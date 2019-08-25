THE WOLF STREET REPORT: How Even “Low” Interest Rates Screw Up the Economy

Interest rates don’t have to be negative to make a mess in the era of “Secular Stagnation.” (11 minutes)
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
How can we get Wolf Richter to become Chairman of the Fed?
He seems to be a nice gentleman. Why would you place such a curse on him?
If the Fed is doing the seemingly insane, it is because they see what we do not see, and they have determined that they no choice.
They MUST keep the bubble inflated (and growing) because the consequences of not doing so surely are cataclysmic.
Go back to 2008. If the Fed sits back and let’s the market correct, does anything think we would be here right now?
Before you answer, remember what happened when Lehman went down. We were days away from lights out.
Of course the Fed has a choice, the problem is who they are (not) representing with their policies. Lehman going down might have been the start of a return to financial sanity and a more responsible, planet-friendly economy but alas…
Nice to see the bulk of your audience are GOP Trump fans. I respect your analysis, but someone other than Larry Summers would be much better.
Greenspan Rubin & Summers laughed at Brooksley Born when she told them cancelling all banking regulation would lead to a massive crash. Since nothing has been done to change that, the next recession will also cause a world wide crash, but there will be zero will by the American people who saw what happened last time, to bail out the big banks again.
Santamoniker,
“Nice to see the bulk of your audience are GOP Trump fans.” I’m not sure that’s the case. The “audience” spans the spectrum. Lots of libertarians too. I like it that way. I don’t want everyone to be on the same side of the boat.
Hope i’m alive in 20 years just to see how History looks back at this spectacular and unprecedented monetary Experiment concocted by the worlds CB’s. Everybody knows it’s insane yet nobody wants to be the first to end the Party. and why should they,the Egg Heads responsible will live out their lives collecting their untouchable government Pensions no matter what happens. for the rest there will be re assuring statements like “We did what we had to do,don’t blame us,it could have been much worse!” We have heard it all before an we will hear it again.
So it begs the question: why lower rates? If its bad for banks, bad for the economy, where is the pressure to lower rates coming from? Its too much debt of course. Duh. And the bernank already told us the game plan; throw money out of helicopters if you have to. This is gonna be a total wipe out.
Btw for those in SF: oxbridge coins is moving locations next month from vanness to polk st. Youll need to know a good place to buy gold ;)
Just in time for a spectacular 100-year anniversary of the Weimar Republic (1921-1924). And hopefully we all know what came after that. Only this time it won’t one country going down due to clever banksters and politicians, it well be most of the developed world.
Next up for Central Bank intervention: Hong Kong.
PLA rolls in – tourism collapses – property market collapses – financial system collapses. HSBC TBTB?
PLA stays away – riots increase in intensity – tourism collapses – property market collapses – financial system collapses. HSBC TBTB?
The question arises, is Hong Kong TBTB? This is one of 3 key financial centres in the world. It is a crucial part of the Chinese economy.
Black swan?
envo,
The main events will take place on American soil.( the results of the next election will be detrimental)!!
Everything else is a side show!
Don’t let the HK sideshow distract you, if the 7 million people in HK don’t acquiesce to the will of the communists , the PLA will roll over the territory and take over .( Taiwan, US, Uk, Germany, Canada and Australia brace for the next influx of the economic refugees)!!
The real problem for the rest of the world is how to read the US’s confused Economic policies!!
There in lie the danger to the livelihood of billions of people.
Cheers
The US middle-class is tapped out. It’s only a matter of time before an economic conflagration.