning to drive itself, that’s pretty cool.
The big thing right now though, is Musk. He just successfully got the us back into space. Now the us subsidising SpaceX and forcing NASA to help make them a rocket, that we will then be dependent on. Is a sketchy example of pubic private partnership. Yes. Ridiculous, insane perhaps, yeah. But, now in a era of unlimited military spending and the desire to create a new “Space Force”, Musk will have congress by the balls, when everyone starts asking for their bailouts.
Back into space???? Not really. Talk about a con.
actually the tsunami of liquidity has made the capital markets a large WTF; it was something to behold today as the trillions in whatever used to be called “money” washed onto the shores of the equity market today; also the vaunted yield curve control turned in a marvelous performance as well
simply put if alchemy had worked before we would all be living in “Wall-E” land… come to think about it, hmmmm
When it gets to $1200 per, does Treasury send out 1 free share to each of us? Are they readily exchangeable for all debts public and private?
Wolf: isn’t market cap only half the story? Tesla doesn’t have the same debt load as other car makers. Ford has around $169B while Tesla has about $15B
I liken it to a buying a $1m home from an owner that has 20% equity in the home vs a home owner that has 90% equity in The home. The home price is the same, however the equity portion (market cap) is vastly different 200k vs 900k. Buying out their “share” would be drastically different but would also come with new debt to cover the difference or outright debt extinguishment if you were to use all cash. So market cap(Share) isn’t really the whole story.
Market cap only really measures equity stake and doesn’t necessarily incorporate the value of the debt that defines the value of the whole company. Ford has a cap of $29B , $34B In cash and $169B in debt. That puts the total value of the company at roughly $170B to aquire debt free .. very close to that of Tesla’s (net debt)
Granted, Tesla’s current valuation is based on the hope that they one day will product as many cars as Ford.. fingers crossed lol!
> liken it to a buying a $1m home from an owner that has 20% equity in the home vs a home owner that has 90% equity
No, that’s the wrong analogy.
Markets should price a company’s shares at the value of its assets AFTER subtracting out its debt. (if they aren’t pricing it this way, you can get a free lunch by doing so yourself).
The correct analogy would be $1m home with 20% equity vs $222k home with 90% equity. The equity is worth $200k in either case. The sales price of the house doesn’t correspond to any frequently-used figure in corporate finance — it would be something like “value of assets ignoring liabilities” which is not a useful number because liabilities matter.
I remember when Apple celebrated their 1 millionth phone, as the carrier I was with placed an order for 100M of a dead end Motorola attempt to follow…
Market share is a bad metric for disruption.
That said, I’ve never owned a share of Apple, nor of Telsa…so you can take that as you will…
Hell, I still own F.
It would be interesting to hear the stories of similar companies in history (I’m sure there are many) that later went on to implode or stagnate for decades.
But the very fact that these have been lost to memory is a “monument” to the lottery ticket mentality that Wall Street works very hard to cultivate in the public.
If I was living in America and paying taxes, I’d be rooting for Tesla to fail asap.
Then my tax dollars might get directed to something productive… maybe better schooling for inner city kids… instead of into the Tesla incinerator and Elon’s pocket.
Who would we have to thank I wonder for all of the Federal and State dollars being incinerated by Tesla via carbon credits… would it be the same wonderful people paid endless lip service about channeling money for better schooling for inner city kids… all the while letting those cities rot.
The world wonders.
Yeah, I know, we want to blame those dirty rotten oil companies, but then we couldn’t live with the lie in the morning.
Oil globalism is a large part why Telsa rent seeks.
Point 1) The whole stock market is nuts, tech especially – which brings me to point 2) Tesla is much more than a car company.
Sure craziness abounds. Why should Tesla be the exception? After the inevitable massive shakeout, Tesla will be the big winner.
Tesla, perfect example the power of a cult. Jim Jones got bunch of people to drink the Kool Aid, Adam Neumann fooled a bunch of people and Softbank into worshipping WeWork as the next coming of Christ. The list go on and on, sadly people will never learn and they will get burn over and over again. With so many cheerleaders out there for Tesla, that time might come eventually but it sure can last a lot longer as well. For some strange reason, Murica has a tendency to gravitate towards egotistical, god complex business or tech wannabe messiah. EM fits that bill perfectly and our general public obsession with him reflect a lot about how we are as a culture and what we value the most.
Always have to remind everyone. It’s pronounced Tessssla 😂😂
…meanwhile VW replaces it’s EV-loving CEO.
On one hand I’m honestly thankful for these investors for making the electric future come true, it’s a much brighter alternative than buying oil from the villain organization known as OPEC.
On the other though – I’m honestly curious how they imagined it. Drive prices so high so that everybody will believe it’s not just a great innovation, but also the most valuable thing on Earth? Interesting scheme, I must say.
With Fed induced zero cost money, Tesla’s future funding is secure.
EVs are coming because they are cheaper than ICE total lifetime cost.
And Tesla will remove the dealer network cost – online sales and minimal maintenance required.
Performance will beat any – repeat, any – ICE.
Got a lot going for it.
Big Auto and Big Oil have a Big Problem.
Wolf, you are rooting for a company that gets piles of subsidies?
Really?
When the cost of money is near zero for many …. pegged by central bankers ….. what accuracy is there in evaluations?
The party’s not over ’till the Tesla bears sing