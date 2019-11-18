I’m Just the Little Guy Between the Boots of Giants, but WOLF STREET has a Fairly Big Readership Now (for a little guy) and I Thank All of You for It

Why WOLF STREET Will Stay Free and Won’t Use “Ad-Blocker Blockers” But Needs Your Support.
People ask me what my exit strategy is, and my answer is always this: I’m going to keep doing WOLF STREET until my brain freezes over.
I’m having a blast. I have the worst slave-driver boss in the world, but that boss is me, and he makes me struggle with new things every day. WOLF STREET now has a fairly big readership (for being the little guy), and all these readers out there – all of you – give me purpose. In other words, I have the best job in the world. And I thank all of you for it.
WOLF STREET wouldn’t exist without you. I’m the little guy scurrying around between the boots of giants. And I’m ecstatic that we’ve made it this far without getting crushed.
Back in February, I vowed to continue WOLF STREET as a free publication, not hidden behind a paywall. Erecting a paywall and switching to a subscription model is the biggest no-brainer in the history of mankind, and a lot of publications are now going that route. But it doesn’t fit my goals in life.
This is likely my last gig, and I’m going to keep it fun.
The work I do for WOLF STREET readers adds meaning and purpose to my life. I love being open to the world. Anyone is welcome here. And I thank everyone for coming.
Some of you come just for the articles and never dare to dive below the line into the hurly-burly world of comments (you’re missing out!).
Others never read the articles and go straight for the comments, and some of you have told me that even, GRRRR. But yes, the WOLF STREET comments are a great place to hang out.
And others “come for the articles and stay for the comments,” as commenter Ripp pointed out.
Whatever the reason for coming to WOLF STREET, thank you!
I could make more money, and possibly quite a bit more, with a subscription model. But it would change my focus from digging into complex and often arcane economic issues to trying to rope in subscribers. There would be “churn,” and just to stay even, I’d have to spend a lot of effort marketing my site. And the comments behind a paywall would wither.
Now I spend zero effort on marketing. Every ounce of energy goes into the stuff I post on a daily basis. And I love that. I don’t want to change this focus. And the comments are vibrant and open, and I want to keep it that way. And so WOLF STREET will remain free for all, that’s my promise. Because I’m happier that way.
No “ad-blocker blocker” either.
And WOLF STREET won’t block ad blockers either. The ad-blocker blockers are the latest craze in this battle over ad dollars. You have already seen that many major and not-so-major publications will no longer let you access their content if you use an ad blocker or a browser like Firefox that blocks most ads by default. This technology of blocking ad-blockers is relatively new, and it’s taking over like wildfire.
I get why websites use ad-blocker blockers: Ad blockers cut revenues to websites. And so these publications are fighting back. I get that.
And I totally get why readers use ad blockers. The ad technology on many sites is so aggressive that the site is nearly impossible to read without ad blockers. I understand why people don’t want to engage in hand-to-hand combat with ads. And so you will continue to be welcome to read WOLF STREET while using an ad blocker.
But WOLF STREET needs your support.
Some of you have asked me to send a reminder out once or twice a year. So here is my first one ever – the inaugural reminder to donate to WOLF STREET.
Many of you have already generously donated. I’m immensely appreciative for each and every donation. I also love the little notes some of you add with the donation. They’re heart-warming. Thank you so much. This site depends on you.
The donate button takes you to WOLF STREET’s PayPal page where you can use your debit or credit card. Tip: On that page, enter the amount you wish to donate before you click the “Debit or Credit Card” button, or else it doesn’t work:
Or you also can mail a check to:
Wolf Street Corp
1288 Columbus Ave. #196
San Francisco, CA 94133
Thank-you gesture: a WOLF STREET beer mug if you donate $100 or more.
I still have some of these wonderful and funny “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line” beer mugs (see photo below) at my media mogul empire headquarters. This is a wrap-around design. On the other side (not visible in the photo below) is a hilarious wolf, which would be me, that is howling the line you see.
I will personally send you one of these beer mugs (while supply lasts) to thank you for your very generous donation of $100 or more if your address is in the US.
To receive the beer mug, please make sure to include in the PayPal form, or in a note if you mail a check, your US address and phone number. FedEx won’t ship without your phone number.
I appreciate your support immensely. It tells me that you like what we’re doing and that it matters to you!
I don’t use an ad blocker on this site. Is that good enough?
A good client of mine ( and friend) just got me a Mug for my Birthday and one for himself too.
I believe they will be useful to help us digest all that is coming at us.
Upstate,
As has been suggested by “Unamused” (??), if things go wrong, the WOLF STREET beer mugs can also be used a shot glasses.
@Lance Manly
Is a handful of pennies good enough for the education you receive from wolfstreet.com?
Ad blockers: two things I hate: 1. Opening a web page and a video ad immediately kicking off. I immediately close the page. 2. Start reading an article and 15 seconds in a page overlays the screen to “register now!”. Why disrespect my time and attention? I immediately close the page.
Paywall: How do new people know a site’s information has value to them if they have to pay to see it first? The worst one’s ask for your credit card at $10.00 a month and you can always cancel later. Before you actually see the material. Zero chance I’ll ever do that, it’s a waste of my time to have to go through the cancel process.
Ads: why in this day of super-duper artificial intelligence and knowing supposedly everything about me do I only get ads for things I might of searched for in the past and probably already purchased?
Right now I looking at ads for medical colleges (son is in med school), satellite comm equipment (purchased some stuff for hurricane Dorian), Halcyon 250 motorcycle (thought it looked cool a couple of months ago, not going to buy one). Not one thing based on any kind of predictive analysis of what I might be interested in in the future. Some AI.
I’d advise you to periodically remove some of the “cookies” that sites add to your computer. Other sites sometimes access these to see what you are surfing and then add more. Keep the ones you want, such as your work site, your subscribed publications, etc., and junk the rest.
This free product lets you clean up your computer:
https://www.ccleaner.com/ccleaner/download
You could also switch to a browser such as Brave that simply blocks most of this stuff in the first place.
Wolf, could you make some shirts/apparel too?
Brian,
Commenter “Ripp” — who has been instrumental in getting the beer mugs off the ground — has been suggesting something like that. His company specializes in that type of merchandise, shirts, caps, etc.
We’re all little guys. I even have to shop for clothes in the kids sections. And I get tired of Mickey Mouse and Superman
His site is free and provides valuable insight in a way not available on the Internet. Give him a few bucks.
Just stick it behind a paywall. Your website is getting roughly 3 million visits a year. Which probably means you’re getting about 100k active unique visitors. If you can persuade 1% of them to pay $9 a month, you’re looking at $110k revenue a year, probably with a ~90% net profit margin. Add in some adverts on top, in the free section, and that will probably bring in another $50-100k per year. You should be able to rake in $150-250k a year. Not a bad little sideline.
Ha! He lives in San Francisco. $150-200K per year will get him a refrigerator carton to live in.
I’ll buy a mug even if it says heck instead of hell but I’d double my contribution for “hell” and triple it for “shit”.
Come on Wolf, put on your big boy pants. ;-)
BTW I’ve been on this site since inception and in the past made a few editorial contributions. I have to say that I’m extremely impressed not only by the growth (popularity) of the site but the quality of the discussions.
One of these days we have to meet in person after so many years of online friendship.
Respect!
Mike
Mike,
Totally agree. Next time you’re here, or I’m in Houston, we’ll make sure it happens.
Looking at official US stats for H1 2019, depending on definition, the “true” average wage-per-person in San Fran is actually between $60k and $105k.
So, a $150-250k income, for just one individual in a household, is someway above-average for SF and quite healthy. Especially for just typing out a few words on a laptop.
R2D2,
Wolf Street gets over 1 million page views a MONTH, average this year. So it will be over 12 million this year. A record.
Wolf, it is my pleasure to donate $100 to your giant media company as you are really a “voice of reason” that is so badly missing in most financial analysis. If you still have any mugs left I would like one, if not no big deal. Keep up the great work, I look forward every day to your read. And your excellent writers who have joined in your support are to be given honorable mention.
Lewis,
Thank you!! I still have mugs, so you’ll get one. I hope you included your phone number. People forget this all the time. If you forgot, email it to me.
Helping to spread the gospel, I see that Bill Bergman is posting some of your articles on his, “Morning Call” newsletter!
Yes, and I have posted some of Bill’s blog posts from Truth in Accounting here.
Zero Hedge also has a lot of Wolfstreet reprints.
I kicked in this year or last year, but can’t remember exact date. So I appreciate this reminder. Twice a year is perfect, not too obtrusive yet still serves the purpose to remind us to pitch in if we can and if we appreciate what Wolf does.
However, I ask, why is Wolf only showing one side of the mug and not showing the Wolf side that he talks about? We readers need to demand full disclosure in this very, very serious breach of website honesty.
:-)
I’ve shown it before. So here it is again, my alter ego, as seen by artist Kitten Lopez:
The beer mug is great! I put my in the freezer for icy cold adult beverages after a long day!
I used a paid investment adviser but honestly I have made more money from reading your columns and making choices off of well researched, practical advice.
Forever grateful and always look forward to your pieces!! Thank you very much Wolf!!
Wolf you should also sell a “Nothing Ever Goes to Heck in a Straight Line” coffee mug. I would dig that.
Done. Happy Thanksgiving, Wolf.
Other merch idea: A T-shirt with Wolf’s visage, that says “ce n’est pas Willem Dafoe” underneath.
Seriously though Wolf, thanks for all the hard work on the site. Love that it is data-driven and measured.