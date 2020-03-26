A Word About the Horrid Spike in Unemployment Claims and Why it’s Even More Horrid Than it Appears

No one has ever seen anything like this.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET:
This morning, the US Dept. of Labor announced that 3.283 million people had filed initial unemployment claims in the week ended March 21. We were warned yesterday that today’s initial claims would be horrid. In his press conference yesterday concerning the coronavirus, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that California by itself had “just passed the 1 million mark” in unemployment claims since March 13 — and this might include claims to be reflected in the next reporting week.
And it’s going to get worse. The five largest counties of the San Francisco Bay Area were the first major region in the US to go into lockdown on March 17. The State of California followed on March 20, toward the end of the unemployment-claims reporting week (through March 21), and many other states followed within days – and many of those claims were filed after this reporting week had ended.
This is the mind-blowing effect what started to happen in the week ended March 21:
The report by the Department of Labor this morning listed some sectors that were particularly hard hit by “COVID-19 virus impacts”:
- Services industries broadly, particularly accommodation and food services;
- health care and social assistance services;
- arts, entertainment and recreation;
- transportation and warehousing;
- manufacturing industries.
However, this horrid spike in claims only shows a partial picture.
Since the end of that reporting week, lockdowns have spread to many other states, and companies in those states are now struggling with how to cope. Many companies had already laid off people before the lockdowns – and this is reflected in today’s unemployment claims. But much of the fallout from those lockdowns and their secondary effects will be reflected in future reports.
The gig economy, as the US economy has been called due to the growth of business models that shift labor from employees to contract workers, is unprepared for this. Under current rules, gig workers cannot file for unemployment claims – though the stimulus package will change this. And for now, they have not filed for unemployment claims. But their hours of many have been cut, and others lost their gigs entirely.
This includes musicians whose gigs were eliminated when bars, restaurants, and clubs shut down. It includers actors and singers and artists. It includes Uber and Lyft drivers whose business has dwindled. It includes self-employed vacation-rental entrepreneurs with some units on Airbnb that no one is booking because the travel industry has shut down. It includes tech workers whose projects have been put on hold. It includes instructors and coaches of all kinds – such as figure skating coaches, language coaches, and corporate coaches. And so on. Many millions of people.
Those who are self-employed and the rug suddenly got pulled out from under them could not file for unemployment, and they’re not included in these unemployment claims.
But these gig workers, freelancers, and the self-employed may find new help: Under provisions in the stimulus bill, some of them (not all) may become eligible to file for unemployment compensation. If this comes to pass, it will be a form of life-support for those that qualify, and it will produce an additional tsunami of unemployment claims over the next few weeks.
Then there is this: this unprecedented and sudden explosion of unemployment claims caused a number of state websites for unemployment claims to crash intermittently, delaying the claims. The difficulties people had getting through the system at the end of the reporting week likely pushed a number of claims into the next reporting week. States that had intermittent crashes of their sites reportedly included New York, Oregon, Colorado, Kentucky, and other states.
The stimulus plan in Congress and various efforts by states and municipalities have provisions that would encourage and pay companies to not lay off their employees if the company is under lockdown. If a company, such as a restaurant or a manufacturer retains its employees or hires them back, it would pull these people off the unemployment rolls and back into the universe of the “employed” – even though they’re not working.
The details of these programs will become clearer over the next few days, and it will be interesting to see how many companies follow through in not laying off people or hiring them back.
A side effect is that there will be many ways for companies to game these programs as the rules are being cobbled together at breakneck speed, under heavy influence of lobbyists, and smart folks are already trying to figure out how companies can benefit from it without retaining those jobs.
Nevertheless, and despite the gaming to be expected, those efforts will be immensely welcome by companies and will soothe the pain of some of the employees, and if and when eligible, of gig workers, freelancers, and the self-employed.
No doubt this will be bad short and long term but apparently it’s irrelevant for the market for the pass 3 times, given the 2T sugar high they just got. Either that or our population has short of a attention span, this news of COVID19 is already behind us from a fear perspective…
$2T going on $6T. We have a short attention span because our consolidated, beholden media outlets do, who would have us continue with toilet-paper hoarding based on a “pandemic” with a fatality rate converging to the same level of H1N1 (WHO report on China). An illness for which the median age for fatal cases is the exact same as the national life expectancy (Italy’s Instituto Superior di Salut). The AVERAGE age of Italian fatalities is OLDER than our overall lifespan in the USA on a good day. So people are moving on? Good. Unemployment and financial hardship raises suicides (already our #9 killer in the US), overdoses and you name it, for DECADES, not just one cold season. #I’mOverCV19
Correction: Istituto Superiore di Sanita
Phoenix_Ikki,
We are only in the beginning stages of the CCP Coronavirus outbreak, at some point in the coming months, there will be single days where 1000+ die in America alone, that will cause some panic.
Let’s see how it will turn out. I certainly do not hope more death but being realistic I agree that’s likely the case. What I do want to see is the market finally sticking closer to reality and fundamental, the last 3 days four digit gain is freaking nuts especially with dire forecast and really bad news such as unemployment coming out. Probably wishful thinking that it will revert back to more sane level with more drops to come and retest the bottom. Can you imagine though, if Dow end up melting back up close 29k in a short time before this whole pandemic plays out…what are they gonna say now? Ooopsy? We spent 2T plus more from Fed so we can re-inflated the bubble and prevent real price discovery while not addressing the real impact and fallout of lower and middle class? Actually scratch that, these people have no shame and wouldn’t admit that kind of calculation error if it slaps them in the face.
The coronavirus situation will end eventually, and hopefully the world, will prepare for future pandemics. If everything goes to plan the actual percentage of people that die will be very small under 1%, but sensational it will be.
As for the markets, a recession was widely predicted to hit this year already before coronavirus, the coronavirus has basically kicked off the recession and that will be what effects the markets long term. It’s not what people want to hear but, stock market is hugely overvalued, my guess is that if the Dow Jones industrial average reflected the entire stock market, the Dow would be actually worth 5 to 10 thousand.
Fear will increase. The NY governor’s clear, cogent, truthful analysis must inspire confidence. Unfortunately, too many have been deceived by others (not Cuomo) into believing that the consequences will be minor (1% or less of infected dead) and falling again into the normalcy bias: believing that normality will soon resume and our former, financial bubbles will soon be blown into ever larger sizes.
Panic may resume when the death rate and number of infected rise more. The unemployed will wisely be reluctant to take risky jobs so the rate will stay high. However, many will not have a choice.
Truth will eventually come out. This will be an important moment of American history, like after Pearl Harbor’s dead were counted.
DC, already wildly balance sheet insolvent, is blowing its “budget” to pieces in dramatic fashion and the Fed is blowing up the US dollar. Care to guess where such behavior always leads? If in doubt just look at human history…there are many examples.
The stock market is climbing up n up for last 3 days.
It’d be interesting to see when and if people have no money or little money with lots of financial insecurity, then if they’d spend money on discretionary items.
It is not about small investors anyways. These were huge institutional investors withdrawing their funds from the stock market in fear of mass bond defaults. Now that the stimulus hit and the FED is buying all BBB junk bonds, they feel safe and that’s why ‘re falling all over themselves in an attempt to reenter the stock market sufficiently early. At least that’s my theory of the case. If the FED is successful with their plan we shall all be reliefed even if it means we missed the best moment to go all in. We don’t know though.
But is that REALLY what drives the stock market? Regardless, the Fed will now buy stocks on our behalf, so all is well. Maybe someday the Fed will start buying discretionary items for us. ;)
I wouldn’t be surprised if the Fed bank cartel paid its banksters to buy stocks to inflate the market. However, given the level of lack of preparation at the federal level, and refusal to take emergency action, such manipulation has no chance of success over the long term.
We are in an airplane that is diving toward a big mountain and the pilot refuses to even try hard to pull up unless we praise him and say he never made any mistakes. Things will not turn out well ultimately.
The Fed does not buy stocks
Yet. LOL.
Wasn’t there something about the Fed to start accepting stocks as collateral, for one of it’s new free money policies to the massively over indebted investor/gambler types?
You already have some ‘discretionary’ TP, stashed in that thing one calls a wallet, or a purse … it’s called a federal reserve note !
But it appears that those government sanctioned butt wipes are going to be sorely lacking for the plebs – and soon !
We better hurry up and bailout the health insurance companies. We need them. Who cares if people can’t afford health insurance. That’s not what’s important.
Maybe the rising stocks are due in part to quarter end rebalancing? With stocks having fallen so, some funds have to buy equities to get back required level.
“We Are Underwhelmed By This Low Participation Rally” Morgan Stanley
The rally of the past three days is certainly in line with what traders had grown accustomed to because as Morgan Stanley’s quants describe the move in the market in recent days, it has been a “low participation rally.” Lack of Volume on the upside rally! As the market was in free fall from 21st Feb, SX5E futures have been printing $100-$160bn a day (vs. normal volumes of $40-60bn). In contrast, “the rally in the last week has taken place on very low volumes comparison”Shockingly, only $1.4bn traded net @ offer during the rally, which is incredibly low relative to spot move —–
More volume on DOWN days than during UP days. Doesn’t bode well(retail investors) for those who bought into this mkt with horrendous unemployment numbers which will get worse by every week, here after! will know by the end of next week! It defies all the logic even if it is for ‘balancing’ the portfolio!
I think there will also be some opportunistic layoffs that were coming for other reasons but can now happen and be blamed on Covid-19. A classic example is one that Wolf has been talking about for a year or more now, class 8 trucks. Yesterday Daimler layed off most of their factory workers from the Western Star plant in Portland ( as well as other Daimler truck plants). They blamed it on not being able to keep social distance on the assembly line, but I am sure running out of backlog had something to do with it.
Our “elected” Federal House and Senate members failed once again. A single $1200 payment obviously is not enough. Every individual with an SSN should be given $2500 a month and an emphasis on small business grants until COVED-19 is under control. The bill should have been split with big corporation issues deferred. Since a realistic time frame for a vaccine is 12-18 months, this will allow for functional oversight provisions to be put in place so we don’t go through another 2008.
According to the Swamptastic provisions of the bailout bill, small businesses aren’t just those with under 500 employees (as is the traditional definition). A specific exception has been made for some specific grifters in government who own hotels and restaurants:
Per NYT:
“… on Page 15 of the bill, there is a section with the title “Business Concerns With More Than 1 Physical Location.” It says this change in federal law will apply to companies that fit “a North American Industry Classification System code beginning with 72” — a reference that turns out to mean the hotel and restaurant industry.
The provision says that if a company owns multiple hotels, even if the overall hotel or restaurant chain has more than 500 employees — the limit to qualify for treatment as a small business — it will still be able to take advantage of the small-business benefits offered in the rescue package.
That means loans from the federal government worth up to 2.5 times the firm’s monthly payroll that will not have to be repaid if the company uses them to keep paying employees during any coronavirus shutdowns.”
So… they’re bailing out Trump?
It looks like it.
Does payroll include executive bonuses for the management who thought this up?
Great! Recourse for All … of the FEW !!!
FUCK THIS SHIT!
apologies to Wolf for my cursedness .. but I mean Really !!
This is blatant, in ‘the mope’s face’ piracy for the $ole benefit powerfully avaricious !!
It Has Got To STOP !
‘of the” powerfully ..
Sadly only the beginning.
Jackson
I agree except corp. Amerika should have to take out loans and small business should given money to stay in business and pay employees with no repay on their part.
I know it will be done just the opposite by are so-called leaders.
Bu bu but sMALL business is the economic rock of Murica …. right ?? That’s what all your Mayors, your Governors, your Congrease folk, and your President .. Any president, say !!
Yeah, a rock all right … tied to the plebs, and free for the sinking !
Today the UK has announced £2500 per month grant (i.e non-repayable) to every self-employed person who can continue to work during Covid 19!
KK,
Canada has implemented $2,000 per month for this 4 month emergency 1st package, and it goes to all Canadians, employees, small business owner or gig worker, provided they made at least $4,000 gross in 2019. I guess the assumption is any lower they are probably on social assistance, anyway. There are other loan packages for large corps etc. Plus, more is on the way.
It isn’t just for a household if there are two or more employed adults in residence.
My Province of BC has also made it illegal to fire someone who gets sick or laid off from Covid 19, and all landlords get an immediate check and for the next 4 months of $400 per month. Also, now illegal to evict for someone sick or unemployed from the virus. Mortgages are deferred, and banks are getting a talking to about CC rates and debts. More news coming.
Industries will be getting support, including the oil industry. Strings attached to corporate help.
Our Province has also taken over the supply chain to ensure adeqaute groceries and medical needs are met. Needed ventilators and PPE supplied by the Federal Govt.
Forgot: You have to apply for it and actually need the funds. I won’t apply and don’t need so won’t get.
I also believe most people want to work and prefer to work rather than get a stipend. I also believe that most people want to do a good job when they do work. I ran crews and have always believed this while accept that many don’t in our society.
Sounds like BC is doing it right, and your wisdom is also welcome.
Politicians of both parties assume falsely that people would rather have welfare. Conservatives hate it and talk about Tocqueville and Largesse; Liberals love it and talk about UBI. Both are wrong, and the history of elections proves it. People want to work, not to live on welfare.
Don’t break the fragile hearts of the deficit hawks. What will they do if any money goes to the unwashed masses?
Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) after the $1.5 T tax cut bill for the billionaires in 2017:
“tax cuts are a net positive for his constituents back home…. He said he had some reservations about the bill adding to the debt, but added that he’d want to just cut spending to make up for it.”
Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) after the 2020 stimulus bill:
“If it were just about helping people to get more unemployment (benefits) to get through this calamity . . . then I could be for it,” he explained. “But this is $2 trillion. Divide $2 trillion by 350 million people — it’s almost $6,000 for every man, woman and child. I’m talking about spending. This won’t go to the men, women and children. So if you have a family of five, this spending bill represents $30,000 of additional U.S. national debt because there is no plan to pay for it.”
Free money to the masses can not happen it informs the slaves that they are slaves. That message can not be allowed.
and KY is one of the poorest states in the union
People deserve who they elect.
IdahoPotato: That’s only true when they’re given actual choices. When there are 2 candidates offered, both from different wings of what is essentially the same party of the status quo, it’s not a real choice.
Enough with the “bothsiderism”. If you think “both sides are the same”, you aren’t paying attention. I am female and brown and I am so tired of this useless meme spread by armchair intellectuals who don’t need to worry about people mansplaining to them about reproductive rights and everything else under the sun.
So your position is that we’ve been offered a non-neoliberal, pro-worker choice lately?
Bernie came close, but somehow Biden rode in from the back of the pack. It was truly a miraculous recovery. Speaking of Biden, is he the candidate that most reflects your interests? There rest of the field didn’t measure up in their reproductive-rights stances?
IdahoPotato, MF is exactly correct. Each side agrees on most/all of the big policies and seek to marginally differenate themselves with social identity issues that don’t impact their rich donors, the purpetuate an illusion of choice.
Gotta agree that both sides are socialists: R are socialists for the Rich, hence the R, eh; D are socialists for the downed and out, hence the D.
Is that enough to call them all (OK, almost all) just paid puppet politician slaves of the oligarchy? Works for me…
While back, when I said I did not vote for either pres candidate in 16 because I considered both crooks, comment here was that I just had to vote for the lesser of two evils; no way. (BTW, I did vote for all the down ticket list.)
At some point the general pain may get to the stage where somone has to take a fall, the blame.
On the scale of this sort of pain, that may mean countries pointing the finger at other countries. We know to what that may lead.
Perhaps it’s time to buy shares in arms manufacturers and not the sort that just make sidearms.
As tax revenue dries up how will it be replaced?
No matter how much debt the treasury sells there always seems to be somebody their to buy it up.
When will supply outstrip demand?
With a 2 trillion stimulus package combined with the loss of tax revenue, US debt could easily climb by another 3 Trillion to around 26 Trillion. The drop in US treasury yields should also make US debt less attractive.
The Coronavirus is accelerating the US charge, into the abyss.
Treasury issues bonds, primary dealers buy them, Fed buys them from primary dealers with digitally created money. Not the way it’s supposed to work but how it’s going to work in the short term. Next year, who knows.
Many keep asking: Where will the money come form?
It is no mystery. They will create it, as they have been doing for a long time. Add a zero or two or three; instant digitaized money.
Stimulus is not what I would call it. More like paying rent during the shutdowns.
No worries. The Fed will buy everything!
Wolf there is another example that invalidates your thesis of your “nothing goes to heck in a straight line.” :-)
Wof says: “It includes self-employed vacation-rental entrepreneurs with some units on Airbnb that no one is booking because the travel industry has shut down.”
That is an interesting description. Are they not just landlords? Are landlords self employed? How about bondholders? If those Airbnb owners are not leveraged, they can weather the storm. If they are leveraged, trouble is at hand. A big issue in the fragility these emergencies expose is debt. Debt is the Devil’s work. It drives asset prices. It puts pressure on housing for families, when families have to compete with Airbnb buyers. The larcenous FED, their banksters and their bought politicians, and all the apologists for the FED, have done this country a dis-service.
Debt is the foundation of capitalism. Without it, capitalism simply isn’t attractive enough.
Are hotel/motel owners landlords?
cb,
Vacation rentals are lumped into the hotel and lodging sector. Apartments or houses for lease are lumped into the housing sector. So Jenifer who bought two condos that she put on Airbnb as vacation rentals is an entrepreneur in the hotel and lodging business. John, who bought two condos and rents them out via a lease is a landlord.
Why buy Treasuries now with no yields for probably many years to come?
I would rather buy oil stocks knowing that ‘the cure for low oil prices are low oil prices’. May take a while, but prices will rise eventually from this level due to producers deciding to cut production or a weakening dollar. Can anyone say the same about Treasuries or even the FANG stocks?
Spot on correct. Treasuries are dead money going forward. I have been buying Big Oil and the S&P 500 Index since last week. This bear market happened so fast one barely had time to start dollar cost averaging in on the down slope. We may not be at the true bottom of this one, but it is time to start looking over the valley to the other side. Buy American Made.
Think of them as you would zero-coupon bonds.
Wolf, almost every cent the US Government spends ends up in the hands of a financial or non-financial corporation. Have you ever seen a figure that would quantify that number ?
@Endeavor
F and G will be fine. If anything, they will benefit from the ongoing implosion of internet advertising on a lot of publishers, and the increasing privacy crackdown. I’m less confident about the A and N. I second your opinion on oil stocks. Banks also look really cheap.
Stimulus might keep people from going hungry and homeless but how does it help a shut-down economy that will remain shut down for how long? Why is the stock market rebounding like it is? Fed/Gov’t has the market’s back? Really?
Short squeeze. Then comes the next decline
The reason gig workers can’t file a claim is because they didn’t pay the tax/ premium during the good times. So now gig workers, who never paid UI tax premiums via payrolls, will now get to file a claim. I paid the tax all my working life and now they are gonna swamp my insurance pool dry before I may need it. Great…
Not that this whole thing is gig workers fault, but since they didn’t pay in they really should be the first to go out and “hustle” a new job delivering stuff or stocking shelves or whatever is out there. Amazon is paying OT right now.
Gig workers get 1099’s from their employers, the employers have to issue the 1099 to get the deduction. Even if the gig worker didn’t file a return, the IRS will catch up with them eventually, if their income is high enough. BTW, all this unemployment money is fully taxable, as is the helicopter money, so everybody will have to account for it as well. This govt money is going to bring more people into the system.
Petunia,
The way I read FinePrintGuy’s comment is that gig workers, though they pay income taxes and SS, do not pay into the state unemployment fund; and the companies that hire gig workers don’t pay their portion into the state unemployment fund either.
And that’s correct. In other words, no one pays into that unemployment fund for the gig workers. And the reason is gig workers are not eligible to receive unemployment compensation.
Now that gig workers are eligible for unemployment, it is bound to change and it should. Gig work is real work.
My father-in-law had a seasonal summer job in retirement and he got to collect unemployment in the winter months. It wasn’t much but he got something.
I hope Gavin Newsom and company go after these gig startups and get reimbursed for their employee’s and contractor’s UI claims. Claw back the bonuses, IPO money, options, whatever it takes to make the California tax payer whole.
Yeah, your attitude is the reason we’re in the mess we’re in right now. Try punching up sometime, buddy. Gig workers aren’t your enemy smh
It could be that our economy has gotten a tad fluffy? Even middle class people keep a retinue of service providers, yoga instructors, personal trainers, therapists. Growing up we had pretty much none of this. People did their own plumbing, their own carpentry, and their own auto repairs. Landscapers? Haha. I can imagine a 1960’s world with a much smaller economy, based on production not service. It took fifty years to get from there to here, but maybe only fifty days to go back?
Own plumbing and carpentry??? Nope. What a dumb post.
My father did his own plumbing and electrical. He was an electrician but he had no problem joining copper pipes. I call in the pro when I need help.
I bought a house like that once.
Self taught electrician and plumber who did all his own work. It was a nightmare every time I had to open up a wall.
After I got done building my house, which included plumbing and all, I’ve maintained it for 42 years.
Social Nationalist: I wouldn’t call your post stupid – more like perverted.
SN,
Don’t slight Mr Ambrose, it’s not a dumb post at all. As anyone that does their own work as much as possible knows, it’s better to pay yourself than pay someone else that has to charge a significant overhead. I’ve done it for years and have saved thousands as a result. How about you, Hummmmm………….
There are a lot of people who can fix and build. I am one of them. Go to a Home Depot and you’ll see a lot of us.
My trademark is combining 4130 Chrome Moly tubing that’s coped and TIG welded with 1″ by 4″ maple boards. Strong, simple, and all designed to fit me and my home.
Not so fast SN: Lots of folks, including me and my two sons, do own PB, EL, carpentry, painting, etc., etc. Both boys also still maintain and fix their own vehicles, boats, as I used to do when I knew the name of each item under the hood.
My grandfather did the same, and also built himself a 45′ sailboat as his retirement home, wouldn’t let anyone else touch it in the 7 years it took him to build it, ”only in spare time,” not on vacay time IOW… Lived on it in the Bahamas 15 years with the goal of doing so on only the $100/month income from SS and not touching his capital.
Lots of folks do all their own skilled manual labor.
Social Nationalist: I suspect you’re young and urban if you’ve never heard of anyone doing their own plumbing etc. Very common out here in Colorado.
I saw my Dad build a fence once, thankfully he never built the house or plumbed it. (I’m a carpenter and do my own plumbing, wiring, roofing etc).
But what Ambrose said, in general, I totally agree. Yoga, trainers, therapists, spas, etc are all unnecessary, imho. Add to that most tourist related work, including airlines.
We need to build things again and buy from our communities.
Paulo Same here carpenter but over the years I’ve become a mason, tile installer, electrician, concrete finisher, plumber and hvac man I also hung entire houses of drywall, shackled them and painted I also did my own foundation work for many years I actually enjoyed expanding my skills Never got boring doing the same thing everyday One thing I refused to do was hardwood floor finishing Those machines and the dust was just too much
an aside, the economy then was biased in favor of tradesmen. There were two prices at the lumber store, or the auto parts dealer. I call Harbor Freight a preppers best friend, and the home improvement stores, one price for everyone. DIY on Youtube, there are two worlds here. The shady tree mechanic now has a code reader. We are ready for the barter economy, we just don’t know it.
I learned how to lay tile , sheet rock I can tape and float smooth walls. Perfectionist. I learned how to frame. Put up siding. Put in windows. Doors. Refinish. I am re trimming my entire house in craftsman style . Now I am collecting wood working tools. Took a hand tool joinery class from boat builders in port Townsend last June. I can sew clothes. Do leather work. Bought me a light industrial sewing machine last year. Skills. That’s where it’s going to be at. Working with your hands will make a comeback I think and I want to be useful
And I a chick. Baboom!
There is a photo you can find on the BBC of the Prime Minister’s weekly catch-up with the Queen.
Look at the phone she’s using :)
Ambrose — In the last three weeks I’ve done minor auto repair, carpentry, and plumbing…none of which I’m remotely qualified to do. YouTube and the guys at the hardware store are full of good info if you want to learn.
Agreed Clete: my fave was watching a u-tub video re unclogging the front loading washing machine a couple of times, then, when following directions, finding exactly the same items, including the very same coins and bra wire, and similar buttons as was shown in the video. Blew what’s left of my mind!
BTW, never had any ”appliance” experience before then, now fix some things, but still call in the shade tree guy down the block when I get stumped.
My garage still has all my carpentry equipment. Some of my cabinets at home were built by me. I repair and restore what I did not make.
Plumbing? A few benzomatic torches and wrenches since that’s all it takes + resin.
I still own 4 snowblowers, 2 lawn mowers, and a ton of landscape equipment. I do my own landscaping and snow removal.
Sometimes my kids help me clear snow for which I am thankful.
I volunteered to teach kids carpentry when the city was building a park.
It was the first time they help a screw driver and learned to use a square. Pathetic.
Iamafan:_
Oh, hell I got all you diy guys and gals beat!
I cut my own hair too!
You beat me. My wife doesn’t want to cut my hair. Sides are bulging now. All shops are closed here.
What is nice about plumbing these days is you really don’t need to solder copper pipe like in the past. PEX and push on connections have really simplified it all.
In the Senate bill, there is a provision that anyone receiving unemployment will receive an extra $600/week on top of the state. This equates to a $15/hour wage rate/week. If you are a business owner in the midwest and are paying $10/hour – why not just lay off your folks so that they can receive the $15/hour from the Gov and then hire them back when the four-month period is over? Doesn’t that create a perverse incentive to lay workers off? Many of the folks who my wife manages would make more money if they were laid off for the next 4 months and the organization would save the money.
No business that can continue to function would layoff workers for the workers benefit. You know better than that.
Yes, but it also says that if a small business doesn’t lay off it’s employees, they don’t have to pay back the loans the bill is offering.
“The “Paycheck Protection Program” would provide 8 weeks of cash-flow assistance through 100 percent federally guaranteed loans to small employers who maintain their payroll during this emergency. If the employer maintains payroll, the portion of the loans used for covered payroll costs, interest on mortgage obligations, rent, and utilities would be forgiven, which would help workers to remain employed and affected small businesses and our economy to recover quickly from this crisis. This proposal would be retroactive to February 15, 2020, to help bring workers who may have already been laid off back onto payrolls.”
Our local FB pages are filled with people begging for work – any kind of work, even just a few hours. But nobody can go anywhere unless essential, as we’re under a lockdown. The ski areas nearby laid everyone off and now everything else is closed, too, except essentials and take out. This is the view from the bottom of the economic ladder, where people live paycheck to paycheck because they literally have no choice. Things are looking grim.
Things are so bad we have been able to buy toilet paper two days in a row. It’s one per customer and the store is not busy.
all the grocery stores now start the day with senior hour. They’re taking all the toilet paper and hand sanitizer. I had to get my mother into Publix to purchase that stuff for me.
My daughter is the bookkeeper/manager of a very popular Greek restaurant on the river…tourists, hotels, every sort of employee a port city can hire to wash dishes, cook, wait tables. Cops eat free for gossip…
She’s in the middle of this insanity at her computer right now with her phone jammed with calls to get them unemployment comp.
Ports have so many off grid people, stowaways, even kids running from the bad guys.
Never a dull moment !!
Nobody’s reporting, but on St. Joseph’s Day the swallows returned to San Juan Capistrano and the UK govt. downgraded the Covid virus to lees serious. Neither miracle interests our news.
I got laid off in 1981 newly wed with a baby at home Never even bothered to file even though I could have Just went door to door getting any kind of work I could Roofing, tree work whatever Turned into a pretty lucrative business within a few years and I graduated to buying lots and building spec houses later Government handouts wasn’t for me but it was touch and go till I got on my feet
I assume you didn’t use any of those low interest rates to finance any of those houses?
Don’t know about Frederick, but my son built his “fortune” by building some and restoring other houses, which he rents.
His construction loans were 6-month no interest credit cards, paid off with the proceeds of a mortgage when the house was finished.
Well done!
A production based economy is impossible because not enough labor can be generated to make it viable. This was the big change that occurred after WWI
If it is produced, it can be produced here. I know it will be more expensive but so be it.
Greenspan addressed these issues a couple decades back. One think he asked for was more natural gas development, (fracking, check) and for more open immigration, which where we went retro. I tell my friends who retired early, their pensions are going to break (check) and they will have to go back to work, and they will be $10hr manufacturing jobs, and you will need one to survive.
Greenspan is a self important maggot. Scum of the first degree.
I work at a church and churches are not required by law to pay into state unemployment. Some churches do voluntarily because they recognize the obvious benefit during difficult times but most do not.
Does anyone know if – like gig workers and self-employed – churches may be thrown into the mix?
Holly Molly! OMG! A picture is worth a 1000 words and you will only see a picture like that on wolfstreet. The financial media is so sanitized they will never tell us what is actually happening form a broader historical perspective.
1) Bad news day, but SPX is up on short covering and falling volume.
2) SPX will build a cause. For how long and where it will go, nobody know. SPX > Feb 2018(L), the TR support line that became resistance.
3) QQQ weekly was stopped by the 3/12 & 3/19/2018 gap and
bounced back up, above Oct 2018(H). QQQ have entered the 4/29 & 5/6/2019 gap, that started the Apr to Oct 2019 6M TR.
4) Today QQQ(H) might be an UT > 8/27/2018. Time will tell.
5) QQQ weekly tumbled under the cloud and bounced above. Chikou, the lagging price is > the cloud, T+K and the lagging closing price. That’s very positive,
but its only Thurs afternoon, not Fri close.
6) QQQ weekly 12/24/2018 to 3/23/2020 is a support line trending up..
IF price breach the cloud and support, chikou will be in negative territory, at least for a while.
7) Since the cloud base is a flatbed, QQQ might osc around the cloud
bottom, up and down.
A service economy is a fragile economy.
When does everyone get called back to work?
No timetable is being offered on the end of the Coronavirus just
feel good talk about unfunded stimulus packages.
The US economy may be able to survive a few weeks being put on hold but not months.
A service economy????? Lol, all economies are with “living standards” are service economies. Since 1924, service economy is all you got.
Social Nationalist: Are you totally unaware of that part of the economy which does not operate according to your cynical dicta?
This crisis will allow companies to fire older workers and replace them with younger cheaper labor. They can hire anybody they want now.
I agree with others here that our elected swamp dwellers have failed us. They have produced a pork barrel of epic proportions. However, many, like myself, have not been economically impacted. I do not believe the government should be sending checks to people who have not been hurt economically. The inconvenience of not eating out on occasion is unworthy of a $1,200 payment.
What percentage of the workforce is out of work? I do not think it is a majority. Relief really needs to go to those who have lost income and the ability to sustain themselves as a result of government actions. This applies to businesses as well as individuals. This would be more difficult to administer, but doing the right thing seldom is the easy thing.
I think the swamp is laser focused on maintaining themselves, not supporting the nation. The few that want to do the right thing have to go along with tons of pork to get some relief to those in need. This is a sad time for what was once the great United States of America.
It’s the majority
Majority? What you smokin there Nationalist? Not if you believe the gubmint numbers it’s not and I agree with Eferg people who aren’t effected shouldn’t be getting money But how do they decide who to give the money to I’m sure there would be a ton of fraud
Impossible to administer. Good luck rolling out a timely stimulus package that is so targeted. We’d be months and months in to this thing before the money starts flowing. And anyway, that’s not the point of a stimulus injection like this. You give it to only folks who desperately need it and it goes towards debt or rentiers. Everyone gets it and maybe you get some actual productive economic activity going
What your talking about is reimbursing people for the shutdowns. That is simply impossible and a “inefficient” package is all your going to get. For many people, most of the rebates will be spent on rent, mortgages, food, supplies during April/May. It will be gone by July.
It sounds large, but in many ways, it is not.
The cheapest part of this package will be all the $1200 payments. It’s a cover for the real money being spent.
So true. The $1200 will be recycled into the corporate world because most people will pay debts owed to same corps.
bingo. they’ll do anything to ignore the debt elephant in the room. consumer, student, etc. it would be the most effective action but they lose their control over the populace
And some of us off-beat folks will stack it in PMs.
Bingo! Look at the text of these bills. Its hundreds of millions to various existing departments and for items that seem to have no bearing on Corona Virus related problems. With 5 Rep senators out, Dems saw their opportunity took it. Well played.
The government would have done fine helping individuals and families just by enhancing unemployment and welfare.
Does anyone know the number of states that did not report their
claims today?
Les,
I linked the DOL report in the text. It includes the data for each state, by state. Make sure you understand the difference between “seasonally adjusted” and “not seasonally adjusted” data, both of which are listed. Here is the link again in case you missed it in the report:
https://www.dol.gov/sites/dolgov/files/OPA/newsreleases/ui-claims/20200510.pdf
Sadly Wolf, not many posters on here understand how bad things are. The contraction in growth will be sharp. It won’t be until Memorial Day things start returning to normal. Will take years for the economy to re reach debt bubble highs though. May be another recession in a couple of years as well. The 1957-58 virus/recession was met with a sharp reversal 58-59 then another recession in 1960.
That’s because most people never OPERATED a business (be it small or not).
I did since the 90’s but I am retired now. I don’t know how a small business (collectively, the ones that hire most of the workers) can survive weeks or a few months of no business income. I am not even sure if big ones can make it.
This hand out is to make people forget about a depression.
Instead of encouraging more debt, the Fed should discourage it and encourage more savings. And stock buy backs should be banned.
There. I said it.
When do I get my Nobel Prize?
Not possible in a capitalist economy. You can’t save in a contraction without public debt. Ignorance like this posts represents elitist thinking in a nutshell.
With you on public debt. MMT works and has been working since the Dawn of Man – funding Wall Street bailouts, tax cuts, and military. It’s only why we suggest MMT for The Little People, folks come out of the wood work to laugh at it.
Am referring to Fed encouraged private, Fed subsidized/bailed out debt.
@Social –
I believe Timbers was lamenting the sad situation we were in that made us so vulnerable. The time for the savings was BEFORE the contraction. So you can weather it. Elitists running debt at > 300% of GDP have destroyed the economy’s resilience against adversity. Many businesses with no cash, decimated revenues, and mountains of debt due to buying back overpriced shares are going to be destroyed – even with the stimpack.
Yes. Thanks. My similar response…hung up in mods…
Was referring to private debt encouraged by Fed QE & rate suppression…not govt debt which I agree is needed now.
I save, contraction or not, the things I produce for myself, like timber, Social Nationalist. Your doctrines are incredibly fanatical.
Talk about “elitist thinking”. How about fanatically doctrinaire thinking?
What capitalist economy are you talking about?
You can save in a contraction without public debt. Anytime you spend less than you earn, whether your earnings are expanding or contracting, you save.
timbers,
If the ambitions and aspirations of several generations could have been met with that approach, savings as opposed to debt, there wouldn’t be such a mess.
But… what will be the point of saving fiat currencies so laden with debt if belief in their value fades away….and there is subsequent hyperinflation?
What does anyone think of the possibility of their being at some stage, like in Germany in 1925, a Revaluation?
Again, I don’t get this post?? Fiat currencies, bub all currencies. The Metal currency era was full of currency collapses including the US in the 1840’s.
You won’t get hyper inflation because not enough dollars are being created that move into the economy aka peoples hands. This is what you do not get.
Good call. I don’t know why more people can’t get this. The economy was close to 21 trillion nominal dollars. In the post-war era US treasury printed more money to keep deficits low and it eventually caused a overload by the late 60’s. Alot of money in this era is asset and prone to massive destruction. This causes deflation as the real money base has been strangled since the mid-70’s. 1-2 trillion of debt doesn’t come close to expanding the money supply, to the levels people on here expect to cause “hyperinflation”.
Being the reserve currency demands debt to fill in dollar shortages. When you have a shortage, you are FAR away from inflation.
You have to understand Social, Wolf markets to the rentier class and they are generally older people with asset savings. They need higher rates to hit higher levels of income and its hows they aren’t getting them. So they whine a lot, say how great the gold standard was despite persistent bread and supply lines from 1873-1939 on and off(I got letters by my great grandfather standing in one during the 1908 downturn, it sucked). The mass poverty, malnutrition, consistent currency crisis, and generally ill healthy is why anti-capitalism was such a “thing” during this time. But these posters are bourgeois state pampered by government oversight that stopped financial panics and partially nationalized investment during the post-war era when the US was needed to rebuild. It was a bubble into itself, but provided these people with a long “benefit” of the reserve currency and inflated incomes to be rentiers.
If you want higher rates people, you have to print the money until the need for dollars is simply satisfied. I mean, that is what you want.
And you won’t get any inflation at all with 1-2M fewer people…
Keynes addressed this at the time-the hyperinflation was due to the fact that the Treaty of Versaille ending WWI demanded reparations in gold and foreign currencies that could not be repaid in marks or in manufactures, etc. Clemenceau wanted paybacks for losses France suffered in 1871 and for hosting WWI.
Right wingers frequently gripe about Keynes and his economics, often because his work has better predictive value than theirs.
see The Economic Consequences of the Peace for background on that.
I like stock buy backs. But they should be reversed before any bail out money is given. Sure- they’ll sell those shares back to the market at a lower price than purchased, but the existing shareholders need to feel that pain before the tax payer takes it in the neck.
Went to get necessities… and beer, but brand and size were limited. Distrubutors supplying once a week. Ok, but stores not accepting redemptions, though they’re still charging the deposit here in CT. Ok, so that fell through the state emergency regs. Then is struck me, all the unemployed people I see wheeling huge carts of redeemables. I heard one person made $10k in one year on returnables! But, if that is your entire income and earned by walking and picking up 5 cents, that’s 200,000 stoops and straightens or 548 per day! Not one of our party politicians could or would do that! NOW, these homeless people have NO income and probably no address to which Congress’ can send all those fat cheques. $1200 won’t cover my monthly. Too many people will fall between our gummits derriere cracks!
correction, there being!
It is your patriotic duty to drop dead to help save Wall Street.
Oh, and if you fail to drop dead as requested, we’ll stick you with the bill for the Trillions of dollars the government is now pumping out to save corporations and banks.
Under capitalism, businesses that fail to properly access and account for risks end up as failures. This pandemic has been predicted as coming for a long time. Its like the California Big One. Everyone has known this was coming, but nobody could predict exactly when it would strike. We’ve known viruses erupt into human populations. We’ve had lots of warnings …. Ebola, SARS, MERS, Swine Flu just in this century. Anyone who was paying attention knew this was coming.
But, in this new Socialism for the Rich and Corporations, they are now immune from paying the costs of their own risks. That gets pushed off onto the public. So, get ready for what comes next for those who survive this thing. Suddenly ‘The Deficit” will be important again. Taxes on ordinary people will skyrocket. The rich and corporations who own Congress will of course be spared this. The price will fall on ordinary people. We’ll be told that their is no money for any program that helps ordinary people. Spending on wars and weapons and prisons will of course be spared this, and the cuts will only fall on programs that actually help ordinary people.
Thomas:
Sounds about right!
The Captain gets to decide which lowly sailor gets keel hauled!
allow me to lash a few thoughts together. whether you view the senate bill as your cut, hush money or chin music, depends on your perception of the chalk outline of the country. feigning wonderment w/ ‘when we come out the other side of this’, conjures the recollection of the night gallery earwig episode.. the fig leaf is ‘irrelevant’? get dressed and go home. we don’t need a bigger boat, we need shark’nardo.
I think the market will likely take another step up if the House passes the stimulus bill tomorrow since people are focused on legislation instead of the public health threat. It will be interesting, however, to see what happens on April 1 when virtually every restaurant and B&M retailer in the country does not pay its rent and there is no more legislation to spread around the media, only the continued closure of businesses and the creeping death of this disease.
During the last crisis, the wages for many people were cut in half. I expect to see that happen again.
Maybe someday we will figure out that one can’t build an economy on working people giving each other haircuts while rich people give each other pieces of paper. Somebody, someplace, has to plant seeds, dig stuff from the ground, and make stuff out of it.
Instead of prison for dear leaders that have caused the crisis, I would like to see them forced to sell pencils and apples on the street corner, if they want to eat.
you’re far too generous. I’d like to see them forced to dig their own graves but I guess we all have to compromise these days
My question is if the economic fallout is not as extreme as predicted, will the government and FED still be on the hook for bailing out all of these fat cats? Is this crisis being used as an opportunity to paper over distortions already in place?
Wolf,
Suprised to see the market up with the jobs numbers. I guess the fiscal stimulus helps and the bad news is good news. BP dipped half a buck, later found out tesla batteries cracking on fast charging! Stay safe out there in Frisco and everywhere else people.
I don’t see Unamused here so I’m going to put his hat on my head for a moment:
I get that we’re in the “nothing goes to heck” dead-cat bounce today, but I wonder:
How long will it take before people realize that a $2T stimpack plus a few $T in Fed printing is still only a drop in the bucket against the loss in value of what used to be over $120T in national assets?
Unless the virus magically goes away, we’re looking at a long period of economic adaptation, in which large chunks of the old economy are simply not viable and not worth preserving. Cruises, crowded restaurants and jam-packed airliners are out for at least a year.
And, in the less-likely but not-impossible case where the virus mutates into various forms (like influenza has), and becomes an endemic super-deadly flu against which vaccines have limited powers, the world will be totally different.
Virus only mutate into more deadly forms in movies.
I think the Spanish flu virus mutated after the summer and in the fall Re-emerged in a more deadly form.
If it weren’t against the rules, what do you think unemployment claims would be if companies could lay people off for two weeks during christmas? 20 or 30 million? Wouldn’t matter because in January they’d be back. I’d wager that most of the new unemployment claims are temporary and thanks to DC those people will be taken care of with plenty of time to spend money. Ignore unemployment numbers until enough people have recovered and they start testing for antibodies and then you can gauge how much of the economy is coming back online.
Is it April 1st already?
March 26th. Got some fat options to sell tomorrow so I’m keeping my eye on the calendar.
Is it April 1st already?
Must be. ‘Wisdom Seeker’ thinks he can fill my hat. Either he’s got the date wrong or has decided to make a week of it.
When I take on a new student I guarantee results or return the student.
Let me give you Yanks some advice. Listen to your public health officials and ignore the Chosen One. He’s ready to call the crisis over and sent you all back to work in a few days. Meanwhile the US health care system, so called, is already overwhelmed and you’re just getting started.
In the future, if somebody wants to emulate me, start by setting your hair on fire. That should start you off with the proper sense of urgency.
How about we all get bright red mo hawks, about 33 mm tall, instead of the classical ”hair on fire” routine, best used w. icepick for lice down there??
Very funny Una!
Assuming its the 450 + 600 per week of unemployment: That’s a nice weekly check, free of those pesky payroll taxes. Though, you’ll owe income tax on it, next year…
4k a month! Not much incentive to go back to work until that runs dry…When the all clear is given, I wouldn’t be surprised to start hearing of labor shortages…
The Fed planned to buy $50 billion per day this week of March 23 to 27.
That’s about $250 billion total or one-half of the estimated size of the mReit market. If the Fed continues, the whole mortgage reit is history.
If the Fed continues, the whole mortgage reit is history.
If the Fed continues they’re going to mortgage the entire US economy, what’s left of it, and sell it off piecemeal to the banking cartel.
You could warn me not to give them any ideas, but I’m sure it’s already occurred to them.
No has commented about a parallel to the intentional hurt created by Paul Volcker during the Reagan Administration. ‘Volcker was an honest man, in many ways a great man, but one whose actions nonetheless helped shatter the American middle class. This wasn’t his intent, but it was what he accidentally wrought. Volcker’s life is a tragedy, not for him, but for the rest of us.’https://mattstoller.substack.com/p/on-the-tragedy-of-paul-volcker
It makes one wonder — who was truly ‘behind this’ in the USA (not China) and achieved the same consequential effects of demoralizing the citizens into becoming ‘compliant subservience’.
Wondering who right from the first words on daily read SCMP re initial reports from Wuhan, then subsequently reports from there on that and other Asia news outlets, guv mint and private, trying to figure out who was spinning what.
My opinion at this point is that it was an accident, not intentional. However, if it does eventually become clear, (likely after this virus been around the world at least a couple of time,) that there is one particular nation/state that does NOT follow clear protocols of testing, isolation, treatment, etc., and still does not have anywhere near ”average” cases and/or deaths during any rounds, that will certainly raise considerations of the source/intent, eh?
The unemployment numbers for last week reflect the unemployment applications that were processed by unemployment office staff last week. Many applications filed last week were processed this week, and will appear in next Thursday’s numbers.
Reverse Repo today is an eye-popping $138.48 billion.
Total Repo (3 auctions) totaled only $31.80 billion.
Loose Change. Just stop it already.
To put this in perspective, 35 Participating and Accepted Counterparties had so much cash, they lent the Fed $138.48 billion at 0.00* interest.
QE4++ just bought $73.680 B in Treasuries and about $50 B in MBS.
The system is bursting in the seams with CASH. No wonder the market is higher.
The system is bursting in the seams with CASH.
Interpol counted up $66 trillion on the sidelines, according to the account records they ferreted out. That was over twenty years ago. It took years to bury the evidence, but the tip of the iceberg is still there.
A few years from now you will read in some obscure journal that this lengthy corona virus stimulus act was written up and finished a year ago just like the Patriot Act was written long before 9/11. If you’re lucky you can get a job running the x-ray machine at the entrance to the supermarket and help with patting people down. I think this is all the work of Osama bin Laden, we are just going to have to kill him again. I was amused the other day watching Bill Ackman on TV declaring he closed his “hedge” with a $2.6 Billion profit and was going 100% long Just before the market shot up. I never short anything anymore. Should have listened to Bill, not Cramer. George Carlin was right, it’s a big club and you ain’t in it.
1) High student debt, but the students are home, with diminishing prospect for finding a good paying jobs.
2) The locker room guys are practicing in their communities.
College stadiums are empty. Athletes, comedians and artists power surge is over. They are beyond peak, on a steep downhill slope.
3) Alumni apartments next to colleges, – elderly and drunk teenagers – a failed business model, worse than empty fancy dorms.
4) In the next decade college shrinkage will exceed the decline
of small community banks.
Uber driver in New York died Tuesday. Got nCOV from a passenger in the first week of March on a JFK pickup.
Nepalese immigrant in his 40s.
Entered hospital 2 weeks ago.
R.I.P.
I like how Airbnb hosts see themselves as entrepreneurs. Like they’re really delivering something unique and beneficial to society rather than being leaches on the housing market and forcing up housing costs for families. Just read a CNBC article including reference to a guy who owns 24 properties in Nashville. As a potential first home buyer this just pisses me off. And they’re asking for a bailout. Screw them for taking the risk!
“Means Test”: A means test is a determination of whether an individual or family is eligible for government assistance or welfare, based upon whether the individual or family possesses the means to do without that help.
The gov should be insisting they sell the portfolio of houses first. But they wont.
Stock futures are up.
They lost the patient, but the operation was a success.
Why are the markets soaring? Envisioning limitless bubbles from the Fed?
I’d say you’re right. Endangered companies will be getting cash straight from the U.S. Treasury borrowing, too.
Bankruptcies much less likely (for big companies who are getting bailed) and lots of cash looking for a home.
It’s extraordinary.