World Trade Skids for First Time Since Financial Crisis

Exports by China, Japan, and Eurozone under pressure — in part because of globally weak demand for new vehicles, which transcends the trade war.
World trade volume – a measure of imports and exports of merchandise across the globe – declined in its zigzag manner in June to the lowest level since October 2017, according to the Merchandise World Trade Monitor by CPB Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis. The index was down 1.4% from June 2018. This small year-over-year decline is the biggest year-over-year decline since the Financial Crisis, and it’s a reversal from the heady growth in 2017 and 2018 that had topped out at 6.7%.
A theme emerges: World trade, rather than growing in leaps and bounds as it had done during peak globalization in 2017 and 2018 (which had followed a period of trade stagnation in 2015 and 2016) has now entered its first decline phase since the Financial Crisis. But it’s still a relatively tame decline, reflecting the manufacturing slowdown in the US, the EU, China, Japan, South Korea, and other countries, and not a global crisis. What happened to trade during a global crisis is clear in the chart:
That this year-over-year decline is still so tame, despite the explosive trade-war rhetoric, pandemic threatened and actual tit-for-tat tariffs, and even tech embargos, is largely due to companies having found ways to brush off the rhetoric, dodge some of the tariffs, shift parts of their supply chains around, or push up the tariffs into their supply chains.
By comparison, what happened during the Global Financial Crisis was a “collapse” of world trade when companies – uncertain if the banking system would still stand the next day – shut down their ordering process. This was when American consumers lost their jobs by the millions and curtailed their spending, and when car sales collapsed. From September 2008 through the trough in May 2009, the World Trade Monitor index had plunged 17.5%.
But so far in 2019, there are no signs that the American consumer has pulled back. And despite the trade war, the index has declined only 3.1% so far from the one-month peak.
The US economy is dominated by services, such as finance, healthcare, information services (such as telecoms), professional services (such as computer programming, lawyering, and engineering), housing, and myriad others. And despite the manufacturing slowdown, services are growing at a solid pace. About 70% of what consumers spend their money on is on services, leaving the US as the cleanest dirty shirt.
China.
China is experiencing a slowdown in exports that started last fall. In recent years, exports continued to rise from September through June. But not this time. Exports to the rest of the world fell 3.5% from September 2018 through June 2019, according to the World Trade Monitor data for China, which I converted to a three-month moving average to smoothen out the vary large month-to-month ups and downs of the data. The regular spikes in the chart are related to the Chinese New Year. Note the 24% plunge during the Financial Crisis:
But on a year-over-year basis, exports in June were up 2.3% from June last year and marked the highest June on record. So for now, the decline in exports since September hasn’t yet totally wiped out the gains earlier last year. But the trend is in the wrong direction.
Imports to China from the rest of the world show a similar but harsher picture: Imports in June fell 2.4% year-over-year and are down 6.8% from the peak in September 2018, which would be a sign of weakening internal demand in China:
Japan.
Japan’s exports have been declining slowly but surely since the beginning of 2018. In June, on a three-month moving average basis, exports had dropped 3.0% from January 2018. But that drop pales compared to the export collapse during the Financial Crisis and the sharp drop following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, when Japan’s infrastructure was severely damaged:
But Japan’s imports have continued to meander higher. The three-month moving average of the index reached a new high in May and ticked down a smidgen June:
Eurozone.
Exports from the Eurozone have declined since January 2018 – but only 1.7%. This was driven by a sharper slowdown in exports of German autos, auto components, and industrial products, softened by increases in exports from other Eurozone members, whose exports also include food, such as olive oil, salami, cheese, and other specialty foods, or wine, and there is no slowdown in food products.
Imports into the Eurozone have remained roughly flat since January 2018. The chart combines imports and exports indices. Note the big impact of the euro debt crisis on imports (red line) though it had little or no impact on exports:
So I get this picture of global trade: Companies are rethinking their supply chains. But actually shifting them from China to Vietnam or Bangladesh or even back to the US is a slow process that has barely started. And it’s a complicated process, shifting large scale manufacturing to countries whose manufacturing and export infrastructure is inadequate to manufacture and export on the scale of China. And so this will take a while.
And the global slowdown in demand for new vehicles – which impacts not only assembled new vehicles but components and materials that crisscross the world – is hitting exports from Germany, Japan, China, and South Korea. But that slowdown in demand for new vehicles is a result of other factors than the trade war, and in developed countries, and even in China, it is becoming structural and includes factors such as saturation. So even a resolution of the trade war won’t help the auto sector. Here are some samples of the challenges the global auto industry is facing:
CNH is gonna pop like a 3 day old pimple! Big Trouble in Little China
No problem.
Trudeau will just Jack up his new carbon tax to offset the lost tax revenue.
It still shows too how the legal system does not apply to politicians and connected companies that know how to fix the system in their favor.
What does the carbon tax have to do with this article?
LOL I think he’s a bot
Politicians are bought and I’m not a politician.
I’m just a guy laughing at this current system that is more a computer game than actual real life
I’m amazed at how communities build and build and forgetting that this crap needs to be maintained as they fall apart rather quickly.
Unless you are sitting in a shack somewhere using a solar panel you stole from the man, you are bought too.
Continental,Germany’s largest tire maker is shutting down 9 of it’s 32 Plants. similar cut backs are planed throughout much of Germany’s industrial sector. Heavily dependent on Exports while struggling with a ever growing social cost of dealing with millions of new immigrants (refugees) things look dire. i think Germany is the Canary for the state of global trade. the “trade war” is only adding fuel to the fire but was not the initial cause,this started six or more months ago as the global expansion finally started to run out of steam,just my uneducated feeling.https://europe.autonews.com/suppliers/continental-could-shut-plants-part-restructuring
The German consumer seems to keep shopping for the time being, but German exporters are having a not so fun time, because their customers abroad aren’t buying their products as they used to. Except the car industry, German industry does manufacture a lot of industrial equipment for export. If their customers abroad do not buy this industrial equipment what else does this tell in addition to the fact that the wheels of the World economy is spinning slower than they used to ?
You know you’re in deep shit trouble when the fate of the world economy depends on the willful blindness of the overindebted, overexploited American consumer.
Everything will be okay so long as they can hold off the coming depression long enough for the billionaire class to grab whatever’s left that’s not tied down and merrily slink off into the darkness.
A few Toronto business owners cashed out and moved North of the city buying houses and properties for their families and invested in multiple unit houses.
Some companies also buy houses to change into duplex and rent them out.
Just showing where the money is leaving to…as prices stay high.
I saw news that the real estate taxes on businesses were raised to astronomical levels. I think the story was about a local paint store chain which was closing down because the RE taxes were more than the yearly revenue.
It seems every industry in the world is holding their breath waiting to see how this little Trump-Xi war unfolds and that’s why PMI for manufacture is going down but unemployment has been holding. Since it seems things are unfolding fast this last few days (Xi already nailed Trumps’s weakest point and is betting to make him loose 2020 re-election) next weeks will be interesting to see how unemployment numbers will follow…
There is one answer to this and its not more money. You said something about Vietnam and Bangladesh (and dare say, Mexico??) Or it may be we allow the business cycle to work through (and 45 is only piling on, 15 yd penalty) but they will never do that. Let’s wait and see what the new La Garde has to offer??
According to the experts the only trick LaGarde knows is restructuring loans. That’s what will be on the table, more debt, longer terms.
Yeah,but more importantly: will her personal Tanning Salon follow her to Brussels?
If the rest of he world would just widen their roads then they too could live in the pickup truck nirvana we do. And don’t forget about SUV’s too. They have to buy at least two new vehicles to equal the profit of one truck or SUV sale in America.
Brazil says “why can’t we have our Manifest Destiny and expand from sea to shining sea?”
China electric vehicle sales declined in July. China all vehicle sales have been dropping for some time. Chinese and Indian governments reported growing GDP in spite of worrisome vehicle sales numbers.
Given the timidity of the economic decline as suggested by Wolf’s article, I’m a bit taken aback by the gusto with which so many central banks are rushing toward/increasing NIRP…like its a crises or something, not a mild recession.
Perhaps central bank fear relates to other issues in the background….or they’ve just gone more bonkers than usual.
. . . like its a crises or something, not a mild recession . . . Perhaps central bank fear relates to other issues in the background . . .
They know what’s coming. And they know the degree to which they themselves are exposed to what is coming, even if they’re careful to avoid leaving too many tells for anybody else.
It’s not a crisis, yet, but there has never been any way they could prevent it. The last crisis was never resolved, and only papered over with debt and by bankrupting millions of their victims. The best they could have done, and have done, is delay, until now NIRP/ZIRP is all they have left. And they have just about run out of time.
Very true. There are limitations now on anything they do. It only prevents the inevitable for a little while longer. It’s finally the market forces taking over like a tsunami. Demographics, unfathomable debt from which we can never recover, greed & corruption. And now we’re at the penultimate climax of global destruction.
Monetary Inflation has finally caught up to this social experiment where surpressing wages for profits has broken the middle class into the poor house. No extra money left for anything but necessities.
Friday, which was supposed to belong to the FED, turned into a circus quickly. Instead of a probable 300 rise in the Dow, it lost 600. Tonight, Sunday, the NIKKEI is sinking 400 and gold has pushed up another $20, silver pushing $18 already. There had better be some good tweets coming soon or look out Monday in America.