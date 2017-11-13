P2P Loans are “Predatory,” Have Delinquency Characteristics of pre-2007 Subprime Mortgages, Could Impact Financial Stability: Cleveland Fed

They get debt slaves deeper into high-cost debts they can’t handle.
Peer-to-peer lending commenced in the US a decade ago when investors – now mostly hedge funds, banks, insurers, etc. – could lend directly to consumers via online platforms. LendingClub, the dominant player, went public in December 2014. Shares shot up to nearly $30 over the first few days, but are currently at $4.20, after a 23% plunge last Wednesday when it slashed guidance, and after a 2.4% dive this morning.
Now the Cleveland Fed came out with an analysis that focused on the consumer end of the business, called the loans “predatory,” compared them to pre-Financial-Crisis subprime mortgages because they’re now showing very similar delinquency characteristics, and fretted what these P2P loans, given their double-digit growth rates, could mean for financial stability:
Based on our findings, one can argue that P2P loans resemble predatory loans in terms of the segment of the consumer market they serve and their effect on individual borrowers’ financial stability. The 2007 financial crisis illustrated the importance of consumer finance and the stability of consumer balance sheets.
Loan balances outstanding have soared 84% in four years, from $55 billion in 2013 to $101 billion in 2016, according to the study. Nearly 16 million US consumers had personal loans via P2P lenders at the end of 2016.
Given these growth rates, “the P2P industry has the potential to destabilize consumer balance sheets,” the report said. “Consumers in the at-risk category – those with lower incomes, less education, and higher existing debt – may be the most vulnerable.”
And delinquencies have surged “at an alarming rate, resembling pre-2007-crisis increases in subprime mortgage defaults, where loans of each vintage perform worse than those of prior origination years.”
This chart from the report shows the delinquency rates by loan vintage, with each vintage showing higher delinquency rates. Loans issued in 2013, the last vintage examined in the study, show by far the highest delinquency rate after the first year, over 11%:
The chart below shows a similar pattern of rising delinquencies by vintage, but this one shows those from pre-Financial-Crisis subprime mortgages:
One of the most often cited benefits of P2P loans is the idea that consumers take out a fixed-term installment loan via a P2P platform to pay off their expensive credit cards, and keep their credit cards paid off, thus lowering their borrowing costs.
But rates vary, as they say.
At Lending Club, for example, P2P borrowers are categorized by grades A to D, reflecting the probability of default. On average, around 40% of loans are awarded a grade of A or B. These higher-rated borrowers are considered least the risky and are charged 8–12% interest rates. Borrowers with grades C or D tend to be riskier, and their annual interest rate can go as high as 30%. These interest rates do not compare favorably with credit card interest rates.
(I constantly marvel at the absurdity of having these kinds of double-digit interest rates on any consumer loans when the Fed’s target for the federal funds rate is only 1% to 1.25% and when banks pay next to nothing on deposits. But that’s how life is in our special post-Financial Crisis era).
If consumers use P2P loans to refinance more expensive credit card loans to lower their interest costs, then total debt balances of those consumers should remain the same or “if anything” decline, with cheaper loans replacing more expensive loans. But that’s not the case.
Instead, the report observed that total debt balances of consumers with P2P loans were increasing after the P2P loan origination year. It found that on average, within two years of the P2P origination year, balances of non-P2P debt had jumped by 35%.
And in a different way of looking at it, the report found: “P2P borrowers exhibit a 47% increase – rather than a decrease – in their credit card balances after obtaining P2P credit as compared to matched non-P2P borrowers.”
So consumers paid off their credit cards with the proceeds from the P2P loan and then turned around and charged up their credit cards all over again, and now they had both, the P2P loan and credit card debt, to deal with. Hence soaring default rates…
Which takes us to another point that is often hyped: “Do P2P loans help in building a better credit history?”
The answer is no. The report found that credit scores dropped “substantially and delinquency rates rise after taking on a P2P loan compared to non-P2P borrowers.” See chart above.
We also discovered that numerous measures of derogatory events (number of past due accounts – both revolving and installment – and number of bankruptcies) significantly increased for borrowers who took out P2P loans. These results indicate that P2P loans have the capacity to worsen borrowers’ prospects for future access to financing.
But consumer borrowing is what’s propping up consumer spending, which is what’s propping up US economic growth – and economic growth around the world. These debt slaves are our heroes. To keep them spending, and borrowing at usurious rates, credit card companies have some special deals for them. Read… How US Debt Slaves Get Trapped by “Deferred Interest”
Are P2P loans generally secured by a claim on some assets=, such as a house? If so, what type of priority might such a loan have in the pecking order of the creditors?
Depends, for Lending Club, the auto loans are secured by …. the underlying auto. But for the personal loans, nothing.
And @Wolf, you marvel at the double digit returns. Why? Lending Club’s personal loans are UNSECURED loans ala credit card loans. I didn’t check the return on ABS backed by credit cards, but the rates should be comparable.
I “marvel” at any consumer loans with an interest in that 12-30% range, including credit cards, not because they’re offered — no, that’s logical — but because consumers actually sign the dotted line and borrow money at these rates.
People who borrow at these rates live from paycheck to paycheck. They already cannot afford their consumption and borrow to fill the gaps. How could they possibly afford to pay 20% or 30% in interest on a significant amount of money?
I just marvel at how people take on these loans. I mean, sure, I understand, people want to buy something, and they don’t want to do the math or think clearly about money or the consequences of that kind of debt, and that’s why they do it, but on some level it just leaves me “marveling.”
Ah I see. That’s Murica though.
Murica proves that higher education is not the answer either, because I am willing to bet that plenty of educated people will belong to the above.
The answer is there are no answers. But I am sure if there’s a real objective study on delusion, Muricans will be numero uno.
OK Wolf …. Recently over the last 30 days I’ve been seeing advertisements on TV for a type of mortgage I’ve never heard of nor can I find any references to anywhere being offered by a private equity firm here in Denver and the front range
They’re calling it an Asset Management Mortgage … and from what they’re claiming these AMM’s all but pay for themselves ( yeah right )
So what in the h-e double L’s is this new no doubt toxic form of snake oil mortgage ?
And are we in CO the only ones being sold this bill of goods ?
I still have a grand locked up with delinquent groundfloor.com lenders. Groundfloor.com is a P2P lender for home flippers and builders.
I get offers for these loans all the time and I have bad credit. It’s crazy.
Have you checked your credit score recently? Bad credit has a shelf life. If it happened during the financial crisis, it’s starting to weigh less.
JP Morgan et all have increases YOY provisions for credit losses (14% in the case of JPM. They have also increased their credit card charge-offs.
Banks are loosening lending standards, without getting adequate commercial borrowers.
CC lending standards for individuals, on the other hand, are tightening.
https://www.creditcards.com/credit-card-news/banks-tighten-card-lending-standards-fed-survey-senior-loan-officers.php
That probably explains why folks are rotating between CCs and P2Ps.
I can’t even get the credit card Amazon offers and my bank will only issue me one of those pre-paid cards if I want to build up credit.
I’ve been operating “outside” the credit system since the crash. I have in fact borrowed about 5 grand over this time, and always paid it back.
I find it puzzling that low-income people, in general, use credit so much. Payday loans, pawn shops, Rent-To-Own, etc. Using credit is scary to me anyway (at least I learned something from the crash) but it seems it should be much scarier when you don’t have much money. Because ultimately it is *your* money and you’re paying 30% or more to use it.
Bring back the tight usury regulations of the 1960s.
“So consumers paid off their credit cards with the proceeds from the P2P loan and then turned around and charged up their credit cards all over again, and now they had both, the P2P loan and credit card debt, to deal with.”
Too many people lack self-control, but I’m thinking that there will be no consequences for the imprudent. Ironically, some say that these people are actually the “wise” ones because the debt will be written off anyway. So what if it hurts their credit sore? Will credit scores matter in the near future?
What about the ECB’s credit score? Mario Draghi has pushed European junk yields below the UST “risk free” rates. How will the repercussion from Mario’s “wise” decision be isolated to the deserving? When the everything bubble pops, what will happen to those of us who avoided racking up consumer debts? Nothing good, I think….
Years ago when I was in the service I used to make the 3 for 5, or 5 for 7 payday loan. I occasionally got stiffed, and if a guy had a hardship transfer I would forgive the debt, but I always came out ahead. People knew they could borrow when they needed it, and so they always paid it on time.
I wonder will all of this access to credit eventually dry up? We are such a debt based society and as living standards fall people will borrow to keep up. Either a crack up boom where the currency fails or a deflationary wipeout. Or maybe we just muddle along?
The end game of the elites is a jubilee. They also took loans, but on highly productive assets. When the masses can’t handle it anymore, they’ll scream to high heaven asking for debt forgiveness for everyone not realizing that the elites will be the one benefiting the most. If you think wealth disparity is wide right now, imagine afterwards where elites own EVERYTHING.
This is what I keep wondering about. The level of debt in this country-and the world-is ridiculous. It may seem like there will never be another downturn but economic logic indicates that there will be. Once that happens, many of these loans will become writeoffs as too many people have a negative financial worth and won’t be able to pay. It won’t be just mortgages and autos (where there is at least something to repo) but unsecured debt. I’d like to think that all banks have upped their NPL reserves but I doubt it and the FDIC has little in assets to back up the failures when they do come.
In 2014, I tried investing a small amount with one of these P2P companies and followed their recommendation of small amounts spread over many individual loans. Most loans were under $20,000 and the terms ranged from 3 to 5 years. Now with the majority of the loans reaching maturity, I can relate that not only is this apparently detrimental to the borrower, it was not rewarding to the investor either.
My return was below 4% and the default ratio grows every month.
I once used a P2P loan to pay off a BoA credit card. Then I paid of the P2P loan in less than 2 years. So it worked in my case, but I was dead-set on getting out of debt.
Loan consolidation is risky, period. Many people who consolidate debt run up their cards again — whether they use a P2P loan, a personal loan from the bank, or a secured loan. I can see why P2P loans would be the riskiest of all, though.
You have to realize- people are stupid.