New Bonds of Steinhoff – Acquirer of Mattress Firm, Sherwood Bedding, etc. – Collapse just after the ECB Bought Them

“Accounting irregularities”
If you’re holding shares or bonds of a company, such as Steinhoff International Holdings — which acquired Mattress Firm Holding in 2016, Sherwood Bedding in 2017, and a bunch of other companies — well, you don’t want to get this kind of corporate announcement, even if you’re the ECB that bought the bonds that Steinhoff’s European subsidiary had issued just this July:
The Supervisory Board of Steinhoff wishes to advise shareholders that new information has come to light today which relates to accounting irregularities requiring further investigation. The Supervisory Board, in consultation with the statutory auditors of the Company, has approached PWC to perform an independent investigation.
Markus Jooste, CEO of Steinhoff has today tendered his resignation with immediate effect and the Board has accepted the resignation.
After the press release of “accounting irregularities” appeared today, Steinhoff’s shares, which are traded in Frankfurt, plunged 64% in one fell swoop and closed at €1.07.
Investors have been smelling a rat for months: Even yesterday’s closing price of €2.95 was already down 41% from the €5-range in June.
And you don’t want to hold the bonds when this debacle happens. But being smart, you’re not holding the bonds, you sold them to the ECB, which has acquired them under its corporate bond purchase program that is part of its QE.
It would be funny if it weren’t so ugly. Steinhoff Europe AG issued the €800 million of bonds in July 2017. The bonds, with a 1.875% coupon, mature in January 2025. Moody’s rates them Baa3, so one notch above junk. Hence they were eligible for ECB purchases.
To keep its bond operations opaque for the public, the ECB doesn’t disclose by name what it buys, how how much it buys, or when it buys those bonds. But it discloses a list of its current bond holdings (you can download the list here and search it for Steinhoff). And voilà.
Those bonds were trading at over 100 cents on the euro shortly after they were issued in July, probably under the pressure from the ECB’s purchases. Today, they plunged 33% to 56.18 cents on the euro and are down 45% from mid-September!
Steinhoff became a powerful force on the acquisition circuit in 2016, acquiring nine large retailers and related companies, in addition to the retailers it already owned. In the US, it acquired Mattress Firm Holding in September 2016 for $2.4 billion and a majority stake in mattress manufacturer Sherwood Bedding in July 2017. It got to the point where Wall Street was asking, while licking its chops, “Who would Steinhoff buy next?”
But in addition to the “accounting irregularities,” perhaps designed to cover up some unpleasant issues, Steinhoff has some operating problems, according to Bloomberg:
Retail sales have been weak, and this Christmas — after a much better than expected festive season in 2016 — is looking grim. Add in higher input costs thanks to the slump in the pound, and that some rental payments are due at the end of December, and that could make for a toxic combination.
Moody’s, in rating the misbegotten bonds, wrote on July 13 with unintended irony:
A decentralized management model mitigates inherent risks associated with an ever evolving organizational structure spanning a number countries and business sectors with integrating multiple acquisitions. Management teams remaining post acquisition allows for a seamless transition and are aligned with group operating performance success through remuneration comprising a considerable long-term equity award component.
Now the ECB holds some of these bonds. It shows what risks the ECB is taking by buying corporate bonds. Though the ECB doesn’t buy junk-rated bonds, it buys bonds that are rated just above junk, such as the Steinhoff bonds, and it buys not-rated bonds of undetermined quality. Due to downgrades, it ends up with junk-rated bonds. The chart, based on data from UBS and Bloomberg, shows that the ECB recently held 26 issues of junk bonds (rated BB+ or below on Standard & Poor’s scale), 233 issues of not-rated bonds (NR), and 84 issues rated just above junk (BBB-):
But these are the boom times for euro corporate bonds and particularly junk bonds – boom times because the ECB has been buying these instruments, purposefully inflating their prices and pushing down yields. This scheme allowed a company like Steinhoff to borrow at a cost below 2%.
However, the average euro junk bond yield – currently at 2.5% according to the BofA Merrill Lynch Euro High Yield Index – is up sharply from peak bond-market benightedness in early November, when the average junk bond yield fell briefly below 2.1%. Investors are starting to wonder what will come next, as the ECB will further taper its bond purchase program. And the Steinhoff bonds underline how the ECB has become a “bad bank” of sorts, buying bonds from weak companies and watching how the bonds crash on its books.
While the ECB might carry some meaning to some people, it does not work for the people. Hence it is an intermediate step in an attempt to transition to a global currency since it’s actions like these which show the ECB to be neither a safe haven nor responsible. The question remains whether countries can muster the strength and resolve to stand once again on their own currency or get gutted eventually when the planetary regime takes hold.
Agree the ECB would love to offload their obligations like Greece dumped on the ECB. Won’t happen. Nothing but ugliness ahead for the Eurozone. Bigger danger would be for EU to build an army and go after others to plunder their assets to pay for ECB excesses of today. If they start hectoring Russia, consider that a first step.
What’s the big deal? Draghi’s entire balance sheet can (and probably will) become worthless – no problem because no one had to work to earn those Euros. No one has any skin in the game so no one loses. Eventually people will lose confidence, pish, pish you can always start again with a new Euro.
The Germans are asleep at the wheel and get what they deserve – the mother of all inflations. History rhymes once again. The beauty of getting something for nothing is there are never any consequences – yeah!!!!!
The usual modus operandi for a failing company is to mint it’s own coin. Stein-coin (stone-coin) sounds quite solid, actually.
Bob Prechter says as a matter of convention, distribution of assets for failing companies includes payment in kind. Holders of those Stein bonds will all get a new mattress.
moodys says
which means they are substantially aligned with the banana peel.
the only downside is that the marginal buyers are dwindling……
800 hundred million euros? Jees. That’s a bunch of mattresses. That’s the kind of number you associate with bailing out an Italian bank or two.
I feel Junker’s eyebrows raising.
I think there’s a “hundred” too many in your number :-]
Your awe of the large sum of $800 million Euros will seem quaint in a few years when it will no longer be sufficient to buy a Big Mac.
So the ratings agency give each corporate bond a rating.
Tell me who rated “Steinhoff”?
Can anyone really be surprised that a Central Bank, in ambulance chancing-mode, would purchase a bond that will not be repaid?
How many other bonds – sovereign and corporate – have the Central Banks bought which will never be repaid?
No accountability. No consequences.
Well, you’re right all the way, Paul, because these Central Bankers, who are really private, are using taxpayer money and risking none of their own in buying these bonds. Britons who were scratching their heads as to the wisdom of Brexit should thank God that they have done so, and don’t have to go far to round up their own domestic miscreants. In England at least the law provides for confiscation of the assets of those who have committed treason.
Draghi is just a good soldier who kicks the can like the best of them. Expect more imaginative central bank finance from the ECB before he goes. The EU will change the rules as needed to accommodate the ECB and how it finances kick the can. Media will support. Money printing and negative rates pay lots of bills if nobody who matters cares.
Putting an Italian in charge of your banking system and currency – what could possibly go wrong? (Well done Germany)
Looks like his Goldman Sachs work experience is really coming in handy – those guys know how to value assets!
I think it has finally sunk into my slow brain what is going on. I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but:
1. Company issues debt to consolidate a market to give it monopoly pricing power.
2. The debt is purchased by “investors” who are either banks themselves, or more likely borrow the money from banks.
3. The profits of the company are now used to make debt payments and now flow to the banks. Meaning little is left over for actual investment in production and people.
4. And the bankers carry little risk because the monopoly pricing produces the money to maintain their cash flow and at worse, the central bank will step in an monetize the debt if it goes bad.
5. All of the risk is carried on the shoulders of the shareholders and employees.
Eventually, all important, profitable revenue streams in the world flow into the hands of the few people who own and manage the major banks. And the banks control the central bank and money creation.
Imagine the move to charter schools and the privatization of the public education system in the USA. Imagine all public schools being laden with mounds of debt. You as a parent have to choose a school. But they are all expensive and owned by your local AAA Excellent Education Corp. All the competition has been bought up with bonds and debt.
You now have a nice $500/month/child payment that you have to make. Maybe you can’t afford it, but your local bank is happy to give you another mortgage on your house. You have to prepare your children with a good education after all. Oh, and the debt is not dischargeable in bankruptcy.
I bet this is why hospitals charge so much. It all makes sense now.
Germans are eager to give their wealth away, it seems.
In a completely unrelated news, Samsung Heavy Has Record Plunge on Share Sale, Loss Forecast.
“Samsung Heavy Industries Co. plunged the most on record in Seoul trading after forecasting surprise losses and announcing a share sale plan, underscoring the bleak outlook for the global shipbuilding industry.”
Samsung Heavy would not be in this position if only the Bank of Korea learned how to do QE; it could issue debt that would be snapped up by the bank.
Surprise!
We’ll get to see who swims naked if the tide does finally go out. I think a lot of company CFO’s enjoy nude bathing these days.
I would be happy to see Mattress Firm go under as a result of this, their consumer policies were so convoluted. I guess what goes around…..
A column header of Haircut Category!
Tells you all you need to know, huh?
A a …… and, it’s gone!
Safe haven? No, not really. And just now, that other flavor of the hour safe haven, bitcoin, has suffered a wallet hack and $50 billion in bitcoins are gone!
Gold to bitcoin ratio now sits at 10.2:1 So? Which has more value?
A little over ten ounces of gold bullion? Or, one bitcoin? Kinda like investing in “safe” bonds! Oh yeah. Smooth move Mario.
Correction:
Not $50 billion. Only $62 million. Only? Wow.
If 2008 proved anything its that the policy of not marking assets to their current market value works. If a company will eventually become solvent (they always do) then providing a liquidity cushion avoids the nasty repercussions of bankruptcy, or on a grand scale an economic bust. The fed calls its impaired balance sheet “deferred assets”. The Japanese invented “Zombie” banks. There is nothing in this world to discourage these people from floating bad debt indefinitely. 2008 only made them more self-assured, however as their policy becomes evident to speculators they push the limits of this open checkbook as far as it will go, and to that end the central banks must WITHDRAW liquidity, no matter how painful. The real question in this global monetary circle jerk, is who goes first?
I don’t see what can bring it down. They have found a way to print infinite amounts of money and avoiding inflation by limiting the distribution of the printed money to the banks and oligarchs. They can’t consume enough food, medicine, cars, etc. to inflate the prices. What they can inflate the prices of are the things they put their newly printed money in like stocks, bitcoin, etc.