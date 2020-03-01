China’s Non-Manufacturing & Manufacturing PMIs Show to What Unfathomable Extent the Economy Has Collapsed

The charts are brutal.
Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMIs) are a tally of how executives see their own company – whether business activity at their company rose or fell compared to the prior month, whether new orders rose or fell, whether they added or shed staff, etc. Executives and their companies remain unnamed. A value above 50 means expansion; a value below 50 means contraction. PMIs are an early indication of business conditions – and by extension, of the economy.
And in China, both, the PMI for the non-manufacturing sector and the PMI for the manufacturing sector, released on March 1, have collapsed to unfathomable lows, showing to what extent the measures to impede the spread of the coronavirus have shut down the economy.
Even non-manufacturing activity collapses.
The official Non-Manufacturing PMI, released by the National Bureau of Statistics, collapsed from 54.1 in January (still well into expansion mode) to a previously unthinkable low of 29.6 in February. The horizontal gray line at 50 in the chart indicates stagnation. Below 50 means contraction. Since 2007, China’s non-manufacturing sector has grown every single month. Until February:
The non-manufacturing PMI is broader than just services. It also includes the retail sector and construction. Here are some other standouts:
- New orders plunged to 26.5, with export orders plunging to 26.8
- Employment, which had already been in contraction in January (48.6) dropped to 37.9
- Input prices fell to 49.3 (from 53.3)
- Output prices fell to 43.9.
- Confidence plunged from 59.6 in January to 40.0 in February.
Manufacturing collapses, but it’s worse than it looks.
The official China Manufacturing PMI, released by China’s National Bureau of Statistics, had already been either in the doldrums or in outright contraction for the past 14 months. In January it was at 50.0, the stagnation point. In February it collapsed to a previously unfathomable 35.7:
But it’s even worse than it looks, as the index was likely distorted to upside, due to the way a sub-index, “supplier delivery times,” is figured into the headline PMI, according to Lu Ting, chief China economist at Nomura Holdings in Hong Kong.
The headline PMI is based on a number of sub-indices. One of them is “supplier delivery times,” which accounts for 15% of the headline PMI. Normally, when supplier delivery times rise, it’s a sign of strengthening conditions in the manufacturing sector: there is a lot of demand, and suppliers are struggling to meet that demand. So longer delivery times add to the headline PMI index value.
But this time, the supplier delivery times rose because the transportation system was partially shut down, travel bans had been imposed, entire cities had been locked down, and many suppliers were shut down. With manufacturers’ supply chains cut to shreds, factories had trouble getting components and supplies.
According to Nomura’s report, if the supplier delivery times index hadn’t surged, but had remained at the same as in January, the headline PMI index would have dropped to 33.
And the sub-index for manufacturing exports orders collapsed to 28.7:
This plunge in the non-manufacturing PMI and the manufacturing PMI shows the mindboggling extent to which China’s economy has been disrupted by the coronavirus-containment methods in February.
And there is something else.
Friday evening, the homepage of the English-language website of the National Bureau of Statistics of China where I normally get the PMI data was still accessible, but the page with the data for the PMIs was not accessible and showed a “502 Bad Gateway” error. And this problem persists as I’m writing this on Saturday evening (Sunday in China). This is a screenshot:
I’m not going to over-interpret this 502 Bad Gateway issue. It’s not a rare issue on the internet. What is rare is that a major website operator, such as the Chinese government, hasn’t gotten around to fixing it after more than 24 hours!
It could be another sign of how disrupted everything is, with people that normally take care of a problem immediately not being at work, but being in quarantine, or being told not to leave their home, or being stuck in their ancestral village.
And there are likely many of these problems that would normally get fixed quickly, that now don’t get fixed because there is no one there to fix them. This particular 502 Bad Gateway issue is trivial, but many other issues that aren’t getting fixed might not be that trivial.
ANZ banking group estimated, based on migration data of workers returning to the city from their villages, that about 50% of the workers had returned to their jobs as of this weekend, but that China’s economy was operating at only 20% capacity, hampered by issues ranging from lacking parts to other workers not having returned to work. But work resumptions are rising rapidly, ANZ said, and the March PMIs are expected to bounce off those catastrophic lows.
In the US, consumer spending accounts for roughly 70% of the economy. When will the reaction by consumers to the coronavirus – dollars spent and not spent – become visible in the overall economic data? In January, American consumers in aggregate were still in hunky-dory land. Read... Has the Coronavirus Hit US Consumer Spending Yet?
That Export Orders chart looks like the only one that cannot actually be faked or subjectively massaged, and it is scary.
Meanwhile, many folks where I live are blithely going about their daily lives, not checking the news or even expressing concern. (What you don’t know…..)
Back to the order chart. No orders=no production. Even if the virus was over tomorrow in China and all factories could return to work, not much use if there are no orders from the rest of the world. Globalism meets reality.
Maybe not so blithely Paulo: When I was urging my best and oldest friend, 92, to take lots of extra care with this virus last week, the reply was, “I have always known something was going to get me in spite of ”working out” constantly, etc., and it might as well be this, since it appears to act quickly.
At 75, I kinda sorta think the same thing, especially the quick part.
Paulo,
None of these charts look “subjectively massaged” to me. Give them another look. They’re an expression of outright horror by China’s business executives. These companies are facing an existential crisis like never before. All the charts above show that horror.
Hi Wolf. Has the Chinese Government been directly buying shares in companies there to prop up the stock prices? For example, how can the chart of YUMC make any sense the last 2 months?
Wolf,
I think it is the very first time I have seen economic data from China that can be trusted to be close to the (bitter) truth. Official Q2 data will be interesting to see.
this is actually a chance for China to reset its numbers if you think about it.
Everyone thinks the data has been massaged in the past. now might be a chance to reset, and use that to provide accuracy… and transparency…
Haha haha… I am sure that invoked a good laugh somewhere.
What do you expect people.to do, run and scream.in the streets? That is life deal with it.
Wuhan citizens were locked into their homes,
so, no,
I don’t expect there is much running into the streets.
Don’t know if the image will show. But it was a popular one on wechat almost a month ago. It said, go out and we will break your legs, open your mouth, we will break your teeth.
Look at the air pollution data over China’s industrial centers, or electricity consumption, or traffic congestion…
Way down and not coming back.
Don’t expect a lot of “stiff upper lip” behavior from the average American once it comes here.
Poverty was not that long ago in China. Their prosperity (if you want to call it that) has been relatively recent. America has had 4-5 generations of ‘relative’ prosperity. That is the rub. You may need ammo if this thing get going here in America. Remember, many people here in America want to redistribute your wealth, and take your home and guns. Some people think everything should be ‘free’ because they have ‘rights’.
Wolf:
At first viewing the charts I said to myself: “What’s the big deal?” At the end of the graph line I didn’t notice anything really severe……
Then……
I realized that the big down stroke on the right side wasn’t part of the “frame” of the graph itself!!!!
LOL!!
Holy Toledo!
What a gaff!
Same here, my brain wanted to interpret that big vertical fall as a secondary axis. Then I scrolled down and saw that it actually ends in a data-dot. Scary.
On the West Coast, people are panic buying everything. Stores have been out of hand sanitizer, toilet paper and paper towels. People are buying water and canned food like it’s the end of the world. I have never seen a Costco with entire emptied isles. In the short term, coronavirus is stimulating the economy. Maybe it will finally stoke that inflation the Fed has been craving. It’s going to get ugly.
Inflation from the store shelves = deflation in the crazy stock market.
This won’t be a popular opinion, but I think the world is facing its biggest crisis since World War II. 2008 will be just a joke in comparison.
Maybe so Alvaro, but it seems to me at this time that is only about 40% likely; on the other hand, it seems about 10-20% likely it might pull us together more as a species; and the rest is something in the middle, as IMO, we will deal with it, a vaccine will be developed IF needed, ( think SARS for which no vaccine after 17 years or so because it went away, similar MERS and likely many others.)
Looking at what data is available, it appears 80% or so of people get this and get over it either as a bad cold or not even noticing they have it.. Older folks, especially with what is being called, ”underlying conditions,” are likely the most at risk, but we also have more experience dealing with this kind of challenge.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus which causes COVID-19 has a best estimate Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 2.3%, virtually identical to the 1918 flu, but that figure is with modern medicine, so without that the rate would be MUCH higher. That’s 23 times higher than the CFR for the common seasonal flu which is at about 0.1%.
It’s Ro (how many others are infected by an infected person) best estimate right now is, coincidentally, AT LEAST 2.3, and even at that figure is higher than the 1918 flu. The Ro of seasonal flu is about 1.28.
Neither the 1918 flu or any other pandemic flu in history spread asymptomatically (people spreading it who don’t even know they have it). This one does. So that “feel good” “80% or so of people get this and get over it either as a bad cold or not even noticing they have it” is VERY bad news to the 20% with far more serious issues from it.
Also, just released computer modelling of the virus’ genetic sequence predicts that its HIV-like segments should cause it to latch onto and infect cells 100 to 1000 times more effectively than SARS. Modelling not yet confirmed via experimentation.
This is VERY BAD folks and thanks to the Chinese government covering this up and allowing their massive outbreak, this WILL become one of the seasonal flu types. H1N1 (now called Type A influenza) did and it represents over 50% of cases in the US this season.
And the US authorities are blowing smoke right now. The reason there is no massive “community spread” in the US right now is simply because they AREN’T LOOKING. Due to test kit issues, they’ve tested less than 500 people. They’ve only just now fixed the kits and are loosening the criteria for testing from “having been in China or near a confirmed case” which was ridiculously restrictive.
The current border entry “tests” are a joke due to the aforementioned virus characteristics. Latest data also indicates a possibility that the quarantine period should be 28 days, not 14 and that some “recovered” persons may still be able to infect others.
As a clear example that “community spread” in the US is not being adequately covered, I’ll provide the link to and provide excerpts from the very bad WA nursing home news from yesterday that is strangely getting virtually no coverage outside of WA considering its implications.
Bill Gates funded the PIRBRIGHT Institute which holds a patent on Corona virus vaccine, as well as hosting the 201 pandemic crises event, 2019
I for one will not be taking a vaccine.
Also, 2020 economy is much more interconnected and weak than 1918 economy; close a factory in China and a bunch of people in a Germany town lose their houses, cancel some flights to Italy and a bunch of people from Spain have to rely on subsidies to eat…
Humans have no natural predator other than disease ad killing one another. Sure we lose a few homo sapiens to other large predators but disease and war (killing our own species) are the only things even minimally keeping our population in check. 2.5% mortality rate? Give me a break. We have more than a 2.5% annual recruitment. This disease targets the old, and the unhealthy. A natural scheme of evolution. I fail to see the angst.
Certainly if the vaccine is no better than Windows 10, sorry I won’t be upgrading my older version flu shot.
The possibility of it being a man made virus, whether innocently during research towards a vaccine, or with malice of forethought as a biological weapon for an enemy, or even for population control, especially for those with compromised immune systems, and elderly with naturally weakening immune system.
It makes one wonder, considering Wuhan has a bilogical research facility that manipulates viruses close to the site of the first known case, but not case 0.
Two standout variables as you mentioned:
– Asymptomatic transmission
– corona type with an HIV RNA sequence similarity
The superdebts still has to be paid even with corona virus….
World War Corona! Let’s get it on.
We have to pull together and do whatever it takes to slow this thing down so we don’t lose millions in overwhelmed hospitals. Then we have to figure out how to immunize or cure it.
The reinfections thing is a bit scary too, it makes it much harder to evaluate what the “new normal” will look like after the initial pandemic burns out.
Totally agree Alvaro
Given the “mandate from heaven”, the “grand bargain” and the party’s dread of urban discontent, this really isn’t looking good.
Do they just have to ditch the virus precautions and just try to get people back to work? Advance enough liquidity for firms to carry on paying everyone? Suspend companies’ debt service obligations?
And what’s happening to food supply and prices?
Look how well is doing for Iran the “just ignore the virus” policy.
Indeed.
So what are we to make of Chinese stats showing spread of infection tailing off?
Not convinced, TBH.
The numbers of new reported cases has started to rise again in China, latest number is 573 on Feb 29, up from 429 on Feb 28.
Like duh, stop the quarantines, rush everybody back to work, the numbers are going to rise again.
Inflation is coming, if not already here. The sure to come Fed rate cuts will just spur inflation to hyperinflation levels
All the giant corporate debt will collapse as nobody will want to refi a company whose revenue is collapsing. The debt bomb is set to explode
Or our, “we don’t test, so we don’t have it” policy
That IS truly amazing Lance. FL says they have NO test kits; CA says they are monitoring 8500 and have 200 test kits; not seeing kits available is very very bad, for sure.
Just told someone on their way to cashier work to ”assume” it’s already here, everywhere in USA that has any international visitors, and circulating, so increase the normal practices as much as possible.
I am from Spain and we are putting into practice that same policy.
Alvaro:
Me too – and what’s going to happen to our tourist industry?
Like Paulo, I have relatives who contradict my way of going.
Two now say: “The Woo-woo! halobug is overblown, mostly horrible politics.”
I love these folks and there’s no need to challenge them. I say: “We’ll see, won’t we?”.
On the outskirts of Shanghai, today, Sunday. Restaurants, shops, barbers, traffic, pedestrians operating at roughly 80% of a regular Sunday before the virus news. Of course, Sunday is a very different day to a weekday, and Monday through Friday will look very different from normal but it is uncannily normal today.
My brother left for Southeast Asia before the virus outbreak news hit.
He is a regular commuter.
He confirms this same thing.
He calls me every other day and tells me everything is “dead” and not moving where he is.
And he is in the EV industry.
I asked this question weeks ago.
I’ll ask it again.
When will De-Leveraging begin, if it hasn’t already started.
Me thinks it will be FORCED.
And are we still expecting something from the Fed and other CBs ahead of tomorrow’s market opening?
Ah, looking forward to reruns of Sunday Night “Shock & Awe” Theater from 12 years ago!
And what ‘real’ effects would the FED cutting rates have in an already very low rate environment? This country is all ‘smoke and mirrors’.
Worth noting that, between 2008 and 2018, China doubled its GDP (+115%) by almost quadrupling its debt (+290%). (Numbers in constant 2018 RMB).
The biggest chunk of all that extra debt was corporates, not govt. or h/hold.
How’s that going to be deleveraged, I wonder?
Debt restructuring, default, bankruptcy. I am old enough to have seen this happen. When I was a kid, my mom took me to a bond holder’s default meeting. They were a TOYOTA representative. I remember visiting a friend (he’s dead now) in his office in Manhattan and he was working for Shearson (AMEX) when Mexico defaulted. I’m on Medicare now. That long ago. Rinse and Repeat.
The family story goes, the banker went to my grandparents house and told them their account was getting ten cents on the dollar. (I later asked my parents, do you suppose it was a different amount at each house he visited?). There were a few stores in town, which remained open, and I get it, the town would have died. No public meeting, everyone trusted everyone else. While some have a blind trust in the stock market today, 100 years ago they trusted their neighbor, their local banker, the miller, the merchants. The difficulty with populist politicians is that when you lose faith in the person, you lose faith in the institution. FDR used that faith in our neighbors to expand the government safety net. (FDR had credibility issues but he could build on that underlying trust.) Now of course we do not trust our neighbors, Red vs Blue. No reason stocks should not go a lot lower, but that is the last scrap of hope people have to cling too, they no longer have each other.
Grandfather told me when he was a small boy in rural Minnesota during the great depression after the banks all failed, his friend, a bankers son, showed him stacks of bills hidden in the outhouse.
Stocks and Wall Street aren’t responsible for the flu.
The Fed knows this.
That’s why the Fed should cut rates, launch more QE, and a coordinated central bank response.
The rich are suffering. Suffering.
Why should stocks, banks, Wall Street and the super rich lose 1 single penny over something that’s not their fault? Privatized profits for the rich, socialized expenses of rich to be paid for by you and me.
And those 40 million Americans with no access to healthcare can be quite and go to the emergency rooms (preferably the ones owned and operated by hedge funds) if they get and hold their noses over the possible $20,000 medical bills they might get, because they should just be thankful that America has the most prepared, most awesomest healthcare in the whole entire world (for the rich).
That’s why the Fed should cut rates, launch more QE, and a coordinated central bank response.
You forgot tax cuts. Those are very important.
You’ve been assured that everything is under control, so don’t worry about it.
Nice! My daily injection of sarcasm in one shot!
502 error, good night and good luck?
I get that error sometimes when using Tor Browser, for instance with the World futures indices at Forex pros
3 words: pent up demand
??
Looks like China, South Korea and Italy will be the test cases for how a society can successfully balance two competing needs: (1) the need to keep the virus infection rate within the treatment-capacity of the medical-care system, and (2) the need to keep people working productively so the nation doesn’t descend into mass poverty and chaos.
It could be a long-term project since the vaccine / cure thing is still R&D.
Might invest in telecommuting, distance learning and online meetings services. Divest from sports arenas and convention centers.
We’ll also need physical reconfiguration of workplaces, to create isolation zones. Want to reduce the impact of finding an infected person in one part of a building or factory. Don’t want to have to close the entire establishment for testing of workers and disinfection of equipment.
Good news is we’ll probably take down the influenza attack rate each year as well. Data from Hong Kong already showing that corona protections are reducing influenza rates.
Individual protection in the form of self-imposed isolation is effective against all community diseases. Unfortunately, most cannot afford to do that.
We’re just going to close the gates and watch the show.
Our strategy to distance ourselves from the rigged economy and the FIC has some very positive side effects.
I have a pent up demand for toilet paper and masks. The rest can wait or I have forgotten about them.
But I will certainly count my cash.
History is rife with examples of societies being shocked back to reality.
This country has been in la la land for quite a while…and I refer not only to over accommodative central banks, the automatic “be long” money tree, but the consternation over gender issues, political correctness, false racial accusations and orchestrated fake hate events.
History may not repeat, but it often rhymes.
You can’t QE a virus until it dissappears, you can’t unfollow it from Facebook, you can’t censor it… It’s a XIX century problem in a XXI century society.
Wolf, reminds me of how one of Hemingway’s characters described going bankrupt:”Gradually….then suddenly…” Off the cliff they go!
Why did 50% of China’s workforce go back to work? Is the epidemic over? Are they tired of starving in their apartments? Did the government order them? We here in the US value human life snk:) and even an anecdotal number of deaths will alter the political landscape. I know someone who died of the flu after being vaccinated with the 10% effective serum. That was during this administration by the way.
> Why did 50% of China’s workforce go back to work?
Rumour says it’s just propaganda. Check out car traffic in Tom Tom:
https://www.tomtom.com/en_gb/traffic-index/wuhan-traffic
“Control fear and you control the population”
There’s a video going around of an old Italian man in Italy trying to buy pasta at the store.
“Mama Mia! Why are people buying all the pasta?! Even world war II didnt have people panicking this much. What’s wrong with people?”
I have stated before how much I enjoy my mug, but maybe its wrong?
those are some pretty straight vertical lines…
Thanks for all you do.
Wolf, in case you didn’t know, you can see real time traffic data on the TomTom site. It’s a good indicator of economic activity:
https://www.tomtom.com/en_gb/traffic-index/wuhan-traffic
@Iamafan and others above: I think de-leveraging or deleveraging is just a weasel phrase that really means DEFAULTING.
The DL-word was bandied about a lot around 2008-2009, and assigned the meaning that debtors (people or corporations) were somehow rushing to pay back their debt. But I don’t think paying back is what happened. I think there were mass defaults, and much of the dips in various FRED debt charts were just lenders writing off bad debts.
I am open to being wrong. Anyone have any real data? I can see how margin borrowers in the stock market might “deleverage” by selling their shares and taking losses. That would be a real case of de-leveraging. But I don’t foresee corporations paying off bonds, consumers doing early
repayments of auto loans, nor paying off their credit card balances. If debtors had the money, they mostly would not have these debts in the first place. Am I wrong?
Zombies are part of this equation, I think.
If a corporate borrower can’t keep servicing debts, the lender can classify the loan as ‘non-performing’. But that means write-downs, losses, impaired ratios, etc.. In worst cases, the bank could fail.
So what they often do is lend the money to pay the interest, adding this to the o/s capital amount. ZIRP made that easier to do, of course. Technically, the loan is still ‘performing’.
Europe has a particularly large zombie population.
“massive deleveraging”
Isn’t that why the “mark to market” rules were trashed in early 2009? To stem the hemorrhaging of “de-leveraging”/defaults and attempt to put a “floor” under the banks’ and financial firms increasingly reeking manure pile????
It’s interesting to not the the DOW almost immediately began it’s climb to the stratosphere!
The article in Wikpedia on the topic of deleveraging is pretty good. One of the four modes of deleveraging is the “massive defaults” mode, it says.
“Belt-tightening”: this is the most common path of deleveraging for an economy. In order to increase net savings, an economy reduces spending and goes through a prolonged period of austerity.
“High inflation”: high inflation mechanically increases nominal GDP growth, thus reducing the debt to GDP ratio. E.g. Chile in 1984–91.
“Massive default”: this usually comes after a severe currency crisis. Stock of debt immediately decreases after massive private and public sector defaults.
“Growing out of debt”: if an economy experiences rapid (off-trend) real GDP growth, then its debt to GDP ratio will decrease naturally. E.g. US in 1938–43.
I did order equipment that we’ll need later this year a few weeks ago, long before I ordinarily would have done it after studying my tea leaves, wetting my forefinger in the air and reading more or less obscure financial sites like WS and others. I’m happy I did it, because the shipment is apparently getting through. Time will tell the effect the virus will have on supply chains and the markets, maybe this is a black swan or not, we’ll see. Supply is already scr**ed up quite badly due to the Chinese shutting things down, thus the situation at home will weaken in a few weeks, I think.
I don’t worry about the stock market yet, it was badly in need of a major correction and in my eyes the market is still in correction territory.
It would be interesting to know the extent that algos and marign calls have already affected the downturn of the stock market. I suppose there are day traders that have been handed some nice but bitter lessons already and most stock brokers are too young to have experienced something like ´08, new territory for those people indeed.
The next few weeks will probably tell how bad the virus will turn out to be, strange that there are almost no reports concerning kids that have caught it and if you can trust the reports, it seems that elderly and people with some medical condition already are the ones that are hit the hardest. Time will tell.
I’m satisfied I have some stockpiles in case of larger blackouts or really bad weather. This means I can sit things out if the authorities end up doing the same as the Chinese do, ie shutting the place down.
I took a look at the FDA list of medicines in short supply today and not being a pharmacist don’t really know what to make of it.
The drugs I recognized in short supply like epenephrine pens, morphine sulfate and fentanyl citrate would indicate its not a good time to have cancer, allergies or anything that hurts really bad!
1) Sycophant Xi, with tears in his eyes, use his PMI to
prove how vicious US stomp and abuse the People of China.
2) Fickle wall street bond traders, with tears in their eyes,
cry and beg the Fed for a quarter on March. The Fed chair use a face mask to protect himself from wall street stench.
3) There is no vaccine from climate change, the world will be flooded next week.
4) There is no vaccine from ME. Europe will be flooded with new shoppers in the next Xmas season.
5) The DOW might do a 5Y parabola up, starting on Jan 2018.
These numbers (PMI, EPMI) are shocking to say the least. It really shows just how fragile the economy is, and how fast it can fall apart when
an unexpected calamity hits.
I think China will come back from this at some point, mainly because the Chinese govt is- let’s say, less insolvent, than the west. China has less debt, it doesn’t have to cope with disrupting four-year political cycles, China doesn’t have 100s of trillions in unfunded liabilities and its balance sheet reflects profitable state-owned enterprises as assets. However, the implications these numbers have on the developed markets that heavily rely on supply chains from China will become catastrophic in the coming weeks/months. And because the FED has very little room in which it will be able to apply its “tools”, it will have little effect, possibly no effect. In fact, another round of QE would be the last as it would no doubt send the dollar to its final resting place.
China has less debt and is less insolvent…uh what?
Can you show me how this is so?
1) There is no vaccine from the coronavirus.
2) The biggest victim will be the SAD American diet.
3) There must be a change of character in the way we drink and eat – coming from the TOP !! – otherwise in the next round America will get an uppercut.
4) The coronavirus hit the old and the fragile.
5) The first round is almost over. If you want survive, play professional. Face masks are not enough.
6) Plan and prepare now for the next 15 rounds, otherwise ==>
a knocked out.
7) God food beat pharma from China 10 : 1.
8) Let have a drink for the change !!
I think they should just let it go. It isn’t violent enough to destroy civilization. It will cull the very weak and we will be stronger in the long run.