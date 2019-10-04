Repos Boost Fed’s Assets by $181 Billion

Meanwhile, the Fed relentlessly sheds MBS, replacing them with Treasuries, including short-term Bills.
Total assets on the Fed’s balance sheet jumped by $184 billion over the past month through October 2, to $3.95 trillion, according to the Fed’s balance sheet released Thursday afternoon. This increase was mainly a result of the New York Fed’s repo operations – particularly the three repo operations with 14-day maturities that will all unwind next week:
The New York Fed used to conduct repo operations routinely as its standard way of controlling short-term interest rates. When short-term rates spiked following the 9-11 attacks, the Fed responded with a burst of repos for six days, at which point short-term rates settled down, and those repos unwound. When Lehman and AIG collapsed in September 2008, the Fed switched from repo operations to emergency bailout loans, zero-interest-rate policy, QE, and other “tools.” Repos were no longer needed to control short-term rates and were halted. Then last month, as repo rates spiked, the New York Fed dusted off its trusty old repo tool.
The New York Fed currently engages in two types of repo operations: Overnight repurchase agreements that unwind the next business day; and 14-day repurchase agreements that unwind after 14 days.
The overnight repos on the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ending October 2 amounted to $42 billion. The Fed acquired those repos in the morning of October 2, and unwound on October 3. All prior overnight repos had already unwound before the date of the balance sheet and are gone.
Overnight repos are continuing. For example, this morning (Oct. 4), the Fed accepted $38.55 billion, meaning the Fed gave market participants $38.55 billion in cash, in return for securities: It bought $29.5 billion in Treasury securities and $9.05 billion in Mortgage Backed Securities backed by Government Sponsored Enterprises. The repurchase agreements specify that the sellers (such as banks) have to buy them back the next business day (Monday), which is when those repos will unwind. Overnight repurchase agreements, though they’re not legally loans, function like overnight loans.
The three 14-day repos amount to a total of $139 billion. All three will mature and unwind next week:
- 24: $30 billion, matures on Oct. 8
- Sep 26: $60 billion, matures Oct. 10
- Sep 27: $49 billion, matures Oct. 11
So, on the Fed’s balance sheet for the week ending October 2, there were four batches of repos: one batch of overnight repos totaling $42 billion that unwound on Oct. 3; and the three 14-day repos totaling $139 billion that will unwind next week. This is how the Fed’s balance sheet on October 2 ended up with $181 billion in repos.
This chart shows the balances of all repos maturing within 15 days – overnight and 14-day repos combined – on the Fed’s weekly balance sheets since 2007:
On the Fed’s balance sheet, these repo balances are carried in a separate account, called “repurchase agreements.” For more detail, this chart shows the same balances of repos maturing within 15 days but only for the Fed’s weekly balance sheets since June 2019:
Meanwhile, the MBS run-off continues and exceeds “cap” for fifth month in a row
In September, the balance of Mortgage Backed Securities (MBS) from its QE program fell by $22 billion – exceeding the self-imposed cap of $20 billion per month for the fifth month in a row – to $1.47 trillion, below where it had first been in December 2013. Over the last five months, the Fed has shed $116 billion in MBS:
The Fed, like all holders of MBS, receives pass-through principal payments as the underlying mortgages are paid down through regular mortgage payments or are paid off when the home is sold or the mortgage is refinanced. About 95% of the MBS that the Fed holds mature in 10 years or more, and the runoff is nearly entirely due to pass-through principal payments.
Mortgage interest rates have fallen since November, which has triggered a surge in mortgage refinancings, and the pass-through principal payments to holders of MBS have surged as well.
The Fed has stated that it wants to get rid of the MBS on its balance sheet entirely because they’re cumbersome for conducting monetary policy. And it has stated that by holding MBS, it’s giving preferential treatment to housing debt over other forms of private-sector debt, and it wants to end assigning these types of preferences.
Treasury Securities pick up slack from the MBS run-off
The Fed’s stated plan is to replace all maturing Treasury securities and the MBS run-off with new Treasury securities of maturities that represent the overall Treasury market maturity mix, including short-term Treasury bills.
During September, the balance of Treasury securities rose by $22 billion, in line with the Fed’s plan to replace with Treasuries the MBS that rolled off its balance sheet over the same period. This increased the balance of Treasury securities to $2.12 trillion, including $6 billion in short-term Treasury bills. This was the second monthly increase since the end of 2017:
The thing to watch next week will be how the unwind of the three 14-day repo batches is going. Market participants have to cough up $139 billion and hand them to the Fed. This is a lot of moolah for one week and could put some strain on the repo market. So this morning, the Fed announced that has scheduled new 14-day repos and one 6-day repo, occurring three a week, through the end of October, which would make unwinding the current batch of 14-day repos a lot easier. It also said that it will continue the overnight repos through November 4.
If demand for the coming 14-day repos subsides or disappears, and overnight repos are consistently under-subscribed, we know that the repo market turmoil has settled down for now. If it doesn’t, well, then we can speculate all over again as to who is still out of cash.
Mr. Richter, i apologize if this was addressed in the comments section from your piece last week about the repo rate spike, but is it possible that even though banks still have $1.5 trillion of excess reserves, they are really not ‘excess’ as much in practice because the regulators are quitely telling the big banks they need to have a minimum percentage of their HQLA be in the form of excess reserves for purposes of the LCR even though treasuries, agencies, etc qualify as HQLA? Perhaps this why some of the banks didnt step in right away as rates were rising?
We know there are banks that are awash in reserves, and other banks that are tight. But we don’t know the names. The excess reserves are not spread equally across all banks. There are also other market players in the repo market, such as hedge funds. The banks that are awash in reserves should be lending to the ones that are not. And maybe they are, and something else is going on. Every day, new speculations surfaces as to what is behind this.
The USD is not going to lose its status as the Worlds reserve currency. In fact the USD reigns supreme & will continue to do so as all other world currencies trend to worthless. In the coming age of deflation & depression, those with cash & real stores of value (precious metals) will be able to survive & prosper.
The latest FED actions with Repo’s & interest rates is a warning sign of what’s just around the corner. The FED has 1 tool left & that is to devalue the USD. The U.S. can’t compete with the rest of the turds circling the toilet bowl at a faster spin rate, so they have to keep cutting interest rates in a “strong” economy with a declining unemployment rate. For now, it’s keep the banks propped up because once liquidity dries up & a credit crunch comes to fruition, it’s game over.
What are the real world ramifications of this? Less OPM for speculators to pump into the asset bubbles?
I totally see the term repos getting renewed (fresh batch issued same day as the unwind date).
Narrative was that there was end of quarter cash-crunch. But Fed has been publishing daily repos everyday even after End of quarter has come and gone.
Fed can keep this going on for a long time. Providing cheap liquidity without calling it QE.
That’s right Just don’t you dare call it QE This is very good for precious metals assuming as I do that it will continue to infinity or default whichever comes first
Looked at that page – so we will get that perpetual term repos after all.
When I speculated about Fed stacking up these term repos I was told “getting a little over-enthusiastic here with your QE theories.”
Do you still feel that way?
The Fed now effectively has once again what it used to have before Sep 2008, which is a “standing repo facility.” The Fed has gone back to controlling short term rates the way it used to control them, namely with repos. Until Sep 2008, the Fed always used repos to control rates.
Federal Reserve announced today that the Term Repos will continue.
Rolling inventory looks like $150-200 billion.
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/opolicy/operating_policy_191004
Fed also announced that Daily Repos of $75B+ will continue for at least another month:
“The Desk will continue to offer daily overnight repos for an aggregate amount of at least $75 billion each through Monday, November 4, 2019.”
Yes, see the paragraphs below the last chart for details.
For those out of the loop on Fed repo, here yah go:
Two Little-Noticed and Self-Inflicted Causes of the Fed’s Current Monetary Policy Implementation Predicament
Bill Nelson (bpi)
October 1, 2019
“Thus, it is concerning that the decisions to allow massive growth in the Treasury General Account and Foreign Repo Pool may not have been made with sufficient deliberation. As described above, the Fed and Treasury elected to leave Treasury cash balances in the TGA rather than in deposits under the jointly run TT&L program even after interest rates began to rise, but there is no record of that decision in any FOMC minutes. Similarly, the Fed decided in 2015 to remove constraints on foreign official counterparties’ ability to vary the size of their investments in the Foreign Repo Pool; again, though, we cannot find this decision reflected in the FOMC minutes. Thus, as the Fed grapples with numerous adverse consequences of its continued operation of a floor system, it may be worth a wholesale review of the decisions, or non-decisions, that led it there.
I dare to speak for others here, as for myself, when I say that even if we don’t agree on all things, we all appreciate everything you do. I’ve been reading and posting here since testosterone pit (how long has it been?) and enjoy it very much.
I think it’s time for kitten lopez post!
Off to formulate an “on-topic” comment.
Kim
“I think it’s time for kitten lopez post! ”
Seconded.
Seems to me the Fed has some banks ‘swimming naked’ if they have to rolling and expanding these repo operations. Why won’t other banks lend to them? If the Fed doesn’t want to reveal which of their primary dealers are crippled maybe the FDIC should and force the banks to pass the hat to shore up deposit insurance before there is a big failure.
In other news. I would suggest anyone involved with The Lending Club exercise extreme caution. Over the past month this ‘peer to peer’ lender has contacted me repeatedly about my loan applications. I have told them repeatedly these applications are fraudulent ( something the big 3 credit agencies would have verified had they bothered to check). Apparently making the loan is how people get paid and getting the loan repaid will be YOUR problem!