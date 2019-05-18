What Should We Make of the Global Slowdown in Manufacturing?

Wolf Richter with Jim Goddard on This Week in Money by HoweStreet.com

The global slowdown in manufacturing and trade is not pretty. How will it impact the US and other major economies?

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.