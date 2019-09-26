Nearly out of Cash, WeWork Shifts into Shrink & Survive Mode

House cleaners come in, halt all new leases, dump side businesses, sell corporate jet, lay off thousands, purge “Adam’s posse” – in just two days.
WeWork is fighting for survival. It’s burning through so much cash that it needs billions of dollars pronto. The collapsed IPO dream has cut off the money pipeline from retail investors. S&P now downgraded the company to B-, deep junk, citing the “heightened uncertainty” about its “ability to raise capital to support aggressive growth and the pressure this places on liquidity.” S&P is worried that WeWork is going to run out of money. WeWork’s bonds ended trading Thursday at a yield of 10.01%.
With the money from retail investors out of reach, institutional investors and banks must now roll up their sleeves and stick their hands in, and risk getting them cut off in the process, and they’re not eager, and the clock is ticking.
Thursday evening it emerged that WeWork is halting all new lease agreements with landlords in order to reduce the cash burn, “people briefed on the matter” told the Financial Times. It was the latest measure of a whole whirlwind of measures the company undertook over the past two days. WeWork is entering shrink-mode.
On Tuesday, WeWork founder and CEO Adam Neumann, facing a palace revolt among his directors over the collapsed IPO hopes, said that he’d get out of their way and would step down. Co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham took over, and they’re not wasting any time. They came broom-in-hand.
They instantly put staff cuts on the table via an email to employees: “We will closely review all aspects of our company with the intention of strengthening our core business,” and they expected “difficult decisions ahead,” which is corporate-speak for big staff cuts. The company employs over 12,000 people globally. A source told the Wall Street Journal that the house cleaners might ax several thousand people.
The broom-swinging co-CEOs are also trying to get rid of three businesses WeWork had acquired since 2017: Managed by Q, Conductor, and Meetup.
Earlier on Thursday, it emerged that WeWork is trying to sell its Gulfstream G650 that it had acquired for $60 million in 2018. Whatever it may get for the used and modified jet will be peanuts compared to the billions of dollars it needs just to get through another year.
But the jet had become one of the symbols of Neumann’s excesses. And it had become a morale problem. “Multiple employees” had told Business Insider in recent weeks that employees were frustrated by the large amounts spent on the corporate jet and on lavish parties, even as managers cited a lack of money when they reneged on promised bonuses and raises.
Also on Thursday, it emerged – WeWork has turned into a sieve, and everything instantly leaks out – that the new house cleaners are going to sweep out the “Adam’s posse” – as one leaker described this group to the Financial Times. The Wall Street Journal reported that “people familiar with the matter” had said that these 20 folks included friends and family members of Neumann and his wife, Rebekah, along with top managers and even the driver of his Maybach that Neuman was chauffeured around in. A base Maybach stickers for around $170,000. This guy knew how to burn through other people’s money in style.
Here’s the thing: the whole WeWork concept was based on endless growth, on growth-at-all-cost. In its hilarious S-1 filing in preparation for the scuttled IPO, WeWork raved about its addressable market of $3 trillion, with a T. The whole idea was growth no matter what. That’s why investors put so much money into it.
But by putting all new lease agreements on ice, and by implementing the other measures that have been emerging on an hourly basis, including the layoffs of thousands of employees and selling three businesses, WeWork has moved from growth-mode to shrink-mode.
It’s goal now is to slow the cash burn to live another day, and forget about growth – which ironically eliminates the last scintilla of reason to invest in something like this: because who would want to invest in a money-losing cash-burning machine that is shrinking?
But its biggest investors and banks that are exposed to it have a reason to throw good money after bad: They don’t want to have to write off the money they have already invested in it, and by giving it more money, they hope that WeWork will make it long enough to where it can be sold to retail investors via an IPO, and then they might get part of their money back.
Softbank, which has already plowed over $10 billion into WeWork, has committed to plowing another $1.5 billion into it next year. Now they’re discussing to increase this to at least $2.5 billion. The thinking is, if it can keep the $10 billion investment from collapsing by throwing another $2.5 billion at it, well, then, by golly, let’s do it for crying out loud.
WeWork is also trying to put together a leveraged loan of $3 billion to $4 billion with a group of big banks. But the banks have gotten cold feet, and they want WeWork to raise a lot of equity first. The IPO was supposed to do that, but now forget it.
All these moves that WeWork is undertaking – getting rid of its CEO, corporate jet, non-core companies, thousands of employees, etc., and freezing all new leases – appear to be systemically designed to induce confidence in the bankers that new management can right the ship, that it can change the culture of the company and can figure out how to somehow turn this massive cash-burn machine into a business.
But once the company switches to shrink-mode, as it is now doing, the rationale for throwing even more money at it is becoming even more elusive.
Free advice to all investors in WeWork: Cut your losses!
(I’ve always loved this typically American idiom)
By the way, I can’t help wondering if the demise of the WeWork IPO signals a turn in the sentiment that keeps all these cash-burners alight. Will a spectacular blowup prove to be the black swan that finally sours investors’ mood on these mirages?
Interesting times.
This venture was a scam from the get-go, as well documented on her site – https://wallstreetonparade.com – by Pam Martens.
[But its biggest investors and banks that are exposed to it have a reason to throw good money after bad: They don’t want to have to write off the money they have already invested in it, and by giving it more money, they hope that WeWork will make it long enough to where it can be sold to retail investors via an IPO, and then they might get part of their money back.]
*Falls out laughing.
Honesty they are losing ten cows to get an egg.
“…appear to be systemically designed to induce confidence in the bankers that new management can right the ship…”
Elizabeth Holmes is available and I bet she’d be willing to right the ship, should the compensation be commensurate with her talent. Her experience in duping old rich folks is legendary. She’d raise $1B in a NY minute.
The greatest trick WeWork ever pulled was to get itself lumped in with other tech unicorns.
Anyone rational should have seen through it, as there’s a comparable, profitable business in the UK called IWG that’s ‘only’ valued at £3.6bn. There’s no way WeWork could have been worth $40bn
I see some people think Wework failure could crash the commercial Real Estate market. Supposedly they have signed a ton of 15 year leases and then re-lease on a short term basis. Sounds like a typical FIRE add no value get rich quick all hat no cattle scheme. Let’s see if taxpayers somehow eat the losses.
Good luck to WeWork with that GVI (certificate type and nickname for the Gulfstream G650).
The market for that kind of used corporate jets is virtually non-existant: regular GVI are usually put on sale for $50 million by their overtly optimistic corporate owners, only to run into a wall. After several months at that silly price tag the price quietly begins to slip lower, not unlike WeWork’s failed IPO: $45 million, $40 million, $35 million… “make offer” and finally the desperate and ever amusing “please call”.
Unless your company has mountains of cash to burn (either yours or ARAMCO’s) buying these things outright makes no financial sense.
As a side note I’ve been told that Regus, WeWork’s (profitable) competitor run from a PO Box in Jersey, has been pitched around for sale for at least eighteen months. The owners are aware everybody and his uncle is jumping into the serviced office business and apparently want to bail out before profitability enters a death spiral (see low-cost airlines), but so far they have been unable to clinch a deal. Apparently prospective buyers are ready to offer considerably less than the $4 billion asking price, presumably because they are aware of the aforementioned profitability crisis looming at the horizon, courtesy of those same monetary policies everybody is enamored with nowadays.
Again good luck to the new WeWork team because they are really going to need it: nobody loses friends as fast as an idol falling into the dust after being devotely worshipped. Elizabeth Holmes docet.
Slightly off topic, but not so much if you believe Wework is a symptom of the sickness.
I think I am coming of age at 63 to realize that Federal government has gotten us all captured with policy. DC has become a den of disfunction, corruption and dishonesty. The Keynsian believe of govt stimulus to fill in demand in recession has morphed into it’s good to over spend all the time. I kind of worked out my share of deficit is around $8000 this year if you assume 150 million taxpayers. If you use a unfunded multiplier of 3 it’s $32,000. I can’t afford to cough up $32,000 each year.
It’s a politician’s nature to be dishonest and because they birthed the Fed it is forced into contortions to keep the system going with all manner of extraordinary policy which is fancy talk for dishonest money. The economy is so loaded up with debt that the so called natural interest rate is probably 2% below normal which if you are a conservative investor is a 2% skim of your assets. The way I see it is since taxes are not popular this natural rate is going to fall some more and will be 3% skim pretty soon as it’s easier to obtain the money by deception than taxes.
The discouraging point is overall politicians are similar to Wework CEO in that they are dreaming this debt fueled economy is strong and will be totally over their head when the Minsky moment arrives. I think the negative interest rates in Europe are kind of a last gasp of central bankers to keep it all going with wire and duct tape but seems to just be can kicking closer to cliff.
It’s an extremely challenging time to invest in goverent dominated environment when irresponsibility is being rewarded. My belief is SP500 at 3000 and 10 year at 1.70% is an artificial construction by fiscal/monetary policy and at least one is totally mispriced. We will see how it plays out. Good luck to all.