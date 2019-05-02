Global Foreign Direct Investment Flows Collapse

More and more companies either choose not to invest in other countries or are prevented from doing so.
By Don Quijones, Spain, UK, & Mexico, editor at WOLF STREET.
Global foreign direct investment flows plunged by another 27% in 2018 — after having already plunged 16% in 2017 — to just $1.1 trillion, the equivalent of 1.3% of global GDP, the lowest ratio since 1999, according to new data released by the OECD. It was the third consecutive annual plunge in global FDI flows, as more and more companies either choose not to invest in businesses or assets in other countries or are prevented from doing so.
At the peak in 2015, before the trade wars began, before the Brexit vote happened, and before China began cracking down on the capital outflows that had fueled big-ticket purchases of strategic companies across the globe as well as surging asset prices in multiple jurisdictions, global FDI flows totaled $1.92 trillion and represented around 2.5% of global GDP. FDI has since collapsed by 43%.
The OECD apportions much of the blame for the latest fall in FDI flows on the US tax reform in 2017, which prompted many US companies to repatriate large amounts of earnings held with foreign affiliates in countries such as Ireland and Switzerland, which both suffered a massive reduction in inward foreign investment last year.
The U.S. is traditionally the world’s biggest source of FDI, but last year it recorded negative outflows for the first time since 2005, as the movement of funds from U.S. investors into global businesses and assets reversed and flowed back toward the U.S., at least on paper. The total sum of outflows last year was -$48 billion, compared to $316 billion in 2017.
The negative outflows were concentrated in the first half of 2018, due to the immediate impact of the US tax cuts. By the second half of the year, the U.S. had returned to its position as the major source of FDI worldwide.
There were also widespread falls from 21 (out of 36) other OECD countries, in particular the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Canada, Germany, Belgium, Japan, Korea, Denmark and Austria.
A concurrent sharp decline in FDI outflows from China for the second consecutive year made matters even worse, particularly in Europe and North America where total Chinese investment plummeted by 73%, from $111 billion in 2017 to $30 billion in 2018.
Chinese direct investment in U.S. assets collapsed to $4.8 billion in 2018, the lowest level in seven years and down 90% from the $46 billion invested in 2016. This was a result of a variety of factors including the ongoing trade war, stricter Chinese control over capital outflows, and greater US government scrutiny of Chinese acquisitions of American assets.
The country that received the most Chinese foreign direct investment in 2018 was the UK, though the amount of funds it received — $4.9 billion — was down 71% from the $17 billion it received in 2017. The fall was largely due to the absence of any mega-M&A deals, such as China Investment Corporation’s $14 billion purchase of the London-based warehouse company Logicor in 2017.
Total foreign direct investment into the UK plunged by over a third last year, to $64 billion, down from just over $100 billion in 2017. The latest OECD data provides further evidence of the heavy toll that protracted economic and political uncertainty is having on investment appetite in the UK, both among domestic and overseas investors. Investment fell quarter on quarter all through last year for the first time since the financial crisis of 2008-09, according to the Office for National Statistics. Fresh inward investment in the UK’s all-important automotive sector plunged 47% to just £589 million in 2018.
For the UK economy there was still some good news, as the British government was desperate to point out. Even after the recent drop in inward investment, the UK remains one of the world’s top five recipients of FDI inflows, together with the U.S., China, the Netherlands — which claimed the top spot in Europe with $70 billion of inward FDI — and Brazil.
Many European companies have put all non-essential UK commitments on hold, at least until the thick fog of uncertainty shrouding the UK’s political and regulatory future lifts. The EU’s recent decision, at the UK government’s behest, to extend the Brexit deadline to October 31, rather than providing much-needed clarity, have sown yet more confusion and uncertainty. And that’s the last thing businesses need.
That being said, the UK was not the only European OECD member to suffer a sharp decline in inward foreign investment last year. Germany’s FDI inflows plunged by 67% between 2017 and 2018, from €33 billion to just $11 billion. The German government’s decision to introduce tighter controls on foreign investment at the end of last year may well deepen this trend.
Thirteen other OECD countries, including Norway, Switzerland and Ireland, recorded decreased inflows while economies such as Spain, Belgium, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada and France received higher levels of inward investment. The EU as a whole received 20% less inward foreign direct investment from all other countries in 2018 while the U.S registered 10% less. By Don Quijones.
February was bad for London’s housing market. And the weakness is now spreading out from London. Read… London Home Prices Had Biggest Monthly Drop Since Lehman
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
As long as net net the investment goes somewhere then the global economy should be okay. What is the impact on employment, the US job market is hot, is it heading for a sharp cool down?
“businesses or assets in other countries or are prevented from doing so.”
Hmm, and all this time I was under the impression outsourcing was being taxpayer subsidized in numerous ways…. I recall them informing us of this plan a few decades ago.
BTW, now I’m hearing that importation of fentanyl has been taxpayer funded as well.
Will the real terrorists please stand up! Sure seems like we’ve been under attack from the inside.
Majority of banks are increasingly hoarding right now… Look in the US at the EFF-IOER debacle going on, Hong Kong Interbank up big, India as well. Everywhere liquidity is tightening, fear has gripped World Banking.
It’s that time of the cycle… You don’t know who is exposed to what due to massive rise in Shadow Banking this past cycle, it’s no longer about Interest rates at this point, it’s about capital preservation. Europe inflow decline, well Europeans can thank the ECB. I don’t understand, everybody clearly knows ECB ruined Euro’s banking sector and entire bond sector, yet they double down on the destruction of their Continent, and aren’t even trying to change course
Other contributors to FDI friction:
o EU is not as capitalist as USA (which also does silly things); EU has always had a meta-believe-in-the-tooth-fairy approach. Look what happened to Greece – GDP down 35% in 8 years (as intense as the US Great Depression), and Italy wants to follow suit…adios muchachos!
o Some companies venturing outside home territory stumble into amazingly obvious bear-traps in foreign lands: VW (diesel-gate), EU banks (huge US fines), tech companies (huge EU fines)
o EU is working overtime to figure out how to tax US tech giants (this is actually funny as the US becomes a moderate tax haven)
o EU labor laws are stunningly restrictive and expensive, especially the closer you you get to the Mediterranean (firings, layoffs, terminations, right-sizing, down-sizing, outsourcing are all 4-letter words in the EU)
o At least the above factors involved “friendly” governments; then you have the long-standing, continued & on-going theft of intellectual property by China
Ricardo’s “comparative advantage” makes compelling reading until you bump into the part where displaced workers are somehow supposed to lateral arabesque into productively working in higher value-add jobs as their legacy jobs sail off to Timbuktoo.
ECB owns around 40-45 % of Europe’s National Debts, which they can’t sell or even stop buying without creating havoc… There’s barely any bids at the rates they set, Europe can’t go back to free markets similar to Japan.
Japan is one country tho and running surpluses, so it can work more or less… Europe has a one size fits all for so many different economies, it doesn’t make sense… On top of that they destroyed free market in their bond markets, what happens going forward for Europe ? Not Pretty, and yet every article hails Draghi as some genius, while reality is far from that. I think at some point when the economic pains becomes too big, banks start failing too often and socialists sweep Elections across Europe, they will fix the debacle they created in Bond Markets. Get rates on deposits in the positives not negatives and get refinance rates at least at 3 %
Just More Fundamentals
Credit card defaults have surged most, since the Great Financial Crises (GFC) of 08. The number of loans 30 days past due, has jumped at all seven of the largest US card issuers.
The IMF has cut it’s global growth outlook to the lowest pace since the GFC of 08.
Citigroup has advised it’s clients to wind down exposure to risky assets and prepare for a storm.
A broad downturn in manufacturing has occurred, which portends higher levels of unemployment and reduced tax receipts.
The non-financial corporate debt of $6.2 trillion is now approaching 50% of the US GDP, which is a new record high.
The producers of our food are coming under increasingly onerous financial pressure, with ever lower commodity prices and related to tariffs/sanctions, higher oil prices, or weather related floods. The nations farmers are experiencing very tough times with no relief in sight.
Mother Hubbard’s Cupboard
The time draws ever nearer when the markets will be searching frantically for physical collateral.
Only to find that paper far exceeds the underlying collateral for actual tangibles.
Insufficient credit creation to sustain inflated paper claims.
Crash.
Ambrose Bierce:
=> As long as net net the investment goes somewhere then the global economy should be okay.
Unless the investment fails, or the money goes into stock buybacks, or the money simply inflates management bonuses, or . . .
Mean Chicken:
=> Hmm, and all this time I was under the impression outsourcing was being taxpayer subsidized in numerous ways
Every president has supported outsourcing since it started ramping up all those many years ago, for example, tax subsidies and economic development grants, in return for ‘campaign contributions’ and a draft pick to be named later. Search keywords: ‘outsourcing subsidized’.
Lemko:
=> Majority of banks are increasingly hoarding right now… it’s about capital preservation
Unfortunately for banks, hoarding is not a successful capital preservation strategy, but it is better than making bad loans.
=> Everywhere liquidity is tightening, fear has gripped World Banking.
They should have realised that screwing people would make it harder for them to qualify for loans.
OutLookingIn:
=> Citigroup has advised it’s clients to wind down exposure to risky assets and prepare for a storm.
Their clients should take that as a signal to sell Citigroup. Also to be prepared to spend a lot of time on the phone cancelling Citi credit cards that they never signed up for.
=> that paper far exceeds the underlying collateral for actual tangibles.
The ratings agencies said it was okay, but you know how they are.
Not sure I understand what the OECD is actually measuring and whether the metric tracks the rhetoric here.
What really is “FDI” or “Foreign Direct Investment”?
Is it really “investment”? Someone spending money to buy an existing company isn’t actually “investing”. That’s just a change of ownership. If Chinese company buys US company, US company spends money to buy UK company, and UK company spends the money to buy a Chinese company, that would appear to generate a lot of “FDI” but really it’s just shell games.
Is it really “Foreign”? Suppose a Chinese-owned US enterprise invests in a US factory. Can the OECD tell that it’s not US domestic investment but actually Chinese FDI? Conversely, suppose that a US-listed Chinese company makes a secondary stock offering and then builds a bunch of factories in China. Can the OECD tell that it’s not FDI but actually Chinese domestic investment? (To know that, don’t they need to know who bought the shares?)
Is it really “Direct”? Presumably there’s also “Indirect” – could changes in one be offset by changes in the other? What difference does it make?
Not gonna buy a doomsday scenario without more details…
Purely academic definitions are infinitely more precise, but practically speaking, FDI coming from outside into a country is differentiated by how it is invested:
1) Indirect: bunch of money washes into a country as stock (or other like financial) investments thru the institutions (stock market) of that country. Indirect investment is sometimes called “hot money” because it’s relatively liquid & can quickly & easily be repatriated. This type investment represents a more tentative commitment.
2) Direct: investment is used to buy/build buildings & facilities and furnish with various machinery & equipment. Direct investment is much less liquid. This type investment represents a more stronger, longer term commitment. Given a choice, most countries prefer “direct” FDI.
This is not a trivial topic and my 25-words-or-less doesn’t do it justice. However, under given circumstances, either type FDI can cause havoc in a country.
Sadly I have come to the conclusion that everything is now controlled such that there is no marketplace anywhere in world.
If this is true, then all data is fake. Data can mean whatever you want it to mean.
Tesla’s books are an example.
As such it becomes hard to get too excited.
AOC’s 12 years left means … don’t wake me up … I must be dead already!