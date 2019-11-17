THE WOLF STREET REPORT: Fear of “Reversal Rates” Sets in, Says the Fed

The fear that today’s negative or low interest rates render central banks helpless in face of the next economic crisis (11 minutes):
Fabulous post.
Central banks should claim victory and defer to the politicians. The problem for central banks is at the next great deflation they will be seen as criminals. With any luck that will include the house and senate.
That would be well deserved.
Great conclusion. Quick and to the point.
As a citizens of the United States, I hereby announce to the Federal Reserve Bank I stand here and now fully ready to take a loan for infinity from them, at 0% or less of which I will use to advance spending to stimulate the economy, not less than $1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000.00 but not more than $9,999,999,9999,999,999,999,999,999.999.00 as my solemn and patriotic duty to help them our Country to reverse their Reverse Rates conundrum.
Something tells me there is more to this REPO “Operation” than meets the Eye. Who’s in Trouble? And would they tell us? We will find out after the fact “We did what was necessary to keep the System from….”
Perhaps coincidence but weren’t the fires at the Saudi aramco oil fields the weekend right before repo’s began?
What a mess…….brought to you by a pack of thieves.
The funny thing is that even though the current economy is moribund, it would have been worse with helicopter money and MMT. The problems are fundamental, and go beyond financial engineering solutions. The political system is dying, technology has peaked decades ago, and social demographics is inverting. Not problems that either decaying capitalism or socialism can solve. A new dogma will emerge.
All over financial news websites this last week or so I’ve been seeing an increase in articles telling retirees they are too much into equities and don’t have enough in bonds. Has anyone else noticed this too?
While I do believe in diversification, me being the sceptic that I am, it has me wondering if this is really intended to help or just looking for bagholders.
Bonds? That’s very very negligent of them, because the Bond Market is in the BIGGEST bubble of all! Worse, it is ready NOW to deflate!
On November 14, 2019, Powell talks about the “Day of Reckoning”, which the media used as a “don’t worry, be happy” quote. Yet notice the use of grammer such as “think”, “possibly”, and “could be” in his statement below, as he might as well be saying I’m “guessing” and “praying” instead.
I reality February 2022 can not come soon enough for Jeremy Powell, as it much really suck to have to lie constantly to keep everything from going to hell, yet knowing the “day of reckoning” is inevitable. Thus Powell prinkles bits of healthy truth such as “reversal rates” into Wall Streets happy meal free money fry boxes, as there seems to be no good choices left at this point other than to pretend and extend. Are the “sprinkles of truth” to ease his conscience, as he attempts to steer the Titanic around the global debt icebergs? I look forward to reading the Powell biography, as he really is the most powerful person on Earth as this moment, experimenting daily on the financial fate of billions across the entire globe.
Powell statement (11-14-2019):
“If you look at today’s economy, there’s nothing that’s really booming now that would want to bust,” Powell said in testimony before the House Budget Committee. “In other words, it’s a pretty sustainable picture.”
“We are the strongest country, we have the best institutions, we have the best labor force,” he said. “We have such strengths, and I think possibly the day of reckoning could be quite far off.”
I read a half page of the Fed’s financial stability report, then asked myself – why would I want to read a report written by the Fed, when it won’t even admit there is severe stock market overvaluation? Everything in there must be pure hogwash.
Central banks cannot go back and hike rates stop all kind of QE ..because this system on perpetual credit/debt expansion, needs not less liquidity, monetary and now fiscal stimuli to be sustained .
I do not know exactly but around 5$ of debt ,more or less, is needed to produce only 1$ GDP
the finance/ financial assets are 155% of the economy if you cumulate equities &bonds
it used to be 60 % for very long time before 1990
above 100% it is suposed to be counterproductive and bad!
All this means that they cannot stop without provoking a depression and if they continue it will provoke an hyperinflation and then after a post bubble depression.
It seems difficult to deflate slowly all these bubbles
this is the major risk
it cannot goes on forever and it cannot be stopped in an orderly manner
The Federal Reserve has proven to be a very weak indecisive organization, that is deceptive at the same time.
The Fed continues emergency measures for 10 years, without any real explanation.
Early on, the Fed said it would be reversing its balance sheet after the first few rounds of QE. Yeah, right.
The Fed warns about financial instabilities that it creates via interest rate reductions.
The Fed warns legislators about federal deficit spending, while facilitating it via interest reductions and QE.
The Fed creates a huge wealth gap via asset inflation. Sometimes it refuses to acknowledge it. Other times, the Fed says wealth concentration is not its responsibility (i.e., even though the Fed created it).
The Fed continues extreme financial repression policy and related arbitrary wealth transfers even though unemployment and inflation are well within the normal range and stock valuations are at all-time highs.
Recently, Goldman Sachs says the Fed should issue emergency QE, then a day or two later it does.
Trump says the Fed should reduce rates, it does.
In short, the evidence suggest the Fed’s actions are not very consistent or logical.
Wolf,
You are trying to apply logic and fundamentals to an organization that has recently self admitted to have become highly political monster.
And monsters don’t care about logic and fundamentals.