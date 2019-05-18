E-Commerce Crushes Mall Retailers One by One. Here’s the Data

Brick-and-mortar department stores – the lucky ones still open – are on schedule to be toast.
E-commerce sales in the first quarter soared 12.4% from a year ago to $127.3 billion (not seasonally adjusted), the Commerce Department reported on Friday. Last year, e-commerce sales blew through the $500-billion level for the first time ($513.6 billion). For 2019, e-commerce is on track to hit $575 billion, an increase of $61 billion. Over the past five years, e-commerce sales have doubled. On a seasonally adjusted basis, e-commerce sales in Q1 hit an all-time high of $137.7 billion.
E-commerce includes sales by the online operations of brick-and-mortar retailers. The top ones have huge and thriving online operations: Walmart, Home Depot, BestBuy, and Macy’s in that order are the fourth through seventh largest e-commerce sites in the US, behind Amazon, eBay, and Apple.
So this is the business Macy’s brick-and-mortar stores are in:
But none of the major retailers, with one exception, disclose just how much of their own booming e-commerce sales have eaten into their brick-and-mortar sales. They brag about percentage growth of their e-commerce sales, but refuse to disclose the booming dollar-terms of their e-commerce sales and the dreadful dollar-terms of their brick-and-mortar sales. They have a large amount of money tied up in their physical stores, and so it’s better to keep investors in the dark about the performance and ultimate fate of those stores.
The exception is Nordstrom. Last year, it started disclosing the dollar terms of its “digital sales.” By Q4, its digital sales were 33% of its total sales.
Macy’s, for example, just reported a decline in net sales in Q1 compared to a year ago, but “double-digit growth in our digital business” – the only thing Macy’s said about its e-commerce sales. With overall revenues declining and e-commerce sales booming, its brick-and-mortar operations must have been beset by plunging sales. But Macy’s keeps this data secret.
To obfuscate this fact further, Macy’s and other retailers now include their digital sales in their “comparable sales” metrics – formerly called “same store sales.” So these “comparable sales” no longer say anything at all about the sales at brick-and-mortar stores.
People say that e-commerce accounts for only a small portion of total retail sales (10.2% in Q1) and therefore doesn’t matter. But this is misleading because e-commerce has not yet made major inroads into sales at gasoline stations, auto dealers, and grocery and beverage stores that together account for 52% of all brick-and-mortar sales. With those taken out of the tally, e-commerce now amounts to 23.6% of the remaining 48% of retail sales.
The stores that are directly targeted by e-commerce are the classic mall stores: Department stores (Sears Holdings, Bon-Ton Stores); book stores (see Borders, B. Dalton, Waldenbooks); video stores (Blockbuster); music stores (Tower Records); hardware and hobby (Orchard Supply Hardware); toy stores (Toys ‘R’ Us); jewelry and accessory stores (Claire Stores); sporting goods stores (Sports Authority); electronics and appliance stores (Circuit City, CompUSA); clothing and clothing accessory stores (Limited Stores, Pacific Sunwear, Aeropostale); and shoe stores (Payless Shoe Source).
The blue line in the chart below represents sales at these mall stores, and the red bars represent e-commerce sales:
So yes, e-commerce is only 10.2% of total retail sales. But it has already killed entire retailer categories, such as video stores, and is killing others while it is leaving other retailer categories essentially unscathed, such as gas stations, auto dealers, and grocery stores – though that may change in the future.
Total retail sales in Q1, including e-commerce, rose 2.0% from a year earlier (not seasonally adjusted). For reference, over the same period, inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index rose 1.9%. Retail sales without e-commerce sales ticked up only 1.7%. This was below the rate of inflation. And yet, e-commerce sales jumped 12.4%.
The strength in e-commerce despite the weakness in the rest of retail sales is part of the historic shift that has been going on for over two decades and will continue for many more years until the shift is finished. It didn’t happen overnight, and it won’t be finished overnight.
The second quarter started out better: The “advance estimate” of total retail sales for April (e-commerce sales data is not available, it’s reported quarterly) rose 4.9% year-over-year, not seasonally adjusted, right back in the middle of the range of the past six years.
You are cherry picking a small number of “mall stores” against all of E-commerce..And notice you didn’t cite any link to what data you are using for “mall stores”..
And notice retail sales started to plunge right after China was allowed in the WTO in 2000? Right around the same year movie sales peaked as well..Along with US energy consumption..And US real median income.
In the first paragraph, I cited and linked the Commerce Department where his data is from. This data is public. Anyone can get it. It’s raw data that you download in a spreadsheet, and you have to know what to do with it.
Listed in paragraph 8 are the mall-store categories that are included in the “mall stores” numbers. There is nothing “cherry-picked” about it. E-commerce v. brick-and-mortar is a running series I do every quarter. You’re new here, so you don’t know. That’s OK. Welcome aboard!
Total retail sales didn’t plunge starting in 2000. But department store sales plunged (first chart). This has zero to do with China or the WTO or median incomes, and everything to do with e-commerce because total retail sales were growing JUST FINE when e-commerce is included.
Adjusted for inflation, that last graph would look quite different!
Yes, the top blue line, which is essentially flat, would plunge by about 46% since 2000. And the red columns, which are now rising at a rate of 12% to 16% a year, would rise at a rate of 9% to 13% a year. If your money is on brick-and-mortar retail, this inflation adjusted chart would make you vomit.
This is a temporary blip.
For the average person, it’s cheaper and easier to do things off-line. Yeah I’ve griped about not being able to find things like foot powder or vacuum cleaner bags in my tiny podunk town of San Jose, California, but I actually found “my” foot powder in Target the other day and bought a couple of cans, at $2-something cheaper than online.
I’ve gotten into Studio Ghibli movies and you can’t watch them online, you have to buy the DVD or blue-ray. Well, online they run about $30, but my little walk in Japanese video store in Mitsuwa Marketplace has them for $13 or so.
Now YouTube seems to be rationing when you can watch things on there, and it’s blacked out for me for hours at a time or who knows, I may have watched my last YouTube content last night. I know they’ve been putting up ads on there asking me if I want to try some kind of “YouTube Prime” that I know I’d have to pay for, and I’ve always been turning it down, but now, like Internet access itself in my area, it’s being rationed and eventually, if you can’t pay, you can’t play.
What this means is a return to the bricks-and-mortar economy for the bottom half or so. Maybe the bottom 75%.
I already know I’d be far better off financially if I started making illegal street food or buying flowers and hustling those on busy nights downtown. I don’t do this because I want to develop my street music skills, where nothing tangible changes hands – in Hawaii there are “undercovers” who will haul you off to jail if anything tangible changes hands, at least if you’ve not paid off the right people. And by playing the shakuhachi I’d be in tight with the most powerful bloc there, the Japanese …
But the thing is, the online world, like a lot of things, is becoming an increasingly exclusive playground of the well-heeled, and meanwhile there’s half or more of the population who are going to be “included out” who are they going to buy from?
> like Internet access itself in my area, it’s being rationed
Please to elaborate.
Hey alex, do you play the “ shakuhachi”?
You better put some of your music here ( with Wolf’s permission off course)! :)
My small local mall lost its main anchor tenant. So they converted the space into a call center. About 200 people work there now. Several medical offices opened up as well, replacing shoe stores and things like that. And I heard a mega fitness center is planned as well. Stores are either service or speciality retail. There’s a cigar store with a smoking room inside, a computer repair shop, a dance school. Basically all things Amazon can’t provide.
And from what I can see the food court does brisk business with GrubHub and Doordash deliveries.
So there is life after retail if malls have some vision, it seems.
Shoe repair’s a good idea too. You won’t sell shoe repair services to someone like me who grew up barefoot most of the time, then wore the cheapest most disposable shoes I could, then finally settled in on vintage Doc Martens which never wear out and look great with a decent shine, but a lot of people pay a lot for shoes and they have a “favorite” pair that they can’t find another of, or afford another of, etc. Bonus if the repairman knows how to make shoes for people with foot problems because with an ageing populace and a majority overweight populace, there will be only more foot problems.
Another good idea would be a tailor shop. You buy those pants on sale at Macy’s etc then take ’em over and get ’em hemmed. And how many people sew these days anyway? Who even sews on a button?
The data highlights the income concentration we see in the US today.
If you take the $575B of e-commerce sales and divide that by total US households of 128M (in 2018), you get average e-commerce spend per household of $4,500.
If e-commerce is only 10% of total retail, then the average US household is spending $45,000 per year on all retail. Median household income is only $62,000, however, so it’s clear the wealthy folks are spending a ton and skewing the averages.
That red e-commerce vs Mall-stores growth chart has been slightly exponential (excluding Great Recession) since 2000, and looks only to be getting steeper (eg: rate of mall-store decay is increasing).
Good on Nordstrom for disclosing e-sales; it’s fascinating to watch the rest of Mall retail fail to disclose material investor information. Hypothetically, a 12% e-commerce growth rate takes 6 years to double, equalling Mall-store sales (sooner if the trend continues to accelerate).
I doubt B&M retail goes away completely, but the numbers are now so big and the market has spoken so clearly that even bigger retail changes are in our need-to-mid-term future.
I’m logging off because it’s about midnight and I need to shop Amazon for wine glass jewelry and a bike shirt (should take about 8-10 minutes).
One of the reasons I stopped going to malls in NY and CT is that they started charging for parking. Excuse me, I’m going to the mall to buy stuff and you are charging me $2-$3 to park? I don’t think so. Wolf has recently posted several times on why he keeps his site free to attract a bigger audience. Why would malls install a paywall and lower their audience?!? I assume the parking fees goes to the mall owner (e.g. SPG) and doesn’t get divided by the stores. If I was a store and the mall started charging for parking I would be livid.
Where did you see $2-3 for parking? It’s more like $17-35. Chicago mall: Current parking rates are as follows:
$23.00 for 1 hour or less
$28.00 for 1 – 2 hours
$33.00 for 2 – 3 hours
$38.00 for 3 – 10 hours
$50.00 for 10 – 24 hours.
Manhattan is not much different.
It’s all done to do away with car ownership and reduce traffic.
Many times I have looked at items at the store then decide to buy online from home, so for me the physical stores serves a purpose…
I bought some pants recently at a store, went home and bought several more once I was sure I really liked them…
Maybe their focus should be to become more of a place to showcase stuff…