Steinhoff Committed $7.4 Billion in Fraud (at least). Here’s How

It’s not often that we get to see the details of how companies commit $7.4 billion worth of fraud.
Steinhoff International Holdings, a former empire of retailers and other companies in Europe, Africa, Australasia, and the US – including the now bankrupt Mattress Firm – collapsed in December 2017 when it announced that it had found “accounting irregularities,” without mentioning amounts or methods. It then hired PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) to investigate.
Now the company has released an 11-page overview of the PwC report about the forensic investigation. The actual PwC report remains under lock and key. I assume it names executives by name, whereas this summary does not. The amount of the accounting fraud detected so far amounts to €6.5 billion, or $7.4 billion.
But they still don’t know the full extent. According to the overview, “there are still a number of unanswered questions, particularly in relation to the identification of the true nature of the counter-parties or the ultimate beneficiaries to various transactions.”
Nevertheless, it’s not often that we’re given some insights in how to commit $7.4 billion worth of fraud.
Here are key nuggets I distilled from the report:
“A small group of Steinhoff Group former executives and other non-Steinhoff executives, led by a senior management executive, structured and implemented various transactions” from 2009 through 2017 “which had the result of substantially inflating the profit and asset values of the Steinhoff Group over an extended period.”
“The PwC investigation found a pattern of communication which shows the senior management executive instructing a small number of other Steinhoff executives to execute those instructions, often with the assistance of a small number of persons not employed by the Steinhoff Group.”
“Fictitious and/or irregular transactions were entered into with parties said to be, and made to appear to be, third party entities independent of the Steinhoff Group and its executives but which now appear to be closely related to and/or have strong indications of control by the same small group of people referred to … above.”
“Fictitious and/or irregular income was, in many cases, created at an intermediary Steinhoff Group holding company level and then allocated to underperforming Steinhoff operating entities as so called “contributions” that took many different forms and either increased income or reduced expenses in those operating entities. In most cases, the operating entities received cash for the contributions from another Steinhoff Group or from non-Steinhoff companies (funded by Steinhoff), resulting in intercompany loans and receivables.”
“The transactions identified as being irregular are complex, involved many entities over a number of years and were supported by documents including legal documents and other professional opinions that, in many instances, were created after the fact and backdated.”
“The PwC Report identifies three principal groups of corporate entities [Campion/Fulcrum Group, Talgarth Group, TG Group] that were counterparties to the Steinhoff Group in respect of the transactions that have been investigated. Other corporate entities have also been identified together with a finding that there was a practice of using similar entity names and changing company names resulting in confusion between entities.”
Income creation and asset-value inflation were produced via four categories of transactions, with some transactions being entered into “to obscure the extent of the overstatement of the assets”:
1. Profit and asset creation
“The PwC Report finds that certain Steinhoff Group entities recorded sales to, or received benefits or income from, entities that were purportedly independent of the Steinhoff Group but which now appear to be either closely related to and/or have strong indications of control by the Steinhoff Group or certain of its former employees and/or third parties or former management.”
The “income from fictitious and/or irregular transactions” found during investigation of the years 2009-2017 amounts to €6.5 billion ($7.4 billion), by year:
“The income from these transactions was in many instances not paid by the so-called independent entities to the Steinhoff Group, resulting in loans or other receivables owed to the Steinhoff Group that had little or no economic substance and, which, as such were never settled.”
2. Asset overstatement and reclassification
“The non-recoverable receivables resulting from the fictitious or irregular income created by the transactions described … above were subsequently either settled in set-off arrangements or reclassified into different assets.”
“In a number of instances, the non-recoverable receivables were set-off using intergroup payments and by the assignment of debts. This had the effect that loans were moved between entities both in the Steinhoff Group and around the purportedly independent entities. These set-off arrangements and/or assignments of debt resulted in movement of the loans, which were accounted for as being repayments by the original party.”
“In other instances, often through purportedly independent entities, the nonrecoverable receivables were reclassified into different classes of assets, for example, cash equivalents, increases in the value of fixed properties, increases in the value of trademarks or increases in the value of acquired goodwill. These reclassifications created the impression that the non-recoverable receivable had been settled and resulted in other asset values being inflated.”
3. Asset and entity support
“The resulting inflated asset values were then supported by, for example:
- increasing the rental to be paid in terms of intergroup rental contracts for properties based on valuations that may have not been reliable;
- increasing the royalties to be paid under intergroup royalty agreements for trademarks; and/or
- orchestrating intergroup payments and assignments of debt to demonstrate the settlement of the cash equivalents.”
“These inflated costs were included in the operating companies’ results, increasing the cost bases, and in some cases, adding to the losses made by these entities. This had the following knock-on effects:
- the losses made by operating entities could not support the acquired goodwill; and
- operating entities did not positively contribute to the Steinhoff Group results.”
4. “Contributions”
“The losses in the operating entities were mitigated by the Steinhoff Group then making an onward distribution of the fictitious or irregular income that had, in some instances, been created at intermediary holding companies in the Steinhoff Group to the various Steinhoff operating entities via contributions. In many cases, these contributions to operating companies were settled in cash by other Steinhoff Group companies, creating the impression (internally and externally) that they had substance.”
“These contributions had the effect of:
- the operating entities potentially appearing more profitable than they actually were (in circumstances where the contributions were greater than the inflated costs allocated to that entity);
- enabling forecasts made to support the price paid for acquired entities to be met; and
- enabling operating entity budgets to be met (although budgets often included contributions).”
“Contributions from Steinhoff Group entities to the Steinhoff operating entities would typically eliminate on consolidation; but before elimination these contributions supported the profitability, liquidity, solvency and value of acquired goodwill of the operating company.”
“By contrast, the fictitious or irregular income described [above] and recorded at intermediary holding companies did not eliminate on consolidation, as it was recorded as originating from purportedly independent entities, thus inflating the Steinhoff Group profits.”
So, dear reader, this is how a far-flung company can commit fraud on a massive scale, for nine years in a row, for the benefit of its executives, apparently under the dictum that it’s not a problem until it’s a problem.
Sounds like the funding rounds of any startup in Silicon Valley.
I didn’t here any sounds while reading this but my hearing isn’t that good.
This is “control fraud” and isn’t this the real the reason for the 2008 financial crisis? I know many like to blame sub prime but that was just a small part of the issue. Michael Hudson has written volumes about this.
AND i’ll predict, no jail time, small fine, and the perps will get a golden parachute
And we all thought Charles Ponzi, (born Carlo Pietro Giovanni Guglielmo Tebaldo Ponzi; March 3, 1882 – January 18, 1949) was bad.
2008 was caused by Joe Sixpack not paying his mortgage.
I have not heard of a single person who took a mortgage based on fraudulent information going to jail.
Tax payers and shareholders covered the losses.
Actually 2008 could be explained in just two words, “Bear Stearns.” What actually jump started the financial crisis was that Bear Stearns ran out of liquidity. This caused banks to tighten wallets and led to the downturn of the housing market nationwide.
Fraudulent borrowers borrowing from fraudulent lenders using fraudulent money at fraudulent prices set by a fraudulent economy paying fraudulent taxes to a fraudulent government owned by fraudulent shareholders chosen by fraudulent borrowers borrowing from fraudulent lenders using fraudulent money at fraudulent prices set by a fraudulent economy paying fraudulent taxes to a fraudulent government owned by fraudu…. control fraud.
Bankers…
I think you have ‘nailed it’, ‘stuck the landing’, or whatever.
What we see is the breakdown of society as it is currently structured.
When the society as a whole relaxes control over the outliers, the ‘cheaters’ gain an advantage and can only be matched by those who ‘cheat’ in defense. Think of a professional football game without referees and where the winning team gets a ton of money. This is the world we (in the United States) now live in. New Zealand is looking a bit better, lately.
I’m reminded of when Kramer , the former hedge guy, talked about ‘moving prices’ to the horror of his interviewer. He went on to say that it happens all the time, and if you don’t do it, you’re a sucker. Kramer never spent a day in jail because he was right… everybody did it.
It used to be bankers and business executives used to go to jail on a fairly regular basis.
It kept the rest in line and at least made them think twice.
After “too big to fail” and “too big to jail” – the worst that happens now with fraud and deception, and the worst an executive fears, is a fine. So fraud just becomes a business expense with a ROI.
“So, dear reader, this is how a far-flung company can commit fraud on a massive scale, for nine years in a row, for the benefit of its executives, apparently under the dictum that it’s not a problem until it’s a problem.”
Admittedly this isn’t my area of expertise without revealing too much my area of audit deals with the reporting framework of my particular state with regards government entities e.g. municipalities. All states have their own framework.
Now, these entities do not have identifiable assets on their “balance sheet” (nonprofits do), however, we have procedures in place to identity theft and related party transactions, evidence of money collected and spent and so on. God, I hate it when they backdate checks and act all innocent when they get caught, or when they fail to complete monthly reconciliations because they got hired with no relevant training when they got hired.
Therein lies the question of how is it that these type of transactions are not identified when they are committed so brazenly, clearly cash was properly audited?
Especially considering IFRS is a more principles-based model which gives greater auditor discretion while GAAP is more rule-based.
Nevermind only the little guys get regulated, I forgot.
Stuff like this imo clearly Spoils the whole system,. How can you believe in any company, if you know that this kind of thing can go on: people can make up stuff, have friends on board in third-party entity’s etc?
who knows what’s real and not real?
Only hard assets purchased at time tested value ratios, held by yourself are safe.
And, ultimately, who knows even about that?
But expectating the wall st gang to play fair all the way till ur retirement begins, and beyond, seems to me,mugs game.
Pay off your home, cars, everything. Buy some physical gold and silver. Have some extra food in the pantry. Then you are set when the big one hits…unless it’s a 6 mile diameter asteroid or Yellowstone blows up. Ask the dinosaurs how that went.
At this point i’m hoping for the 6 mile or Yellowstone……..I’ve nothing left to lose and I think nature has gone as far as it can with the human race. The insanity going on daily is just to too much to be believed………I just watched a video of a woman who is becoming “trans-racial”…..okay, so slightly off topic I guess but still…..
No wonder the report will be never be available to read. The ECB bought Steinhoff bonds as part of its corporate bond purchase program. How many we will never know as no disclosure is required. Nothing has changed since 2008. Corruption and collusion at the highest level.
The Steinhoff acts are precisely the type activities that corrode public faith in our financial system. Wells Fargo also played in this swamp. The common threads are collusion among a number of parties who KNEW OR SHOULD HAVE KNOWN they were criminal & this size fraud requires executives who KNEW OR SHOULD HAVE KNOWN the essence of what was happening.
These a prime examples of executives & other parties who should be prosecuted as individuals and sent to prison. Unfortunately, if Wells Fargo is any indication, executives & involved parties will escape jail and financial ruin, and presumably innocent shareholders will be the only ones forced to pay a price (ie corporate fines).
This is disgusting behavior, but we’ll soon start to hear of executives “retiring” from the company with significant pensions.
Name and shame,all the management , all directors all auditors, these are criminals nothing more ,nothing less.
If they had shoplifted from a local grocery store their mugshot would be in the paper.
Capital punishment should be more widely used, and applied to white-collar crimes as well.
It is in other places, like China, Vietnam….why not in the West???
Well, to begin with, those places are communist, and nobody cares if money is stolen. In fact, all the party guys do it. How do you think communists get rich?
However, step out of line with what the party wants you to think or do, and we’ll double-tap you on the front sidewalk (or drive a tank over you, or shoot you with an anti-aircraft gun).
In Europe capital is punished with NIRP, but unfortunately white (and red) collar workers generally seem to profit from that approach no matter their moral orientation. I would dare to say that if you were to start questioning their income openly as a group you would find that certain inconvenience would be sent your way – they all know each other and the rules are that conflict remain strictly internecine, you are only supposed to watch and pay for the privilege of doing so.
If you realy insisted though you would quite possibly find yourself somehow used as first example, which might even explain why you currently feel hard done by.
I suppose the fictitious income and earnings were solely designed to lift stock prices and create executive bonuses?
Otherwise, what’s the point of Robbing Peter to pay Paul with other Company division assets or phony assets?
I compare this story with the Trump Org allegations of inflating assets for insurance and loan borrowing purposes, and also deflating assets and earnings to avoid property and income taxes. I don’t see how the Steinhoff scam actually allows money to be siphoned off for the execs?
Reminiscent of Enron accounting.
These special purpose accounting ‘entities’ remind me of Skilling and Enron.
Wow, I read this and it basically comes down to this. Throw in enough accounting terms that your ordinary layman wouldn’t quite get, and then hire non-accountants and buy off those in the know to ensure the scam goes on forever.
It wouldn’t surprise me in the least if the guy who perpetrated this fraud was an accountant of some type who found some type of loophole in the system to explain all this like it was normal.