THE WOLF STREET REPORT

How a Low Share Price Would be Fatal for Tesla, and why Musk has to pump it up, come hell or high water.

Tesla shares are down 50% from last December and are back where they’d first been in September 2013. Bonds dropped to a new low on Friday, reflecting what the market thinks the probability is that Tesla will default, and what bondholders will get if it does. This poses a unique existential problem for Tesla.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.