How Big or Tiny of an Apartment Can the Median Household Income Afford to Rent in the 100 Largest US Cities?

In some cities, you get what is considered a walk-in closet of a McMansion.
It’s not totally fair to compare rents in Tulsa with rents in San Francisco because household incomes are different as well. One way to look at this is to figure out how big of an apartment a household can rent by paying 30% of the local median household income in rent. And you guessed it, in a number of cities the local median household income, as high as it may be, can only rent what would be considered a walk-in closet in a McMansion.
Many households in expensive cities such as New York City or San Francisco pay far more in rent than the 30% of their pre-tax household income. 50% is not unheard of. The median asking rent for a two-bedroom apartment in San Francisco currently runs $4,600 a month.
A household signing the lease today would have to make $184,000 a year before taxes to spend 30% of their income on rent. If that household makes “only” $110,000 in income, rent would eat up 50% of pre-tax household income.
So here is a look at the 100 most populous US cities (with New York City broken up into its boroughs), and what size apartment a household earning the median household income can afford by paying 30% of their pre-tax income in rent.
The analysis was done by RENTCafe, using average rent data from Yardi Matrix and median household income data from the Census Bureau’s 2017 ACS, adjusted for inflation to reflect 2019 values. Household income includes all forms of pretax income from wages, interest, dividends, Social Security, etc., earned by all members over the age of 15, but does not include capital gains. Median household income means that 50% earn more, and 50% earn less.
Average apartment size varies by city.
Before we get to what apartment size they can afford, there is the issue of average size, which varies sharply by city. The table below shows the 10 cities with the smallest average apartments. They include the usual suspects with the highest rents: Honolulu with the most minuscule average apartment size of 561 square feet, but also three boroughs of New York City (Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens), Seattle, San Francisco, Washington DC, and Chicago … and the unusual suspect, Paradise, NV.
|City/Borough
|State
|Avg size
|Avg. rent
|1
|Honolulu
|HI
|561
|$1,603
|2
|Brooklyn
|NY
|697
|$2,796
|3
|Seattle
|WA
|698
|$2,045
|4
|Newark
|NJ
|704
|$1,176
|5
|Manhattan
|NY
|723
|$4,113
|6
|Queens
|NY
|731
|$2,195
|7
|Washington
|DC
|745
|$2,133
|8
|Chicago
|IL
|747
|$1,898
|9
|San Francisco
|CA
|748
|$3,607
|10
|Paradise
|NV
|753
|$863
At the other end of the spectrum are the cities with the largest average apartment sizes, all of them close to 1,000 square feet, and the sport reasonable average rents:
|City/Borough
|State
|Avg size
|Avg. rent
|1
|Henderson
|NV
|991
|$1,261
|2
|Chesapeake
|VA
|979
|$1,207
|3
|Atlanta
|GA
|978
|$1,425
|4
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|972
|$1,176
|5
|Jacksonville
|FL
|966
|$1,063
|6
|Gilbert
|AZ
|962
|$1,240
|7
|Raleigh
|NC
|960
|$1,164
|8
|Orlando
|FL
|958
|$1,402
|9
|North Las Vegas
|NV
|958
|$1,050
|10
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|948
|$1,471
So what size apartment can that household afford?
To answer that question, RENTCafe looked at how many square feet you can rent with 30% of the median income of renter-occupied households, given the average rent per square foot in that city.
In only 14 of the 100 cities can 30% of this median household income rent an apartment that is larger than average for that city. At the top is Gilbert, AZ, where this household can afford the largest apartment (1,174 square feet). Some of the cities are on the list because household incomes are very high, and others are on this list because rents are low and apartments are on average larger:
|City/Borough
|State
|Afford size
|Avg size
|Avg. rent
|1
|Gilbert
|AZ
|1,174
|962
|$1,240
|2
|Plano
|TX
|1,137
|935
|$1,278
|3
|Wichita
|KS
|965
|792
|$643
|4
|Tulsa
|OK
|960
|820
|$685
|5
|Chandler
|AZ
|1,069
|940
|$1,287
|6
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|973
|849
|$754
|7
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|1,077
|972
|$1,176
|8
|North Las Vegas
|NV
|1,033
|958
|$1,050
|9
|Irving
|TX
|912
|852
|$1,146
|10
|Paradise
|NV
|790
|753
|$863
|11
|Arlington
|VA
|902
|866
|$2,149
|12
|Fremont
|CA
|843
|831
|$2,406
|13
|Henderson
|NV
|995
|991
|$1,261
|14
|Bakersfield
|CA
|862
|861
|$992
And finally, here are all 100 cities in order of how big or tiny of an apartment, in square feet, these folks can rent with 30% of the median household income. For example, in Brooklyn’s case, these folks can afford to rent a bare room of 15 by 18 square feet, which is not exactly huge. You can search the list with the search function in your browser. If your smartphone clips the table on the right, hold your device in landscape position:
|City/Borough
|State
|Afford size
|Avg size
|Avg. rent
|1
|Brooklyn
|NY
|265
|697
|$2,796
|2
|Boston
|MA
|266
|813
|$3,325
|3
|Manhattan
|NY
|290
|723
|$4,113
|4
|Los Angeles
|CA
|333
|792
|$2,463
|5
|Oakland
|CA
|340
|794
|$2,684
|6
|Philadelphia
|PA
|368
|798
|$1,592
|7
|Chicago
|IL
|370
|747
|$1,898
|8
|Cleveland
|OH
|372
|805
|$1,076
|9
|Jersey City
|NJ
|372
|832
|$2,925
|10
|Detroit
|MI
|376
|803
|$1,055
|11
|Hialeah
|FL
|376
|830
|$1,363
|12
|Miami
|FL
|388
|892
|$1,692
|13
|San Francisco
|CA
|407
|748
|$3,607
|14
|Queens
|NY
|419
|731
|$2,195
|15
|Newark
|NJ
|437
|704
|$1,176
|16
|Long Beach
|CA
|443
|797
|$2,006
|17
|Buffalo
|NY
|448
|781
|$1,061
|18
|Honolulu
|HI
|463
|561
|$1,603
|19
|Washington
|DC
|465
|745
|$2,133
|20
|Minneapolis
|MN
|465
|790
|$1,551
|21
|Seattle
|WA
|479
|698
|$2,045
|22
|New Orleans
|LA
|515
|897
|$1,133
|23
|Santa Ana
|CA
|516
|862
|$1,922
|24
|Milwaukee
|WI
|519
|854
|$1,158
|25
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|521
|816
|$1,210
|26
|Portland
|OR
|534
|769
|$1,480
|27
|Baltimore
|MD
|541
|823
|$1,253
|28
|St. Paul
|MN
|544
|829
|$1,260
|29
|San Jose
|CA
|551
|885
|$2,706
|30
|San Diego
|CA
|552
|876
|$2,154
|31
|Cincinnati
|OH
|563
|871
|$972
|32
|Chula Vista
|CA
|565
|866
|$1,729
|33
|Denver
|CO
|572
|840
|$1,618
|34
|Stockton
|CA
|573
|790
|$1,144
|35
|Anaheim
|CA
|585
|845
|$1,786
|36
|Riverside
|CA
|589
|844
|$1,538
|37
|Sacramento
|CA
|600
|823
|$1,370
|38
|Baton Rouge
|LA
|611
|942
|$1,040
|39
|Tampa
|FL
|619
|925
|$1,298
|40
|Richmond
|VA
|620
|867
|$1,081
|41
|Tucson
|AZ
|621
|757
|$856
|42
|Atlanta
|GA
|621
|978
|$1,425
|43
|St. Louis
|MO
|632
|840
|$923
|44
|Nashville
|TN
|639
|889
|$1,335
|45
|Fresno
|CA
|640
|895
|$1,059
|46
|St. Petersburg
|FL
|642
|873
|$1,282
|47
|Reno
|NV
|652
|853
|$1,237
|48
|Madison
|WI
|654
|845
|$1,233
|49
|Orlando
|FL
|656
|958
|$1,402
|50
|Aurora
|CO
|668
|841
|$1,325
|51
|Toledo
|OH
|678
|812
|$713
|52
|Dallas
|TX
|679
|844
|$1,199
|53
|Glendale
|AZ
|695
|793
|$953
|54
|Albuquerque
|NM
|717
|812
|$869
|55
|Irvine
|CA
|717
|917
|$2,380
|56
|Norfolk
|VA
|719
|881
|$1,071
|57
|Phoenix
|AZ
|727
|799
|$1,037
|58
|Colorado Springs
|CO
|741
|837
|$1,122
|59
|Winston-Salem
|NC
|750
|918
|$841
|60
|Mesa
|AZ
|751
|810
|$1,009
|61
|Austin
|TX
|751
|864
|$1,369
|62
|San Antonio
|TX
|756
|853
|$1,018
|63
|Houston
|TX
|757
|879
|$1,094
|64
|Louisville
|KY
|766
|932
|$941
|65
|Arlington
|TX
|771
|824
|$1,012
|66
|Durham
|NC
|777
|937
|$1,132
|67
|Fort Worth
|TX
|788
|871
|$1,088
|68
|Lubbock
|TX
|788
|914
|$927
|69
|Paradise
|NV
|790
|753
|$863
|70
|Lincoln
|NE
|796
|943
|$959
|71
|Indianapolis
|IN
|797
|879
|$858
|72
|Kansas City
|MO
|798
|899
|$979
|73
|El Paso
|TX
|800
|814
|$770
|74
|Memphis
|TN
|806
|910
|$788
|75
|Garland
|TX
|807
|870
|$1,036
|76
|Lexington
|KY
|810
|901
|$898
|77
|Las Vegas
|NV
|820
|894
|$1,051
|78
|Charlotte
|NC
|825
|944
|$1,190
|79
|Jacksonville
|FL
|838
|966
|$1,063
|80
|Fremont
|CA
|843
|831
|$2,406
|81
|Corpus Christi
|TX
|845
|849
|$965
|82
|Greensboro
|NC
|858
|937
|$876
|83
|Bakersfield
|CA
|862
|861
|$992
|84
|Fort Wayne
|IN
|866
|882
|$760
|85
|Columbus
|OH
|878
|885
|$918
|86
|Raleigh
|NC
|893
|960
|$1,164
|87
|Arlington
|VA
|902
|866
|$2,149
|88
|Omaha
|NE
|905
|924
|$905
|89
|Irving
|TX
|912
|852
|$1,146
|90
|Chesapeake
|VA
|914
|979
|$1,207
|91
|Scottsdale
|AZ
|924
|948
|$1,471
|92
|Tulsa
|OK
|960
|820
|$685
|93
|Wichita
|KS
|965
|792
|$643
|94
|Oklahoma City
|OK
|973
|849
|$754
|95
|Henderson
|NV
|995
|991
|$1,261
|96
|North Las Vegas
|NV
|1,033
|958
|$1,050
|97
|Chandler
|AZ
|1,069
|940
|$1,287
|98
|Virginia Beach
|VA
|1,077
|972
|$1,176
|99
|Plano
|TX
|1,137
|935
|$1,278
|100
|Gilbert
|AZ
|1,174
|962
|$1,240
A couple of years ago, the average monthly rent in London was higher than the average monthly wage.
Please don’t do AVERAGE, do median.
Unsaid is that th apartments in places like NC are luxury relative what u get in NYC area.
Not at all apples to apples. Pool, gym, and other amenities.
So basically – the longer democrats control a city and the more insane the public unions get, the more expensive is even a tiny place to rent. Even in Detroit…???
Somehow, I don’t think the new socialist mantra of a $15 minimum wage will help.
=>Somehow, I don’t think the new socialist mantra of a $15 minimum wage will help.
Depends on how much you want to misrepresent reality in the service of your ideology.
I would absolutely love to see the logic behind this absurd assumption. Can you lay it out for us?
Lol as if. Because Union police officers and teachers make so much money that hoards of them are driving up the rent, right? That would have nothing to do with it outside of whatever marginal difference in property taxes get figured in. Blame no investment in public utility expansion (currently a problem in my city causing a complete halt in building permits) and harsh zoning laws by nimby residents both leading to a constriction of supply. Meanwhile demand in urban areas is going up because that’s where the jobs are as technology eliminates non-urban jobs in favor of tech work usually in offices in large and mid-sized cities. Learn some economics and pay attention to what’s going on.
It’d be very interesting to see this sort of analysis done for earlier time periods. Can the median household afford a higher standard of living in NYC (or wherever) in 2019 vs, say, 1969?
But there would be a lot of issues: the size and composition of “median household” has changed, as well as the quality of life achievable within a given square footage. For instance, an elderly couple has different needs than a family with small children, and we have many more of the elderly now than in the past. Also of note are changes in the available shared amenities in a community, which won’t show up in square footage data but might make a big difference in quality of life.
“many more of the elderly now than in the past”
The baby boom generation was until recently the largest segment of the population. It still comes in at a close second largest. That generation came in three distinct waves starting in 1946.
Those of that generation who were born in 1954 or before, are now turning 65 years of age. Some will undoubtedly remain in the workforce because of tough economic personal situations, however most will retire. Many because of fragile medical conditions.
This generation is beginning to divest itself of real estate. Mostly homes in which they have domiciled and raised families. These properties either get passed down or sold on the open market. This trend will accelerate going forward as the boomer generation expires, providing some relief to housing.
I believe the number now is 75m Boomers and 83m millennials.
I’m actually amazed that the average rent in Buffalo is still over $1K.
How odd, 14 of the 100 cities where 30% of this median household income rent an apartment that is larger than average for that city. Fremont, CA is up there. I wonder if there is something missing. Cause Fremont is not any cheaper than the rest of the bay area… right?
I wonder if there is some quirk here with the size of houses in Fremont.
This is a big problem with the financialization of the economy. I graduated from a top 5 engineering school in the early 80’s and my fellow engineering graduates got scattered all over the countryside from Detroit, to Upstate New York, to Oklahoma , because at that time, manufacturing was not really clustered in the big coastal cities. Now , most of the decent incomes for young people are concentrated in a few locations close to the flows of printed money. This concentration of income in a few small areas has lead to these type of rents. Just a modern version of ” I owe my soul to the company store.”
nice to see the nyc boroughs listed separately. amazing how much cheaper newark is than brooklyn. the commute isn’t any further than outer brooklyn.
Have you ever been to Newark?
The rents might be astronomical but clearly people are clamoring to live there. Recently I visited a friend of mine living in the Bronx and he and his wife effectively lived in a closet. No real kitchen so to speak either, I couldn’t fathom living in that manner but to each their own.
Tough to get a measure on what the market rent is in SF; 65% of the housing stock is rent controlled. The asking rent averages $4,600, but a significant amount of the City (anyone who has been here more then a few years) are paying less, and in some cases a lot less, than that in rent, which skews every “rent to income” measure.
Plus, asking rents are inflated for the same reason – you don’t know if your tenant is leaving in two years or 20 years and you have to factor the uncertainty in the asking rent. Show up to a 1 BR apt in SF with a newlywed and/or a stroller, and they’ll rent it to you on site. They know you’re gone in a few years. Show up as a 45 year old single person, and the answer may be different.
Not taking a side on the whole rent control debate, just pointing out that in cities with rent control, it’s hard to get a handle on what people pay in rent as a function of what they earn.
I don’t think they’re including already rented apartments. Just those currently for rent.
Sixty-five percent of the housing stock in San Fransisco is rent controlled?
Supporting evidence, please.
Even if you changed “housing stock” to “rental apartments,” it sounds too high. NYC, with one of the stronger rent control systems in the country, has a much smaller percentage of controlled/stabilized units than that.
I’m carrying a couple elderly people in units for far below market value because I fear at 75-85 years old they will become homeless. Average rent in my area is $1100 or so, I’m getting $600-800 for a couple units because of this. I don’t think many people realize just how fragile many people’s lives are, it’s gotta be scary as a renter knowing how greedy people can be.
THANK YOU! There are landlords like you. You’re an angel.
Dave k
Remarkable act of generosity in a society that lacks empathy.
Amazing.
I think as an owner manager you are more in touch your tenants. I also don’t like to raise rents, partly because I didn’t like my landlords taking most of my pay raise each year as rent.
But I know other rental owners who have a management company handle their properties primarily to distance themselves from the people issue.
These folks don’t consider me the best business person too.
One question. The “affordability” metric should be non-linear, no? The 30% number has more meaning with lower income.
50k income – 30% = 35k for the rest of your expenses
200k income – 30% = 140k for the rest of your expenses
200k income – 50% = 100k for the rest of your expenses
So, in theory, the higher median income cities should support rents at rates higher than 30% of income. I understand the that other costs are also higher in these same cities, but still.
I’m also pretty sure that the other readers on this site know the official term for what I’m trying to describe. Something something marginal income?