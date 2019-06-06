Here’s My Prediction: If the Fed Doesn’t Cut Rates 3 or 4 Times by Dec 11, Markets Are Going to Crap

Stock market and corporate bond market are in la-la-land, pricing in an economic boom. They’re not seeing a rate-cut economy. So why would the Fed?
Granted, Wall Street always wants rate cuts, no matter what. But this is getting funny. The probability of three and even four rate cuts by December 11 are suddenly gaining the most favor in how the market are betting on 30-day Fed Fund futures. And the markets are now pricing in practically a zero-percent chance – currently a 2.2% chance up from a 0.8% chance yesterday – of no rate cut by December 11, the day of the Fed’s post-meeting announcement and press conference.
In other words, the market is betting there’s just a near-zero chance the Fed’s target for the federal funds rate will remain at the current range between 2.25% and 2.50% (chart via Investing.com):
Markets were very wrong about this in 2018. In early 2018, the probabilities were stacked for only two rake hikes that year. But the Fed was able to “gradually” walk markets toward the expectations of four rate hikes, and other than yields adjusting upwardly there was no huge reaction in the market – until suddenly there was, starting in October, when the bottom fell out of the credit market and the stock market. This lasted through December 24, by which time the Fed had started to walk markets back from the brink.
The chance of only one rate cut by December has collapsed to only 13.6% at the moment, according to bets on 30-day Fed Fund futures. That probability had hit a low of 8.8% yesterday. One rate cut would bring the Fed’s target to a range between 2.0% and 2.25% (chart via Investing.com):
The bet on two rate cuts by December 11 is getting more popular. This would bring the Fed’s target down to a range between 1.75% and 2.00%. That probability had jumped to 36% by the end of May but has since ticked down to 34%, under pressure as three and four rate cuts are drawing more bets (chart via Investing.com):
The probability of three rate cuts by December 11 has now soared to 34% at the moment, up from about 0% chance in early May. Three rate cuts would push down the Fed’s target for the federal funds rate to a range between 1.50% and 1.75% (chart via Investing.com):
Ha, and even four rate cuts by December 11 – I mean, don’t laugh – has skyrocketed from nothing as recent as May 23, to 20% yesterday, though it has ticked down to 16% at the moment:
But here is the thing: The stock market is near its highs and is predicting boom times forevermore. During a downturn of the type that would induce the Fed to cut rates, corporate earnings collapse, revenues fall, PE ratios go to heck, and over-leveraged companies begin to default on their debts, which tends to wipe out shareholders. Economic downturns can be terrible for stocks that have been inflated like this and priced way beyond perfection. But there are no signs yet that the stock market, which is supposed to be forward-looking, is pricing in any of these risks. It’s gallivanting around in la-la-land.
The corporate credit market is sanguine. Junk bonds too are once again in la-la land. Junk-bond yields are low, given the risks. And yield spreads – the difference between junk bonds and Treasury securities – are still narrow though they have started to widen a tiny bit, showing that the corporate bond markets, like the stock market, is seeing an endless boom. Junk bonds get hammered in a big way when the economy turns south because in a downturn these over-leveraged cashflow-negative companies are suddenly grappling with existential problems. But that’s not happening yet.
In terms of the economy, first quarter GDP grew at a rate of 3.1%, the best Q1 since 2015. Over the past 13 years, there were only three years with higher first-quarter GDP growth rates (2012, 2013, and 2015). But there were four years when GDP declined in Q1 (2008, 2009, 2011, and 2014). So Q1 2019 was pretty good. Not a lot of data has come in for Q2 yet. So far, it looks a little weaker than Q1, but OK-ish.
Unemployment claims are bouncing along multi-decade lows. The labor market is a heck of a lot better than it was and is the strongest in years. Manufacturing is still growing, if barely, and growth is slowing and might turn negative, but it’s only a small part of the US economy. Services, which dominate the US economy – finance and insurance, healthcare, professional services, information services, etc. – are growing at a decent clip.
Consumers are making more money and are spending more at a decent clip. Consumer confidence is high. Government spending is growing in leaps and bounds, which stimulates the economy too.
So neither stocks nor riskier bonds are seeing a recession. And yet a different end of the market – the one that bets on Treasury securities, Fed Fund futures, and the like, is betting on three or four rate cuts over the next six months.
Based on what? That pressure from the White House will trigger a political panic at the Fed? Could be. But it could also just be market delusion.
Some people are hanging their hat on “low inflation.” Inflation is ticking up again, but as painful as it already is for many people, it’s a little below the Fed’s 2% target as measured by core PCE (1.6%). So maybe the Fed should choose a different inflation measure. One step up might be core CPI (2.1%), in which case the Fed would already be above its target. But there is not a whole lot else to hang your hat on for rate cuts.
I’m not sure how this circus will turn out, but if those three or four rate cuts that are now increasingly being priced in and taken for granted in some parts of the market don’t materialize by December 11, 2019, and if the Fed can’t figure out in a New York minute how to walk markets back “gradually” from those expectations, you might want to fasten your seat belt.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Wolf,
I know predictions are ridiculously risky and next to impossible to accurately do year after year – but Robert Rapier does this (for any number of years now) and sort of keeps things along a couple different vectors where his expertise lies. He puts up new ones at the end of the year and posts new ones at the begining (approximately).
It would be fun to see something like that from you – clearly you have experience and insight so it would be a way to communicate that and maybe make a sport out of it.
Here is the action from this new year:
http://www.rrapier.com/2019/01/grading-my-2018-energy-predictions/
http://www.rrapier.com/2019/01/my-energy-sector-predictions-for-2019/
So, if you see some trends at year end you are confident will work out the way you see them within the next year, it would be fun to see your list.
Anyway, nice to see a prediction like this, which is sort of an opinion you put your brand on (so to speak)!
Regards,
Cooter
I like this regarding the market: ” It’s gallivanting around in la-la-land.” Haven’t heard (or read) “gallivanting” in a while. Nice word. Sort of implies decadence.
Like I said before… Without ZIRP/NIRP/QQE (and other imaginative weapons of financial and economical terrorism) the PONZI SCHEME – you still persist calling it “Markets” – will collapse in such an AWESOME and FUNNY way.
– “Here’s My Prediction: If the Fed Doesn’t Cut Rates 3 or 4 Times by December 11, Markets Are Going to Crap” ????
– My prediction: When (NOT IF) the FED cuts rates multiple times then that is a sign the economy is going to crap.
If the “the economy is going to crap,” stocks and lower-rated bonds are surely going to tank. So that would not be good for markets either :-]
If the current economy is so great, then why are interest rates still so low thus robbing from savers like myself?
Answer: The economy isn’t good, it’s just good political propaganda.
Talking about the BC economy?
Because Paulo, you need to put your money to work in the Ponzi scheme. If you are a saver, then you are a ******… mainly because a war has declared on people who save money. Because if you are saving (for silly things like retirement) then you are not spending. Then you must be the enemy.
I remember when a CD could earn a good 5 to 6 percent. Pretty soon you will have to buy junk bonds to get that kind of yield.
Where is this all going to go.
My guess is that a large armed conflict in the next 30 years or less should smooth things over.
I don’t understand how Japan and Germany can sell negative rate 10 year bonds. Are the deeply indebted governments of the world forcing interest rates to stay low to limit the interest they have to pay on that debt? Are the low rates in the U.S. caused by the same thing?
As I see it, the bond market is a game of musical chairs, Scott. Nobody who can do basic maths, except maybe a central bank, buys a negatively yielding bond with the expectation of sitting on it till maturity.
If you simply want to park your capital it’d then probably be cheaper to build a vault in your cellar and stuff it full of paper cash that you withdraw from the bank.
German Bunds too are now speculative bets on relative risks rather than actual instruments people buy in order to secure (or, dare I say, improve..?) their long term purchasing power.
To me it seems very hard to justify a decrease in rates in the face of very low unemployment levels and inflation close to the Fed’s 2% mandate. We really do not want to follow the JCB’s and ECB’s lead to NIRP. Just take a look at $DB’s value for an example of what NIRP would do to the US banking sector.
Is 2% even mandated?
When I was going to school at the University of Chicago, the Monetarists were suggesting a desirable rate of inflation above 2%, if memory serves. More like 3%. Milton Friedman himself said a sufficiently high inflation rate was needed, to allow more flexibility in price changes.
timbers, as I see it any intended rate of inflation is sort of exploitative, however it may be framed.
Most people aren’t financial wizards who know the ins and outs of investment risks, but are people who mostly do some job outside the world of finance and just want to allocate any excess unspent earnings they might have in a way that will not cause them to lose their unspent purchasing power.
If any intentional rate of debasement is baked into their monetary units then they are driven towards risk they are relatively not equipped to deal with, rather than towards real safety.
Essentially, as I see it, any desired rate of inflation is simply a redistribution mechanism designed to benefit financial elites over fixed income earners and savers.
Expectations are illogical and a delusion if FED don’t deliver!
Say it ain’t so Wolf. Retirees, pension funds, and savers like myself are already getting kicked around enough already by these low rates. In this borrow and spend economy we have now where it seems like most people and companies are already up to their ass in alligators (debt), who’s going to borrow more to try and pump up this economy? Am I missing something? Other than keeping the zombies alive, what will this accomplish?
If we’ve learned anything over the last 13 years, it’s that stocks and bonds have lost their usefulness as a barometer of broader economic conditions.
If it’s possible for the stock market to post double digit gains in the same years wages barely budge, I assume the opposite is possible as well.
The only difference between the two is how much wailing and gnashing of teeth happens on cable news. When wage earners lose their jobs, then get offered a 20% haircut to get employed again, nobody cries on TV. But when the same happens to wealthy “investors”, well now the sky is falling.
I have never seen the outlook so short term. OK, we get market bounces for a few more years maybe. Interest rates near 0% after pleasing investors, a few more trillions.
2022 and beyond, what, we go selling off the national parks to the Chinese?
Counterparties on the losing side of Interest Rate Swaps will get obliterated… Going on a hunch here, but something tells me DB is gonna get smoked like a turkey =)
Probably the bond market believes that the trade wars will cause a general down turn before the end of the year. Which will force the FED to lower rates.
This is an interesting economy. On one hand we have companies looking for workers. Lots of signs for “Hiring!” I don’t think I have ever seen so many businesses looking for help.
On another we have record homeless. A low workforce participation rate. Political chaos/uncertainty. Low commodity prices. Slowing sales of lots of big ticket items. Some from lowering demand, some from ? stupidity/fraud/greed as in Boeing and the stock buy back craze. And what appears to either be fraud, scams, mismanagement or just incompetence in so many areas of our system/society. People don’t trust the government, law enforcement or corporations. And even though it is supposedly against the law, to many robo rip off phone calls. To much Flim Flam.
To much noise and to little concentration on what needs to be done.
It never occurred to wonder why the interest rates were going down. Seemed natural the way I see what is happening in the economy. It isn’t boom times if the workers can’t afford to buy what they are making much less a roof over their heads or shoes to wear. I read an LA Times article on LA’s homeless that had jobs, which said it now took almost $50/hr to live in LA and buy a home and live reasonably.
It never occurred to me to wonder why the interest rates were going down… to bad there isn’t an edit..
My prediction:
The (inaccurate) inflations the Fed see and measures is inconsistent with logic of present and/or higher interest rates.
Therefore, the Fed’s logic requires it to cut rates to achieve it to see it’s (inaccurate) inflations targets.
The Fed don’t see no inflations. Therefore it has no choice. It must either see inflations, or change it’s inflations.
If the Fed does not see inflations, logically it must cut rates.
1. The last 3 recessions, Fed started to lower rates anywhere from 3-4 months months up to 1 year BEFORE the recessions officially started. Notice also that the Fed Rate reductions started soon after the GDP started to go down.
2. That Q1 3.1% in the GDP would have been half of that value if not for the high inventory buildup and higher that usual deflator they used. Expect that number to decrease considerably in Q2.
3. Many times a recession is seen only after we are well into it – partially caused by the fact that prior quarters GDP figures are revised downward.
Future market predictions on rate cuts are often wrong just like the future earnings growth estimates produced by stock market analysts are many times unreliable.
I don’t really care if they cut rates 1 or 3 times until December. It’s more important to know by how much in total – it’s perfectly conceivable to me that we might see some of the rate cuts of this cycle be higher than .25%.
No surprise to me: a recession by the next 2020 elections is definitely in the cards. The administration knows that and they will try everything they can to avoid it. I doubt their effectiveness – if they pull it off it will only be much worse after 2020.
I care it’ll probably cost me a couple of hundred thousand dollars if they cut rates.
Sandu I have no idea what the blue curve in your plot is or why you’re massaging your GDP so much, but given your point (3) I think you can throw the whole blue plot out. The GDP that is in the database now is not what was reported in real-time.
If you’re going to use a highly manipulated (and quite possibly goalseeked) metric, and you want anyone to pay attention, you have the obligation to explain what it is and why you chose it.
Sure, here is the full disclosure:
The data from the FED’s website – I am not massaging anything. I interpreted the blue line as a close approximation of GDP growth rate.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=cN69
You can find the full descriptions for all metrics used there at the above link.
I zoomed in to the last 3 recessions to make it easier to see when the Fed Rates started to decrease in relation to the start of the recessions. The patterns are really not that different if you look at prior recessions too.
sandu,
The Fed cannot cut much. FFR is from 2.25 to supposedly 2.5%.
We are on a different spectrum now. Also the Fed already has a bloated Balance Sheet compared to 2008. Trillions more.
It’s hard to comprehend these funny numbers.
Right Iamafan, a lot less room to move this time.
BTW when I say the recession would be even worse if it happens after 2020 I just inspire myself from thoughts of other people that know a lot more than I do and articulate this argument much better than I can.
Clearly there’s a scarcity of 2-10 year Treasuries, so Congress needs to spend more (forcing up issuance) and / or the Federal Reserve needs to accelerate QT and initiate sales in that maturity range!! \snark
BTW, the term the Fed itself uses for the rate path implied by the bond market is not “prediction” but merely “expectation”. Expectation is probably the more appropriate term – especially given the routinely-demonstrated utter lack of predictive capability in macroeconomics.
But one big question not addressed in Wolf’s article is the extent to which the Treasury yield curve actually represents genuine expectations about the Fed’s future actions, as opposed to reflecting concerns about Other Central Banks’ actions. The Treasury Bond is a global financial instrument. Someone in China, the UK, Turkey or Europe, concerned about the future of both their local economy and their currency, might prefer a US$ bond but be unable to invest in shorter- or longer-term bonds for various reasons.
There are probably other potential sources of anomalous demand right now, which may have nothing to do with economic expectations. For instance in the March FOMC minutes the “Balance Sheet Normalization Principles” indicated a shift towards a portfolio which would match the maturity composition of all outstanding Treasuries. But in the May 22 FOMC minutes it’s clear that they are comparing this approach to an alternative in which the Fed holdings are weighted towards the short end of the maturity curve. The Fed’s modeling says the latter approach yields a lower Fed Funds rate, which might be of considerable value to the US Government for financing the national debt. If this approach is gaining traction, then market participants might be front-running the Fed’s potential purchase of trillions in short-term Treasuries over the next 2-5 years. (I leave open the possibility that simply floating this option was designed to trigger this response, in order to invert the yield curve prematurely and trigger a Fed easing which would have high political value between now and the 2020 elections… well-known public economist David Rosenberg has floated similar ideas.)
This probably helps the primary dealers get rid or make money of their bulging treasury inventory. Lowered interest makes older purchases look nice.
I just can’t make sense of this. If you look at TICDATA foreign transactions, they have been selling of Treasuries and US Corp. Stocks. 2019 selling accelerated. Normally, when foreigners buy LESS, we have to increase yield to make it more attractive to them. I don’t think American savers are enough to gobble down the deficit or Treasury auctions. Therefore, if this continues, then a round of QE is called by the doctor – and that is with record high stocks and debt. When that happens, there is no more excuse, we are simply monetizing debt.
It was the Swiss national bank that caused the big sell-off on Wall Street from October to December. The U.S. Fed and the U.S. central bankers didn’t want to make the Swiss central bank look stupid by rigging the U.S. stock market back up immediately after they sold so they waited until near the end of December on the last taxation day of the year for taking losses. Interest rates had nothing to do with it at all.
Got any evidence for the Swiss Bank Hypothesis, Tony?
gimme a day. I’ll analyze Swiss TICDATA transactions tomorrow and report.
I don’t understand how people can put a probability on these phenomena. Statistics only describe groups of events.
That’s why you can’t get rich tossing coins. You know what the odds are. It’s 50/50 for any given toss of the coin.
However that gives you no predictive abilities regarding what any individual toss of the coin will be. All you can say is it if you flip a coin a thousand times you’ll get approximately 50 % heads and 50% tails. For any given toss of the coin you can’t predict what it will be.
If you toss heads 10 times in a row the probability of the next coin toss being heads is still 50/50.
That’s why predicting probabilities of single events is absurd.
You can prove anything using statistics to people who don’t understand statistics.
The economy as an aggregate functions on very simple premises: economic growth must always exceed interest rates, otherwise companies will not take out loans they cannot repay. Real growth is anticipated to be anemic, so the rates must fall. The Fed has decoupled this mechanism by providing ever cheaper loans, but all it has achieved is asset price inflation and malinvestment, because there is no increase in productivity. This will last for as long as foreigners keep buying the dollar, which is America’s main export and asset.
Here’s some questions in my mind as an IT guy with very limited Financial knowledge.
Are the Fed interest rates what the banks pay the Fed or each other to lend money? So if that rate goes down, then everyone who borrows money to buy a car, house,iPhone etc gets a lower rate? Or companies get a lower rate to buy back their own stock? Where does the Fed get this money cheap to give the banks? If the Fed cut the interest rate does that mean all the Feds previous loans get reset to a lower rate, thereby reducing the Feds monthly bill? Finally, isn’t this currency manipulation?
Our main export asset is not the dollar.
Our export assets are land, businesses, IP, education and debt, which are all purchased with dollars.
Some things really don’t change… recessions always start –
AFTER the yield curve has inverted and already begins to steepen
After consumer confidence has reached its normal cyclical peak
Once Corporate debt to GDP reaches a cycle peak based on historical peaks
Once House price growth starts plateauing
Unemployment rate stops decreasing and stabilizes at a low rate for a short time
…All these are obviously pointing to an upcoming downwards trend in the business cycle. While the economy is still robust today, these signs are all pointing to the party coming to an end in the next 6-12 months.
Only problem is that we are starting all this at a Fed funds rate of just 2.5% and an already bloated central bank balance sheet, oh and an already large fiscal deficit (certainly for what are considered ‘good’ times).
Watch out.