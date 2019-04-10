How Big or Tiny of an Apartment Can the Median Household Income Afford to Rent in the 100 Largest US Cities?

In some cities, you get what is considered a walk-in closet of a McMansion.

It’s not totally fair to compare rents in Tulsa with rents in San Francisco because household incomes are different as well. One way to look at this is to figure out how big of an apartment a household can rent by paying 30% of the local median household income in rent. And you guessed it, in a number of cities the local median household income, as high as it may be, can only rent what would be considered a walk-in closet in a McMansion.

Many households in expensive cities such as New York City or San Francisco pay far more in rent than the 30% of their pre-tax household income. 50% is not unheard of. The median asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco currently runs $4,600 a month.

A household signing the lease today would have to make $184,000 a year before taxes to spend 30% of their income on rent. If that household makes “only” $110,000 in income, rent would eat up 50% of pre-tax household income.

So here is a look at the 100 most populous US cities (with New York City broken up into its boroughs), and what size apartment a household earning the median household income can afford by paying 30% of their pre-tax income in rent.

The analysis was done by RENTCafe, using average rent data from Yardi Matrix and median household income data from the Census Bureau’s 2017 ACS, adjusted for inflation to reflect 2019 values. Household income includes all forms of pretax income from wages, interest, dividends, Social Security, etc., earned by all members over the age of 15, but does not include capital gains. Median household income means that 50% earn more, and 50% earn less.

Average apartment size varies by city.

Before we get to what apartment size they can afford, there is the issue of average size, which varies sharply by city. The table below shows the 10 cities with the smallest average apartments. They include the usual suspects with the highest rents: Honolulu with the most minuscule average apartment size of 561 square feet, but also three boroughs of New York City (Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens), Seattle, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Chicago … and the unusual suspect, Paradise, NV.

City/Borough State Avg size Avg. rent 1 Honolulu HI 561 $1,603 2 Brooklyn NY 697 $2,796 3 Seattle WA 698 $2,045 4 Newark NJ 704 $1,176 5 Manhattan NY 723 $4,113 6 Queens NY 731 $2,195 7 Washington DC 745 $2,133 8 Chicago IL 747 $1,898 9 San Francisco CA 748 $3,607 10 Paradise NV 753 $863

At the other end of the spectrum are the cities with the largest average apartment sizes, all of them close to 1,000 square feet, and the sport reasonable average rents:

City/Borough State Avg size Avg. rent 1 Henderson NV 991 $1,261 2 Chesapeake VA 979 $1,207 3 Atlanta GA 978 $1,425 4 Virginia Beach VA 972 $1,176 5 Jacksonville FL 966 $1,063 6 Gilbert AZ 962 $1,240 7 Raleigh NC 960 $1,164 8 Orlando FL 958 $1,402 9 North Las Vegas NV 958 $1,050 10 Scottsdale AZ 948 $1,471

So what size apartment can that household afford?

To answer that question, RENTCafe looked at how many square feet you can rent with 30% of the median income of renter-occupied households, given the average rent per square foot in that city.

In only 14 of the 100 cities can 30% of this median household income rent an apartment that is larger than average for that city. At the top is Gilbert, AZ, where this household can afford the largest apartment (1,174 square feet). Some of the cities are on the list because household incomes are very high, and others are on this list because rents are low and apartments are on average larger:

City/Borough State Afford size Avg size Avg. rent 1 Gilbert AZ 1,174 962 $1,240 2 Plano TX 1,137 935 $1,278 3 Wichita KS 965 792 $643 4 Tulsa OK 960 820 $685 5 Chandler AZ 1,069 940 $1,287 6 Oklahoma City OK 973 849 $754 7 Virginia Beach VA 1,077 972 $1,176 8 North Las Vegas NV 1,033 958 $1,050 9 Irving TX 912 852 $1,146 10 Paradise NV 790 753 $863 11 Arlington VA 902 866 $2,149 12 Fremont CA 843 831 $2,406 13 Henderson NV 995 991 $1,261 14 Bakersfield CA 862 861 $992

And finally, here are all 100 cities in order of how big or tiny of an apartment, in square feet, these folks can rent with 30% of the median household income. For example, in Brooklyn’s case, these folks can afford to rent a bare room of 15 by 18 square feet, which is not exactly huge. You can search the list with the search function in your browser. If your smartphone clips the table on the right, hold your device in landscape position:

City/Borough State Afford size Avg size Avg. rent 1 Brooklyn NY 265 697 $2,796 2 Boston MA 266 813 $3,325 3 Manhattan NY 290 723 $4,113 4 Los Angeles CA 333 792 $2,463 5 Oakland CA 340 794 $2,684 6 Philadelphia PA 368 798 $1,592 7 Chicago IL 370 747 $1,898 8 Cleveland OH 372 805 $1,076 9 Jersey City NJ 372 832 $2,925 10 Detroit MI 376 803 $1,055 11 Hialeah FL 376 830 $1,363 12 Miami FL 388 892 $1,692 13 San Francisco CA 407 748 $3,607 14 Queens NY 419 731 $2,195 15 Newark NJ 437 704 $1,176 16 Long Beach CA 443 797 $2,006 17 Buffalo NY 448 781 $1,061 18 Honolulu HI 463 561 $1,603 19 Washington DC 465 745 $2,133 20 Minneapolis MN 465 790 $1,551 21 Seattle WA 479 698 $2,045 22 New Orleans LA 515 897 $1,133 23 Santa Ana CA 516 862 $1,922 24 Milwaukee WI 519 854 $1,158 25 Pittsburgh PA 521 816 $1,210 26 Portland OR 534 769 $1,480 27 Baltimore MD 541 823 $1,253 28 St. Paul MN 544 829 $1,260 29 San Jose CA 551 885 $2,706 30 San Diego CA 552 876 $2,154 31 Cincinnati OH 563 871 $972 32 Chula Vista CA 565 866 $1,729 33 Denver CO 572 840 $1,618 34 Stockton CA 573 790 $1,144 35 Anaheim CA 585 845 $1,786 36 Riverside CA 589 844 $1,538 37 Sacramento CA 600 823 $1,370 38 Baton Rouge LA 611 942 $1,040 39 Tampa FL 619 925 $1,298 40 Richmond VA 620 867 $1,081 41 Tucson AZ 621 757 $856 42 Atlanta GA 621 978 $1,425 43 St. Louis MO 632 840 $923 44 Nashville TN 639 889 $1,335 45 Fresno CA 640 895 $1,059 46 St. Petersburg FL 642 873 $1,282 47 Reno NV 652 853 $1,237 48 Madison WI 654 845 $1,233 49 Orlando FL 656 958 $1,402 50 Aurora CO 668 841 $1,325 51 Toledo OH 678 812 $713 52 Dallas TX 679 844 $1,199 53 Glendale AZ 695 793 $953 54 Albuquerque NM 717 812 $869 55 Irvine CA 717 917 $2,380 56 Norfolk VA 719 881 $1,071 57 Phoenix AZ 727 799 $1,037 58 Colorado Springs CO 741 837 $1,122 59 Winston-Salem NC 750 918 $841 60 Mesa AZ 751 810 $1,009 61 Austin TX 751 864 $1,369 62 San Antonio TX 756 853 $1,018 63 Houston TX 757 879 $1,094 64 Louisville KY 766 932 $941 65 Arlington TX 771 824 $1,012 66 Durham NC 777 937 $1,132 67 Fort Worth TX 788 871 $1,088 68 Lubbock TX 788 914 $927 69 Paradise NV 790 753 $863 70 Lincoln NE 796 943 $959 71 Indianapolis IN 797 879 $858 72 Kansas City MO 798 899 $979 73 El Paso TX 800 814 $770 74 Memphis TN 806 910 $788 75 Garland TX 807 870 $1,036 76 Lexington KY 810 901 $898 77 Las Vegas NV 820 894 $1,051 78 Charlotte NC 825 944 $1,190 79 Jacksonville FL 838 966 $1,063 80 Fremont CA 843 831 $2,406 81 Corpus Christi TX 845 849 $965 82 Greensboro NC 858 937 $876 83 Bakersfield CA 862 861 $992 84 Fort Wayne IN 866 882 $760 85 Columbus OH 878 885 $918 86 Raleigh NC 893 960 $1,164 87 Arlington VA 902 866 $2,149 88 Omaha NE 905 924 $905 89 Irving TX 912 852 $1,146 90 Chesapeake VA 914 979 $1,207 91 Scottsdale AZ 924 948 $1,471 92 Tulsa OK 960 820 $685 93 Wichita KS 965 792 $643 94 Oklahoma City OK 973 849 $754 95 Henderson NV 995 991 $1,261 96 North Las Vegas NV 1,033 958 $1,050 97 Chandler AZ 1,069 940 $1,287 98 Virginia Beach VA 1,077 972 $1,176 99 Plano TX 1,137 935 $1,278 100 Gilbert AZ 1,174 962 $1,240

