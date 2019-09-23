Altria Rues the Day it Plowed $13 Billion into Super-Unicorn Juul

Dark Side Comes to the Fore: Juul is the Second Highest Valued US Unicorn, Behind WeWork Which Crashed & Burned. Now it’s Juul’s Turn.
Now there’s Juul Labs, the second most highly valued startup in the US, behind WeWork. WeWork already crashed and burned.
WeWork’s “valuation” was set at $47 billion behind closed doors by a handful of people with the sole purpose of unloading the shares in an IPO at the maximum price. But in trying to entice investors into the IPO, the unofficial number kept falling, and by the time it had plunged nearly 80% to $10 billion, the IPO was scuttled, and the CEO is now facing a palace revolt by WeWork directors.
Now it’s Juul’s turn, for different reasons. A slew of federal and state regulators and state prosecutors have homed in on Juul’s marketing practices and deadly products.
And this afternoon, it was revealed that, according to sources of the Wall Street Journal, federal prosecutors in the US attorney’s office of the Northern District of California are conducting what is the first federal criminal probe into Juul. “The focus of the probe couldn’t be learned,” the WSJ said.
Juul, a San Francisco startup, dominates the e-cigarette market in the US. It raised $13.6 billion during its fund-raising rounds. Of this amount, $12.8 billion was invested by cigarette-giant Altria Group [MO] last December, in return for a 35% equity stake. The deal gave Juul a “valuation” of $38 billion.
Juul’s revenues reached $1.3 billion in 2018 and as of February were expected to reach $3.4 billion in 2019. These estimates predated the respiratory illness fiasco.
Juul has obtained this valuation and these revenues by making deadly smoking cool again and calling it “vaping.” E-cigarettes are particularly favored by middle school and high school kids. According to the CDC, last year, the number of middle and high school kids using e-cigarettes jumped by 70%, from 2.1 million in 2017 to 3.6 million in 2018, with 5% of middle school students and 21% of high school students reporting that they had vaped in the past 30 days.
So far this year, according to preliminary results, the use among high school students has jumped further, with 27.5% reporting having vaped in the past 30 days – flavored products being all the rage.
Vaping was a sideshow until Juul came along in 2015 and figured out how to make vaping look appealing to teens. It turned vaping into a high-growth industry, with Juul at the forefront.
At least eight people are now known to have died in recent weeks and over 500 have been hospitalized with severe respiratory illness after smoking e-cigarettes. Now that the digging has started, the media is unearthing more evidence on e-cigarettes’ connection to these lung illnesses in medical journals, going back to the beginning of e-cigarettes.
And regulators, who’ve been asleep until last year, are getting nervous.
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was the first regulatory agency to raise alarms about Juul’s marketing campaigns and started investigating in April 2018.
In May 2019, North Carolina became the first state to file a civil lawsuit against Juul, accusing it of targeting teens and of misrepresenting the strength of nicotine in its products and the addictiveness of that nicotine.
Then the events of the respiratory illnesses boiled to the top. By early September 2019, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommended that people “consider refraining from using e-cigarette or vaping products.”
The FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations is investigating the respiratory illness, with an eye on the supply chain of the products that are being vaped.
The FDA is also investigating Juul’s ads and political fliers because Juul is fighting a number of political moves to ban or limit the sale of its products at the local and state levels. Michigan has banned various flavored e-cigarette products. And among the cities to act, its hometown San Francisco has banned the sale of e-cigarettes in the City.
Juul has come out swinging, trying to overturn the San Francisco ban at the November election. To that effect, it has succeeded in getting Proposition C on the ballet. The campaign to back Prop. C is entirely paid for by Juul. In its ads and political fliers backing Prop. C, Juul claims that vaping is safer than smoking cigarettes. This is the whole logical reason for its product: claiming that it’s a safer alternative to cigarettes.
But the FDA had already announced on September 9, that it had sent a warning letter to Juul “for marketing unauthorized modified risk tobacco products by engaging in labeling, advertising, and/or other activities directed to consumers, including a presentation given to youth at a school.” Specifically, the FDA had ordered Juul to immediately stop making the claim that vaping is safer than smoking.
Under federal law, Juul and other e-cigarette makers cannot make this claim or the claim that vaping helps people quit smoking cigarettes, unless the FDA has given them permission after reviewing scientific evidence that these claims are in fact true.
But even after the September 9 order to stop making the claim, Juul’s Prop. C propaganda has continued to claim that its products are safer than cigarettes.
Over the weekend, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that the FDA will investigate the political materials Juul has been deploying in San Francisco to determine if Juul is still illegally claiming that vaping products are safer than cigarettes — despite the order to stop making this claim.
And Walmart announced on Friday that it would stop selling e-cigarettes at its Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs in the US after it depletes its current inventory.
This saga amounts to a broad and widening crackdown at all levels on the core of Juul’s business, which is to get young people addicted to its products so that they would buy them for the rest of their lives.
For Altria, which had paid nearly $13 billion for its 35% stake in Juul, it’s a very cold shower. Juul’s actual market value, if it ever gets this far, would be bogged down by the company’s ongoing all-out fight to just stay alive under the continuing onslaught of legal and political fire. And there is a good chance that Altria simply blew most of that $13 billion.
What frustrates me is that I am having a hard time cashing in on this stupidity. I outsource my investment analysis to Wolf (I pay him handsomely), but these companies (WeWork, Juul) are failing before they IPO and can be shorted.
Altria wanted a piece of the vaping action. They wanted it bad, they got it bad.
It’s easy, after the fact, to decide that the CEOs and boards involved were blithering idiots. But most of us knew it was a dumb idea *at the time*.
What’s wrong with these guys?
Most people are herd animals — followers not thinkers. Including CEOs and boards. In my experience the more pretentious they are about their ‘leadership’ and ‘brilliance’, the less they actually think, and the bigger the disasters that result.
“Moral panics rarely come out of nowhere and there is a grain of truth in this one. Dozens of people, mainly young men, have been hospitalised after vaping in recent weeks. That is not a lie, but nor is it the whole truth. They were vaping unregulated street drugs”
Black markets often have quality control issues that the producers are not that interest in solving
[link deleted by Wolf who doesn’t tolerate promoting this kind of stuff on his site]
Heath,
The article you cited — “The Great American Vaping Panic” — is BS, possibly paid for by Juul, as is long-standing tobacco-industry practice. SOME have been vaping street drugs. There is has not been a common thread other than that ALL have been VAPING.
I’ve not heard of people developing such serious respiratory illnesses so quickly with cigarettes and cigars. I would not want to roll the dice with vaping.
In theory the problem is that since vaping uses water the chemicals might go right into the bloodstream. So is in fact, way worse than smoking.
Worse these monsters went to a few high schools to promote vaping to their students!
Greed is horrible, greed makes us monsters, greed is definitely, absolutely not “Good”.
So why can’t the FDA determine if vaping is, in fact, less damaging than smoking?
Can’t they at least outline what chemicals are in the vape, and enforce some disclosure rules, so the public can make up their own mind?
Some work by the FDA would seem to be a public benefit. I have two relatives that gave up smoking by replacing it with the vape.
The interesting question is, if various governments are banning vape, why aren’t they also banning cigarettes? What would be the justification for banning vape but not cigarettes in San Francisco, for example?
That’s not how it works. It’s up to the company wanting to market its products (i.e. Juul) to pay for and conduct the studies according to well established clinical trial protocols, then submit that data to the FDA for review. The FDA then has an expert panel review the data and recommend specific marketing regulations (e.g. that Juul can say “vaping is safer than smoking” but can’t say “vaping helps you stop smoking cigarettes”) based on determining what the data does and doesn’t show.
If Juul wants to use specific statements in its marketing materials, then it needs to spend the money on the clinical trials to prove those statements valid, just like any other drug company pays for clinical trials for their drugs. The FDA only reviews the data submitted. They don’t run any trials of their own.
Of course, those trials cost lots of money and usually take several years (to follow people long enough to see if delayed complications occur). Which is why Juul is doing what Uber, AirBnB, Theranos, and all those other tech darlings do: break the rules and try to get away with it. That’s their true disruption. After all, electronic vaporizers aren’t really some breakthrough technology. It’s just that everyone outside the cloistered tech world knew that getting into the nicotine drug delivery business just a few years after Big Tobacco was forced to pay out billions and billions of dollars in settlements for smoking-related deaths was a pretty stupid business plan. Leave it to the geniuses in Silicon Valley to believe somehow that while smoking is dangerous, vaping the same drug is as pure and harmless as inhaling unicorn farts.
Fair point. These governmental authorities are being hypocritical by banning one form of nicotine ingestion and not the mainstream (proven to be deadly) version.
Maybe it is about tax revenue, and not about citizens’ health.
Nicotine is likely not the problem. Most likely the other chemicals used to flavor the liquid. By the the way the FDA is generally worthless.
People who vape have a much higher risk of stroke, heart attack and coronary heart disease.
Nicotine is a toxic compound. Overdosing on nicotine is potentially fatal.
ya know, when you see a big cloud of vape smoke exhaled, that sort of thing can’t be good for where it came from.
and as to nicotine delivery, it’s……concentrated.
and i say this as an altria and philip morris shareholder.
“Popcorn lung” returns…in vaping–from the American Lung Association..
……Over a decade ago, workers in a microwave popcorn factory were sickened by breathing in diacetyl—the buttery-flavored chemical in foods like popcorn, caramel and dairy products. While this flavoring may be tasty, it was linked to deaths and hundreds of cases of bronchiolitis obliterans, a serious and irreversible lung disease. As a result, the major popcorn manufacturers removed diacetyl from their products, but some people are still being exposed to diacetyl – not through food flavorings as a worksite hazard, but through e-cigarette vapor.
When inhaled, diacetyl causes bronchiolitis obliterans – more commonly referred to as “popcorn lung” – a scarring of the tiny air sacs in the lungs resulting in the thickening and narrowing of the airways. While the name “popcorn lung” may not sound like a threat, it’s a serious lung disease that causes coughing, wheezing and shortness of breath, similar to the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
Even though we know that diacetyl causes popcorn lung, this chemical is found in many e-cigarette flavors. It is added to “e-juice” liquid by some e-cigarette companies to complement flavorings such as vanilla, maple, coconut and more. So while diacetyl was swiftly removed from popcorn products since it could cause this devastating disease among factory workers, e-cigarette users are now directly inhaling this harmful chemical into their lungs. In fact, researchers at Harvard found that 39 of 51 e-cigarette brands contained diacetyl. The study also found two similarly harmful chemicals—2,3 pentanedione and acetoin—present in 23 and 46 of the 51 flavors it tested. And roughly 92 percent of the e-cigarettes had one of the three chemicals present….
Not rogue or street mixtures..92% of e-cigs. Most commonly mis-diagnosed as pneumonia.
Hey Wolf, some ideas for your podcast or articles.
[The Great Unicorn Conspiracy: How “new and hip” companies can convince investors into wasting billions of money on them only to crash and burn later.]
[Trinity of horror: Tesla, Netflix and Uber: Why are these money burning companies still alive?]
[Negative Rates: Or how to lend money and have to actually pay money to the ones who borrowed it.]
Thanks. All of them sound good!
Well, biotech does have a lot long empty whisks or candles…..the run and dump is why shorts roam that sector like the Eli in the book of Eli…..nothing can bring them down, including SEC…
tough sector for companies too it seems..
And yet, pot smoking is seen as safe and actively promoted.
And the homosexual lifestyle choice, probably the most unhealthy decision out of all, is celebrated.
Humans are going to do poor unhealthy choices. And the science keeps changing. The real question is how big a black market do you want?
“pot smoking is seen as safe and actively promoted.”
Not quite. In states were it is allowed, it’s highly regulated because of the issues associated with it. It’s not promoted by governments, but regulated and tolerated.
I see quite a few billboards, in every state on the verge of legalization of marijuana, on all the positive benefits it will bring.
Same with tv commercials.
You can’t even advertise cigarettes.
It’s a good thing you can’t advertise cigarettes everywhere (you can advertise, but there are many limits).
I would like to see the same kind of ban for pot, prescription drugs, elective medial treatments, and the like.
Not convinced by the anti-vape hype.
When I was young it was trendy for young people to smoke (Hollywood film stars etc) and I and most of my contemporaries began smoking at 14 or so. Youngsters will always test what is trendy.
Vaping does help many to quit smoking and the medical data available suggests that it is generally much safer since there is no combustion and thus no carbon monoxide or tar products.
The problems seem to depend upon lack of quality control (sterility etc) for the vape juice, and the lack of tax on the product. [Vaping was banned in Thailand until they found a way to tax it.]
Vaping is cheap at present, especially compared to smoking. My wife and I – both smokers for 50 years or so – calculate that by switching to vapes, which enabled both of us to quit smoking a packet a day each, between us saves some $14,000 a year (in Australia). And we do feel a little bit healthier.
So, please don’t throw the baby out with the bathwater because of a shonky Unicorn company.
Gordon,
My sister, who is even younger than I am, has been a heavy smoker all her life. Got cancer in her late 50s, and has all kinds of other problems. Not fun! She got addicted when she was 13 or 14, and never could quit, and still smokes.
When you get addicted at age 13 or 14, it’s NOT your fault. You fell prey to the boundless greed of tobacco companies that target kids so that they become lifelong helpless customers, though those lives are shorter than they would be otherwise and have all kinds of quality-of-life issues at an age when people should still be fit and healthy.
Nicotine is one of the most insidious and most addictive substances. When you target kids with it, it’s beyond criminal. Millions of people die brutally every year from smoking-related illnesses.
In the US, we finally made some progress getting these friggin’ makers of tobacco products out of our schools, and smoking among teens declined quite a bit. But now we got the tobacco-products makers back in our schools and targeting kids, possibly worse than before.
There is no “baby in the bathwater,” to use your phrase. These are ALL terrible products, and people who run these companies and/or invest in them are terrible people.
Been reading an article on TheConversation’s site this morning titled, “An increasing number of countries are banning e-cigarettes – here’s why”
The first paragraph says, “The White House recently announced plans to ban flavoured e-cigarettes – except for tobacco-flavoured products – because of a rise in the number of middle and high school students using these products.”
A later paragraph says, “Research suggests that e-cigarettes may help smokers quit regular cigarettes benefiting their long-term health. But young people who have never smoked traditional cigarettes are taking up e-cigarettes, which are available in over 1,500 flavours, including bubble gum and candy floss. In a survey of US youths aged 12-17, 81% of e-cigarette users reported that the first product they ever used was flavoured and that they use e-cigarettes because “they come in flavors I like”.”
So looks like they’ve taken the baby out the bath.
Don’t believe the anti-anti-vaping hype.
If the goal of vaping was to produce something to allow *already addicted* smokers to quit, then great! We need more of those products. But notice that products like Chantix, nicoderm, and other smoking cessation treatments don’t encourage people who don’t smoke to take up the habit. They specifically target only smokers and say “if you want to quit smoking, this can help.” Nicoderm doesn’t advertise to non-smokers to start wearing their patch because it’s cool and will calm your nerves.
That’s a far cry from Juul going to high schools and convincing kids who aren’t addicted to nicotine to begin with to start vaping because “it’s safer than smoking!”
*Perhaps* vaping is a lesser evil compared to smoking (the jury is out on that one, since we don’t have long-term data on vaping like we do for smoking). But it’s still an evil. There is no baby to preserve in that bathwater.
Everything is a crisis these days. 3 people die from vaping and it’s OMG ONG OMG OMG OMG we must do something for the children!!! As usual, follow the money. My hunch is the booze, beer, pot and energy drinks are behind this. Take out the competition.
Just Some Random Guy,
I cannot believe you’re this willfully blind in real life. These are highly addictive products, and Juul has so successfully targeted kids with them that over 27% of the kids in high school plus lots of kids in middle school are smoking this stuff, as I pointed out in the article, citing CDC figures.
Juul is creating the next generation of addicted smokers/vapers, after we finally got smoking reduced in the US to where it wasn’t a huge issue anymore with young people. These are new products, so there aren’t decades of track record, and already we can see that the health problems are severe, and possibly a lot worse than from smoking cigarettes.
So this is great stuff to get addicted to when you’re 15 so that Just Some Random Guy can make some money off his Altria shares or future Juul shares. Nuts!
Sorry Wolf,
I love your site and follow it closely with great affection.
But you are simply wrong on this one. These “friggn’ makers of tobacco products” do not make or endorse vapes because it eats their profits and monopoly. The nicotine is synthesised chemically, not extracted from tobacco and – despite a temporary surge in young people (which is transient and will not lead to tobacco addiction) – it is enabling millions to kick the cigarette habit.
That’s why the ‘tobacco industry’ is trying to get into vapes but in a dying cause.
I’m sad to hear about your sister but I could have had the same problems from smoking had I not been saved by vaping.
“The primary therapeutic use of nicotine is treating nicotine dependence to eliminate smoking and the damage it does to health.“
“In contrast to recreational nicotine products, which have been designed to maximize the likelihood of addiction, nicotine replacement products (NRTs) are designed to minimize addictiveness”
Nicotine has been used as an insecticide since the late c17.
“I would like to see the same kind of ban for pot, prescription drugs, elective medial treatments, and the like.” W R….
I would like to see warnings and a ban of sorts for coffee. An occasional cup maybe but not several a day and certainly not first thing in the morning, breakfast. Give it a few more years for the error of ways to emerge.
I enjoy the odd ciggie especially having a Marlboro Light with my morning coffee. A few days ago I was offered a vape by a friend who said it was “Apple Pie” flavour. I have to say that it tasted sweet and sickly and nothing like any apple pie my Mother ever made. When I asked how the vape machine worked my friend produced this little bottle of “Apple Pie Flavor” brown liquid and told me how to load the vape unit.
I was struck by the fact that the “Apple Pie” bottle had no makers name, only the words Apple Pie. The cardboard container the bottle was sold in also had no identifying information. It was bought in a small local corner shop who started selling vape kit when it became popular. The actual vape machine was stamped Made in Vietnam. My friend has no idea what chemicals are in his Apple Pie, or what the copious amounts of smoke are doing to his lungs. Apparently the “in” thing now is to advertise you vape by emitting a large volume of smoke.
What i don’t understand is that ‘we’ are told to be concerned about the quality of the air and the environment, while at the same time there are people voluntarily inhailing smoke into their lungs to ‘have a good time’.
I don’t see a lot of people vaping in my surroundings, but when i do see one i can only think: “there goes someone who wants to attract attention”. In the end the attention will be given … in hospital.
Why is there so little research into products that give you a lift or calm your nerves or feel excited/happy but are not damaging to health, wellbeing or normal life?