US-Traded Chinese Stocks & ADRs Totally Crushed, Many by 50% or 60% or More

Bloodletting after record IPO Hype in 2018 of Chinese companies in the US.
There are about 300 Chinese companies that are traded in the US, either on exchanges or over the counter, either as American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) or as shares. And they’re just about all getting crushed, crushed, crushed.
Even Alibaba, the biggie – which has gotten off easy so far. Its ADRs [BABA] fell again on Friday, closing at $155, having plunged 18% in March so far and 26% from the 52-week high.
Weibo [WB], a social media giant, fell 3.8% on Friday to $43.66 and is now down 69% from its peak in January 2018.
Baidu [BIDU] has plunged 26% over the past six trading days alone to $114.47, and is down 58% from its 52-week high.
JD.com [JD], an online retailer, has plunged 48% from its all-time high in January 2018, to $26.32.
Tencent Holdings, the conglomerate with holdings in social media, payments, video gaming, and tech: Its ADRs [TCEHY] have dropped 25% from the 52-week high and 33% from the peak in January 2018, to $40.86.
Sina Corp [SINA], an internet portal, plunged 5.9% on Friday and 37% so far in May. It’s down 67% from the top of the range it traded at in the January-March period of 2018. The shares have traded in the US since its IPO in March 2000, just as the dotcom bubble was starting to blow up. These shares are now down 70% from their all-time high in 2011.
Then there are the Chinese companies that went public in the US via IPOs in 2018. It was a banner year, in terms of the number of companies: 33, the most ever. They accounted for 17% of all IPOs in the US in 2018. By deal size, 2018 was second largest year: $9.2 billion, behind only 2014, the year of Alibaba’s $25 billion IPO.
Here are the four largest IPOs by Chinese companies in the US in 2018, and to what extent their shares have recently gotten crushed:
#1. iQiyi [IQ], the video streaming company that had been hyped in the US as “China’s answer to Netflix.” It went public at an IPO price of $18 a share, giving it a deal value of $2.4 billion. It had a tumultuous ride, first down into the $14-range, then up to $46.23, and then back down to $18.70 on Friday. It has plunged 19% since May 3, 32% since March 18, and is down 60% from its peak.
#2. Pinduoduo [PDD], the online group discounter. The IPO in July 2018, at a price of $19 a share, gave it a deal value of $1.6 billion. Shares fell to $20.28 on Friday, down 35% from the 52-week high in February.
#3. NIO [NIO], EV maker that had been hyped in the US as the “Tesla of China” at the time of its IPO last October, which was when Tesla traded at around $350 a share, not at $190 as on Friday. The IPO price of $6.25 per ADR made this a $1.15 billion deal. These ADRs fell 1.8% on Friday to $3.86, having plunged 38% below the IPO price, and 72% from the peak of $13.80 at max-hype after the IPO.
#4. Tencent Music Entertainment [TME], the music division of Tencent Holdings, has plunged 28% since April 2. In early December, days before the IPO, the IPO was still hyped as “hotly-anticipated.” But it wasn’t so hot. It took place at $13 per ADR, at the bottom of the range indicated, still extracting $1.1 billion from investors. The ADRs reached a high of $19.11 on March 18 and closed on Friday at $13.62, having plunged 29% from their peak.
There is an index that tracks US-traded ADRs by Chinese companies, the S&P/BNY Mellon China ADR Index. It closed on Friday at 500.1, down 29% from its peak in January 2018, and down 17% so far in May. The index is dominated by Alibaba’s ADRs. Note the plunge in May to below the level where it had been in April 2015 (data via Investing.com, Friday’s closing price via MarketWatch):
Clearly, all the razzmatazz about the US-China trade war, the “new cold war,” the “tech cold war,” and all the global entanglement around Huawei are not helpful. But there is a lot more to it.
SMIC, China’s largest semiconductor maker, said on Friday in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, where its actual shares are listed, that it had notified the NYSE of its intention to apply on June 3 to delist its ADRs that are traded on the NYSE. The delisting is expected to happen after June 13, whereupon the ADRs will trade on the over-the-counter market, it said according to the South China Morning Post.
Upon the news, its ADRs [SMI] fell nearly 5% to $5.24 on Friday. They’d first started trading in the US in early 2004, reaching a high in April that year of $15.60. For buy-and-holders, this has not been a good ride. In the 15 years since that peak, the ADRs have plunged 66%. And they’re down 40% from November 2017.
The company cited low trading volumes of its ADRs and the high costs of maintaining the listing in the US and complying with reporting requirements and related laws in the US, according to the South China Morning Post – and these US reporting requirements and laws are of course precisely what are supposed to provide investors a modicum of protection against the biggest abuses and scams.
BYDDY stock, the big EV and lithium battery maker, which Warren Buffet invested in 2008 when it was cheap, is still doing ok in its Hong Kong listing
ADRs are not really for serious investments in foreign companies. I think they are mostly based on the greater fool concept
If you mean buying ADRs are a bad idea in general, as opposed to just buying mainland China stocks, can you explain?
Wolf, thanks for the outstanding piece.
Every year I make ten risky bets and pray that at least I get 7 right. Betting that Xi Jinping would become Mao’s reincarnation is obvious today but it was a risky bet in 2009.
My bet for China in 2029 is that Xi Jinping will continue purging any sign of dissidence and will have sealed China, very much like Mao did. More to prevent people from leaving the country than to prevent people from entering.
The second part of the bet is that the Belt and Road Initiative, one of the biggest frauds of this century, will fail to achieve its political objectives. The Communist Party of China believes that it will be able to coerce loyalty through the Belt and Road Initiative. They couldn’t be more wrong about this.
A light bulb went off during my 5th grade US history class when the teacher de-romanticized Commodore Perry’s mission into the Bay of Japan by stating it was to protect US whaling interests. Unfortunately, loyalty can be coerced only by a stick, not a carrot.
The mere proof that Korea and Korean culture co-existed with China for over 2500 years tells a lot about their tolerance towards other cultures and systems. They are not an anglo-saxon imperialist nation.
It’s a fairly old, actually millenia old, civilization tactic. It’s a partial regional exposure of the system to external influences while keeping the core system intact. Look at Saudi Arabia, with Dubai, Qatar and UAE. They could all be absorbed by SA in a matter of one afternoon. Why do they exist, or allowed to exist? Simply, these are exclusive zones where the foreign culture is allowed to intrude for the benefit the system as a whole. Different systems used them for different purposes, some to do their dirty work, some to allow influx of a valuable technological trends and some for trade.
The success of The New Silk Road is quite easy to explain. One hires a western company to build a bridge. They hire 400 lawyers and try to squeeze as much money from the system while being 10 years late. The Chinese say how much it costs, and when it’s going to get done…and guess what? It get’s done. No “World Bank”/IMF ultimatums, no military or other type of stipulations, no sanctions, no leagues, no clubs. Just business. Money leaves one account and goes to another, in exchange for goods and services.
The USA has 160 war free years on it’s mainland territories, an immense technological and economical advantage, outstanding universities that the rest of the world admires, brilliant minds, an over the top military, infinite capital…you name it, the US has it. Did you read the last 150 years of Chinese history?
– I have read that there are A LOT OF chinese stocks (incl. ADRs) listed that are completely (what one Donald Trump would call) “fake (news)”. A LOT OF fluff and no or trumped up earnings. Never touched those chinese stocks/ADRs anyway.
Willy2,
I didn’t even list those. I stuck to real companies that are well-known. That said, corporate accounting and disclosure in China is a horrendous mess, and as a matter of principle, you cannot trust their financial statements. Here is my reporting on Chinese companies that had listed large amounts of “cash” on their balance sheet that then wasn’t there when the companies defaulted.
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/01/23/record-defaults-by-chinese-companies-fake-cash-fake-accounting/
Friday the Pboc took over Baoshang Bank cause it was about to pop!!! I told you guys… Hold on to your hats, 2020 didn’t even start yet.
First takeover in two decades, many more to come by end 2020
IQ earned a billion dollars in 4 months, 100 million paying subscribers and 800 million non-paying users (advertisement revenue). They are the biggest on planet Earth. They are creating unique content and it costs money, yes. There are two ways to argue this: A) basically at the moment loser Americans are financing Chinese people watching premium content at a discounted price. B) Building membership base and proprietary, unique content costs money/time. While I can not tell you when to buy IQ but if the bloodbath continues then you might want to keep an eye on this stock and get some when the time is right.
Why buy anything China related at this point in time? The countries are talking about boycotting each others’ products. Everything in China explodes if US exports drop.
Well if they were faced with a united front then of course you would be right. Unfortunately the ‘go it alone’ strategy leaves China with many options to mitigate the issues.
I sold my shares of BIDU the other day. I have been reading about the coming bifurcation of the internet. I took some loss but a rule I have is. When I no longer understand a trade I am out.
Also when the markets now subscribe to “the trump put”. Ie tweets. It’s game over for this bull market. Fed put is one thing
But the tweet put is a step too far So much for market discovery , other than discovering it’s all a mirage
