Estimates About the Collapse of Share Buybacks Emerge

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
HSBC and Goldman Sachs have now both come out with estimates about the extent of the collapse of share buybacks. So far into this crash, over 50 companies have suspended share buybacks, accounting for $190 billion in cash that is not flowing into the stock market, representing over a quarter of total share buybacks in 2019.
HSBC estimates that over the next two quarters, share buybacks in the US could be cut by $300 billion, meaning $300 billion in “lost inflows” into the stock market.
And more cuts are coming. A note by Goldman Sachs analysts, reported by Bloomberg, added: “Reduced cash flows and select restrictions mandated as part of the Phase 3 fiscal legislation suggest more suspensions are likely.”
And slashing share buybacks would have an impact on stocks, the Goldman analysts said: “Higher volatility and lower equity valuations are among the likely consequences of reduced buybacks.”
Share buybacks – until 1982 a form of illegal market manipulation under SEC rules – have had a massive impact on the stock market on the way up. Last year, companies in the S&P 500 Index bought back $729 billion of their own shares, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices. In 2018, they bought back $806 billion of their own shares. Over the two years combined, that amounts to over $1.5 trillion. Since 2012, share buybacks amounted to $4.6 trillion.
This is cash that became a fresh inflow into the stock market. Most of these shares were canceled after the companies had bought them back. From a company point of view, this money just disappeared.
This huge inflow – this relentless bid by companies to buy their own shares at the highest possible price to drive up share prices further – and the ceaseless hype surrounding it, helped inflate share prices into one of the greatest stock market bubbles ever, including a ludicrous 30% gain of the S&P 500 in 2019 when the economy was already struggling and when actual earnings growth had stalled.
So starting in late February, when the market began its epic crash and the liquidity crunch hit companies because their revenues plunged or vanished due to the lockdowns, the first reaction was to switch into survival mode and preserve cash. Share buybacks incinerate cash. And they’re the first on the cutting block, ahead of dividends.
In addition, there are now rules in the $2 trillion stimulus-and-investor-bailout package that prevent companies from buying back their own shares until a year after they paid off their bailout loans. President Trump himself spoke out several times against share buybacks recently, airing his frustration that the proceeds from the corporate tax cuts of 2017 were in fact, as had been widely predicted, plowed into share buybacks rather than invested in the US to drive the economy forward.
So at least over the near term, the rug got pulled out from under the share buyback scheme.
In terms of the impact of vanishing share buybacks, Chris Wood, global head of equity strategy at Jefferies, said in a note, also reported by Bloomberg, that he saw two problems:
- One, US stocks “began the downturn so overvalued at a record high valuation to sales”;
- And two, “the leveraged share buyback game has ended, which also means an end to the phony earnings growth it produced.”
As companies are laying off millions of people in order to stem the cash outflow, and as their shareholders and creditors are getting bailed out to the tune of trillions of dollars created by the Fed or borrowed by the US government, share buybacks are mostly off the table for now.
Part of the great science of financial engineering, share buybacks have three goals:
- Drive up share prices;
- Conceal from shareholders the costs (via dilution) of stock compensation packages for executives;
- Create “phony” growth in earnings per share. Share buybacks reduce the share count (the denominator of earnings-per-share), thereby increasing earnings per share when actual earnings go nowhere.
But share buybacks come with massive costs that don’t hit home until there’s a crisis: By incinerating $4.6 trillion in cash since 2012, and often borrowed cash – the “leveraged share buybacks” – companies willfully burned up their equity capital and rendered themselves recklessly fragile and overleveraged, and predictably far less able to withstand the next crisis, though they knew perfectly well that there is always a next crisis.
Neither the Fed nor the Treasury can bail out brick-and-mortar retailers. Read… Post-Lockdown New Normal: Many Brick & Mortar Stores Will Not Reopen, CMBS will Default, Mess to Ensue
yeah, It does sound counter-intuitive. “Let’s restrict them from buying their own shares after the fact.”
Sry. I forgot to mention. I’m sure there will be a loophole to buy the shares back through shell companies. I mean….let’s not be naive here. These companies have a whole team of accountants. Rules are meant to be broken. :P
The shareholders pay theses guys a lot of bucks.
Andy: great question !!! These guys, simply through connections or otherwise simply elbowed their way into these positions. “They” are certainly no smarter than most, but what makes them dangerous is they have less ethics…make that no ethics…and certainly no scruples. As I’ve said before, I hope that Dante (Alighieri ) is correct in his account of Hades (L’Inferno) in the Divine Comedy and, that there is a special lower rung in Hades for people like this. From my vantage point, I am of the strong belief that many folks out there, especially those in positions of power, have lost faith or simply don’t believe in a greater purpose. If I am correct, then I put nothing past these people….and I include, bankers, politicians, big corp. execs, Hollywood, many athletes, etc.
As I’ve posted before on the accounting side of these stock buybacks – known as Treasury Stock Transactions:
1. Company borrows money, assets and liabilities go up, equity unchanged.
2. Company buys back shares, assets and equity go down, but the liability remains!!!
3. Buying back shares reduces the float and increases EPS – ASSUMING, all this remain the same and decreases any FUTURE dividend payout as these shares are now in treasury.
The company basically blows a big HOLE in it’s balance sheet to try and enhance EPS. Execs of course redeem shares at higher prices.
Stock market crashes and the debt remains on the books, the company’s very survival becomes an issue.
At the very least, this is malfeasance on the part of management, as it was carried on beyond what is reasonable. Ill gotten profits need to be clawed back and jail time is in order. This would stop all the garbage dead in its tracks!!!!
So would independent auditors of all the books. If there’s even one corporation in America where the books are legit I’d like to know which one? Buying back shares at 5 to 10 times their true value just means chapter 11 will come a lot sooner.
I went back and got an accounting and finance dual degree in 2012. In accounting, we had to take six different ethics classes because of Enron. In finance, it was the wild west, wannabe hotshots who wore suits to class, and no mention of ethics at all.
This lockdown has forced me to look ahead and buy my building materials as I’m afraid my local Hardware store may not be around after a month or two as no one is allowed to work yet.
How this comment is relevant to the subject of the post??
Thanks for the buyback reduction update Wolf. Also note that dividends are at risk of beind reduced and/or outright cancelled. Jeffries had an article today of 60 companies at risk of dividend reductions:
Yes, and plenty of companies already eliminated their dividends, such as Ford, the airlines, Boeing, etc.
Agreed, Wolf, buy backs are the first to be cut. Then they cut capex and jobs. Only after that fails do they cut the dividend.
If I am cobbling the numbers together correctly, it looks like something in the neighborhood of half the “relentless bid” is likely to go away, according to very early estimates.
That seems possibly low to me, given the size of real world dislocations (the US has never had anything like the current sudden stop).
Given the fact that some very large companies tend to dominate these aggregate buybacks, I wonder if there isn’t a Top 10 or Top 20 Buybacker list floating around on the net somewhere. Or even the list of companies that have already announced BB halts.
In general, there may be a lot of disparate impact and each prior large buybacker probably needs to be examined individually for likely BB capacity going forward.
It would be very interesting to see a breakdown.
Yes, agreed. But there are some companies with stellar balance sheets that can still do share buybacks — companies not asking for a bailout and not engaging in mass layoffs. So I think there will continue to be some buybacks.
Here is the top 10 list in Q4 from my article a while ago. Note that the four banks on this list have already cut their share buybacks to zero:
Lotta banks on that list…they know best that the key part of any bank robbery is the speedy getaway.
Might as well consider AAPL a bank with their credit slanging now, also they have like $120 billion of corporate bonds on their balance sheet, and selling less and less phones since 2015
CARE gives Mnuchin the ability to waive the no-buybacks rule for anyone he deems worthy. So, couldn’t these folks just borrow from Mnuchin, get a waiver, and keep on buying? He’s got at least 4 trillion to dole out.
Joe in LA – I think I asked almost the exact same question. I think you did it with more brevity. :-)
How are you deriving the $4T figure?
The whole bill was about $2.2 trillion with about $500 billion possible for the large companies.
Are you assuming some sort of leverage? From where?
“• An inspector general would oversee $500 billion in loans that the Treasury Department would distribute to industries affected by the pandemic, and a new, five-person congressional committee would conduct oversight of the federal government’s spending on the COVID-19 response. Both oversight provisions were added to the Senate bill after Democrats demanded them.”
https://nypost.com/2020/03/27/heres-a-breakdown-of-the-2t-coronavirus-bailout/
Granted, it is a Post article, so if you have other info, post a link.
Yes, that’s what I was referring to.
And I still have my original question. Is there any reason to expect the SPV money will not be used for buybacks?
Wolf – is there a significance to 2012 and share buybacks? What were companies doing prior to that? Did it revolve around a QE? Just curious. I keep seeing the reference to that date.
During Financial Crisis 1, share buybacks fizzled into a mere trickle. This is in part why shares crashed so hard — because companies had stopped buying their shares. Share buybacks started picking up again in 2012, and that’s why I use it as a starting point in this era, the post-Financial Crisis 1 era.
Which will be superseded by the post-Financial Crisis 2 era.
“….as their shareholders and creditors are getting bailed out to the tune of trillions of dollars created by the Fed or borrowed by the US government….”
Can you clarify the real effects of this $4T “backdoor” bailout of leveraged credit? Does this mean the bad actors get cashed out at par for their debt, thus more or less saving the price of their equity share price (compensation vis stock options) because their debt gets written off and they get to start over without having to file BK? If so, it would seem without having to close their doors via BK, they will get cashed out and can then later buy back (no pun intended) company shares at 20 cents on the dollar (or something like that) after the SPVs are done repackaging and re-selling the debt ?
Yes, a step by step clarification would be helpful, Wolf.
Broadly speaking, I can see how the G/Fed hoovering up crap debt from the banks (at par or close) saves the banks…and then not enforcing the terms of that-likely-to-be-defaulted debt would preserve some equity value (no BK) for the corporate shareholders including insiders.
Is that the stripped down version of the bailout you foresee?
Or are there other big picture elements involved (I’m unclear on the dividing line between the banks’ bad debt buy out and any more direct aid to the nearing-default large corporations).
You gave a detailed breakdown of the individual bad debt backstop programs…a higher level review of the likely gross economic flows (how large company equity actually gets saved, from which parts of the 2.2T bill) would be very helpful too.
This is a complicated question with many layers. We still don’t have all the answers, and some answers we likely won’t get for years. But I will address aspects of it as we go forward. I have already addressed some aspects in my articles on Boeing and the airlines and also my articles about the Fed’s bailout programs. But for know, we’re just scratching at the surface.
Thanks Wolf !! I know you have a magical way of parsing it out as it organically develops. I am just so chomping at the bit to want to be fascinated at the orchestrated explosion of the wealth divide and how the pleebs (incl me I guess) will scratch our heads as we go backwards. I will wait …somewhat patiently. :-)
Everyone having been thru this once (and the bag of tricks not really changing), it is possible that there may be more, faster scrutiny of specific bailout deals/aspects/programs than last time.
The internet is a pretty low cost info distribution/organization tool and even more ingrained and refined than 2009 – opposition won’t camp in some park like 60s hippies…they can organize consumer boycotts online and facilitate competitor switching for bad bailout actors, they can organize lawsuit funding, they can clarify the convoluted program operations for a broader public, etc.
Sh*t, nowadays you can lease broadcast TV subchannels in the largest metros and the swing counties of swing States. You can crowdfund to pay for it.
The point is, this time around there are more tools and less confusion about modes of operation. And likely more immiseration.
Thank you for that recap of possibilities… very encouraging !! I will be a signatory on any such counter-investment / support crusades. I am a politically independent / ecological whacko / pure capitalist with sociological tendencies, but when you piss on my leg and tell me it’s raining 3X in my lifetime, I will direct my own urinary flow back at crony capitalists and their legislative enablers.
The $4.6 trillion spent on stock repurchases didn’t just evaporate. The shares were bought from “someone” with the excess cash from these corporations.
Well, not right away. But a goodly chunk of it did indeed evaporate over the past 6 weeks.
A falling stock market does not disappear cash.
WES,
Yes, that’s precisely why shareholders need to pay the price when companies fail, not taxpayers or the Fed. When a company is restructured under Chapter 11 of our bankruptcy code, shareholders generally get wiped out. That’s how that should work. They got the $4.6 trillion, and now it’s time to pay for it.
But in terms of the company, that money DID vanish. It got nothing for it because a company’s own shares are worthless for the company. They usually get cancelled or get carried on the books as Treasury Stock. They’re worthless to the company because the company can print an unlimited amount of its own shares. Those shares only have value to others.
When a company spends $1 billion to build a high-tech plant, it gets something of value for its money. When it spends $1 billion on share buybacks, it gets nothing that is of value to the company.
But didn’t those selling shareholders (who got the cash) by definition already exit the shareholder pool (at least partially, if not entirely).
BK’ing the corp now, hits those shareholders who stuck around…who were okay living with the hiked leverage.
My guess is that you would prefer a clawback (from those who sold shares into the buybacks) but that being operationally/legally impossible, you will settle for zeroing out the dolts and insiders who stuck around at the higher leverage ratios.
Me n Cas127 have had the Vulcan mind meld. I want to know if you (Wolf) agree with Cas127’s proposed Utopian justice for the Buyback abusers….and secondarily, if you believe such justice could manifest in a post GFC-ovid world ??
Thank you for lesson # 1 (of 3 or 4 I am guessing) as to how the $4T “backdoor” buyout/bailout will manifest.
As far as I can tell, the buyback programs were not/cannot be discriminatory (ie, buying insider shares specifically) – so the trillions spent on buybacks over the yrs went to those shareholders who chose to sell at a given price.
Those selling shareholders got the trillions – the money did not vanish.
Yes This is why the only response should be a shareholder rights offering to raise new capital irrespective of price. Equity was removed from the buyback companies & now it is desperately needed…not low interest loans or guarantees. I think people would be surprised how much money would come out of the woodwork if Boeing, for example, would raise $50 billion at , say, $10 a share.
Most likely to come out of woodwork…those previous shareholders who sold out in the multi-trillion buybacks.
They have the cash (from the buybacks).
They know the company (they used to own it).
They do this a lot (sell as leverage hikes, buy as leverage implodes).
My guess is that there are PE firms that specialize in this.
The lesson?
Watch for when PE firms exit…that is the signal to get out.
Agree with Cas127. In an open market, you can only mirror what the big boys are doing. They dictate, we follow. If you follow quick, you win. If not ???
The ones who PAID for them though were workers and retirees.
And customers too – if you don’t die on hold, they’ll kill you in a plane crash.
Now would actually be a very logical time for stock buybacks.
With money socked away in corporate reserve accounts.
DOW 3,000 would be a better time but the market never seems to fall to its true intrinsic value.
ZIRP distorts the hell out of equity values…almost everything in one way or another gets priced at a spread to “riskless” treasuries.
Zero out Treasuries and investors get shoved into the equities charnel house.
At a macro-level Wolf, do you foresee inflation/stagflation or deflation? I’m hearing conflicting messages from different places. With unlimited QE, I can’t see why there won’t be inflation long-term but are we looking at deflation in the short term? Where do you stand on this?
As the 2009 bailout illustrated, maybe “inflation/deflation” has to be defined distinctly for the real goods mkts (goods, RE rents, etc) vs. the “assets” mkts (equities, RE valuations, etc.).
The truly toxic inflation comes in the real goods mkts (because lower income people have inelastic demand for food, shelter, etc.) – asset mkt inflation blowing up into deflation hurts people with savings…who sorta by definition have/had a buffer.
Big Bailout 1.0 fallout was mostly manifested in asset inflation (with second order impacts on rent costs). Likely because the world was awash in low production cost real goods (mostly from China).
Big Bailout 2.0 inflation might turn out to be more horrific…the supply of real goods may shrink with US C19 dislocations, China offline or at knife pt, intl trade diversification still embryonic, etc.
But that is the ruin the Fed has always been flirting with for the 20 yrs of ZIRP, almost literally papering over America’s lack of productive competitiveness vis a vis China – which the Fed engaged in for political purposes.
And isn’t like people were not warning about it…but DC (as usual) preferred the heroin of ZIRP.
Can’t disagree with that. Thanks for the perspective cas127.
Ditto. Cas127 and will need to have a WolfStreet mug brew soon !!
So, when a company has bought everyone of its own shares, does it then own itself?
– did they borrow the money
– did they spend their rainy day fund
With either of those cases the company is either in dept or they blew capital that could have been used to make the company stronger or better able to withstand times like we are experiencing now.
See my post above…it is called Treasury Stock and is a direct reduction of equity as a company cannot own itself.
You basically have it, Harvey.
Trin’s explanation is true but more technical than economic.
AAPL was buying $240M a day in it’s own stock in the 3rd Qtr. That’s about 5x the budget if NASA.
About time for it to end. It only increased systemic fragility.
Were did the money come from for the buyback? Was this the result the corporate bond market being used to buy back stock?
Much of the money came from CDOs. And the banks were informed of the purpose upon application for the loans.
Making the banks complicit.
If the companies borrowed to pay for the equity buybacks, the lending banks may have/probably did package a number of loans into CLOs, which were then mostly/entirely sold to other investors, shifting some/all of the loan default risk from the “lending” bank to the CLO investors (likely starved for yield due to 20 yrs of ZIRP).
On the other hand, equity buybacks could also just be paid for with the retained earnings of the company.
Randall Hooker – so I think you answered a lot of questions. Big banks (not Investment banks) are the ultimate Baolout backstop. Buying XLF tomorrow.
Lower wages, no healthcare, no pensions.
What should I look for in a company earnings report to detect if share buybacks were utilised? What’s the easiest way to find companies that didn’t abuse this?
Share buybacks are disclosed. Go to the company’s quarterly 10-Q filing and with the browser search function, search for “repurchase” and/or “buyback” and/or “bought back”
The easier way is to look at a company’s balance sheet. It will tell you. A company with a negative or small positive tangible net worth should be toxic. Boeing fell into this category for the past few years.
“Share buybacks are disclosed.” That can be fixed. Now that buy backs have a dirty name instead of bragging rights, it wouldn’t surprise me.
Go to a site like gurufocus. Type the company’s ticker in the search box. Then on the right side under “Dividend and Buyback ratio” see “3-year Average Share Buyback Ratio”. AAPL has 5.9%. Some companies have a negative ratio. It means they were giving away cartfuls of stock options.
Then look at the Debt/Equity trendline to see how they were paying for those buyacks.
And companies with high debt/equity ratios are just risky period…regardless of how they got there (debt financed buybacks, perpetually cash losing companies kept on life support from loans, etc).
High levels of debt still have interest pmts (even under ZIRP, well, sorta) and, gasp, the loans do come due some day and have to be paid off (ha!) or rolled over to another sucker bank…and sometimes the sucker supply dries up during panics.
In either case, low equity companies have low (or essentially fictional) surplus assets that can be sold off to handle the interest pmts/debt maturity.
If they come up short, the lenders push them into BK (or the debtor company jumps into BK) and the shareholders almost always lose everything – the stiffed lenders become the new shareholders in exchange for reducing the amount owed to them.
The actual company continues to operate thru all this, so long as they can turn a profit at the transactional level (ignoring debt pmts).
An over-simplification but the econ gist is right
No need to buy back shares anymore since the Fed and their PPT are doing it for you :)
A side story I’m following is the collapse of AirBNB.
There are many annecdotes of people taking out 10 mortgages like 2007 and creating “passive income” by listing those properties on Airbnb. Such schemes seemed primed to explode in that person’s face at a time like this. Could impact both home prices and those precious mortgage securities if it’s big enough.
Wolf, is there any data on how many mortgage loans are tied to Airbnb “family businesses”?
I have not seen any data on this. But this is going to be an issue for the housing market and the lenders.
The solution is obvious: 1). Fed sets up Repo Desk called “Stock Buy Backs” so anyone can borrow to buy their stocks. 2). Fed penalizes anyone who does not use the newly created Stock Buy Backs desk banning then from SWIFT.
That isn’t how it works. You can’t borrow from the Fed, money. They don’t create money. They just move assets. Amazing people still don’t get this.
So if the FED/Banking system doesn’t create money, where did the money in the system come from?
When I worked at JCP, they did a billion dollar stock buyback. There was a propaganda blitz launched at the employees with the message being it would “enhance shareholder value”. This was to keep all the employees with company stock in their 401Ks calm. There was a pump in the stock price, but the dump came about 9 months later. What a waste of a billion bucks! They could have given every employee $83,000 dollars.
Lets note, after the 57 crisis heavily driven by the swine flu pandemic, the economy suffered a recession in 1960 and didn’t fully recover until the 2nd half of 64. The dislocation will take years to recover from. There will be periods of pent up demand. Periods of bleh.
Executives in the USA are so overpaid that if one were to compare their pay to their true worth it would be like comparing the flame on your stove to the sun.
Of course since they are all daddies sons and daughters this will only be corrected when the entire rotten mess collapses.
These guys, and they’re still mostly guys, were paid a lot less in the golden age when dividend yields were 8% and union membership was, what, 55%?
So we waited the last few years out in anticipation for the market to ‘correct’ itself, whatever the trigger for the correction, resisting massive FOMO in the process. Now, we don’t even get to play ball because stock prices are unlikely to reach previous highs or even come close to it. Bummer!
Under what penalty or statute would buy backs be inforced? The media will report it as ” company X is being probed for stock buy back violation of the bail out bill , and quickly forgotten in order to pivot to the the next eye-ball grabber. Zero percent interest will insure stock buy backs will continue. Wall Street runs the Fed and owns Congress and writes its own laws and sets its own punishment when caught. Bank of America made out like a bandit in its account creation fraud. HSBC was too big to prosecute for money laundering. The DOJ is great at setting up a hillbilly loser for day dreaming on the Internet about striking a blow at their perceived oppresser. Enforcing a law against the revolving door that exits to the private sector is rich.
1. Do they say “doing this was bad”? No, because they are, for most part, psychopaths with total disregard for others. Psychopathic brains are anatomically and functionally different. They are incapable of considering other people’s pain.
2. Do they say they fouled up? No, it all went according to plan. As psychopaths, they breached their fiduciary duty to shareholders and rigged the game to hit their stock options. They exercised the options and sold the inflated shares.
These are people who think rules and morals are for chumps and suckers. When you deal with them it’s like playing tennis with a bowling ball tied to your leg. The bowling ball comprises your morals, ethics, compassion, etc – things that do not encumber psychopaths.
“Share buybacks – until 1982 a form of illegal market manipulation under SEC rules – have had a massive impact on the stock market on the way up. ”
Are Share buybacks now the norm in all the major stock markets of the world?