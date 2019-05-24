Lousy Durable Goods Data Sink GDP Forecasts for Q2

Sign the already weak goods-based sector is getting weaker.
Boeing, where art thou? Boeing is suffering from a sharp decline in orders, and this translates into a sharp decline in orders for “civilian aircraft” in the durable goods data trove released this morning by the Commerce Department. But it’s not just Boeing. It’s broader and deeper, and it caused forecasts for GDP growth in the second quarter to get slashed.
Orders for durable goods – such as cars and appliances and other items designed to last at least three years – fell 2.1% in April compared to March, to $248.4 billion (seasonally adjusted), and were down a smidgen from April last year, the first year-over-year decline since January 2017, which had been the tail-end of the two-year-long decline in the US goods-based sector.
In the chart above, the historic spike in orders in July 2014 was caused by Boeing when it reported a huge order of 324 aircraft in the month.
The year-over-year decline in orders in April comes after February and March had been essentially flat year-over-year. This makes three months in a row of no growth when compared to the same period last year. And the data for orders in March still hadn’t been impacted by the Boeing fiasco that was just getting started.
Shipments of durable goods – goods that had been ordered in prior periods and were shipped in April – fell 1.6% in April from March, to $253.3 billion. They’ve been ticking down fairly consistently from their peak in December. Thanks to strength last year, shipments in April remain up 3.2% year-over-year.
This chart shows the year-over-year percentage change in Shipments. Note the period in 2015 and 2016 – the “transportation recession” – because a decline in shipments causes a decline in the transportation sector. At the time, for the year 2016, GDP grew at a miserably slow 1.6%:
Parsing the durable goods orders further:
- Excluding transportation, so excluding the fiasco at Boeing, orders in April were flat compared to March, but remained up 1.4% year-over-year.
- Excluding defense, orders fell 2.5% on a monthly basis and fell nearly 2% from April last year.
Forecasts for GDP growth get slashed.
After this data was released, forecasts for GDP growth in the second quarter were slashed, including here, cited by Bloomberg:
- JPMorgan Chase to 1.0% (from 2.25%)
- Barclays Plc’s to 2% (from 2.2%).
- Oxford Economics to 1.3% (from 1.6%).
The New York Fed’s Nowcast, which is reported every Friday, was taken down 38 basis points today, to 1.41% growth (from 1.79% on May 17), after having already been taken down 41 basis points a week ago (from 2.2% on May 10). That’s a cut of 79 basis points in just two weeks:
Today’s drop of the New York Fed’s Nowcast incorporates the durable goods data, including manufacturers’ inventories, unfilled orders, shipments, and new orders. The decline in shipments (second chart from the top) was responsible for 23 basis points of the 38-basis-point cut today.
In addition, yesterday’s decline in sales of new houses took off 4 basis points.
The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow provides another point of view. Today’s release ticked up to 1.3% growth, from 1.2% growth on May 16.
This is still very early in the quarter. We’re just now digesting April data. May and June data require some patience. So this quarter can still turn around, just like the first quarter did after a very lousy series of early data points. That strong data better show up quickly, given the data so far. But the crummy Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) for services and manufacturing in May that we were handed yesterday, did not paint a promising picture.
Gee Wolf, hope the Fed doesn’t see that number, cuz if they do they are bound to raise rates, right? Just like GDP, right?
Pass the koolaid.
Thanks, Wolf.
Slowdown arriving on schedule.
Fed’s hands are tied this time around. Inflation already on the move and headed higher still the balance of the year.
Stagflation? Anyone remember that term?
Stagflation = high inflation and high unemployment combined
Like inflation at 18% levels
Never happen. This is the greatest economy in history. And if it’s not, it’s somebody else’s fault.
Now stop being so pessimistic before you cause a global economic catastrophe or something.
Food for thought:
Stagflation, which befuddled economists, occurred as the Baby Boomers entered the workforce.
The complete opposite (low inflation and low unemployment) is befuddling economists, as the Boomers exit the workforce.
Maybe we’ll discover a unifying mechanism responsible for these mirror phenomena.
Thank god they didn’t award Taylor with a Nobel already.
Do you have a subscription service that you recommend stock or option picks? Enjoy reading your articles.
Regards
Terry
Welcome aboard, Terry. To answer your question: No. What you see is what you get. And it’s free.
Will retailers use the trade war as an excuse to jack up prices? They would if they could because these days it’s not what you pay for the product, it’s what you can charge on the shelf. Corporations are continually looking for a way to RAISE prices, not sell at a continued steady mark-up. They’ll swap brands, offer different sizes, remove cheaper items, biting into the consumer dollar someway. Inflation is good for stock prices.
When will people realize consumers are not benefiting from Chinese made merch in most cases, because they are marked up 100-400% over cost. Retailers could load shelves with US made merch at the same sticker price, but their mark-ups would fall to 50% to 150%,— simply a horrifying thought for CEO’s
You ain’t seen nuttin yet compared to what would could happen.
China – which we all know has fewer retaliatory options in a trade war against the U.S. – could nationalize iPhone factories and blow up the stock market (and a big slice of 401K retirements funds) so important to are most import politicians and ruling class elites – and issue an arrest warrant for Steve Jobs unless the U.S. reverses it’s ban on superior Chinese 5G. Or she could transfer all her business to Airbus and destroy Boeing (but she doesn’t need to because Boeing is already destroying Boeing). Or she could double triple or more rare each prices to the U.S. Or she could call the all powerful Mr Market to bring trade sanction to a heel.
But then maybe I forgot that the U.S. holds all the cards in a trade war.
China is going to dig up Steve Jobs and arrest him?
In the ‘Greatest Economy’ of all times young people cannot afford to start a family, buy a home, and owe scads (economic term) of debt that affects all of the above. Then, there’s health care, or lack thereof.
In the Greatest Economy the minority is doing well, but most are not. Pundits, spare us the phony statistics and cheerleading, please.
I suspect a long overdue war is being hatched, as if all the proxy wars are not enough. Anything to divert attention from all this prosperity.
Tonight was a ‘no news’ evening for us. God, was it refreshing!!! My wife is teaching our granddaughter to play chess, the dog is begging desert, and I’m going back to my book. I have long thought our only real hope is for this Trade War Nationalism Movement to crash the economy. Only then, is ______________ possible. Don’t mind me, this is a week for breeding cynicism.
Annual inflation (YOY) has gone from 1.6% in January to 2.0% in April.
https://www.usinflationcalculator.com/inflation/current-inflation-rates/
I remember we got stagflation after Nixon’s deficits, Vietnam War, Cold War, Watergate and tariffs. Gerald Ford had a Whip Inflation Now (WIN) campaign that failed. Interest rates rose through the 70’s. Interest rates peaked in 1981 at double digit rates. http://www.fedprimerate.com/mortgage_rates.htm
There was a really bad recession in 1981-1982 with 9% unemployment. In its day it was the worse recession since the 1930’s.