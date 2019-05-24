Here’s How I think E-Commerce Is Wiping Out Brick & Mortar

One customer at a time. But I doubt there are other options.
Here is another example. I swim in the San Francisco Bay and need something to keep my goggles from fogging up. Once you figure out what gets you through your open-water swim without your goggles fogging up, you stick to it. Some people use baby shampoo. Others spit into their goggles. Others buy specialized products. There are lots of choices. I have one that works for me, and I’m sticking to it.
So last week, I drove to my nearest sporting goods store. It’s a good distance away; the store in my part of town closed years ago. The store carried two types, the one I buy, and the one by a big-name company that I tried but didn’t like. When I got to the store, I found out they don’t carry my brand anymore. They only carry the big-company brand. I’d wasted time and gasoline. Once back home, I ordered it online directly from the manufacturer in the US. It arrived via USPS in my mailbox today. And this was likely the last thing I’ll ever try to buy at a brick-and-mortar sporting goods store. I’m not the only one:
The chart above shows sales at brick-and-mortar sporting goods stores as a rolling 12-month total (to iron out the enormous seasonality). From the 12-month-total peak in July 2016, sales have now dropped 13% – and it’s not because people suddenly stopped buying sporting goods. It’s because they’re buying them increasingly online.
A few years ago, I walked to Macy’s Men’s Store by Union Square to buy the same brand and type underwear I always bought there. But they didn’t have it anymore. They’d cut their inventories. And staff was nearly absent. The cost cutters had taken over from the merchandisers. It was obvious. And they’d wasted my time.
Once back home, I went online, found a new brand, and bought from the company that makes them. It took five minutes. And that was the last time I tried to go to a brick-and-mortar store to buy clothes. Our last effort to buy sheets at a brick-and-mortar store ended the same way, online, with the best sheets we’ve ever owned, at about one-third of the cost of the prior set. None of these deals involved Amazon.
Cost-cutting by reducing inventories and getting rid of staff is the fastest way of killing a brick-and-mortar store.
The Macy’s Men’s Store was shut down and sold to an office developer recently. The City, trying to keep some retail in what used to be the retail center of San Francisco that draws a lot of tourists, specified that the first three floors would have to be retail, including restaurants, otherwise it would all have been converted to office. We’ll see how that turns out.
The internet has an unlimited inventory, and what took two hours and often without success, now takes five minutes, success nearly guaranteed. It’s not even necessarily a matter of price – though comparison shopping is infinitely easier on the internet. But it’s just so much easier and faster. So here is what is happening to sales at department stores:
Nordstrom reported quarterly earnings this week. It’s the only major retailer I know of that started reporting enough figures for its “digital sales” to where you can calculate the actual dollars (on a rounded basis). Other retailers keep that a secret because it would show just how terrible their brick-and-mortar stores are doing.
And this is where Nordstrom was with its “net sales,” which include everything but revenues from credit-card interest and fees:
- Total net sales: -3.5%, to $3.35 billion.
- Digital sales: +7%, to just over $1 billion. Digital sales accounted for 31% of total net sales.
- All brick-and-mortar sales: -7.5%, to $2.3 billion.
So digital sales jumped 7% and brick-and-mortar sales fell 7.5%. It doesn’t take long before the stores are toast.
This has been going on for years. During the quarter of the holiday shopping spree, 33% of Nordstrom’s sales were digital.
Just about all retailers include their digital sales in what used to be called “same store sales,” but are now called “comparable sales.” Walmart started to include its website visitors in what used to be called “foot traffic” at its stores, but is now called “traffic.” Other retailers have followed.
These retailers are trying desperately to obfuscate to what extent dollar revenues at their stores are slumping. But they do want to brag about the online sales successes. Hence the twisted metrics.
Walmart, in its quarterly earnings report, said that its “eCommerce” sales in the US soared 37%. This is a huge increase. But total net sales in the US, including eCommerce, only rose 3.3% to $80 billion.
So let’s do a little speculation because Walmart refuses to supply the data: If just 15% of its US sales are eCommerce, so $12 billion, and if they’re up 37% from a year ago, eCommerce sales increased by about $3 billion. And its brick-and-mortar sales would have fallen by 0.5%.
But if the proportion of Walmart’s eCommerce sales is similar to Nordstrom’s at around 30% of total US sales, Walmart’s brick-and-mortar would have plunged. There is a reason why Walmart only brags about the percentage increase in its eCommerce sales, and makes it impossible to calculate what is happening with its brick-and-mortar stores.
Macy’s reported last week that net sales fell 0.6% to $5.5 billion, despite “double-digit” growth in its digital business, which is all it said about it. It’s up to you to guess whether its digital sales grew by 10% or 37%.
Target also reported quarterly earnings this week. It said that “comparable digital sales” soared by 42%. It didn’t indicate dollars, but it said that digital sales growth was responsible for 2.1 percentage points of the 4.8% growth in its total “comparable sales.”
All successful retailers spend enormous amounts on building out their e-commerce operations, including the brick-and-mortar component of e-commerce, the fulfillment infrastructure.
At the same time, they’re cutting cost at their brick-and-mortar operations, trimming inventories and staff and closing stores, and making it more inconvenient, more time-consuming, and more frustrating to buy at these stores.
Each time a disappointed customer ends up buying online what they’re looking for, only to discover just how easy it is to buy shoes or defogging liquid or a dishwasher or a couch or an armoire online, retailers run a good chance of permanently shifting this customer to the internet. No Amazon Prime required. The choices are endless.
People have often asked me how long this shift to online can continue, and some people have suggested that this is a bubble that will eventually implode and revert to brick-and-mortar.
But in reality, it has become a self-fulfilling prophesy: As more people buy online, retailers cut their expenses at their stores by cutting inventories and staff and letting their stores deteriorate, which turns more people off and sends them online, and so retailers respond with more cost cuts at their stores, including shutting stores, which sends even more people online.
Other retailers go bankrupt and get liquidated, and many of their loyal customers switch to buying online rather than trying to find another store. And so it goes. Each time a consumer buys more online and less at the store, retailers respond by making online better and by making their stores worse or by getting rid of them, and it just speeds up the process.
There is no telling when this shift in how Americans buy will reach some kind of logical conclusion, and what will be left of brick-and-mortar stores that can thrive in another 25 years, because that’s how long it has taken to get this far.
I just got back from picking up, from the local Amazon Locker, a neat-O Iwatani brand butane 1-burner stove, because my little Proctor-Silex 1-burner hot plate is pretty lame. I paid $42 for it, and chose it because it’s CSA approved for safety.
Before going and picking it up, I poked around in the kitchen ware area of the Vietnamese market downtown and Lo and behold, they have a CSA rated butane stove, plus it has a neato ceramic honeycomb deal like a ceramic heater does, and it’s $23.
I think I’ll keep my Iwatani though because flames are cool.
I think it’s really neck-and-neck. Buying clothes online is a disaster unless you’re buying EXACTLY the brand, model, color, etc that works for you. Some things, like the cookers cited above, are cheaper in person. Others, like the electric kettle I bought for almost $40 from Fry’s than found it cost half that online (or for a similar one in the Korean market) are better to buy online.
Mostly for me, I buy online because it can’t be obtained locally.
As much as I would love to be the first to grace this message board with a story of how I have transitioned to shopping for clothes and accessories online, I’ll have to tell that story another time as I have to run off to pick up a new pair of shoes from an Amazon locker.
I’m with Wolf. The only retailers I visit are bookstores (on the account of being a bookworm) and small restaurants where I can listen to people’s stories (many of them fascinating). I haven’t set foot in a department store since early 2000’s. The efficiency of online shopping is impossible to match by brick & mortar shops.
I was at Fred Meyer (Kroger) today for groceries. Now they have these annoying discounts for produce and groceries that you can only get by loading the online coupons on your phone. If you forget your password or don’t have the app on your phone, you cannot get those discounts.
Worse, most of those discounts are only for pre-ordered groceries that you pick up or for stuff they deliver to you, not for stuff you go to the store and buy.
I used to shop there regularly. Now this convoluted process just ticks me off.
Why wouldn’t they offer these discounts to regular shoppers and why are they goading them to use their delivery or curbside pickup service? Doesn’t make much sense to me.
That’s a typical method used to push customers into buying what the company want and/or how the company want. Honda has long been notorious for it.
It’s likely those “online only” discounts are considered part of “online sales” by Kroger, and reported as such in their quarterly reports. Investors will be dazzled by such a novelty and there will be a lot of pats on the back and perhaps even some bonuses.
It would be interesting to see if Kroger is pushing this method only in areas where they have a large and faithful customer base that is unlikely to be impacted by such shenanigans or if they are trying it everywhere they are present.
Retail is still a great place for schmucks like me. Some of the coolest stuff I have is the result of me rolling up to a retail location and saying “help I need ‘X'”. I get it, I could have spent a bunch of time on the internet looking for the right size suit or the best pair of fancy shoes (these are awesome shoes btw), but I’m not sure I would have reached the same conclusion, because I needed to be surprised.
There’s magic in real personal interaction, and I think in our heart of hearts we all know it, and I think that’s a part of going to the store.
For basic commodities though? The internet is the jam! Do I care what the guy working at Wal-Mart thinks about a particular brand of paper towels? Hells no.
If I know what kind of boxer shorts I like, why would I just not order them online?
But… what if there are better boxer shorts out there and I just need somebody to tell me they exist? Somehow product reviews don’t compel me.
Walmart has a place near the front of the store for an online customer to pick up an order. This system is robotic. It can scan a bar code from a person’s smart phone, then the item is sent down the tower to the delivery bay. I bought Walmart black out curtains online with free shipping and used their in store pick up system for the first time with help from an employee. It was cheaper than Amazon. Walmart has a wide variety of discount groceries. Cheaper to buy food from a store. People do not buy frozen food online.
For me, I will only buy ‘well-defined’ products online.
By well-defined, I mean something where one knows exactly what one gets and how the thing works. Books being the iconic example, from the ISBN code one knows Exactly which book it.
Products where it will not take one forever searching, browsing and then comparing similar, but very different in some small hidden detail, items.
I ‘d never buy “complicated items” like consumer electronics, shoes, hiking shoes or running shoes online. For those, it is much faster and safer just going to a physical shop.
The shoes offered online are usually of the China-to-Landfill quality and I detest that stuff, I want good shoes that are repairable and look better with time, not cheap shoes.
Many consumer electronics product are half-way fakes because the OEM-manufacturers will produce crapified budget versions specifically for the large chain Web-shops to make sales on. It just takes way, way, too long to check whether the online offered version of something will be the regular product or the crapified one (usually the serial number or product ID will show this in some proprietary way …). Too hard, I go to a specialist shop.
I like to touch, look, squeeze and feel the merchandise.
I like to be around women while they do shopping in Macy.
I like to be near father & son in Dick Sporting Goods.
So I went there, I think in Feb, because in Feb, when its freezing, u buy a soccer ball.
I need a smooth, light weight soccer ball, because I am old.
I touched them, compared their weight, and got an Adidas.
for $29.99. A lot of fun. It used to be around $100 few years ago.
Went to the cashier, – she was nice and didn’t ask me if its a gift for my grandson ==> the price was 19.99.
Have a good day, thank a lot.
This ball stick good anti parabola at the upper corner and good to my corrosive joints.
A soccer ball is not a commodity for me, I will never buy it online,
Dick Sporting Goods for me, even for $49.99
Exactly…
There will always be items that are purchased in person rather than on line. BUT those are exceptions that prove the rule, not the rule itself. And the further one gets from Union Square the more important the rule becomes: buying on line is faster, simpler, etc. Travel expense and time count for a lot with the majority of people.
What we have been witnessing for the last ten or so years is an incremental change in retail, but now the incremental change has become a step-change so that it’s apparent to everyone, urban, sub-urban, and rural. Step-changes rarely reverse themselves.
Bob Johnson
I saw the handwriting on the wall and took my distribution business online. This about 7 years ago. Note; we only distributed our own brand products. Anyway, it’s been a tough row to hoe but rewarding and sales have soared since I cut the retailers loose. Billing issues disappeared because retail customers pay online before we ship, so chasing net-10 accounts that slip to 30 or 60 days is a thing of the past (and a relief). It’s quite nice to receive retail money for products instead of wholesale money. And the slippery sorts who abide by pricing agreements only to break them with ‘deals’ like free shipping, or coupons for $20-off after spending $100, which ticked off my other dealers royally, are history as well. Overall, going online has been a boon for manufacturers like us, as well.