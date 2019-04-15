Who Bought the Huge $1.26 Trillion of New US Government Debt over the Past 12 Months?

There was strong appetite. Only the Fed shed them. Here’s who bought.
Over the 12 months through February 2019, the US gross national debt ballooned by $1.26 trillion to $22.1 trillion. Someone had to buy this new pile of debt – but who? That question is getting increasingly crucial as this debt is ballooning even in good economic times, fueled by deficits that Fed chairman Jerome Powell calls “unsustainable” whenever he gets asked about them. Today, the Treasury Department’s TIC data shed some light on that question.
This US government debt that cost a record $523 billion in interest in fiscal 2018 is an asset for investors – the creditors of the US. The US relies on them to fund its huge deficits.
The foreign creditors.
China, the largest foreign creditor of the US, dumped $46 billion of its holdings of marketable Treasury securities over the 12-month period, according to the Treasury Department’s TIC data. But over the last three months, China added to its holdings. Those holdings at the end of February stood at $1.13 trillion (the peak was in February 2016 at $1.25 trillion).
Japan, the second largest foreign creditor of the US, added $13 billion in Treasury securities to its holdings over the 12 months. In January alone, it added $28 billion. Japan’s holdings of Treasuries now stand at $1.07 trillion (having peaked at the end of 2014 at $1.24 trillion ).
China and Japan are by far the largest foreign creditors to the US, but their relative importance has edged down over the past few years, as their holdings have declined while the US gross national debt has ballooned. Their combined holdings of US Treasuries amount to a share of 10.0% of the US gross national debt, with China holding 5.1% (red line) and Japan holding 4.8% (blue line):
All foreign investors combined raised their holdings of Treasury securities over the 12-month period through February by $164 billion, to $6.39 trillion.
The Treasury Department divides foreign investors into “Foreign official” holders (foreign central banks and government entities) and private-sector investors.
- Foreign official holders reduced their holdings by $6 billion over the 12 months, to $4.02 trillion at the end of February.
- But private-sector investors (foreign hedge funds, banks, individuals, etc.) increased their holdings by $170 billion, to $2.36 trillion.
Other Major Foreign Creditors of the US
The other foreign creditors cannot hold a candle to China and Japan, with top four runners-up combined not being able to match China’s holdings. Most of the runners-up are tax havens for foreign corporate and/or individual entities. Belgium is where Euroclear operates; it holds about $32 trillion in assets in fiduciary accounts (the Treasury holdings in February 2018 are shown in parenthesis):
- Brazil: $308 billion ($273 billion)
- UK (“City of London”): $284 billion ($251 billion)
- Ireland: $274 billion ($314 billion)
- Luxembourg: $227 billion ($219 billion)
- Switzerland: $226 billion ($248 billion)
- Cayman Islands: $210 billion ($177 billion).
- Hong Kong: $202 billion ($197 billion)
- Belgium: $182 billion ($126 billion)
- Saudi Arabia: $167 billion ($151 billion)
Other than Foreign Investors, who bought or dumped Treasuries?
Over the 12 months through February, all foreign investors increased their holdings by $164 billion, as we have seen above. But the government increased its gross national debt by $1.26 trillion over the same period. This leaves $1.096 trillion that someone else must have bought. Who?
Not the Fed. It shed $249 billion in the 12 months as part of its QE unwind, bringing its holdings down to $2.175 trillion as of the end of February.
US government entities added $160 billion in Treasuries over the 12 months, bringing their total to $5.86 trillion. This “debt held internally” is held by government pension funds, the Social Security Trust Fund, etc. They have invested their beneficiaries’ money in US Treasury securities. This “debt held internally” is owed the beneficiaries of those funds.
So over the 12 months, foreign investors added $164 billion, the Fed shed $249 billion, and US government entities added $160 billion, for a net increase of Treasury holdings by all three of $45 billion. But the total gross national debt increased by $1.26 trillion. And someone must have bought $1.19 trillion. Who?
American institutions and individuals added $1.19 trillion of US Treasuries to their holdings, now at $7.7 trillion. US banks are large holders, with $500 billion in Treasury holdings at the end of Q4, according to the FDIC. Other large US institutional holders include pension funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, corporations, and others. Individuals directly or indirectly also hold a portion of these $7.7 trillion in Treasury securities. In total, these American institutions and individuals held 34.8% of the US gross national debt:
Foreign investors sharply increased their holdings of US Treasury securities over December, January, and February, adding $185 billion, while over the prior nine months, they had cut their holdings. These three months were the period when long-term yields sagged from the peak in November. And yields sagged because of strong demand for these securities, and part of this demand over those three months came from foreign investors. But the outstanding feature of the current landscape for US Treasury securities is that American institutions and individuals are buying them at a ravenous clip.
What’s the Fed Trying to Say? Read... My Fancy-Schmancy “Fed Hawk-o-Meter” Jumps 18%, “Patient” Gets Slashed, “Moderated” Disappears
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Outstanding piece, as always.
I have subscribed to the Treasury’s email alerts for several years and I haven’t been able to figure a cogent explanation about the offering amount for each issue.
For example, last Thursday I got an auction alert for 5-year TIPS. The offering amount is $17B. Why not $1B, or $10B? Who, or what, determines this amount?
Does the offering amount in, say, the 10y depend on the term and type of the other issues (1y, 5y, 30y…), or each maturity follows its own cycle?
Look at the quarterly refund announcements by the TBAC. They give you the whole schedule and by tenor by auction for the quater. Then the Fed SOMA add on reinvestments can be put on top to total the expected amounts. No surprises here including you expect the primary dealers to overbid.
One question. Why would individual rush into buying overpriced US Treasuries when they can buy short term bills at better yield due to the curve inversion. I can understand American institutions who may be restricted by the amount of cash they can hold but not individuals.
Check the yield curve lately. The sag in the middle is flattening. We got a steepener that reduced T bill yields so the longer term notes “look” better cosmetically.
You cannot foretell where the T bill yields will be in the future. The market seems to be guessing lower for a while. So to guarantee a yield longer, then you might want to buy a treasury Note.
The 2 year FRN has a spread of 0.115% over the 13 week high rate which lately printed 2.38 giving you a total yield of 2.495%. The yield goes up and down weekly with the 13 week auction results. It is not bad at all this week.
By the end of Feb 2019, there were 15.7593 Trillion of “outstanding”(marketable) treasuries out there.
12 months ending Feb 2019, the amount of treasuries “issued” totaled 10.8397 trillion for 12 months. Feb alone was already 1.0041 trillion.
Now remember these are only Treasuries. You will be surprised if you add let’s say Agency MBS to the picture.
At the end of 2018, there were 7.2687 Trillion of Agency Residential MBS and 1.1032 Trillion of Agency CMO “outstanding” for a total of 8.3719 Trillion outstanding. For Feb 2019 alone, there was 89.6 billion of new Agency MBS and CMO issued (as opposed to TBA or to-be-announced). There is also some PRIVATE issuance.
Considering that there are other kinds of debt being securitized (e.g. automobile, student loans, credit cards, etc.), I think you get the big picture – we are drowning in debt.
When you look at TICDATA, you need to differentiate between TRANSACTIONS versus HOLDINGS.
While Foreigners HOLD about 6.3851 Trillion of Treasury Securities, it is interesting to compute their NET (purchases minus sales) transactions.
In the last five (5) years, on the aggregate, they have been dumping Treasuries and Equity (stocks) and accumulating more Agency and Corporate Bonds.
You might have to look at several pages of the Treasury, Federal Reserve and SIFMA and add numbers up, compute percentages; but the amount of raw knowledge you will get is amazing. A lot better than just reading the news out there. At least maybe it is not fake.
As long as treasuries can be held and traded in opaque accounts in tax haven countries, it is almost senseless to try to ascertain who is buying or dumping them. Are we really to believe what China is saying about their purchases? And if a country suddenly dumped all their treasuries, can we really rely on our Govt to report this market spooking event? Just like Madoff, for the charade to continue, “data” needs to be published, and the holders need to not question the data. Powell says the trend is not sustainable, which is true. So the game of musical chairs continues, until one day the music stops, but remember these treasuries are backed by the full faith and credit of the worlds largest printing press.
I used to scratch my head as to why Ray Dalio would invest 5% of Bridgewater’s billions in GLD, but maybe he is on to something.
But, by raising questions about treasuries, you Wolf may be credited as one of the first to question the Emperor’s wardrobe.