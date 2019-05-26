THE WOLF STREET REPORT

How a Low Share Price Would be Fatal for Tesla, and why Musk has to pump it up, come hell or high water.
Tesla shares are down 50% from last December and are back where they’d first been in September 2013. Bonds dropped to a new low on Friday, reflecting what the market thinks the probability is that Tesla will default, and what bondholders will get if it does. This poses a unique existential problem for Tesla.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Huge amount of credit to Tesla for making EVs cool?
Give me a few billion dollars in taxpayer subsidies and I could make AMC Pacer cool. Maybe even the Gremlin.
Creating an entire industry that will never make a profit or makes any kind of economic sense based on QE, ZIRP, cheap/easy debt and billions in government subsidies is not an amazing feat. It is fraud and ponzi.
Oh, the industry will make money, lots of money on EVs. Tesla won’t. Don’t confuse real automakers with Tesla.
Musk is an impressive visionary, just as Jobs was, but Jobs surrounded himself with world-class supply-chain & design staff. Jobs was then free to obsess with the “goodness” of his many creations.
Musk certainly never learned the lesson of surrounding himself with world-class people at Tesla (and, no, I’m absolutely not implying Apple should buy Tesla). Musk is quickly finding himself all alone on the car stage, with nobody to blame but himself.
Rhetorical question: Musk’s Space-X is every bit as visionary, but it seems to have the “right stuff” to actually execute. Why couldn’t Musk apply that discipline across both companies?
Easy to be a “visionary” when given billions in essentially free money and not expected to ever make a profit.
Madoff and Enron were “visionary” too – at one point in time.
How about a Wolf Street report on if anything that Elon Musk controls will not got bankrupt?
https://seekingalpha.com/article/4221888-spacex-profitable
the fundamental problem for Tesla that it never made a yearly profit during this expansion so it does not have a cushion when the recession hits this fall.
Also, what other companies have electric cars in the market besides GM-Volt & the Nissan leaf; what I hear in the corporate press is plans for electric cars that will be built in the future. Those other car companies act like Dad who said when I asked for toy, he would say, I will be giving it to you next week.
Jaguar iPace is out, and The Germans are coming, here’s a test drive of the first Audi. https://www.greencarreports.com/news/1123243_2019-audi-e-tron-road-trip-review-wait-range-ratings-arent-everything#image=100701711
Audi taking orders to deliver soon…
The hole Tesla dug is simply too deep. Tesla is bankrupt, they just haven’t filed the papers yet.
Wolf mentions short term treasury bills yielding around 2.3%. I have been parking cash there is the last year or so and, since the states cannot tax federal instruments, here in Oregon, with it’s almost flat tax of 9%, the effective treasury yield is 2.52% – not too bad for parking money.
I think it was a mistake for Tesla to introduce the Model 3 before firmly establishing the Model S and X in the luxury market. That said, the Tesla luxury models had the biggest decline in sales- over 50%- in Q119, which exacerbates the problem because the Model S and X have the highest profit margins whereas Model 3 has no profit margin- is it any wonder Tesla stopped promoting it? Musk squandered a good thing due to his over-ambition.
The collapse of TSLA could take down the whole NASDAQ with it as the hopium bubble in profit-less tech stocks disappears.
Tesla’s market cap can drop to and past the value of its competitors’ smelly EV divisions and still be worth an investment.
It also doesn’t need the bond market, so it’s a no-brainer to snap the bonds up at a 9.3% yield and you can own a limited edition.
The bear case on Tesla is ALL financial, and based on some noisy, noisy data. Tesla has just tripled its market, but the numbers haven’t detected impact yet, so the growth story is over! isn’t a case any bobblehead is making.
It is unbelievable to me to think there isn’t an institutional investor that would invest in a Tesla equity issue at any price.
“It is unbelievable to me to think there isn’t an institutional investor that would invest in a Tesla equity issue at any price.”
Well, not sure… But we know some are dumping their holdings, including T. Rowe Price which sold about 81% (or 7.2 million shares) of its Tesla stake in Q1. At some point, hype alone just isn’t enough anymore, not even for institutional investors.
Yet the $2.Billion + infusion of cash Tesla raised in the debt markets that it so desperately needed did nothing to help it’s stock price.
As for the genius CEO Elon Musk- he could be having some personality issues and credibility issues, that are separate from his car company, that could end up turning investors off.
I’m waiting for end of June when the $3,750 Fed tax credit drops (and eventually ends at EOY). I think many Tesla buyers are buying now to get the free Fed money. Let’s see what sales are like in July.