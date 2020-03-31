Foretaste of the Lockdown-Driven Collapse in the Services & Retail Sectors: Holy Moly, What a Catastrophic Mess

Services account for 70% of the US economy. Here’s what’s happening to services and retail in economic powerhouse Texas.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
The Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey, released by the Dallas Fed on March 31, is one of the first indicators as to what services more broadly – they account for about 70% of the US economy – will look like under lockdown. The data also includes the retail sector that’s an even bigger mess.
This is based on surveys of executives of 248 companies in the Texas service sector and of 56 companies in the retail sector. The companies are unnamed. The data was collected from March 17 through 25. It was on March 19 that Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a comparatively mild lockdown. A few days later, major cities and counties issued tighter “stay at home” orders. All this happened within the survey collection period. Some of the announcements might have come too late to be fully reflected in the survey data. Nevertheless, the results were stunningly ugly.
The Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey’s General Business Conditions Index, which reflects service sector executives’ perceptions of broader business conditions, collapsed by over 85 points to an epic all-time low of -78.8:
In the comments, which spanned the spectrum, one executive from the hospitality industry had this to say: “Seems pretty obvious, but due to COVID-19, our business has effectively shut down. Meetings are canceled through May, and many are trying to cancel as far out as January 2021. There is no individual transient travel occurring currently, and we have no idea how long that will continue. We have furloughed almost 90 percent of our staff.”
The revenue index of the Texas Service Sector Outlook Survey collapsed from +14.0 in February to -67.0 in March, an all-time low. Note what now just looks like a relatively small dip during Financial Crisis 1:
Employment contracted sharply and hours were reduced for those still employed. The employment index plunged from +6.1 to -23.8, also the lowest level on record:
And retailers got whacked. The Retail Sales Index of the Texas Retail Outlook Survey collapsed from the already beaten-down level of -2.5 in February to an epic all-time low of -82.6 in March:
In terms of retail executives’ perception of broader business conditions, the general business activity index collapsed from the beaten down level of -5.0 to a historic low of -84.2:
Comments from retail executives were somber. From an executive of a clothing and accessories retailer: “The majority of our stores have been forced to close due to the coronavirus.”
From a nonstore retailer: “Most of our business has gone to zero except for essential locations such as hospitals, military bases and prisons. As a vending company, we know we are ‘less essential’ to these businesses, so we anticipate our business could go to zero due to the current COVID-19 situation. We are contemplating at this moment sending most employees home while our owners determine whether they can afford to pay reduced salaries and cover benefits for a short period while we see if things improve or worsen. Most of our administrative team already has the capability to work remotely, and there will be plenty of work to keep them occupied full time, unless we need to totally shut down.”
And the retail labor market fell apart, with the employment index plunging from the already weak -1.0 in February to -28.4, which remains higher than during Financial Crisis 1 and, as the above comments suggests, appears to be lagging, as employment decisions have not all been made yet, but with more deterioration to come (as evidenced by the index of future employment, which plunged to -46.1):
These responses from companies in the services sector and in the retail sector – while limited to Texas – give us a first inkling of how hard services and retail are getting hit. Services account for 70% of the economy and include the biggies of finance, insurance, healthcare, information and professional services – all of them with many well-paid workers.
And that outright collapse of the data in March shows the magnitude of the shock of the COVID-19 lockdowns.
Texas manufacturing first got hit by the Oil Bust then by the Coronavirus. Expect similar confluence of unrelated factors in other states. Read… How Will COVID-19 Impact US Manufacturing? First Indications Are Ugly. Exacerbated by Underlying Conditions
This collapse in services scares me more than the virus. I have a friend who works in the airline industry and she was asked to take a 50% pay cut plus mandatory vacation. Of course those at the top already made like bandits and are gonna get bailed out with OPM, as usual. They don’t have to worry about little people things…F….ers. This virus is the perfect excuse and they’re gonna use it bc the majority don’t know how they get screwed. They think the economy was doing good but they dont get how much of the goodness was easy money, poor accounting, etc etc. Nothing to see…move along.
Just services? Think about this.
Before shutting down pretty much everything nobody in the Italian government thought to fight a respiratory illness hospitals would need, I don’t know, oxygen.
Besides air liquefaction plants starting to break down due to lack of spare parts, there’s a dearth of oxygen canisters but it cannot be coped with because the factories manufacturing them and their valves have been shut down. We are getting emails from hospitals asking for any working oxygen canister… it’s heartbreaking and infuriating at the same time considering we have the factories to manufacture everything right here. There’s not even need to retool, just to restart the production.
I won’t even get into the mind-boggling facemask fiasco, obviously the creature of somebody who understands as much about industrial production as I do about courtship. You cannot set up factories merely by snapping fingers, and even if you could even the smallest factory needs machinery, lubricating oils, repair technicians, raw material… all stuff that’s simply not available because the whole country is locked down. The people who set up the Detroit Arsenal are doing cartwheels in their graves.
I hope this fiasco will be forgotten soon and we’ll just do as Hungary has done: lease some idled aircraft to bring the supplies here from China. In the meantime we can get to work distributing the 12 million facemasks China has already donated and which are stuck in custom warehouses.
This is the price we have to pay for giving way too much power without checks and balances to complete mediocrities.
Say It Aint So,
Actually virologists, epidemiologists and others specifically trained in the sciences to evaluate virus’s have said the COVID 19 strain is so elegant and complex only nature could make it, it is beyond our capabilities to produce.
I would listen to these highly trained and credentialed doctorate degreed scientists before I would give a nanogram of attention to the asshat conspiracy touting idiots on the internet.
Say It Aint So-As Dave said, the journal Nature has published a study by experts in the field that have concluded that it came from bats or other wild animals.
Human DNA cloning leaves certain markers that are not present in Covid19.
Also, a friend is an MD with microbiology emphasis, and agrees with this conclusion.
Same almost everywhere, but with variations: the funcionario and political class in Spain are the same , Left or Right it really doesn’t matter…..
This is just March. I can imagine what April is going to look like.. If services and retail are 70% of the economy and it seems only grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies, gas stations, delivery services, and a few other business that have been declared essential are operating then the next graph is going to need more lines.. I think the next run, panic buying, will be on red ink..
“It became necessary to destroy the economy to save it”.
Nuff said.
I wonder how supply chains for groceries etc will be able to cope with the current situation. A lot of people ( singles, households ) do minimal cooking at home and now with restaurants and fastfood joints closing down, demand for groceries is bound to increase considerably and I wonder if suppliers to shops are able to manage this increase ?
I read somewhere that the average American eats out ~35-40% of the time. So this would equate to possibly an equal uptick in demand at grocery stores. This would come at a time when people will be buying in mass/bulk quantities to ensure they have enough food for unforeseen supply interruptions.
I am not sure how this will play out, but I assume it will be taxing on the supply chain for grocery stores.
We might also see other countries cutting back on their food exports to ensure they have adequate supplies for their own citizens, thus exacerbating the supply chain issues.
May you live in interesting times indeed.
Been making almost daily trips to my local grocery store, Market Basket. Here’s my experience so far:
Aside from very specific shortages, or non specific random shortages, it does not alarm me…yet, but I could be assessing this too casually.
Any type of cleaning supply from liquid kitchen sink soap to paper towels/toilet paper almost 100% gone. Garbage bags too…I guess the “greatest healthcare system in the world” needs them for surgical attire and such at hospitals.
My typical perishable grocery food basket consists of tomatoes, onions, avocados, broccoli, mushrooms, eggs, cheese, organic bread, and once a week a roast chicken which makes for 3 meals which I give to my 3 yr old Labrador mixed with organic beans and rice, so as to minimize his exposure to RoundUp and such in his non-GMO dog food. I’d would like to get organic dog food but the price is unreasonably high so I settled on non-GMO liberally supplemented with real, wholesome food. Once a week, I also mix wild salmon from Trader Joe’s (they claim their can liners are non BPH but not sure I believe them…what can you do?) into his beans and rice. TJ is limiting purchases to 2 of any item, and total customer entry into store.
Some REITs are highly leveraged. Pipeline partnerships over-leveraged too. Airbnb cut into hotel profits. Mom and pop vacation rentals not generating much income. Commercial real estate is due for a correction. House flipping might flop. Someone paid $150 million for a house in California. A Chinese company paid a billion for a small hotel in NYC. People moved to Florida without bringing companies with them.
People out sick for a month or two is bad news.
I have to admit it is a fascinating study of human nature to see stocks rallying at a time like this. It is of course changing perhaps today when US stocks open; European markets are off 3-4%
The point is I think up until the presidential announcement last night and reports from GS the governing narrative was for a V shaped recovery
What does everybody think? Maybe a U at best, L at worst? I think the analysts keep bringing in new parts of the Alphabet and for now are sticking with W!
In inflated dollars, it will be a V or U. In real dollars, it will be much better better than an L, but it will not be a V or U.
Based on what? None of this money that’s being created by the trillion is going to people on the high street. It’s being given to wealthy speculators to support a stockmarket now completely divorced from any semblance of reality or business fundamentals – just a casino.
People taking on even more debt going to drive your grand recovery Jim? How? Everyone’s maxed out as it is.
Given the ‘prosperity’ of the last decade (or more) has been based on massive credit creation, artificial rigging of IRs, and the juicing of banks with amounts of money so large the human brain can’t really comprehend them…
…what makes you think there will be any recovery at all? People certainly aren’t going to be paid more – we don’t do that because we ‘don’t want to end up like Zimbabwe/Venezuela/Weimar Republic’ (take your pick) – – so that isn’t going to create demand. People generally have little to no savings, and massively underfunded pension provision. Many don’t own homes to use as cash dispensers (more borrowing).
So what’s the mechanism to drive your ‘recovery’? Because TBH I can’t see one.
As I mentioned on a previous thread, the rally had an underlying technical reason. 401k targeted date funds and pension plans need to balance their portfolios at the end of the quarter. So with the huge hit to stocks they were way overweight in bonds. They had no choice but to buy stocks in order to stay in line with their prospectus. Everyone on the street knew this so they were sitting like lions waiting for wildebeests to come down to the water hole so they could front run them.
Looks like the fund managers went in a bit early trying to buy into weakness as opposed to waiting until the last minute into a rally. But when they did come the algos exacerbated the move.
Stocks should decline a bit without this inflow.
Lance Manly- agree on the port rebalancing.
The interesting thing about (modern?) bear markets is that the hedge fund cowboys (and supposed sober fund managers?) use a lot of leverage. (They don’t follow the “usual rules” for “investment”.)
So, during volatility you get a bunch of margin calls/covering which leads to sales of several asset classes: example- when bonds actually sold of a few weeks ago at the same time as stocks. That’s margin calls (sell whatever we need to get cash).
I am also suspicious that when the market makes huge moves that the algos “give up”/can’t respond (see the history of LTCM- the nobelers’ algos broke down). The humans take over at the big firms- and do the usual thing – panic, at least a little.
Wolf,
If I remember right Texas was the state booming after the financial crisis, before other states. Whoa!
In this epidemic there will be winners and there will be losers: the winners are the countries that will be able to restart their economies at least partially earlier than everybody else. The losers will be either those unlucky enough to get to the peak of the disease later or those who will keep their countries in full lockdown for too long.
China has already restarted and Korea never really shut down, opting for an aggressive containment plan instead. These two countries will make a killing this year: they are the winners worldwide.
In the US… it’s very hard to tell who will be able to restart earlier than anybody else because the peak is still a few weeks away. Italy’s and Korea’s experience seem to point this disease doesn’t die out in a neat straight line: it zigzags lower, and even when the downward trend has started there may be very virulent local outbreaks that skew nationwide numbers.
At the present rate some provinces in Korea may report zero cases already this weekend and the present predictions hint provinces in Italy will go to zero cases one by one over a two/three weeks timeframe (not satying when…) : the US will very likely go through a similar experience, with some States being at zero cases earlier, or even much earlier, than others.
My opinion … the shortages will be in anything and everything from China. Good luck finding repair parts for your cars and appliances. That new TV? Forget it. Home building will struggle for supplies. It will all be just like food. Once the plumber figures out that kitchen faucets are not as plentiful, plumbers will panic buy faucets. Electricians will panic buy switches. The list goes on and on. Inflation will jump. Will prices double? Perhaps. Retired people will find out that all that saved money is not going very far and will return to work. Our president was right … China is THE problem. The entire country needs to work with him to get out of this mess.
‘China is THE problem.’
Wow, you see no issues in the USofA?
something about the mote in ones eye….
